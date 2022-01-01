Restaurant header imageView gallery
Greek
Mediterranean
Dessert & Ice Cream

Kentro Greek Kitchen

1,088 Reviews

$$

100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A

Fullerton, CA 92832

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Pita
Kentro Fries
Avgolemono

For the Table

Saganaki

$8.00

pan seared kefalotiri cheese with fresh lemon

Zucchini Chips

$9.00

Lightly breaded zucchini chips, served alongside Tzatziki

Dolmades

$8.00

3 stuffed grape leaves, with rice, herbs served alongside tzatziki

Loukaniko FTT

$9.00

char grilled pork sausage, marinated tomatoes & kasseri cheese

Calamari

$9.00

sauteed calamari with tomato sauce, garlic, herbs and feta

Octopus

$11.00

char grilled spanish octopus, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, latholemono

Lamb Chops FTT

$17.00

char grilled lamb chops 8oz, oregano, latholemono

Keftedes

$10.00

house made meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh herbs, kefalotiri cheese

Spanakopita

$9.00

House made phyllo pie with spinach, feta, dill and fresh herbs. Served alongside Tzatziki

Tiropita

$8.00

House made phyllo pies with feta, oregano, and greek honey

Taverna Fries

$12.00

Kentro fries topped with braised lamb, tzatziki and pickled vegetables

Soups

Avgolemono

$6.00

Lemon,rice, chicken with onions, carrots and celery

Faques

$6.00

lentils with tomato, vinegar, onion, celery and carrots

Soup/Salad

$14.00

choice of any soup & salad

Salads

Horiatiki

$11.00

tomatoes. green bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives & feta

Three Chromo

$11.00

radicchio, firsse, arugula, onion with kefalotiri cheese. Served with lemon vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce

$11.00

cherry tomatoes, roasted red pepper, Served with house feta dressing

Beet

$11.00

roasted beets, with walnuts, figs, manouri cheese. Served with walnut vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$13.00

Spreads

Tzatziki Spread

$6.00

strained greek yogurt, greek olive oil, cucumber, garlic, fresh dill

Olivada

$7.00

kalamata olives, sun dried tomato, kefalotiri cheese, parsley

Melitzanosalata

$7.00

roasted eggplant, feta, garlic, parsely, greek olive oil

Revithosalata

$7.00

yellow chick pea, greek olive oil, garlic, parsley

Tirokafteri

$7.00

feta, kefalotiri cheese, roasted pepper, oregano, greek olive oil

Trio

$15.00

selection of any 3 spreads

Side Cucumbers

$2.00

Pitas

Pork Pita

$16.00

char grilled pork, red onion, marinated tomatoes, red onion, chive

Chicken Pita

$16.00

pulled roasted chicken, red onion, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, dijon aioli

Lamb Pita

$16.00

braised lamb shoulder, mixed greens, pickled vegetables, feta, walnut vinaigrette

Vegetable Pita

$14.00

revithosalata, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, pickled vegetables, arugula

Flatbreads

Manouri FB

$13.00

arugula, figs, manouri cheese, honey, greek olive oil

Vegetable FB

$13.00

seasonal vegetables, manouri cheese, fresh herbs

Lamb FB

$14.00

braised lamb, potato, kasseri cheese, tzatziki

Loukaniko FB

$14.00

grilled pork sausage, red onion, marinated tomato, feta & manouri cheese

Sandwiches

Lamb Sandwich

$18.00

braised lamb shoulder, arugula, roasted pepper, kasseri cheese, rosemary au jus

Lamb Burger

$18.00

8oz lamb/beef patty, tirokafteri, arugula, tomato herb aioli

Entrees

Lamb Chops

$22.00

8oz char grilled lamb chops, latholemono, kentro fries, served with tzatziki

Roasted Chicken

$19.00

half roasted chicken, patates lemonates, served with tzatziki

Pork Kalamakia

$19.00

2 skewers of char grilled pork (8oz) latholemono, briam, served with tzatziki

Sea Bass Charbroiled

$19.00

char grilled sea bass, spanakorizo, served with tzatziki

Sea Bass Fried

$19.00

pan fried sea bass, kalamboki, tzatziki

Chicken Souvlaki

$19.00

2 skewers of char grilled white meat chicken (8oz) latholemono, wild rice, served with tzatziki

