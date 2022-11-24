Restaurant header imageView gallery

Ke Tacos

7400 S Las Vegas Blvd

Enterprise, NV 89123

Order Again

TACOS

ASADA TACO

$3.25

PASTOR TACO

$3.25

CHICKEN TACO

$3.25

BIRRIA TACO

$3.50

QUESABIRRIA TACO

$4.00

Birria consome

$2.00

TORTAS

ASADA TORTA

$10.00

CHICKEN TORTA

$10.00

PASTOR TORTA

$10.00

BIRRIA TORTA

$10.00

MEGA QUESADILLAS

MEGA ASADA

$10.00

MEGA CHICKEN

$10.00

MEGA BIRRIA

$10.00

MEGA PASTOR

$10.00

CHESSE QUESADILLA

$6.50

BURRITOS

KE Burrito

$12.00

Asada burrito

$10.50

Al pastor burrito

$10.50

Birria burrito

$10.50

pollo burrito

$10.50

COMBINATIONS PLATES

ASADA PLATE

$12.00

AL PASTOR PLATE

$12.00

BIRRIA

$12.00

POLLO

$12.00

BEVERAGES

BOTTLED SODA

$3.00

JARRITO

$3.00

AGUAS FRESCAS

$6.50

BOTTLED WATER

$2.50

Mexican Coca Cola

$4.00

FRIES

ASADA FRIES

$11.00

AL PASTOR FRIES

$11.00

BIRRIA FRIES

$11.00

POLLO FRIES

$11.00

REGULAR FRIES

$5.00

CHESSE FRIES

$6.50

NO MEAT FRIES

$7.00

DESSERTS

CORN

$6.00

CHURRO

$4.00

ESQUITES SM.

$6.00

ESQUITES LG.

$7.00

NACHOS

ASADA NACHOS

$11.00

AL PASTOR NACHOS

$11.00

BIRRIA NACHOS

$11.00

POLLO NACHOS

$11.00

Sides

Side of nacho cheese

$3.00

Side of Rice

$4.00

Side of frijoles

$4.00

Side Salsa

$1.50

Side of sour cream

$1.50

Side of Avocado

$2.50

Employee meal

3 tacos and a drink

$10.00

Mega quesadilla and drink

$10.00

Torta and drink

$10.00

Hot dog combo

$10.00

Hot dogs

La dog

$7.00

Chili cheese dog

$7.00

Elote dog

$8.00

Buffalo dog

$8.00

Asada dog

$8.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 11:00 pm
Authentic Mexican food, delicious street tacos, famous and delicious birria, quesabirria tacos,asada fries, mexican hot dogs, agua fresca and more.

7400 S Las Vegas Blvd, Enterprise, NV 89123

