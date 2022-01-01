Kentro Greek Kitchen
1,088 Reviews
$$
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A
Fullerton, CA 92832
Popular Items
For the Table
Saganaki
pan seared kefalotiri cheese with fresh lemon
Zucchini Chips
Lightly breaded zucchini chips, served alongside Tzatziki
Dolmades
3 stuffed grape leaves, with rice, herbs served alongside tzatziki
Loukaniko FTT
char grilled pork sausage, marinated tomatoes & kasseri cheese
Calamari
sauteed calamari with tomato sauce, garlic, herbs and feta
Octopus
char grilled spanish octopus, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, latholemono
Lamb Chops FTT
char grilled lamb chops 8oz, oregano, latholemono
Keftedes
house made meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh herbs, kefalotiri cheese
Spanakopita
House made phyllo pie with spinach, feta, dill and fresh herbs. Served alongside Tzatziki
Tiropita
House made phyllo pies with feta, oregano, and greek honey
Taverna Fries
Kentro fries topped with braised lamb, tzatziki and pickled vegetables
Soups
Salads
Horiatiki
tomatoes. green bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives & feta
Three Chromo
radicchio, firsse, arugula, onion with kefalotiri cheese. Served with lemon vinaigrette
Butter Lettuce
cherry tomatoes, roasted red pepper, Served with house feta dressing
Beet
roasted beets, with walnuts, figs, manouri cheese. Served with walnut vinaigrette
Wedge Salad
Spreads
Tzatziki Spread
strained greek yogurt, greek olive oil, cucumber, garlic, fresh dill
Olivada
kalamata olives, sun dried tomato, kefalotiri cheese, parsley
Melitzanosalata
roasted eggplant, feta, garlic, parsely, greek olive oil
Revithosalata
yellow chick pea, greek olive oil, garlic, parsley
Tirokafteri
feta, kefalotiri cheese, roasted pepper, oregano, greek olive oil
Trio
selection of any 3 spreads
Side Cucumbers
Pitas
Pork Pita
char grilled pork, red onion, marinated tomatoes, red onion, chive
Chicken Pita
pulled roasted chicken, red onion, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, dijon aioli
Lamb Pita
braised lamb shoulder, mixed greens, pickled vegetables, feta, walnut vinaigrette
Vegetable Pita
revithosalata, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, pickled vegetables, arugula
Flatbreads
Sandwiches
Entrees
Lamb Chops
8oz char grilled lamb chops, latholemono, kentro fries, served with tzatziki
Roasted Chicken
half roasted chicken, patates lemonates, served with tzatziki
Pork Kalamakia
2 skewers of char grilled pork (8oz) latholemono, briam, served with tzatziki
Sea Bass Charbroiled
char grilled sea bass, spanakorizo, served with tzatziki
Sea Bass Fried
pan fried sea bass, kalamboki, tzatziki
Chicken Souvlaki
2 skewers of char grilled white meat chicken (8oz) latholemono, wild rice, served with tzatziki
Yemista
stuffed tomato with wild rice, kentro fries. served with tzatziki
Mousaka
casserole of baked eggplant, potato, bolognese & bechamel, served with tzatziki
Makaronia
pasta, beef, bolognese, tomato
Oven Makaronia
Oven baked pasta with beef bolognese, tomato & imported greek cheese
Sides
Spanakorizo
spinach, feta, dill, green onion, fresh lemon and greek olive oil
Lemon Potatoes
roasted lemon potatoes,
Kentro Fries
house fries with signature kefalotiri butter
Briami
baked seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, feta
Roasted Corn
char grilled roasted corn, kefalotiri butter, chive
Wild Rice
feta, raisins, red onion, dill, almonds
Pita
grilled pita bread
Sweets
Loukoumades
fried baby greek doughnuts, honey, karithi dust, vanilla bean ice cream
Frozen Yogurt
house made greek frozen yogurt, citrus honey syrup, baklava crumble
Galaktoboureko
phyllo with semolina custard, honey citrus syrup, cinnamon
Baklava
house made with walnuts, phylo, honey citrus syrup
Baklava ice cream Sandwich
baklava, chocolate syrup, vanilla bean ice cream
Vanilla Ice Cream
Entree Salads
Maroulosalata
mixed greens, feta, tomato, red onion, capers, kalamata olives, free range non-gmo chicken. Served with feta dressing
Spitiki Salad
revithosalata, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onion, free range non-gmo chicken, greek olive oil, warm pita
Horiatiki Entrée
tomatoes. green bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives & feta, free range non-gmo chicken, greek olive oil, warm pita
Three Chromo Entrée
radicchio, firsse, arugula, onion with kefalotiri cheese, free range non-gmo chicken, lemon vinaigrette, warm pita
Butter Lettuce Entrée
cherry tomatoes, roasted red pepper, free range non-gmo chicken, house feta dressing, warm pita
Soft Drinks
Coffee
Greek Beer
Bottle Red Wine
Glass Red Wine
Bottle White Wine
Glass White Wine
White Carafe
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A, Fullerton, CA 92832