Yemista

$18.00

stuffed tomato with wild rice, kentro fries. served with tzatziki

Mousaka

$18.00

casserole of baked eggplant, potato, bolognese & bechamel, served with tzatziki

Makaronia

$18.00

pasta, beef, bolognese, tomato

Oven Makaronia

$17.00

Oven baked pasta with beef bolognese, tomato & imported greek cheese

Sides

Spanakorizo

$8.00

spinach, feta, dill, green onion, fresh lemon and greek olive oil

Lemon Potatoes

$8.00

roasted lemon potatoes,

Kentro Fries

$5.00

house fries with signature kefalotiri butter

Briami

$8.00

baked seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, feta

Roasted Corn

$8.00

char grilled roasted corn, kefalotiri butter, chive

Wild Rice

$8.00

feta, raisins, red onion, dill, almonds

Pita

$4.00

grilled pita bread

Sweets

Loukoumades

$8.00

fried baby greek doughnuts, honey, karithi dust, vanilla bean ice cream

Frozen Yogurt

$7.00

house made greek frozen yogurt, citrus honey syrup, baklava crumble

Galaktoboureko

$6.00

phyllo with semolina custard, honey citrus syrup, cinnamon

Baklava

$6.00

house made with walnuts, phylo, honey citrus syrup

Baklava ice cream Sandwich

$8.00

baklava, chocolate syrup, vanilla bean ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$3.00

Entree Salads

Maroulosalata

$15.00

mixed greens, feta, tomato, red onion, capers, kalamata olives, free range non-gmo chicken. Served with feta dressing

Spitiki Salad

$16.00

revithosalata, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onion, free range non-gmo chicken, greek olive oil, warm pita

Horiatiki Entrée

$15.00

tomatoes. green bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives & feta, free range non-gmo chicken, greek olive oil, warm pita

Three Chromo Entrée

$15.00

radicchio, firsse, arugula, onion with kefalotiri cheese, free range non-gmo chicken, lemon vinaigrette, warm pita

Butter Lettuce Entrée

$15.00

cherry tomatoes, roasted red pepper, free range non-gmo chicken, house feta dressing, warm pita

Kids Menu

Kids Chicken Souvlaki

$10.00

kids Grilled Cheese

$10.00

Kids Flatbread

$10.00

Misc

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Bread

$1.00

Side Feta

$1.50

Olives

$2.00

Side Tzatiki

$2.00

Soft Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Ice Tea

$3.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$3.00

Water Carry Out

$2.00

Featured Ice tea

$4.00

Coffee

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Single Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$5.00

Single Latte

$4.00

Double Latte

$5.00

Elliniko

$4.00

Frappe

$5.00

Freddo Espresso

$5.00

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.00

Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Featured Ice tea

$4.00

Draft Beer

Elysian

$7.00

Hoegaarden

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Greek Beer

Hillas

$7.00

Keo

$7.00

Mythos

$7.00

Bottle Red Wine

Bottle Harlaftis

$48.00

Bottle St George

$48.00

Bottle Oenodea

$48.00

Bottle Amythystos Red

$48.00

Glass Red Wine

Glass Harlaftis

$12.00

Glass St George

$12.00

Glass Oenodea

$12.00

Glass Amethystos Red

$12.00

Red Carafe

Carafe Harlaftis

$30.00

Carafe St George

$30.00

Carafe Oenodea

$30.00

Carafe Amethystos

$30.00

Bottle White Wine

Bottle Retsina

$48.00Out of stock

Bottle Foloi

$48.00

Bottle Monemvasia

$48.00

Bottle Amethystos

$48.00

Glass White Wine

Glass Retsina

$12.00Out of stock

Glass Foloi

$12.00

Glass Monemvasia

$12.00

Glass Amethystos White

$12.00

Glass Gavalas

$12.00Out of stock

White Carafe

Carafe Ritinitis

$30.00Out of stock

Carafe Foloi

$30.00

Carafe Monemvasia

$30.00

Carafe Amethystos

$30.00

Carafe Gavalas

$30.00Out of stock

For the Table.

Saganaki

$10.00

pan seared kefalotiri cheese with fresh lemon

Zucchini Chips

$11.00

Lightly breaded zucchini chips, served alongside Tzatziki

Dolmades

$10.00

3 stuffed grape leaves, with rice, herbs served alongside tzatziki

Loukaniko FTT

$11.00Out of stock

char grilled pork sausage, marinated tomatoes & kasseri cheese

Calamari

$11.00

sauteed calamari with tomato sauce, garlic, herbs and feta

Octopus

$13.00

char grilled spanish octopus, pickled vegetables, fresh herbs, latholemono

Lamb Chops FTT

$20.00

char grilled lamb chops 8oz, oregano, latholemono

Keftedes

$12.00

house made meatballs, tomato sauce, fresh herbs, kefalotiri cheese

Spanakopita

$11.00

House made phyllo pie with spinach, feta, dill and fresh herbs. Served alongside Tzatziki

Tiropita

$10.00

House made phyllo pies with feta, oregano, and greek honey

Taverna Fries

$14.00

Kentro fries topped with braised lamb, tzatziki and pickled vegetables

Soups.

Avgolemono

$8.00

Lemon,rice, chicken with onions, carrots and celery

Faques

$8.00

lentils with tomato, vinegar, onion, celery and carrots

Soup/Salad

$15.00

choice of any soup & salad

Salads.

Horiatiki

$13.00

tomatoes. green bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives & feta

Three Chromo

$13.00

radicchio, firsse, arugula, onion with kefalotiri cheese. Served with lemon vinaigrette

Butter Lettuce

$13.00

cherry tomatoes, roasted red pepper, Served with house feta dressing

Beet

$13.00

roasted beets, with walnuts, figs, manouri cheese. Served with walnut vinaigrette

Wedge Salad

$15.00

Entree Salads.

Maroulosalata

$17.00

mixed greens, feta, tomato, red onion, capers, kalamata olives, free range non-gmo chicken. Served with feta dressing

Spitiki Salad

$18.00

revithosalata, feta, cucumbers, tomatoes, kalamata olives, onion, free range non-gmo chicken, greek olive oil, warm pita

Horiatiki Entrée

$17.00

tomatoes. green bell pepper, cucumbers, red onion, kalamata olives & feta, free range non-gmo chicken, greek olive oil, warm pita

Three Chromo Entrée

$17.00

radicchio, firsse, arugula, onion with kefalotiri cheese, free range non-gmo chicken, lemon vinaigrette, warm pita

Butter Lettuce Entrée

$17.00

cherry tomatoes, roasted red pepper, free range non-gmo chicken, house feta dressing, warm pita

Spreads.

Tzatziki Spread

$8.00

strained greek yogurt, greek olive oil, cucumber, garlic, fresh dill

Olivada

$9.00

kalamata olives, sun dried tomato, kefalotiri cheese, parsley

Melitzanosalata

$9.00

roasted eggplant, feta, garlic, parsely, greek olive oil

Revithosalata

$9.00

yellow chick pea, greek olive oil, garlic, parsley

Tirokafteri

$9.00

feta, kefalotiri cheese, roasted pepper, oregano, greek olive oil

Trio

$17.00

selection of any 3 spreads

Side Cucumbers

$3.00

Flatbreads.

Manouri FB

$15.00

arugula, figs, manouri cheese, honey, greek olive oil

Vegetable FB

$15.00

seasonal vegetables, manouri cheese, fresh herbs

Lamb FB

$16.00

braised lamb, potato, kasseri cheese, tzatziki

Loukaniko FB

$16.00Out of stock

grilled pork sausage, red onion, marinated tomato, feta & manouri cheese

Pitas.

Pork Pita

$18.00

char grilled pork, red onion, marinated tomatoes, red onion, chive

Chicken Pita

$18.00

pulled roasted chicken, red onion, mixed greens, marinated tomatoes, dijon aioli

Lamb Pita

$18.00

braised lamb shoulder, mixed greens, pickled vegetables, feta, walnut vinaigrette

Vegetable Pita

$17.00

revithosalata, tomato, cucumber, feta, red onion, pickled vegetables, arugula

Sandwiches.

Lamb Sandwich

$20.00

braised lamb shoulder, arugula, roasted pepper, kasseri cheese, rosemary au jus

Lamb Burger

$20.00

8oz lamb/beef patty, tirokafteri, arugula, tomato herb aioli

Entrees.

Lamb Chops

$25.00

8oz char grilled lamb chops, latholemono, kentro fries, served with tzatziki

Roasted Chicken

$20.00

half roasted chicken, patates lemonates, served with tzatziki

Pork Kalamakia

$20.00

2 skewers of char grilled pork (8oz) latholemono, briam, served with tzatziki

Sea Bass Charbroiled

$21.00

pan fried sea bass, kalamboki, served with tzatziki

Sea Bass Fried

$21.00

Chicken Souvlaki

$20.00

2 skewers of char grilled white meat chicken (8oz) latholemono, wild rice, served with tzatziki

Yemista

$19.00

stuffed tomato with wild rice, kentro fries. served with tzatziki

Mousaka

$20.00

casserole of baked eggplant, potato, bolognese & bechamel, served with tzatziki

Makaronia

$19.00

pasta, beef, bolognese, tomato

Oven Makaronia

$19.00

Sides.

