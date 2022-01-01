Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kentucky Inn

review star

No reviews yet

890 S Pearl St

Denver, CO 80209

Inn Burger
Quesadilla
BYO Mac & Cheese

Appetizers

(3) Street Tacos

(3) Street Tacos

$8.50

Corn Tortillas, Onion & Cilantro Relish, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa & Limes

BYO Mac & Cheese

BYO Mac & Cheese

$7.50

Build Your Own Mac & Cheese

Cheese Curds

$8.00
Chicken Tenders

Chicken Tenders

$10.00Out of stock

Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Served with Hand Cut Fries or Tots and Choice of Sauce

Chips & Salsa

Roasted Tomato and Tomatillo Salsas

Fried Pickles

Fried Pickles

$7.50

Ranch Dressing

Fries

Fries

$6.00

Hand Cut Fries Served with Southern Fry Sauce

Green Chili

Green Chili

$6.00+

Warm Corn (GF) or Flour Tortillas

Nachos

Nachos

$9.00

Fresh Corn Tortillas, Queso, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Black Olives & Fresh Jalapenos

Onion Rings

$7.50
Pimento Cheese Spread

Pimento Cheese Spread

$7.50

Classic Georgia or Colorado Green Chili with Toasted Bread

Poutine

Poutine

$10.00

Traditional - House Cut Fries or Tater Tots & Wisconsin Cheese Curds Smothered in Gravy. Add Roasted Mushrooms or Pot Roast for $3.00 Colorado - House Cut Fries or Tater Tots & Wisconsin Cheese Curds Smothered in Pork Green Chili

Quesadilla

Quesadilla

$8.50

Flour Tortilla, Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream. Served with Roasted Tomato and Tomatillo Salsa. Add any protein for $3.00

Sliders (3)

Sliders (3)

$9.00

Mix and Match 3 Burger - Fry Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pickle & American Cheese Braised Pork - Pickle, Fried Onions & Alabama White BBQ Sauce Fried Chicken - Pickle, Fry Sauce & Georgia Pimento Caprese - Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, Chimichurri, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze

Tots

Tots

$6.00

Southern Fry Sauce

Wings

Wings

$8.00+

***Limited Quantity*** Regular or Smoked Choice of Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Kentucky Bourbon, or Alabama White BBQ Sauce

Salads

Bacon & Blue Salad

Bacon & Blue Salad

$12.50

Spring Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Chopped Bacon & Blue Cheese Crumbles

Garden Salad

$7.00

Spring Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, Red Onion & Choice of Dressing

Seasonal Salad

Seasonal Salad

$9.50

Spring Mix, Strawberries, Red Onion, Candied Walnuts & Goat Cheese Crumbles

Side Salad

$3.00

Flatbreads

Bacon & Blue - Bacon Onion Jam, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Chives & Arugula Roasted Mushroom - Chimichurri, Red Onion, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomato, Chives & Arugula Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto - Buffalo Mozzarella, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze & Arugula
Bacon & Blue Flatbread

Bacon & Blue Flatbread

$9.00

Bacon Onion Jam, Bacon, Blue Cheese, Chives, Arugula

Roasted Mushroom Flatbread

Roasted Mushroom Flatbread

$9.00

Chimichurri, Red Onion, Buffalo Mozzarella, Sun-Dried Tomatoes, Chives, Arugula

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Flatbread

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto Flatbread

$9.00

Buffalo Mozzarella, Chimichurri, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula

Burgers

Inn Burger

Inn Burger

$13.50

Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Southern Fry Sauce

Bronco Burger

Bronco Burger

$16.00

Bacon, Flour Tortilla, PepperJack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Pork Green Chile, Tortilla Chips

Flat Top

Flat Top

$10.00+

Quarter Pound Patty, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Southern Fry Sauce

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$14.00

Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Marble Rye

Derby

Derby

$14.50

Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Arugula, Horseradish Mayo

Bourbon Trail

Bourbon Trail

$14.50

Kentucky Bourbon Sauce, Fried Onions, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Mayo

Mushroom & Swiss

Mushroom & Swiss

$14.50

Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Chimichurri, Arugula, Garlic Mayo

Wisconsin

Wisconsin

$15.50

Cheese Curds, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, Pickles, Garlic Mayo

Bacon Bacon Cheeseburger

Bacon Bacon Cheeseburger

$15.00

Bacon Onion Jam, Bacon, American Cheese, Cherry Pepper Spread

Buffalo Blue Cheese

$14.50

Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Blue Cheese Dressing

PB&OJ

PB&OJ

$14.50

Classic Georgia Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Bacon Onion Jam

Onion Soup Melt

$15.00

Onion Beef Gravy, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Parmesan, Dijonaise, Rye Bread

G.O.A.T.

G.O.A.T.

$15.00

Goat Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Arugula & Garlic Mayo

Truffle

Truffle

$15.00

Quarter Pound Patty, Truffle Garlic Aioli, Roasted Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese & Arugula

Sandwiches

Rueben

Rueben

$12.50

Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Marble Rye

Roasted Mushroom Sandwich

Roasted Mushroom Sandwich

$12.50

Chimichurri, Provolone Cheese, Arugula, Garlic Mayo, Sourdough

BLT

BLT

$13.50

Bacon, Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Sourdough

Fried Chicken Sandwich

Fried Chicken Sandwich

$14.00

Original or Tossed in Choice of Sauce – Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Southern Fry Sauce, Bun Kentucky Inn Style – Classic Georgia Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Bun

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Spring Lettuce, Tortilla

Southern Ranch BLT Chicken Wrap

Southern Ranch BLT Chicken Wrap

$13.00

Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Ranch, Southern Fry Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Spring Lettuce, Tortilla

Kentucky Inn Cuban

Kentucky Inn Cuban

$15.00

Braised Pork, Green Chile Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Brown Mustard, Pickles, Baguette

Chicken Club

Chicken Club

$14.00

Bacon, Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chimichurri, Garlic Mayo, Sourdough

Grilled Cheese

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

Choice of Cheddar and American Blend, Classic Georgia or Colorado Green Chile Pimento Cheese, Sourdough

Caprese Chicken

Caprese Chicken

$14.00

Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Buffalo Mozzarella, Chimichurri, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula, Garlic Mayo, Bun

