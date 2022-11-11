Restaurant header imageView gallery
Brewpubs & Breweries

Kernersville Brewing Company Main Street Tasting Room

review star

No reviews yet

210 North Main Street

Kernersville, NC 27284

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

1 Fjord Of Dream

16 oz Fjord

$6.07

10 oz Fjord

$3.97

2. Pineapple Hats

16 oz Hats

$6.07

10 oz Hats

$3.97

3 Intergalactic Space Cats

16 oz Space Cats

$6.07

10 oz Space Cats

$3.97

4 Chameleon

16 oz Chameleon

$6.07

10 oz Chameleon

$3.97

5 HoneySuckle

16 oz Pils

$6.07

10 oz Pils

$3.97

6 Peach Of A Hand

16 oz Peach

$6.07

10 oz Peach

$3.97

7 Magic Caramel

16 oz Lager

$6.07

10 oz Lager

$3.97

8 Midnight Sun

16 oz Sun

$6.07

10 oz Sun

$3.97

9 Punkin Ale

16 oz Punkin

$6.07

10 oz Punkin

$3.97

10 Currant Situation

16 oz Currant

$6.07

10 oz Currant

$3.97

11 Cider

16 oz Cider

$6.07

10 oz Cider

$3.97

12 Islands

16 oz Islands

$6.07

8 oz Islandsd

$3.97

13 Seltzer

16 oz Seltzer

$4.67

10 oz Seltzer

$3.50

14 Black Mountain

16 oz Stout

$6.07

10 oz Stout

$3.97

15 Miranda Effect

16 oz Black Lager

$6.07

10 oz Black Lager

$3.97

16 BBA Hey Porter

10 oz BBA

$6.07

Domestics

All Domestics

$3.50

NA

$1.89

Bottled Cider

$4.50

Flight of 4

Flight

$11.00

Wine Slushy

Slushy

$7.01

Beer Slushy

Slushy

$7.01

White Wine

Moscato

$5.60

Sauv Blanc

$5.60

Pinot Grigio

$5.60

Chardonnay

$6.54

Prosecco

$6.07

Mimosa

$6.54

Red Wine

Red Blend

$5.60

Pinot Noir

$5.60

Cabernet Sauv

$5.60

Merchandise

Sticker

$0.98

Tumbler

$27.99

Frisbee

$2.50

Flight glass

$3.00

Playing Cards

$10.00

Apparel

Beanie

$25.00

Thick Hoodies

$35.00

Long Sleeve Shirt

$25.00

3/4 Shirt

$18.00

Tank Top

$15.00

Ladies Shirts

$22.00

(OLD) Short Sleeve

$10.00

KBC HAT

$25.00

Football Tshirts

$20.00

Short Sleeve Tie Dye

$20.00

Fall Palooza

$15.00

Thin Hoodies

$30.00

Drink Local Shirt

$20.00

Beeroidic Table of Elements

$20.00

Long Sleeve Run Club Shirt

$19.00

Run Club Shirt LS

$19.56

Brewhaus10

$10.00

Palooza10

$10.00

Keg Sales

CCS 1/6

$110.00

Skinny Dip 1/6

$85.00

Keg Deposit

$30.00

DIY Tie Dye Shirts

Shirt

$4.89

Beer/Cider Fill

Beer/Cider Fill

$17.00

Kernersville Brewing Company ABV- 7.6% IBUs-68

Seltzer Fill

Seltzer Fill

$15.00

Kernersville Brewing Company ABV- 4.6% IBUs-24

Imperial (Small Pour)

Imperial (Small Pour)

$23.00

BBA Bottles

BBA Blonde Ale

$15.00

Sasion 750 ML Bottle

$13.00

BBA CCA 500 ML

$14.00

750 ML BBA CCS

$16.00

Darkness Bottle

$20.00

Court Shoes Only

4 Pack Court Shoes

$13.99

Court Shoes Case

$60.00

To-Go Single

$6.07

Midnight Sun

4 Pack Midnight Sun

$11.99

Midnight Sun Case

$60.00

To-Go Single

$6.07

Senor Fantashtidco

4-16ounce cans

Senor Fanrastico 6 Pack

$10.99

Körners Kölsch Case (24 Cans)

$60.00

To-Go Single

$6.07

Single Senor

$4.67

Space Cats

4 Pack Space Cats

$13.99

Space Cats Case

$62.00

To-Go Single

$6.07

Islands In The Sun

4 Pack Islands Sun

$11.99

Islands Sun Case

$56.00

To-Go Single

$6.07

Skinny Dip

Skinny Dip 4 Pack

$11.99

Skinny Dip (24 Cans)

$60.00

Skinny Single

$6.07

The Chameleon

Chameleon v4

$13.99

Chameleon Case

$75.00

To go Single

$6.07

Chocolate Cherry Stout

Chocolate Cherry Stout

$12.99

Case Choc. Cherry Stout

$65.00

Chocolate Cherry Stout Single

$6.07
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 12:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Offering online ordering for all your #KBC BEER needs! Pick up Available from 4:00-7:00pm

Website

Location

210 North Main Street, Kernersville, NC 27284

Directions

Gallery
Kernersville Brewing Company image
Kernersville Brewing Company image
Kernersville Brewing Company image

Similar restaurants in your area

Paddled South Brewing
orange starNo Reviews
602 N Main St High Point, NC 27262
View restaurantnext
Kernersville Brewing Company - Brewery Tasting Room
orange starNo Reviews
1031 east Mountain st Building 312 Suite 104 Kernesville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Kernersville

Don Juan's Mexican Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 1,150
201 Century Blvd Kernersville, NC 27284
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Kernersville
Winston Salem
review star
Avg 4.5 (61 restaurants)
High Point
review star
Avg 4.3 (10 restaurants)
Greensboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (51 restaurants)
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Lexington
review star
No reviews yet
Mocksville
review star
Avg 4.8 (4 restaurants)
Yadkinville
review star
No reviews yet
Asheboro
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Burlington
review star
Avg 4.6 (8 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston