Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap

2 Reviews

$$

1555 Adams Ave

Ste 100

Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Wings (6)
Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Bruschetta Flat

Starters

Artichoke Dip

$14.00

creamy dip with artichoke and spinach, served with tortilla chips.

Brussels Sprouts

$13.00

candied pecans | parmesan cheese | balsamic glaze

Buffalo Shrimp

$16.00

Large sautéed shrimp | buffalo sauce | over rice | green onion

Cheesy Dough

$14.00

Garlic-herbed dough balls stuffed with our signature cheese blend | served with marinara sauce

Crispy Cauliflower

$14.00

Cauliflower Florets Dipped in Batter | Served with Ranch and Buffalo Sauces

Fried Pickles

$12.00

Served With Ranch Dressing

Fries/Tots

$9.00

French Fries | Steak-cut Fries | Tots | Mushroom Gravy +2 | Cheese +2

Jalapeño Poppers

$14.00

batter-dipped | stuffed with our cheese blend | ranch dressing

K-So Dip

$11.00

cheddar cheese sauce | soyrizo | green onion

Nachos

$16.00

Tortilla Chips | K's Chili | Cheddar Cheese Sauce | Sour Cream | Jalapeños | Green Onion

Onion Rings

$10.00

freshly sliced and battered

Pretzel Bites

$10.00

Served with cheddar cheese sauce and mustard

Quesadilla

$12.00

Flour Tortilla | Jack Cheese | Choice of Pulled Pork or Brisket

Tenders & Fries (3)

$15.00

Crispy chicken tenders | Toss in sauce +1

Wings (6)

$15.00

Naked, bone-in wings tossed in choice of sauce and served with veggies and ranch dressing

Jalapeno Poppers (Fried)

$12.00

Sliders

Sliders (3)

$14.00

Smoked Pulled Pork - bbq sauce & coleslaw | Smoked Brisket - dill pickles & garlic aioli | Spicy Fried Chicken - Tossed in buffalo sauce with dill pickles & garlic aioli | Mini Angus - American Cheese & garlic aioli

Spicy Fried Chicken Sliders (3)

$14.00

crispy fried chicken tossed in buffalo sauce | dill pickles | garlic aioli

Angus Sliders (3)

$14.00

American cheese | garlic aioli

Smoked Brisket Sliders (3)

$14.00

dill pickles | horseradish cream sauce

Pulled Pork Sliders (3)

$14.00

coleslaw | barbecue sauce

Small Plates

Loaded Mac & Cheese

$13.00

Fish & Chips

$20.00

Fish Tacos

$14.00

Burgers & Sandwiches

Classic Burger

$14.00

American Cheese | Lettuce | Tomato | Onion | Thousand-Island Dressing

Cowboy Burger

$14.50

American Cheese | Onion Rings |Bbq Sauce

Mushroom Burger

$15.50

Havarti Cheese | Sautéed Cremini Mushrooms | Caramelized Red Onion | Garlic Aioli

Morning Glory Burger

$16.50

Havarti Cheese | Over-Easy Egg | Applewood Smoked Bacon | Bbq Sauce

Blues Burger

$15.00

Blue Cheese | Caramelized Red Onion | Arugula | Garlic Aioli

The Stack Burger

$19.00

Two Beef Patties | American Cheese | Pulled Pork | Bbq sauce

Chili Cheese Burger

$14.00

American Cheese | K's Chili | Bbq Sauce

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$16.00

Macaroni & Cheese | coleslaw | Bbq Sauce

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

K's Slaw | Dill Pickles | Horseradish Cream | Brioche Bun

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$19.00

Fried Chicken Breast in Buffalo Sauce | Bacon | Tomato | Lettuce |Garlic Aioli | Ranch Dressing

Chimi Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Grilled Chicken Breast | Chimichurri Sauce | Havarti Cheese | Red Bell Pepper | Arugula

BLT - Avocado

$16.00

Thick-cut Applewood Smoked Bacon | Lettuce | Tomato | Avocado | Garlic Aioli | Texas Toast

Grilled Cheese Sandwich

$13.00

Havarti Cheese | Arugula | Apricot Preserves

Flatbreads

Brisket Flat

$15.00

Horseradish Cream Sauce | Havarti Cheese | Brisket | Green Onions

Bruschetta Flat

$14.00

Olive Oil | Fresh Mozzarella | Tomato | Red Onion | Tomato | Basil | Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Mushroom Flat

$15.00

Garlic Aioli | Havarti Cheese | Sautéed Mushrooms | Caramelized Red Onion | Mushroom Gravy | Chives