Pot Roast Sandwich

Pot Roast Sandwich

$15.00

Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, Au Jus, Baguette

Dessert

With Caramel Sauce

Churros

$3.50

Caramel Sauce

Add On’s

1/2 Burger Patty

$7.00

1/4 Burger Patty

$4.00

40z of Aus Jus

$1.50

4oz Green Chili

$2.50

4oz Side of Gravy

$2.00

4oz Side of Queso

$3.00

Add Bacon

$2.00

Add Lettuce, Tom & Onion

$1.00

Add Pimento Cheese

$2.00

Blue Cheese Crumbles

$1.00

Extra Corn Tortilla

$1.00

Extra Flour Tortilla

$1.00

Goat Cheese Crumbles

$2.00

Side of 1000

$0.50

Side of Alabama White Sauce

$0.50

Side of Balsamic

$0.50

Side of Blue Cheese

$0.50

Side of Buffalo

$0.50

Side of Carrots

$0.75

Side of Celery

$0.75

Side of Fry Sauce

$0.50

Side of Grilled Chicken

$5.00

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Jalapeño

$0.75

Side of KY Bourbon

$0.50

Side of Mango Habanero

$0.50

Side of Mayo

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Salsa

$0.50

Side of Sour Cream

$0.50

Sub Gluten Free Bun

$2.00

Kids Menu

Kid’sCheeseburger

$6.00

Kid’s Quesadilla

$6.00

Kid’s Tenders

$6.00

Kid’s Mac & Cheese

$6.00

Brunch

Breakfast Shot

$7.50

French Toast

$8.00

Biscuits & Gravy

$9.00

Breakfast Sandwich

$9.00

Breakfast Poutine

$11.00

Cinnamon Roll

$3.50

Draft

805 Blonde

805 Blonde

$6.50

Blonde Ale 4.7% ABV, California

90 Shilling

90 Shilling

$6.00

Scottish Ale 5.3% ABV, Fort Collins

Citra Pale Ale

Citra Pale Ale

$6.00

Pale Ale 5.8% ABV, Boulder

Colorado Kolsch

Colorado Kolsch

$5.75

Kolsch 4.8% ABV, Durango

Coors Light

Coors Light

$4.50

Light Lager 4.2% ABV, Golden

Dale’s Pale Ale

Dale’s Pale Ale

$6.25

Pale Ale 6.5% ABV, Longmont

Denver Gold

Denver Gold

$5.75

Vienna Lager 5.6% ABV, Denver

Guinness

Guinness

$7.00

Irish Dry Stout 4.2% ABV, Ireland

Car Camper

Car Camper

$7.25

New England IPA 6.2% ABV, Denver

Juicy Banger

Juicy Banger

$8.00

American IPA 7.5% ABV, Denver

Graham Cracker Porter

Graham Cracker Porter

$6.00

Pilsner 5% ABV, Denver

La Folie

La Folie

$7.00

American Light Lager 4.2% ABV, Denver

Sippin Pretty

Sippin Pretty

$6.00

Fruited Sour Ale 4.5%, Fort Collins

Sparks Fly

Sparks Fly

$7.00

American IPA 6.2% ABV, Denver

Tangerine Cream

Tangerine Cream

$6.00

Cream Ale 5.1% ABV, Denver

Juice Caboose

Juice Caboose

$7.50

Mexican Lager 4.9% ABV, Lafayette

White Rascal

White Rascal

$5.75

Witbier 5.6% ABV, Boulder

Stem Cider

Stem Cider

$7.50

Pear Cider 6% ABV, Firestone

Tank 7 (10oz)

Tank 7 (10oz)

$6.75

Saison/Farmhouse Ale 8.5% ABV, Missouri

Bierstadt Helles

Bierstadt Helles

$6.75

German Style Lager 4.4% ABV, Denver

Bottle

Budweiser BTL

Budweiser BTL

$5.00

Lager 4.6% ABV Wisconsin

Bud Light BTL

Bud Light BTL

$5.00

Lager 4.2% ABV Missouri

Coors Original BTL

Coors Original BTL

$5.00

Lager 5% ABV, Golden

Coors Light BTL

Coors Light BTL

$5.00

Lager 4.2% ABV, Golden

Corona BTL

Corona BTL

$6.00

Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV, Mexico

Heineken Zero BTL

Heineken Zero BTL

$5.50

Non Alcoholic 0% ABV, Holland

Miller High Life BTL

Miller High Life BTL

$4.50

Lager 4.6% ABV, Wisconsin

Miller Lite BTL

Miller Lite BTL

$5.00

Lager $.1% ABV, Wisconsin

Pacifico BTL

Pacifico BTL

$6.00

Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV, Mexico

Bucket of Domestic

$22.00

Bucket of Mexican Beer

$28.00

Canned

Apricot Sour

Apricot Sour

$5.75

Fruited Sour 5% ABV

Blood Orange Mint

Blood Orange Mint

$7.50

Hard Kombucha 6% ABV

Bucket of Claws

$26.00

Bucket of High Noon

$27.00
Coconut Hiwa Porter

Coconut Hiwa Porter

$6.50

Porter 6% ABV

Fling Margarita

Fling Margarita

$8.00

Made with Una Vida Tequila 9% ABV

High Noon Guava

$6.00

High Noon Kiwi

$6.00
High Noon Lime

High Noon Lime

$6.00

Vodka Based Hard Seltzer 4.5% Abv

High Noon Peach

High Noon Peach

$6.00

Vodka based Hard Seltzer 4.5% ABV

High Noon Pineapple

High Noon Pineapple

$6.00

Vodka based Hard Seltzer 4.5%ABV

Montucky

Montucky

$5.25

Lager 4.1% ABV

Pabst

Pabst

$4.50

Lager 4.6% ABV

Summer Shandy

Summer Shandy

$6.00Out of stock

Shandy/Radner 4.2% ABV

Superior Cerveza

Superior Cerveza

$5.00

Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV

White Claw Black Cherry

White Claw Black Cherry

$5.75

Hard Seltzer 5% ABV

White Claw Grapefruit

White Claw Grapefruit

$5.75

Hard Seltzer 5% ABV

White Claw Lime

White Claw Lime

$5.75

Hard Seltzer 5% ABV

Bucket of White Claw

$26.00

High Noon Passionfruit

$6.00

Cucumber Crush

$5.50

Beer Shot Combos

American Standard

$9.00

Jack & Snack

$9.00

Dirty Sanchez

$9.00

Ole Blue Blood

$9.00

Glass

Sofia

Sofia

$8.00

Sparkling, California

La Marca

La Marca

$7.00

Prosecco, Italy

Prophecy

Prophecy

$10.00

Rose, France

Proverb

Proverb

$7.00

Pinot Grigio, California

Dark Horse

Dark Horse

$7.00

Sauvignon Blanc, California

Acacia

Acacia

$7.00

Chardonnay, California

J. Lohr

J. Lohr

$9.00

Chardonnay, California

Conundrum

Conundrum

$12.00

Sauvignon Blanc Blend California

La Crema

La Crema

$12.00

Chardonnay California

Chateau St. Michelle

Chateau St. Michelle

$10.00

Cabernet, California

Frontera

Frontera

$6.00

Pinot Noir, California

Natura

Natura

$8.00

Malbec, Chile

Altos

Altos

$8.00

Cabernet, California

Bottle

BTL Prophecy

BTL Prophecy

$38.00

Rose, France

Bottomless Mimosa

$20.00
BTL Acacia

BTL Acacia

$26.00

Chardonnay, California

BTL Dark Horse

BTL Dark Horse

$26.00

Sauvignon Blanc, California

BTL J. Lohr

BTL J. Lohr

$34.00

Chardonnay, California

BTL Proverb

BTL Proverb

$26.00

Pinot Grigio, California

BTL Conundrum

BTL Conundrum

$46.00

Sauvignon Blanc Blend California

BTL La Crema

$46.00

Chardonnay California

BTL Chateau St. Michelle

BTL Chateau St. Michelle

$38.00

Cabernet, California

BTL Frontera

BTL Frontera

$22.00

Pinot Noir, Chile

BTL Natura

BTL Natura

$30.00

Malbec, Chile

BTL Sterling

BTL Sterling

$30.00

Cabernet, California

Food Specials

Breakfast Sandwich

$8.00

Smothered Burrito

$8.00

Cocktails

Amaretto Sour

$5.50

Black Russian

$6.50

Bloody Mary

$7.00

Cadillac Margarita

$10.00

Fuzzy Navel

$5.50

Hot Toddy

$6.50

House Margarita

$7.00

Irish Coffee

$6.50

Long Island Iced Tea

$9.00

Michelada

$6.25

Mimosa

$5.50

Screwdriver

$6.00

Vodka Gimlet

$6.50

White Russian

$6.50

Ky Specialty Drinks

Aperol Spritz

$9.00

La Marca Prosecco, Aperol & a Orange Slice. Served on the rocks with Club Soda

Espresso Martini

$10.00

Deep Eddy Vodka, Kahlua, Midnight Expresso Liquor and Simple Syrup

Kentucky Mule

$7.50

Old Grand Dad, Gosling’s Ginger Beer & Fresh Squeezed Limes.

Ky Breakfast Shot

$7.50

Manhattan In The Rye

$9.00

Moscow Mule

$7.50

Negroni

$11.00

Paloma

$8.00

Peanut Butter Cup Martini

$9.00

Pear Martini

$11.00

Pineapple Martini

$9.00

Slow Mule

$7.50

Snicker’s Martini

$10.00
Spicy Margarita

Spicy Margarita

$9.00

El Jimador Reposado, Jalapeno Simple Syrup, Muddled Jalapenos, Fresh Lime Juice & a Splash of Sour

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

Wisconsin Old Fashioned

$10.00

Maison Rouge VS Brandy with Muddled Cherries, Orange Peel & Angostrura Bitters

Shots

Butter Baby

$5.50

Car Bomb

$8.00

Chocolate Cake Shot

$6.25

Cinnamon Toast Crunch

$5.50

Grape Ape

$5.50

Green Tea Shot

$6.25

Kamikaze

$5.50

Lemon Drop

$6.25

Mind Eraser

$6.00

Oatmeal Cookie

$5.75

Purple Hooter

$5.50

Red Headed Slut

$5.50

Red Snapper

$5.50

Root Beer Barrel

$5.00

Shileligh

$5.50

Smartee

$6.00

Surfer On Acid

$5.75

Vegas Bomb

$6.25

Nuts & Berries

$5.50

Washington Apple

$6.00

Wisconsin Lunchbox

$5.00

Foof

$5.00

Soda & N/A Drinks

Club Soda

$3.00

Coffee

$4.00

Coke

$3.50

Diet Coke

$3.50

Ginger Ale

$3.50

Ginger Beer

$4.50

Iced Tea

$3.50

Lemonade

$3.50

Milk

$3.50

Red Bull

$5.00

Root Beer

$3.50

Sprite

$3.50

Sugar Free Red Bull

$5.00

Upcharge Redbull

$2.00

Upcharge Suger Free Redbull

$2.00

Juice

Cranberry Juice

$3.50

Grapefruit Juice

$3.50

Orange Juice

$3.50

Pineapple Juice

$3.50

Tomato Juice

$3.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Monday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Saturday11:00 am - 2:00 am
Restaurant info

Craft Beer & Great Food!!!

Location

890 S Pearl St, Denver, CO 80209

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