Spanakorizo

$10.00

spinach, feta, dill, green onion, fresh lemon and greek olive oil

Lemon Potatoes

$10.00

roasted lemon potatoes,

Kentro Fries

$7.00

house fries with signature kefalotiri butter

Briami

$10.00

baked seasonal vegetables, fresh herbs, feta

Roasted Corn

$10.00

char grilled roasted corn, kefalotiri butter, chive

Wild Rice

$10.00

feta, raisins, red onion, dill, almonds

Pita

$5.00

Kids Menu.

Kids Chicken Souvlaki

$11.00

kids Grilled Cheese

$11.00

Kids Flatbread

$11.00

Sweets.

Loukoumades

$10.00

fried baby greek doughnuts, honey, karithi dust, vanilla bean ice cream

Frozen Yogurt

$9.00

house made greek frozen yogurt, citrus honey syrup, baklava crumble

Galaktoboureko

$8.00

phyllo with semolina custard, honey citrus syrup, cinnamon

Baklava

$8.00

house made with walnuts, phylo, honey citrus syrup

Baklava ice cream Sandwich

$10.00

baklava, chocolate syrup, vanilla bean ice cream

Vanilla Ice Cream

$4.00

Greek Beer.

Hillas

$9.00

Keo

$9.00

Mythos

$9.00

Draft Beer.

Elysian

$7.00

Hoegaarden

$7.00

Stella Artois

$7.00

Bottle White Wine.

Bottle Retsina

$48.00

Bottle Foloi

$48.00

Bottle Monemvasia

$48.00

Bottle Amethystos

$48.00

Bottle Red Wine.

Bottle Harlaftis

$48.00

Bottle St George

$48.00

Bottle Oenodea

$48.00

Bottle Amythystos Red

$48.00

Coffee.

Single Espresso

$3.00

Double Espresso

$4.00

Single Cappuccino

$4.00

Double Cappuccino

$5.00

Single Latte

$4.00

Double Latte

$5.00

Elliniko

$4.00

Frappe

$5.00

Freddo Espresso

$5.00

Freddo Cappuccino

$5.00

Macchiato

$4.00

Americano

$3.00

Iced Americano

$3.00

Soft Drinks.

Coke

$4.00

Diet Coke

$4.00

Sprite

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Ice Tea

$4.00

Hot Tea

$3.50

Milk

$4.00

Water Carry Out

$2.00

Misc.

Side Pita

$4.00

Side Bread

$2.00

Side Feta

$2.00

Olives

$2.00

Side Tzatiki

$2.50
Attributes and Amenities
check markCasual
check markKid-Friendly
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markSeating
check markBike Parking
check markDelivery
check markCatering
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

100 S Harbor Blvd Suite A, Fullerton, CA 92832

Directions

Gallery
Kentro Greek Kitchen image
Kentro Greek Kitchen image

Similar restaurants in your area

California Shawarma Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
518 S. Brookhurst St #8 Anaheim, CA 92804
View restaurantnext
Sunmerry Coffee & Bread
orange starNo Reviews
955 E Birch St unit K Brea, CA 92821
View restaurantnext
Habibi Grill - 15272 Rosecrans Ave
orange star4.5 • 81
15272 Rosecrans Ave La Mirada, CA 90638
View restaurantnext
Mustache Mike’s Italian Ice
orange starNo Reviews
1837 E. Orangethorpe Ave. Placentia, CA 92870
View restaurantnext
Hanano Ramen - Orange
orange starNo Reviews
161 N Glassell St Orange, CA 92866
View restaurantnext
Sunmery Bakery
orange star3.8 • 144
18495 E. Colima Road #1 Rowland Heights, CA 91748
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Fullerton

Les Amis Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,692
128 W Wilshire Ave Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Charlie's Best Burgers - Fullerton
orange star4.2 • 1,387
506 S Euclid St Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Jamba - 000482 - Amerige Center
orange star4.4 • 906
1949 W. Malvern Ave. Fullerton, CA 92833
View restaurantnext
Earth Bowl Superfoods - Fullerton
orange star4.8 • 793
575 N Commonwealth Ave Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
SoCal Wings - Fullerton
orange star4.6 • 625
349 N State College Blvd Fullerton, CA 92831
View restaurantnext
Gonzos Tacos - Downtown Fullerton
orange star4.1 • 580
827 North Harbor Fullerton, CA 92832
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Fullerton
La Habra
review star
Avg 4.3 (21 restaurants)
Placentia
review star
Avg 4.4 (14 restaurants)
Anaheim
review star
Avg 4.4 (75 restaurants)
La Mirada
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Brea
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
Buena Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (20 restaurants)
Rowland Heights
review star
Avg 4 (36 restaurants)
Stanton
review star
Avg 4.3 (12 restaurants)
Cerritos
review star
Avg 4.4 (20 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston