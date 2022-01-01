Kentucky Inn
890 S Pearl St
Denver, CO 80209
Popular Items
Appetizers
(3) Street Tacos
Corn Tortillas, Onion & Cilantro Relish, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa & Limes
BYO Mac & Cheese
Build Your Own Mac & Cheese
Cheese Curds
Chicken Tenders
Hand Breaded Chicken Tenders Served with Hand Cut Fries or Tots and Choice of Sauce
Chips & Salsa
Roasted Tomato and Tomatillo Salsas
Fried Pickles
Ranch Dressing
Fries
Hand Cut Fries Served with Southern Fry Sauce
Green Chili
Warm Corn (GF) or Flour Tortillas
Nachos
Fresh Corn Tortillas, Queso, Roasted Tomato Salsa, Tomatillo Salsa, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Black Olives & Fresh Jalapenos
Onion Rings
Pimento Cheese Spread
Classic Georgia or Colorado Green Chili with Toasted Bread
Poutine
Traditional - House Cut Fries or Tater Tots & Wisconsin Cheese Curds Smothered in Gravy. Add Roasted Mushrooms or Pot Roast for $3.00 Colorado - House Cut Fries or Tater Tots & Wisconsin Cheese Curds Smothered in Pork Green Chili
Quesadilla
Flour Tortilla, Jack Cheese, Pico De Gallo & Sour Cream. Served with Roasted Tomato and Tomatillo Salsa. Add any protein for $3.00
Sliders (3)
Mix and Match 3 Burger - Fry Sauce, Caramelized Onions, Pickle & American Cheese Braised Pork - Pickle, Fried Onions & Alabama White BBQ Sauce Fried Chicken - Pickle, Fry Sauce & Georgia Pimento Caprese - Buffalo Mozzarella, Tomato, Chimichurri, Arugula & Balsamic Glaze
Tots
Southern Fry Sauce
Wings
***Limited Quantity*** Regular or Smoked Choice of Buffalo, Mango Habanero, Kentucky Bourbon, or Alabama White BBQ Sauce
Salads
Bacon & Blue Salad
Spring Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumbers, Red Onion, Chopped Bacon & Blue Cheese Crumbles
Garden Salad
Spring Lettuce, Cherry Tomato, Cucumber, Black Olives, Red Onion & Choice of Dressing
Seasonal Salad
Spring Mix, Strawberries, Red Onion, Candied Walnuts & Goat Cheese Crumbles
Side Salad
Flatbreads
Burgers
Inn Burger
Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Pickles, Southern Fry Sauce
Bronco Burger
Bacon, Flour Tortilla, PepperJack Cheese, Pico De Gallo, Sour Cream, Pork Green Chile, Tortilla Chips
Flat Top
Quarter Pound Patty, Pickles, Caramelized Onions, American Cheese, Southern Fry Sauce
Patty Melt
Caramelized Onions, Swiss Cheese, 1000 Island Dressing, Marble Rye
Derby
Bacon, Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Pickles, Arugula, Horseradish Mayo
Bourbon Trail
Kentucky Bourbon Sauce, Fried Onions, Provolone Cheese, Garlic Mayo
Mushroom & Swiss
Roasted Mushrooms, Swiss Cheese, Chimichurri, Arugula, Garlic Mayo
Wisconsin
Cheese Curds, Cheddar Cheese, Fried Onions, Pickles, Garlic Mayo
Bacon Bacon Cheeseburger
Bacon Onion Jam, Bacon, American Cheese, Cherry Pepper Spread
Buffalo Blue Cheese
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Arugula, Blue Cheese Dressing
PB&OJ
Classic Georgia Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Bacon Onion Jam
Onion Soup Melt
Onion Beef Gravy, Swiss Cheese, Crispy Parmesan, Dijonaise, Rye Bread
G.O.A.T.
Goat Cheese, Bacon, Pickles, Arugula & Garlic Mayo
Truffle
Quarter Pound Patty, Truffle Garlic Aioli, Roasted Mushrooms, Provolone Cheese & Arugula
Sandwiches
Rueben
Corned Beef, Sauerkraut, 1000 Island Dressing, Swiss Cheese, Marble Rye
Roasted Mushroom Sandwich
Chimichurri, Provolone Cheese, Arugula, Garlic Mayo, Sourdough
BLT
Bacon, Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Garlic Mayo, Sourdough
Fried Chicken Sandwich
Original or Tossed in Choice of Sauce – Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Southern Fry Sauce, Bun Kentucky Inn Style – Classic Georgia Pimento Cheese, Pickles, Bun
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Tenders, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Cucumber, Cherry Tomatoes, Spring Lettuce, Tortilla
Southern Ranch BLT Chicken Wrap
Chicken Tenders, Bacon, Ranch, Southern Fry Sauce, Cherry Tomatoes, Spring Lettuce, Tortilla
Kentucky Inn Cuban
Braised Pork, Green Chile Pimento Cheese, Bacon, Spicy Brown Mustard, Pickles, Baguette
Chicken Club
Bacon, Spring Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, Chimichurri, Garlic Mayo, Sourdough
Grilled Cheese
Choice of Cheddar and American Blend, Classic Georgia or Colorado Green Chile Pimento Cheese, Sourdough
Caprese Chicken
Sun-Dried Tomato Pesto, Buffalo Mozzarella, Chimichurri, Red Onion, Balsamic Glaze, Arugula, Garlic Mayo, Bun
Pot Roast Sandwich
Caramelized Onions, Provolone Cheese, Horseradish Mayo, Au Jus, Baguette
Dessert
Add On’s
1/2 Burger Patty
1/4 Burger Patty
40z of Aus Jus
4oz Green Chili
4oz Side of Gravy
4oz Side of Queso
Add Bacon
Add Lettuce, Tom & Onion
Add Pimento Cheese
Blue Cheese Crumbles
Extra Corn Tortilla
Extra Flour Tortilla
Goat Cheese Crumbles
Side of 1000
Side of Alabama White Sauce
Side of Balsamic
Side of Blue Cheese
Side of Buffalo
Side of Carrots
Side of Celery
Side of Fry Sauce
Side of Grilled Chicken
Side of Honey Mustard
Side of Jalapeño
Side of KY Bourbon
Side of Mango Habanero
Side of Mayo
Side of Ranch
Side of Salsa
Side of Sour Cream
Sub Gluten Free Bun
Brunch
Draft
805 Blonde
Blonde Ale 4.7% ABV, California
90 Shilling
Scottish Ale 5.3% ABV, Fort Collins
Citra Pale Ale
Pale Ale 5.8% ABV, Boulder
Colorado Kolsch
Kolsch 4.8% ABV, Durango
Coors Light
Light Lager 4.2% ABV, Golden
Dale’s Pale Ale
Pale Ale 6.5% ABV, Longmont
Denver Gold
Vienna Lager 5.6% ABV, Denver
Guinness
Irish Dry Stout 4.2% ABV, Ireland
Car Camper
New England IPA 6.2% ABV, Denver
Juicy Banger
American IPA 7.5% ABV, Denver
Graham Cracker Porter
Pilsner 5% ABV, Denver
La Folie
American Light Lager 4.2% ABV, Denver
Sippin Pretty
Fruited Sour Ale 4.5%, Fort Collins
Sparks Fly
American IPA 6.2% ABV, Denver
Tangerine Cream
Cream Ale 5.1% ABV, Denver
Juice Caboose
Mexican Lager 4.9% ABV, Lafayette
White Rascal
Witbier 5.6% ABV, Boulder
Stem Cider
Pear Cider 6% ABV, Firestone
Tank 7 (10oz)
Saison/Farmhouse Ale 8.5% ABV, Missouri
Bierstadt Helles
German Style Lager 4.4% ABV, Denver
Bottle
Budweiser BTL
Lager 4.6% ABV Wisconsin
Bud Light BTL
Lager 4.2% ABV Missouri
Coors Original BTL
Lager 5% ABV, Golden
Coors Light BTL
Lager 4.2% ABV, Golden
Corona BTL
Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV, Mexico
Heineken Zero BTL
Non Alcoholic 0% ABV, Holland
Miller High Life BTL
Lager 4.6% ABV, Wisconsin
Miller Lite BTL
Lager $.1% ABV, Wisconsin
Pacifico BTL
Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV, Mexico
Bucket of Domestic
Bucket of Mexican Beer
Canned
Apricot Sour
Fruited Sour 5% ABV
Blood Orange Mint
Hard Kombucha 6% ABV
Bucket of Claws
Bucket of High Noon
Coconut Hiwa Porter
Porter 6% ABV
Fling Margarita
Made with Una Vida Tequila 9% ABV
High Noon Guava
High Noon Kiwi
High Noon Lime
Vodka Based Hard Seltzer 4.5% Abv
High Noon Peach
Vodka based Hard Seltzer 4.5% ABV
High Noon Pineapple
Vodka based Hard Seltzer 4.5%ABV
Montucky
Lager 4.1% ABV
Pabst
Lager 4.6% ABV
Summer Shandy
Shandy/Radner 4.2% ABV
Superior Cerveza
Mexican Lager 4.5% ABV
White Claw Black Cherry
Hard Seltzer 5% ABV
White Claw Grapefruit
Hard Seltzer 5% ABV
White Claw Lime
Hard Seltzer 5% ABV
Bucket of White Claw
High Noon Passionfruit
Cucumber Crush
Glass
Sofia
Sparkling, California
La Marca
Prosecco, Italy
Prophecy
Rose, France
Proverb
Pinot Grigio, California
Dark Horse
Sauvignon Blanc, California
Acacia
Chardonnay, California
J. Lohr
Chardonnay, California
Conundrum
Sauvignon Blanc Blend California
La Crema
Chardonnay California
Chateau St. Michelle
Cabernet, California
Frontera
Pinot Noir, California
Natura
Malbec, Chile
Altos
Cabernet, California
Bottle
BTL Prophecy
Rose, France
Bottomless Mimosa
BTL Acacia
Chardonnay, California
BTL Dark Horse
Sauvignon Blanc, California
BTL J. Lohr
Chardonnay, California
BTL Proverb
Pinot Grigio, California
BTL Conundrum
Sauvignon Blanc Blend California
BTL La Crema
Chardonnay California
BTL Chateau St. Michelle
Cabernet, California
BTL Frontera
Pinot Noir, Chile
BTL Natura
Malbec, Chile
BTL Sterling
Cabernet, California
Cocktails
Ky Specialty Drinks
Aperol Spritz
La Marca Prosecco, Aperol & a Orange Slice. Served on the rocks with Club Soda
Espresso Martini
Deep Eddy Vodka, Kahlua, Midnight Expresso Liquor and Simple Syrup
Kentucky Mule
Old Grand Dad, Gosling’s Ginger Beer & Fresh Squeezed Limes.
Ky Breakfast Shot
Manhattan In The Rye
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Paloma
Peanut Butter Cup Martini
Pear Martini
Pineapple Martini
Slow Mule
Snicker’s Martini
Spicy Margarita
El Jimador Reposado, Jalapeno Simple Syrup, Muddled Jalapenos, Fresh Lime Juice & a Splash of Sour
Wisconsin Old Fashioned
Maison Rouge VS Brandy with Muddled Cherries, Orange Peel & Angostrura Bitters
Shots
Butter Baby
Car Bomb
Chocolate Cake Shot
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Grape Ape
Green Tea Shot
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Mind Eraser
Oatmeal Cookie
Purple Hooter
Red Headed Slut
Red Snapper
Root Beer Barrel
Shileligh
Smartee
Surfer On Acid
Vegas Bomb
Nuts & Berries
Washington Apple
Wisconsin Lunchbox
Foof
Soda & N/A Drinks
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 2:00 am
Craft Beer & Great Food!!!
