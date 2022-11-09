Restaurant header imageView gallery
Sushi & Japanese

Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant

review star

No reviews yet

1655 Colusa Hwy #300

Yuba City, CA 95993

Popular Items

Americano Roll
California Roll
Crunch Roll

Appetizers

Edamame

$7.95Out of stock

Steamed soybeans, fresh and in-the-pod

Seaweed Salad (Wakame)

$7.99

Marinated seaweed with sesame dressing

Spicy Edamame

$9.95Out of stock

Gyoza

$7.95

Deep-fried pot stickers

Agedashi Tofu

$9.95

Lightly fried tofu with shaved bonito flakes

Fried Spring Roll

$10.95

Fried vegetable spring rolls (7 pieces)

Crab Cream Cheese Gyoza

$10.95

Deep-fried pot stickers with mixed crab meat and cream cheese

Chicken Yakitori

$17.95

Grilled skewers with chicken and vegetables (2 pcs)

Mushroom Bomb

$17.95

Deep-fried fresh mushrooms stuffed with crab meat & jalapeño with house sauce

Zowie

$17.95

Deep-fried jalapenos stuffed with crab mix, cream cheese, and house-made hot sauce (8 pieces)

Heart Attack

$17.95

Deep fried jalapeños stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese, and a house hot sauce (8 pcs)

Kenzo Fried Chicken (Karrage)

$15.95

Breaded chicken pieces tossed in orange sauce with a little spicy kick. Great appetizer with drinks!

Vegetable Tempura (Appetizer)

$14.95

Calamari Tempura (Appetizer)

$14.95Out of stock

Combo Tempura (Appetizer)

$15.95

Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) and Assorted Vegetable Tempura

Shrimp Tempura (Appetizer)

$14.95

4 pieces of deep-fried shrimp

Oyster Tempura (Appetizer)

$15.95Out of stock

Hamachi Kama (Appetizer)

$20.95Out of stock

Broiled yellow tail collar with ponzu sauce. A rare and tender cut, you can call this the filet mignon of the fish!

Salmon Kama (Appetizer)

$27.95Out of stock

Broiled salmon collar with ponzu sauce. A rare and tender cut, you can call this the filet mignon of the fish!

Fried Soft-Shell Crab (Appetizer)

$18.95

Fried soft-shell crab with ponzu sauce

Salads

House Salad (Small)

$6.55

Mixed greens in our famous house dressing

House Salad (Large)

$12.95

Mixed greens in our famous house dressing

Cucumber Sunomono

$7.99

Thinly sliced cucumbers in rice vinegar sauce

Seaweed Salad (Wakame)

$7.99

Marinated seaweed with sesame dressing

Tofu Salad

$14.99

Tofu and mixed greens with our famous house dressing

Chicken Salad

$15.95

Freshly mixed greens with char-broiled chicken breasts & thighs with homemade house dressing

Poke Salad

$20.00

Hawaiian-style marinated ahi tuna in a special marinade with slices of fresh avocado

Salmon Skin Salad

$20.00

Grilled salmon with capers and mixed greens, topped with homemade house dressing

Sushi Bar Salad

$13.95Out of stock

Salad of thinly sliced radishes, fresh green wakame with Ika Sansai and Japanese pickles. Drizzled with our house-made 3 sauces.

Vegetarian Rolls

Asparagus Roll

$8.95

Deep-fried asparagus inside roll

AvoKyu Roll

$8.95

Avocado & cucumber inside roll

Avocado Roll

$8.95

Slices of perfectly ripe avocado inside sushi roll

Kappa Maki Roll

$8.95

Crunchy cucumber rolled inside a sushi roll

Oshinko Roll

$8.95

Japanese yellow pickled radishes rolled inside a sushi roll

Sushi Rolls

California Roll

$9.95

Crab mix & avocado

Spicy California Roll

$10.95

Spicy crab mix & avocado

California Sun Roll

$14.95

California roll rolled with masago

Spicy Tuna Roll

$13.95

Spicy tuna mix & cucumber

Ebikyu Roll

$12.95

In: boiled shrimp and cucumber

Negihama Roll

$16.95

A roll with hamachi and green onions. Super fresh, super clean eating!

