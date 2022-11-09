- Home
Kenzo Sushi and Japanese Restaurant
No reviews yet
1655 Colusa Hwy #300
Yuba City, CA 95993
Popular Items
Appetizers
Edamame
Steamed soybeans, fresh and in-the-pod
Seaweed Salad (Wakame)
Marinated seaweed with sesame dressing
Spicy Edamame
Gyoza
Deep-fried pot stickers
Agedashi Tofu
Lightly fried tofu with shaved bonito flakes
Fried Spring Roll
Fried vegetable spring rolls (7 pieces)
Crab Cream Cheese Gyoza
Deep-fried pot stickers with mixed crab meat and cream cheese
Chicken Yakitori
Grilled skewers with chicken and vegetables (2 pcs)
Mushroom Bomb
Deep-fried fresh mushrooms stuffed with crab meat & jalapeño with house sauce
Zowie
Deep-fried jalapenos stuffed with crab mix, cream cheese, and house-made hot sauce (8 pieces)
Heart Attack
Deep fried jalapeños stuffed with spicy tuna, cream cheese, and a house hot sauce (8 pcs)
Kenzo Fried Chicken (Karrage)
Breaded chicken pieces tossed in orange sauce with a little spicy kick. Great appetizer with drinks!
Vegetable Tempura (Appetizer)
Calamari Tempura (Appetizer)
Combo Tempura (Appetizer)
Shrimp Tempura (2 pcs) and Assorted Vegetable Tempura
Shrimp Tempura (Appetizer)
4 pieces of deep-fried shrimp
Oyster Tempura (Appetizer)
Hamachi Kama (Appetizer)
Broiled yellow tail collar with ponzu sauce. A rare and tender cut, you can call this the filet mignon of the fish!
Salmon Kama (Appetizer)
Broiled salmon collar with ponzu sauce. A rare and tender cut, you can call this the filet mignon of the fish!
Fried Soft-Shell Crab (Appetizer)
Fried soft-shell crab with ponzu sauce
Salads
House Salad (Small)
Mixed greens in our famous house dressing
House Salad (Large)
Mixed greens in our famous house dressing
Cucumber Sunomono
Thinly sliced cucumbers in rice vinegar sauce
Tofu Salad
Tofu and mixed greens with our famous house dressing
Chicken Salad
Freshly mixed greens with char-broiled chicken breasts & thighs with homemade house dressing
Poke Salad
Hawaiian-style marinated ahi tuna in a special marinade with slices of fresh avocado
Salmon Skin Salad
Grilled salmon with capers and mixed greens, topped with homemade house dressing
Sushi Bar Salad
Salad of thinly sliced radishes, fresh green wakame with Ika Sansai and Japanese pickles. Drizzled with our house-made 3 sauces.
Vegetarian Rolls
Asparagus Roll
Deep-fried asparagus inside roll
AvoKyu Roll
Avocado & cucumber inside roll
Avocado Roll
Slices of perfectly ripe avocado inside sushi roll
Kappa Maki Roll
Crunchy cucumber rolled inside a sushi roll
Oshinko Roll
Japanese yellow pickled radishes rolled inside a sushi roll
Sushi Rolls
California Roll
Crab mix & avocado
Spicy California Roll
Spicy crab mix & avocado
California Sun Roll
California roll rolled with masago
Spicy Tuna Roll
Spicy tuna mix & cucumber
Ebikyu Roll
In: boiled shrimp and cucumber
Negihama Roll
A roll with hamachi and green onions. Super fresh, super clean eating!
Tekka Maki Roll
A tuna roll that is as simple as it is delicious.
Salmon Roll
Salmon and avocado, a match made in sushi heaven.
Unagi Roll
Broiled eel, crab mix, and cucumber with eel sauce.
