Food

Apps

Ahi Tuna Sashimi

$18.00

Brussels Sprouts

$15.00

Cream Cheese Jalapeno Poppers

$14.00

Crispy Buffalo Cauliflower

$14.00

Fried Pickles

$10.00

Octopus Ceviche

$16.00

Onion Rings

$12.00

Sea Salt Pretzels

$12.00

Shrimp Cocktail

$17.00

Spicy Wings

$15.00

Steak & Arugula Flatbread

$15.00

Plates

Baja Pastrami Sandwich

$19.00

Blackened Mahi Mahi

$24.00

Blackened Shrimp Wedge

$22.00

Double Cheeseburger

$19.00

IPA Battered Fish & Chips

$22.00

Ketch Salmon Salad

$23.00

Seared Ahi Tuna

$24.00

Spicy Chicken Sandwich

$18.00

Tuna Croissant

$18.00

Sides

Side Fries

$4.00

Side Chips

$4.00

Kids

Kids Cheeseburger

$10.00

Kids Chicken Tenders

$10.00

Kids Fish & Chips

$10.00

Specials

BBQ Pork Sliders

$15.00

Blackened Chicken Sandwich

$17.00

Bar

N/A Bev

Apple Juice

$4.00

Arnold Palmer

$4.00

Coffee

$3.25

Cranberry Juice

$4.00

Diet Pepsi

$4.00

Dr. Pepper

$4.00

Evian 750

$7.00

Ginger Ale

$4.00

Iced Tea

$4.00

Lemonade

$4.00

Milk

$4.00

Orange Juice

$4.00

Pepsi

$4.00

Pineapple Juice

$4.00

Root Beer

$4.00

Roy Rogers

$4.00

Shirley Temple

$4.00

Soda Water

$4.00

Starry

$4.00

Stubborn Orange Hibiscus

$4.00

Stubborn Vanilla Cream Soda

$4.00

Tonic

$4.00

Topo Chico

$8.00

OnTap

16oz Ketch Kamakura

$8.25

16oz Ketch Kolsch

$8.25

16oz Ketch Golden Haze Blonde

$8.50

16oz Ketch Pilsner

$8.25

16oz Ketch Alta Mar

$8.25

16oz Ketch Oktoberfest

$8.75Out of stock

16oz Ketch IPA

$8.50

16oz Ketch Hazy Conditions

$8.75

16oz Ketch Clear Conditions

$6.00

10oz Bambucha

$7.00

16oz 2 Towns Ciderhouse

$9.00

8oz Ketch Kamakura

$4.00

8oz Ketch Kolsch

$4.00

8oz Ketch Golden Haze Blonde

$4.00

8oz Ketch Pilsner

$4.00

8oz Ketch Alta Mar

$4.00

8oz Ketch Oktoberfest

$4.00

8oz Ketch Celestial Navigation

$4.00

8oz Ketch Clear Conditions

$4.00Out of stock

4oz Ketch Kamakura

$2.00

4oz Ketch Kolsch

$2.00

4oz Ketch Golden Haze Blonde

$2.00

4oz Ketch Pilsner

$2.00

4oz Ketch Alta Mar

$2.00

4oz Ketch Oktoberfest

$2.00

4oz Ketch Celestial Navigation

$2.00

4oz Ketch Hazy Conditions

$2.00

4oz Ketch Clear Conditions

$2.00Out of stock

Cans

Can Clear Conditions

$9.00

Can Ketch Alta Mar

$8.50

Can Ketch IPA

$9.00

Can Ketch Pilsner

$8.50

Can Ketch Hazy IPA

$9.75

Can Athletic Beer Co

$7.50

6-Pack Ketch Alta Mar

$12.00

6-Pack Ketch Pilsner

$12.00

6-Pack Ketch Kamakura

$12.00

6-Pack Clear Conditions

$12.00

4-Pack Ketch Celestial Nav IPA

$12.00

4-Pack Ketch Hazy IPA

$12.00

Wine

6oz Angeline Pinot GL

$11.50

6oz Avissi Prosecco GL

$10.50

6oz Bieler GL

$11.00

6oz Decoy Chrd

$12.00

6oz Echo Bay SB GL

$11.00

6oz Joel Gott Cab GL

$13.00

6oz Wycliff

$7.50

BTL Angeline Pinot Noir

$46.00

BTL Avissi Prosecco

$39.00

BTL Bieler Pere & Fils

$44.00

BTL Decoy Chard

$45.00

BTL Echo Bay Sauv Blanc

$41.00

BTL Joel Gott Cab

$49.00

BTL Wycliff

$36.00

Cocktails

Aperol Spritz

$16.00

Perfect Marg

$15.50

Portside Long Island

$15.00

Raspberry Mojito

$12.50

Trader Morts Mai Tai

$13.50

Virgin Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Marg

$6.00

Virgin Mojito

$6.00

Virgin Pina Colada

$6.00

Virgin Stawberry Daiquiri

$6.00

Virgin Strawberry Marg

$6.00

Liqour

Hornitos Cristalino

$11.00

Casamigos Blanco

$16.00

Casamigos Reposado

$16.50

Casamigos Mezcal

$18.50

Clase Azul Reposado

$27.00

**Casamigos Blanco

$21.00

**Casamigos Mezcal

$23.50

**Casamigos Reposado

$21.50

**Clase Azul Reposado

$32.00

**Hornitos Cristalino

$16.00

Grey Goose

$12.00

Titos

$11.50

**Grey Goose

$17.00

**Titos

$16.50

Bacardi Silver

$10.00

Trader Vics

$9.00

Well Rum

$8.00

**Bacardi Silver

$15.00

**Trader Vics

$14.00

**Well Rum

$13.00

Hendricks

$12.00

Tanqueray

$10.00

**Hendricks

$17.00

**Tanqueray

$15.00

Basil Haydens

$14.00

Bulliet

$12.00

Jack Daniels

$11.00

Jameson

$11.00

Screwball

$12.00

Tullamore Dew

$11.00

Woodford Reserve

$12.00

**Basil Haydens

$19.00

**Bulliet

$17.00

**Jack Daniels

$16.00

**Jameson

$16.00

**Screwball

$17.00

**Tullamore Dew

$16.00

**Woodford Reserve

$17.00

Johnnie Walker Black

$13.00

**Johnnie Walker Black

$18.00

Aperol

$12.00

Baileys

$13.75

Campari

$13.75

Dry Vermouth

$7.00

Grand Marnier

$18.00

Sweet Vermouth

$7.00

Triple Sec

$8.00

Merch

Ketch Brewing Shirt

$24.00

Ketch Brewing Hat

$22.00

Ketch Brewing Beanie

$20.00

Ketch Brewing Hoodie

$45.00

Ketch Brewing V-Neck

$20.00