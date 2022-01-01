Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kep's Place Sports Bar & Grill

No reviews yet

313 Muller Rd

Washington, IL 61571

Order Again

Popular Items

10 Jumbo Bone-In Wings
10 Bone-Out
White Cheese Curds

Starters

10 Bone-Out

$12.50

Choice of sauces: Mild, Hot, Habanero-Hot (super spicy), Mild-Garlic, Hot-Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Chipotle-BBQ, Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, or Plain.

10 Jumbo Bone-In Wings

$12.50

Choice of sauces: Mild, Hot, Habanero-Hot (super spicy), Mild-Garlic, Hot-Garlic, BBQ, Honey BBQ, Chipotle-BBQ, Dry Rub, Garlic Parmesan, or Plain.

Breadsticks

$7.75

Served with a side of both cheese and marinara sauces.

Catfish Bites

$9.50

Hand battered fish fried to perfection.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Tacos

$7.50

A choice of 3 hard or soft tortillas filled with grilled chicken. Topped with cheese, lettuce, tomatoes, bacon, and of course drizzled in Kep's ranch.

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.25

Warm tortilla filled with melted monterey jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and jalapeños. Sour cream and salsa upon request. For a $1.00 more add chicken.

Fried Pickles

$7.25

Kep's original homemade recipe!

Kep's Original Tacos

$7.50

Choice of 3 hard or soft tortillas filled with taco meat. Topped with cheese, lettuce and tomatoes.

Macho Nachos

$11.50

a bountiful serving of tortilla chips loaded with seasoned taco meat, tomatoes, onions, and jalapeños smothered in cheese sauce. Sour cream and salsa upon request.

Mozzarella Sticks

$8.50

Six homemade smooth and creamy mozzarella sticks. Deep fried to the perfect golden brown. Served with your choice of marinara or ranch.

Onion Rings

$8.50

Kep's homemade recipe.

Cheese Quesadilla

$10.25

Warm tortilla filled with melted monterey jack cheese. Topped with lettuce, tomato, and jalapeños. Sour cream and salsa upon request.

Snake Bites

$12.25

Tender mouthwatering prime rib, hand battered, and deep fried to the perfect golden brown. Served with a tangy horseradish sauce and au-jus.

Spicy Cheese Curds

$8.50

Breaded Nashville hot style cheese curds.

White Cheese Curds

$8.50

A hometown favorite! Breaded white cheese. Deep fried to a golden brown.

French Fries

$4.00

Tater Tots

$4.00

Chips and Salsa

$5.99

Bottle Caps

$7.25

Waffle Fries

$4.00

Cheese Sauce

$1.00

Sandwich

BLT

$10.00

Lettuce, tomatoes, loaded with bacon on texas toast. Served with a side of mayo.

Grilled Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Your choice of a grilled or breaded juicy chicken breast. Served on a toasted bun. Try it dipped in one of our signature wing sauces!

Crispy Kep's Wrap

$11.00

Crispy chicken with lettuce, tomato, and cheese. For an extra kick add on of our signature wing sauces!

Fish Sandwich

$11.50

Deep fried cod filet. Served on a toasted bun. With a side of tartar sauce.

Grilled Cheese

$8.50

You'll be pleased with this childhood favorite with a twist. Texas toast filled with 2 slices of american and 2 slices of pepper-jack.

Grilled Kep's Wrap

$11.00

Grilled juicy chicken mixed with lettuce, tomato and cheese. For an extra kick, add one of our signature wing sauces!

Italian Beef

$13.50

Tender slices of seasoned beef sandwiched in a warm toasted hoagie roll and topped with mozzarella cheese. Served with a side of au-jus and giardinera.

Kep's Toasted Club

$11.25

Sliced ham, turkey, bacon, swiss cheese, lettuce and tomatoes on Texas toast.

Pork Tenderloin

$12.50

1/3 lb of tenderized center cut pork loin breaded, and deep fried golden, served on warm toasted bun.

Reuben

$11.25

A house favorite. Toasted rye bread piled high with corned beef, swiss cheese, and sauerkraut. Served with a side of thousand island.

Crispy Chicken Sandwich

$11.25

Smelt

$9.99Out of stock

Tomato Soup

$4.99

Tomato Soup and Grilled Cheese

$9.50

Chili

$5.99

Chili and Grilled Cheese

$10.50

Burger

Build- A- Burger

$12.50

Have it your way! Your choice of lettuce, tomato, pickle, and/or onion. Add cheese $.50. Add bacon $.75.

Cheesey Jalapeno Burger

$13.50

Horseshoe

$13.00

Your choice of ground beef, buffalo chicken, or tenderloin. Served on a slice of toast, piled high with french fries or tots, and then smothered in warm cheese sauce.

Kep's Burger

$13.50

Our signature burger loaded with sautéed onion, crispy bacon, american cheese and a fried egg.

Mushroom & Swiss

$13.50

Smothered with sautéed mushrooms and swiss cheese.

Patty Melt

$11.50

Burger with grilled onion, american and swiss cheese on rye bread. Served with a side of thousand island.

Texas Burger

$13.50

The way the West was won, topped with pepper-jack cheese. BBQ sauce and homemade onion rings.

Salad

Crispy Chicken Salad

$11.50

Breaded juicy chicken breast mixed in greens, tomatoes, monterey jack, and bacon. Try it buffalo style!

Grilled Chicken Salad

$11.50

Grilled juicy chicken mixed in greens, tomatoes, monterey jack, and bacon. Try it buffalo style!

House Salad

$7.00

Mixed greens, tomatoes, monterey jack and croutons.

Side Salad

$2.50

Taco Salad

$11.50

Seasoned taco meat or chicken accompanied by mixed greens, tomatoes, jalapeños, tortilla chips and monterey jack cheese.

12 Inch

BBQ Chicken 12inch

$15.99

White Garlic 12inch

$15.99

Meat Lovers 12inch

$15.99

Veggie 12inch

$15.99

Cheese 12inch

$12.50

Supreme 12inch

$15.99

16 Inch

Cheese 16inch

$14.50

Veggie 16inch

$17.99

Meat Lovers 16inch

$17.99

BBQ Chicken 16inch

$19.99

White Garlic 16inch

$19.99

Supreme 16inch

$19.99

Kids

7 inch Topping Pizza

$7.25

Kids Boneless Wings

$7.25

Kids Cheese Burger

$7.75

Kids Grilled Cheese

$7.25

Kids Hamburger

$7.25

Kids Macaroni Cheese

$7.25

All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Enjoy a full service restaurant menu, with your family and friends – bring your young children and old kids, too. While you’re here, watch the big game on our big-screen TVs. Test your luck at our six video gambling machines. We also have kids arcade games. And enjoy our full service bar, complete with wine, spirits, and fourteen beers on tap

Website

Location

313 Muller Rd, Washington, IL 61571

Directions