Kenzo Hamachi Roll
In: spicy tuna roll Top: hamachi with ponzu sauce and green onions
Kenzo Albacore Roll
In: spicy tuna roll / Top: albacore with ponzu sauce & green onion
Philadelphia Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado & cream cheese
Spicy Tuna Crunch Roll
In: Spicy tuna roll / Top: Tempura crumbs with unagi sauce
Caterpillar Roll
In: unagi, crab mix & cucumber / Top: avocado & eel sauce
Rainbow Roll
In: California roll / Top: assorted fish & avocado
Queens Roll
In: Unagi, avocado & cucumber / Out: Smoked salmon and unagi sauce
Cherry Blossom Roll
In: salmon & avocado / Top: red tuna & masago
Sakura Roll
In: California roll / Top: salmon & red tuna
Hawaiian Roll
In: California Roll / Top: tuna with chili oil & sweet spicy sauce
Sweet Dream Roll
In: smoked salmon, cream cheese & avocado / Top: crab mix, scallop, green onion & masago, 3 sauces
Futo Maki Roll
In: avocado, cucumber, pickled radishes and slices of tamago (egg) and Wakame salad .. some items are varied by chef's selection
Deep-Fried Rolls
Americano Roll
Cali-Tempura Roll
California roll with unagi sauce
Fried Spicy Roll
Spicy tuna & cucumber in 3 sauces
I Am Crazy Roll
Assorted fish, avocado, cream cheese, masago, and green onions with our housemade 3 sauces
Fusion Roll
Smoked salmon, avocado, cream cheese, onion fritters & green onion with 3-kinds of sauce
Mexicana Roll
In: Deep-fried shrimp, cream cheese, assorted fish, spicy crab / Top: jalapeño, eel sauce, spicy mayo, sriracha
Tempura Rolls
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Deep-fried shrimp, avocado & crab mix with unagi sauce on top of roll
Crunch Roll
In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Top: tempura crumbs & eel sauce
Dragon Roll
In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Top: eel & eel sauce
Red Dragon Roll
Hurricane Roll
In: DFS, spicy tuna & avocado / Top: albacore, eel sauce, spicy mayo, masago & green onion
Tornado Roll
In: Deep-fried shrimp, spicy tuna & avocado / Top: albacore, jalapeño, spicy mayo and unagi sauce
Hwy 99 Roll
In: DFS, avocado & crab mix / Top: avocado with eel sauce
Lake Tahoe Roll
In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Out: Scallop, Masago & 3 kinds of sauces
Hurricane James Roll
Sierra Roll
In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Out: Salmon, Red Tuna, Eel Sauce & White Sauce
Tiger Roll
In: Deep-fried Shrimp, crab mix & avocado / Top: Spicy tuna, avocado & eel sauce
Spider Roll
DF soft shell crab, avocado, cucumber, crab mix & eel sauce
Tuna Bomb Roll
My Lover
In: DFS, crab mix & avocado / Top: spicy tuna, soft shell crab, masago, green onion & 3 sauces
Big Man Roll
In: DFS, crab mix, spicy tuna & cucumber / Top: tuna, white fish, salmon & 3 sauces
Kenzo Special
Sun Kissed Roll
In: DFS, spicy tuna & avocado / Out: Salmon, crunchy fried onions, thinly sliced lemons, drizzled with chili oil and unagi sauce
Baked Rolls
B.S.C.R. Roll
Baked scallop on top of a California roll, drizzled in spicy mayo
Lion King Roll
In: California Roll / Out: Baked salmon and green onions with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Alaskan Roll
In: Salmon, cream cheese, and avocado / Out: Baked salmon with spicy mayo and eel sauce
Sushi + Sashimi
Entree
Teriyaki (Entree)
Grilled protein and seasoned with teriyaki sauce
Korean Bulgogi (Entree)
Marinated thinly sliced Korean-style pan-fried ribeye beef
Spicy Grilled BBQ Chicken (Entree)
Grilled marinated leg meat with Kenzo's house spicy sauce
Chicken Katsu (Entree)
Breaded & lightly fried chicken breast served with rice, miso soup & salad
Yaki Soba (Entree)
Pan stir-fried noodles with veggies and your choice of protein
Udon Noodle Soup
Bento Boxes
1. BBQ Chicken + California Roll
Includes rice and salad. Chicken is spicy
2. BBQ Chicken + Gyoza
Includes rice and salad. Chicken is spicy
3. BBQ Chicken + Combo Tempura
Includes rice and salad. Chicken is spicy
4. Beef Teriyaki + California Roll
Includes rice and salad
5. Beef Teriyaki + Combo Tempura
Includes rice and salad
6. Beef Teriyaki + Gyoza
Includes rice and salad
7. Beef Teriyaki + Caifornia Roll + Salmon Sashimi
Includes salad
8. Beef Teriyaki + California Roll + Tuna Sashimi
Includes salad
9. Chicken Teriyaki + California Roll
Includes rice and salad
10. Chicken Teriyaki + Combo Tempura
Includes rice and salad
11. Chicken Teriyaki + Gyoza
Includes rice and salad
12. Chicken Teriyaki + California Roll + Salmon Sashimi
Includes salad
13. Chicken Teriyaki + California Roll + Tuna Sashimi
Includes salad
14. Salmon Teriyaki + California Roll
Includes rice and salad
15. Salmon Teriyaki + Combo Tempura
Includes rice and salad
16. Salmon Teriyaki + Gyoza
Includes rice and salad
17. Tofu Teriyaki + California Roll
Includes rice and salad
18. Tofu Teriyaki + Gyoza
Includes rice and salad
19. Tofu Teriyaki + Combo Tempura
Includes rice and salad
20. Protein + Sashimi + California Roll
Includes salad
Sides and A La Carte
Soft Drinks and Teas
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Voted Yuba City's #1 Sushi and Japanese Spot
1655 Colusa Hwy #300, Yuba City, CA 95993