Tekka Maki Roll

$13.95

A tuna roll that is as simple as it is delicious.

Salmon Roll

$16.95

Salmon and avocado, a match made in sushi heaven.

Unagi Roll

$16.95

Broiled eel, crab mix, and cucumber with eel sauce.

Kenzo Hamachi Roll

$18.95

In: spicy tuna roll Top: hamachi with ponzu sauce and green onions

Kenzo Albacore Roll

$18.95

In: spicy tuna roll / Top: albacore with ponzu sauce & green onion

Philadelphia Roll

$14.95

Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese

Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll

$13.95

In: Spicy tuna roll / Top: Tempura crumbs with unagi sauce

Caterpillar Roll

$17.95

In: unagi, crab mix & cucumber / Top: avocado & eel sauce

Rainbow Roll

$18.95

In: California roll / Top: assorted fish & avocado

Queens Roll

$18.95

In: Unagi, avocado & cucumber / Out: Smoked salmon and unagi sauce

Cherry Blossom Roll

$18.95

In: salmon & avocado / Top: red tuna & masago

Sakura Roll

$18.95

In: California roll / Top: salmon & red tuna

Hawaiian Roll

$18.95

In: California Roll / Top: tuna with chili oil & sweet spicy sauce

Sweet Dream Roll

$20.95

In: smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado / Top: crab mix, scallop, green onion & masago, 3 sauces

Futo Maki Roll

$16.95

In: avocado, cucumber, pickled radishes and slices of tamago (egg) and Wakame salad .. some items are varied by chef's selection

Deep-Fried Rolls

Americano Roll

$16.95

Cali-Tempura Roll

$11.95

California roll with unagi sauce

Fried Spicy Roll

$18.95

Spicy tuna & cucumber in 3 sauces

I Am Crazy Roll

$18.95

Assorted fish, avocado, cream cheese, masago, and green onions with our housemade 3 sauces

Fusion Roll

$18.95

Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, onion fritters & green onion with 3-kinds of sauce

Mexicana Roll

$20.95

In: Deep-fried shrimp, cream cheese, assorted fish, spicy crab / Top: jalapeño, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha

Tempura Rolls

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$13.95

Deep-fried shrimp, avocado & crab mix with unagi sauce on top of roll

Crunch Roll

$14.49

In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Top: tempura crumbs & eel sauce

Dragon Roll

$18.95

In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Top: eel & eel sauce

Red Dragon Roll

$19.95Out of stock

Hurricane Roll

$18.95

In: DFS, spicy tuna & avocado / Top: albacore, eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago & green onion

Tornado Roll

$19.95

In: Deep-fried shrimp, spicy tuna & avocado / Top: albacore, jalapeño, spicy mayo and unagi sauce

Hwy 99 Roll

$15.95

In: DFS, avocado & crab mix / Top: avocado with eel sauce

Lake Tahoe Roll

$19.95

In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Out: Scallop, Masago & 3 kinds of sauces

Hurricane James Roll

$21.95Out of stock
Sierra Roll

$18.95

In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Out: Salmon, Red Tuna, Eel Sauce & White Sauce

Tiger Roll

$18.95

In: Deep-fried Shrimp, crab mix & avocado / Top: Spicy tuna, avocado & eel sauce

Spider Roll

$16.95

DF soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, crab mix & eel sauce

Tuna Bomb Roll

$21.95Out of stock
My Lover

$19.95

In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Top: spicy tuna, soft shell crab, masago, green onion & 3 sauces

Big Man Roll

$27.95

In: DFS, crab mix, spicy tuna & cucumber / Top: tuna, white fish, salmon & 3 sauces

Kenzo Special

$27.95Out of stock

Sun Kissed Roll

$22.95

In: DFS, spicy tuna & avocado / Out: Salmon, crunchy fried onions, thinly sliced lemons, drizzled with chili oil and unagi sauce

Baked Rolls

B.S.C.R. Roll

$20.95

Baked scallop on top of a California roll, drizzled in spicy mayo

Lion King Roll

$19.95

In: California Roll / Out: Baked salmon and green onions with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Alaskan Roll

$19.95Out of stock

In: Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado / Out: Baked salmon with spicy mayo and eel sauce

Sushi + Sashimi

Sashimi Combination (9pcs)

$32.00

Sashimi Moriawase (15 pcs)

$47.00

Sashimi Omakase (30 pcs)

$89.00

Nigiri Sushi 6 (Combo Nigiri)

$24.00

Nigiri Sushi 10 (Combo Nigii

$39.00

Entree

Teriyaki (Entree)

$22.95

Grilled protein and seasoned with teriyaki sauce

Korean Bulgogi (Entree)

$28.95

Marinated thinly sliced Korean-style pan-fried ribeye beef

Spicy Grilled BBQ Chicken (Entree)

$22.95

Grilled marinated leg meat with Kenzo's house spicy sauce

Chicken Katsu (Entree)

$22.95

Breaded & lightly fried chicken breast served with rice, miso soup & salad

Yaki Soba (Entree)

$18.95

Pan stir-fried noodles with veggies and your choice of protein

Udon Noodle Soup

$17.95

Bento Boxes

1. BBQ Chicken + California Roll

$19.95

Includes rice and salad. Chicken is spicy

2. BBQ Chicken + Gyoza

$19.95

Includes rice and salad. Chicken is spicy

3. BBQ Chicken + Combo Tempura

$21.95

Includes rice and salad. Chicken is spicy

4. Beef Teriyaki + California Roll

$20.95

Includes rice and salad

5. Beef Teriyaki + Combo Tempura

$21.95

Includes rice and salad

6. Beef Teriyaki + Gyoza

$21.95

Includes rice and salad

7. Beef Teriyaki + Caifornia Roll + Salmon Sashimi

$24.95

Includes salad

8. Beef Teriyaki + California Roll + Tuna Sashimi

$24.95

Includes salad

9. Chicken Teriyaki + California Roll

$19.95

Includes rice and salad

10. Chicken Teriyaki + Combo Tempura

$20.95

Includes rice and salad

11. Chicken Teriyaki + Gyoza

$19.95

Includes rice and salad

12. Chicken Teriyaki + California Roll + Salmon Sashimi

$23.95

Includes salad

13. Chicken Teriyaki + California Roll + Tuna Sashimi

$23.95

Includes salad

14. Salmon Teriyaki + California Roll

$25.95

Includes rice and salad

15. Salmon Teriyaki + Combo Tempura

$26.95

Includes rice and salad

16. Salmon Teriyaki + Gyoza

$25.95

Includes rice and salad

17. Tofu Teriyaki + California Roll

$19.95

Includes rice and salad

18. Tofu Teriyaki + Gyoza

$19.95

Includes rice and salad

19. Tofu Teriyaki + Combo Tempura

$19.95

Includes rice and salad

20. Protein + Sashimi + California Roll

$24.95

Includes salad

Sides and A La Carte

Miso Soup

$3.00

White Rice

$3.00

Sushi Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$3.00

Soft Drinks and Teas

Teas' Tea

$3.95

Fountain Soda

$3.95

Melon Ramune (Marble Soda)

$3.95Out of stock

Melon Cream Soda

$5.95Out of stock

Alcoholic (must show ID at pick-up)

Asahi

$5.50

Sapporo

$5.50

Sierra Nevada (Pale Ale)

$5.50

Blue Moon

$5.50

Ozeki Nigori Sake (375ml Bottle)

$15.00

Hakutsuru Junmai Ginjo Sake (300ml Bottle)

$16.00Out of stock

Hana Awaka Sake (300ml Bottle)

$16.00

Hana Fuga Sake (300ml Bottle)

$16.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Voted Yuba City's #1 Sushi and Japanese Spot

1655 Colusa Hwy #300, Yuba City, CA 95993

