Rathbun's Curbside BBQ Special Event Calendar

Family Pack - Holiday Edition

$190.00

This Rathbun's Cubrside BBQ Thanksgiving Family Pack Includes : Your Choice of 1 Protein : Pecan Smoked Turkey (Serving Size 16-20lbs before cooking) Pecan Smoked Beef Tenderloin (Serving Size 6-7lbs precooked and before trimming) Prime Rib (Serving Size 7-8lbs before cooking, Serves approx 8-10 people) Mustard Crusted USDA Prime Brisket (Serving Size 11-13lbs before cooking) Sweet Soy Glazed Cedar Plank Smoked Salmon with Boursin Cheese (Sering Size is approx 1.5lbs) AND THE FOLLOWING : 1 Citrus Cranberry Port Wine Chutney, 1 Creamy Chive Whip Potatoes, 1 Whipped Sweet Potatoes with Spicy Pecan Butter, 1 French Green Bean-Smoked Mushroom Casserole, 1 Smoked Gouda Macaroni and Cheese, 1 Caramelized Leek and Onion Stuffing, 1 Green Chili Red Eye Gravy, 2 RCB Mini Desssert Cherry Cheesecake, 2 RCB Mini Dessert Chocolate Pecan Pie, 2 RCB Mini Dessert Pumpkin Butterscotch Bread Pudding, 2 RCB Mini Dessert Mason Jar Vanilla Cheesecake with Pomegranate Cream