Barbecue Chicken Flat

$15.00

Bbq Sauce | Chicken Breast | Jack Cheese | Red Onion | Green Onion

The Drizzle Flat

$15.00

Ranch Dressing | Chicken Breast | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Red Onion | Green Onion | Bbq Sauce & Ranch Drizzle

Fiesta Flat

$14.00

Brussels & Bacon Flat

$15.00

Fresh Mozzarella Cheese | Brussels sprouts | Bacon | Balsamic Glaze Drizzle

Nutty Spinach Flat

$13.00

Ranch Dressing Base | Candied Pecans | Dried Cranberries | Spinach | Blue Cheese Drizzle

Main Plates

Brisket Plate

$17.00

Smoked in-house for ten hours. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and coleslaw.

Chicken (Cremini)

$18.50

Grilled marinated chicken breast with mushroom gravy, garlic mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables.

Chicken (Fried)

$19.00

Crispy marinated chicken breast topped with mushroom gravy.

Chicken (Garlic Herb)

$18.00

Grilled marinated chicken breast with garlic-herb sauce, garlic mashed potatoes, and seasonal vegetables.

Chipotle Rice Bowl

$12.00

Fettuccine (Alfredo)

$14.00

Fettuccine in Alfredo sauce, topped with basil and parmesan cheese.

Fettuccine (Marinara)

$12.00

NY Steak

$39.00

Pork Chop

$26.00

Bacon jam atop a 10-ounce bone-in pork chop. Served with asparagus and garlic mashed potatoes.

Pulled Pork Plate

$15.00

Smoked in-house for ten hours and topped with our bbq sauce. Served with garlic mashed potatoes and coleslaw.

Salmon

$27.00

Pan-seared with an apple-crusted pecan sauce and served with jasmine rice and asparagus.

Sautéed Shrimp (6)

$27.00

Large sautéed shrimp with a side of jasmine rice and asparagus, topped with green onion. Try the shrimp with one of our house-made sauces for an extra kick: barbecue, buffalo, honey Sriracha, or garlic-herb.

Sticky Ribs

$29.00

Smoked, grilled with our BBQ sauce, topped with chives, and served with garlic mashed potatoes and coleslaw.

Salads

House Salad

$10.00

Iceberg | Grape Tomatoes | Cucumber | Jack Cheese | Croutons

Spinach & Cranberry

$15.00

Baby Spinach | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Candied Pecans | Strawberry Vinaigrette

Baja Salad

$12.00

Caesar

$10.00

Romaine | Shaved Parmesan | Croutons | Caesar Dressing

Caprese

$11.00

Tomato | Fresh Mozzarella | Parmesan Cheese | Balsamic Reduction

Chopped Wedge

$12.00

Iceberg | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Red Onion | Grape Tomatoes | Bacon | Blue Cheese Dressing

Cobb

$18.00

Romaine | Bacon | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Hardboiled Egg | Grape Tomatoes | Avocado | Red Onion | Blue Cheese Dressing

Steak

$20.00

Romaine | Steak | Blue Cheese Crumbles | Grape Tomatoes | Steak-Cut Fries | Blue Cheese Dressing

Desserts

Cookie A'La Mode

$11.00

Apple Pie

$11.00

Churritos

$9.00

Cheesecake Puffs

$10.00

Soups

Tomato Bisque

$5.00+

Whole Plum Tomatoes | Basil | Garlic | Cream | Topped with Sour Cream

Chicken Cremini Soup

$5.00+

Chicken | Cremini Mushrooms | Rice

Chili

$5.00+

Seasoned Whole Plum Tomatoes | Ground Beef | Black Beans | Topped with Red Onion & Cheddar Cheese

Kids Menu

Burger Bites

$10.00

Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Mac & Cheese

$9.00

Butter Noodles

$8.00

Grilled Cheese

$9.00

Quesadilla

$9.00

Pizza

$10.00

Sides

Side House Salad

$5.00

Side Caesar

$5.00

Side Bacon

$3.50

Side Macaroni & Cheese

$8.00

Side Steamed Rice

$4.00

Side Roasted Potatoes

$6.00

Side Sautéed Mushrooms

$7.00

Side Seasonal Veggies

$7.00

Side Grilled Asparagus

$7.00

Side Red Potato Mash

$8.00

Side Corn Medley

$6.00

Side Coleslaw

$3.00

Side Tortilla Chips

$1.50

Side Cheese Sauce

$2.00

Side Gravy

$2.00

Side Carrots & Celery

$1.50

Side Texas Toast

$1.00

Side Brisket

$8.00

Side Pulled Pork

$7.00

Side Chicken Breast

$8.00

Side Salmon

$14.00

Plain Patty

$5.00

Side Sautéed Spinach

$6.00

Side Steak

$11.00

Side Garlic Mashed Potatoes

$5.00

Brunch

OG Breakfast (2)

$13.00

Two eggs cooked your way, served with bacon and cheesey hash.

Huevos Rancheros (2)

$14.00

Two over-easy eggs, beef chili, avocado, jack cheese, cilantro, and two slices of bacon on corn tortillas topped with a mild red salsa.

Egg Sandwich (1)

$13.00

An over-medium egg, two pieces of applewood-smoked bacon, American cheese and lemon-cilantro cream cheese on a toasted brioche bun. Served with cheesy hash.

Briskets & Gravy (2)

$15.00

Smoked brisket, two eggs, and mushroom gravy on Texas toast. 

Chilaquiles (2)

$14.00

Over-easy eggs, bacon, jack cheese, avocado, cilantro, and sour cream served over softened corn tortilla chips simmered in our green chili sauce.

Avocado Toast (1)

$12.00

An egg any style served on Texas toast with avocado, applewood-smoked bacon, cherry tomatoes, arugula, and a sprinkle of paprika.

Soyrizo Scramble

$13.00

Three egg whites, soryrizo, diced tomato, spinach, and jack cheese.

Breakfast Burrito

$14.00

Your choice of pulled pork, brisket, or applewood-smoked bacon, with three scrambled eggs, tater tots, sautéed slaw, sour cream, cheddar cheese, and a side of salsa.

Strawberry French Toast

$13.00

Three slices of toast, topped with fresh strawberries and homemade strawberry preserves.

Pancakes & Tenders

$14.00

Two chicken tenders and two pancakes with butter, powdered sugar, and maple syrup.

Morning Glory

$16.50

Ground choice chuck topped with an over-easy egg, applewood-smoked bacon, havarti cheese, and barbecue sauce. Served with tots or fries.

Three Pancakes

$8.00

Side of Bacon (3)

$4.00

Two Eggs

$5.00

Side Breakfast Potatoes

$6.00

Side of Mushroom Gravy

$2.00

Side of Avocado

$3.00

Side Texas Toast (1)

$1.00

Side Tortilla (1)

$1.00

Non-Alcoholic Drinks

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Diet Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Sprite Zero

$3.00

Barqs Root Beer

$3.00

Orange Fanta

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Raspberry Iced Tea

$3.00

Arnold Palmer

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Strawberry Lemonade

$4.00

Ginger Ale

$3.00

Tonic Water

$3.00

Hot Water

Red Bull

$5.00

BEER

805

$7.00

Blonde Ale | 4.7 % ABV

MODELO

$7.00

Lager | 4.4% ABV

COORS LIGHT

$6.00

Light Lager | 4.2% ABV

BALLAST POINT SCULPIN

$9.00

IPA | 7% ABV

DESCHUTES FRESH SQUEEZED

$7.00

IPA | 6.4 % ABV

GOLDEN ROAD MANGO CART

$7.00

Wheat Ale | 4% ABV

HAZERS GONNA HAZE

$8.00

IPA | 6.6% ABV

PEANUT BUTTER MILK STOUT

$8.00

Sweet Stout | 5.3% ABV | Belching Beaver Brewery

PHANTOM BRIDE

$8.00

IPA | 7.1 % ABV | Belching Beaver

ROCCO RED ALE

$7.00

Red Ale - American Amber | 7.1 % ABV | Bootlegger's Brewery

SPACE DUST

$8.00

IPA | 8.2% ABV | Elysian Brewing

ST. BERNARDUS ABT 12

$13.00

Quadrupel | 10% ABV | Belgium

LAND OF HOPPORTUNITY

$8.00

American IPA | 6.5 % ABV | Four Sons Brewing

SQUEEZY RIDER

$8.00

West Coast IPA | 7% ABV | Deschutes Brewery

DIRTY HEADS VACATION

$7.00

Blonde Ale | 5% ABV | Four Sons Brewing

ANGRY ORCHARD

$7.00

hard cider | crisp apple | 5% ABV | 12 oz bottle

BALBOA BLONDE

$6.00

blonde ale | 4.8% abs | 12 oz. can

BLUE MOON

$7.00

wheat ale | 5.4 % abv | 12 oz. bottle

BUDWEISER

$6.00

lager | 4.2% abv | 12 oz. bottle

BUD LIGHT

$6.00

MICHELOB ULTRA

$6.00

FRANZISKANER

$7.00

GUINNESS DRAUGHT

$7.00

HAPPY DAD

$7.00

HIGH NOON

$7.00

WHITE CLAW

$7.00

KONA BIG WAVE

$7.00

PACIFICO

$6.00

CORONA

$6.00

HEINEKEN 0.0 NON-ALCOHOLIC

$6.00

SPECIALTY COCKTAILS

RYES UP OLDIE

$14.00

K's SWEET TEA

$12.00

PINEAPPLE WHISKEY SOUR

$12.00

PASSIONFRUIT MARGARITA

$11.00

PINK CADILLAC

$13.00

SPICY MARIA

$12.00

STRAWBERRY MULE

$12.00

CUCUMBER MARTINI

$12.00

STRAWBERRY LEMON DROP MARTINI

$13.00

BERRY MOJITO

$11.00

PINEAPPLE ME CRAZY

$11.00

EMPRESS ME

$12.00

RASPBERRY SPRITZ

$12.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Cranberry Juice

$3.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Grapefruit Juice

$3.00

ONLINE WINE

DECOY BRUT CUVÉE SPARKLING

$16.00+

CAPITELLES DES FERMES ROSÉ, 2020

$12.00+

MADDALENA CHARDONNAY, 2019

$9.00+

CALERA BY DUCKHORN CHARDONNAY, 2018

$12.00+

HILL FAMILY ESTATE CARLY'S CUVÉE CHARDONNAY, 2020

$14.00+

ROMBAUER VINEYARDS CHARDONNAY, 2020

$27.00+

RANCHO SOLEDAD DRY RIESLING, 2019

$8.00+

PAISLEY PINOT GRIGIO, 2019

$13.00+

MARISCO THE NED SAUVIGNON BLANC

$11.00+

SAN SIMEON SAUVIGNON BLANC, 2020

$13.00+

DECOY PINOT NOIR, 2020

$13.00+

MEIOMI PINOT NOIR

$13.00+

GROWERS GUILD MERLOT

$13.00+

ZOLO MALBEC, 2020

$12.00+

HILL FAMILY ESTATE THE BARREL BLEND, 2018

$16.00+

MADDALENA CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2019

$10.00+

DUCKHORN CABERNET SAUVIGNON, 2019

$32.00+

BEHRENS SPARE ME, 2015

$90.00
Attributes and Amenities
check markIntimate
check markCasual
check markLive Music
check markGroups
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markGift Cards
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markTV
check markBike Parking
check markReservations
check markCryptocurrency
check markOutdoor Seating
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
ThursdayClosed
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Welcome to your new favorite gathering place for lunch, dinner, late night food, and fun! ! Featuring made-to-order comfort food, a full-service bar serving handcrafted cocktails, and our chef-driven menus will incorporate seasonal fresh ingredients. 😋🍸

Website

Location

1555 Adams Ave, Ste 100, Costa Mesa, CA 92626

Directions

Gallery
Banner pic
Kenwood's Kitchen & Tap image

Similar restaurants in your area

Descanso
orange star4.3 • 2,188
1555 Adams Ave. Suite 103 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Body Juice
orange star4.9 • 36
1500 Adams Ave Ste 101 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
NNT Costa Mesa
orange starNo Reviews
2701 Harbor Blvd Suite E6 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Ciao! Deli & Pizzeria
orange star4.6 • 1,801
2336 Harbor Blvd Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nourish Organic
orange starNo Reviews
1170 Baker St Ste G2 Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Costa Mesa

Umami Burger - Costa Mesa
orange star4.5 • 9,138
2981 Bristol St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
The Crack Shack Costa Mesa
orange star4.6 • 7,099
196 East 17th Street Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Al's New York Cafe
orange star4.6 • 4,338
1673 Irvine Ave B Costa Mesa, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Arc Food & Libations
orange star4.5 • 3,291
3321 Hyland Ave Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Rance's Chicago Pizza - Costa Mesa
orange star4.2 • 2,625
1420 Baker St. Costa Mesa, CA 92626
View restaurantnext
Nice Burger 100% Vegan (Costa Mesa)
orange star4.9 • 2,396
615 W 19TH ST COSTA MESA, CA 92627
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Costa Mesa
Newport Beach
review star
Avg 4.2 (70 restaurants)
Fountain Valley
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Corona Del Mar
review star
Avg 4.4 (10 restaurants)
Huntington Beach
review star
Avg 4.4 (84 restaurants)
Newport Coast
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Irvine
review star
Avg 4.4 (115 restaurants)
Santa Ana
review star
Avg 4.3 (63 restaurants)
Aliso Viejo
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Westminster
review star
Avg 4.3 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston