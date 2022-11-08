KetoSushi 28112 Bouquet Canyon Road

Kobe Chicken Bento Lunch

$14.95

Roasted chicken, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside, topped with a SUGAR-FREE sweet teriyaki glaze called Ketoyaki Sauce We named this dish Kobe Chicken in honor of the city of Kobe in Japan for providing the best steaks in the world called Wagyu and after Kobe Bryant for being one of the best basketball players in the world. This dish is also called Upside Down Chicken because we place the sauce on the bottom instead of the top to protect the crunchiest and crispist chicken crust which took us so many years to perfect. We think that this will be one of the healthiest & best chicken dishes you ever tasted.