KetoSushi 28112 Bouquet Canyon Road

review star

No reviews yet

28112 Bouquet Canyon Road

Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards

Order Again

Drinks

Keto Dragonfruit

$2.50

Sugarfree dragonfruit drink

Keto Acai Blueberry

$2.50

Sugarfree acai blueberry drink

Keto Lemonade

$2.50

Sugarfree lemonade

Keto Mango

$2.50

Sugarfree mango drink

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Starters

Keto Chicken Nuggets

$9.85

Keto Onion Rings

$9.65

Keto Zucchini Fries

$9.65

Grilled Garlic Zucchini Strips

$8.65

Keto Mushrooms

$9.65

Keto TMB

$8.95

Dynamite Appetizer

$10.95

Edamame 01 Regular

$6.45

Edamame 02 Garlic

$6.95

Edamame 03 Spicy Garlic

$6.95

Baked Green Mussels

$8.95

Dumplings

$8.65

Super Crunch Dumplings

$9.85

Tempura 01 Veggie

$7.95

Tempura 02 Shrimp

$8.95

Tempura 03 Mixed

$9.65

BBQ Pork Appetizer

$8.95

Soft Shell Crab

$10.95

Salmon Collar

$8.95

Yellowtail Collar

$11.95

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

House Salad

$5.95

Seafood Salad

$9.85

Spicy Cucumber Salad

$8.95

Special Rolls

Tiger Roll

$10.95

California roll with salmon and avocado on top with KetoSushi Tiger Sauce

911 Roll

$12.25

Spicy tuna roll with avocado on top with chili oil, hot sauce

Lobster Roll

$12.95

California roll with baked lobster with sauce

Baked Salmon Roll

$14.95

California roll topped with salmon and creamy sauce that is baked then topped with a white creamy sauce & Eel Sauce

Rainbow Roll

$14.95

California roll topped with avocado & 4 kinds of fish

Double Double Roll

$13.25

Spicy tuna and topped with spicy tuna, avocado & masago

Green Dragon

$10.95

Shrimp tempura roll with baked with white fish on top with Keto Magic Green Sauce, scallions & masago

Dynamite Roll

$12.95

California roll with baked scallop, shrimp, crab with creamy sauce

Crunchy Scallop Roll

$13.95

California roll with deep fried scallop on top

Crazy Roll

$10.95

California roll with baked white fish on top with creamy white sauce

Catepillar Roll

$12.65

Eel roll with avocado, eel and eel sauce on top

Alaskan Roll

$11.95

Spicy tuna roll topped with salmon with Goma Sauce

B.S.C. (Baked Scallop & Crab) Roll

$13.65

California roll with baked scallops, scallion, masago with ponzu and creamy white sauce

Blooming Onion Roll

$13.65

Mixed seafood roll topped with albacore, deep fired onions, eel sauce and special mayo

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.65

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$11.85

California Tempura Roll

$10.25

Veggie Tempura Roll

$9.45

Salmon Tempura Roll

$12.95

Crunch Roll

$11.95

Shrimp tempura with avocado and crunch on top

Incredible Hulk

$14.95

Yellowtail Xtreme

$15.45

Monster Avocado Roll

$13.25

In & Out Roll

$13.95

Guac & Lobster Roll

$14.95

Lighting Lobster Roll

$14.65

Eastern Garden Roll

$10.95

Sashimi

8 Pc Sashimi

$16.95

Albacore Sashmi

$16.95

Cajun Tuna Sashmi

$17.95

Jumbo Scallops Sashmi

Mackerel Sashmi

$13.95

Octopus Sashmi

$18.95

Red Snapper Sashmi

$14.95

Salmon Sashmi

$16.95

Tuna Sashmi

$17.95

White Tuna Sashmi

$17.95

Yellowtail Belly

$21.95

Yellowtail Sashmi

$17.95

Sushi 2pc

Albacore Sushi

$5.95

Eel (Unagi) Sushi

$5.35

Mackerel Sushi

$6.45

Octopus Sushi

$5.95

Red Clam Sushi

$5.45

Red Snapper Sushi

$5.45

Dragon Eyes Sushi

$8.95

Salmon Sushi

$5.45

Salmon Egg (Salmon Roe) Sushi

$5.95

Baked Salmon Sushi

$6.95

Scallops Sushi

$5.95

Shrimp Sushi

$5.45

Aguachile Shrimp Sushi

$6.35

Salmon Baby Eggs (Salmon Roe) Sushi

$5.45

Squid Sushi

$4.95

Cajun Tuna Sushi

$6.45

Tuna Sushi

$5.45

White Tuna (Escolar) Sushi

$5.45

Yellowtail Sushi

$6.95

Basic Rolls / Cut Roll

Albacore Cut Roll

$7.95

Avocado Cut Roll

$5.95

CA Cut Roll

$5.95

Cucumber Cut Roll

$5.95

Fresh Eel Cut Roll

$7.45

Baby Lobster (Crawfish)

$9.85

Salmon Cut Roll

$6.95

Salmon Skin Cut Roll

$6.95

Scallop Cut Roll

$7.95

Shrimp Aguachile Cut Roll

$6.45

Shrimp & Crab Cut Roll

$6.85

Spicy Tuna Cut Roll

$6.45

Vegetable Cut Roll

$6.95

Yellowtail Cut Roll

$9.95

Basic Rolls / Hand Roll

Albacore

$6.95

Avocado

$4.95

California

$4.95

Cucumber

$4.95

Fresh Eel

$6.85

Salmon

$5.45

Salmon Skin

$5.95

Scallop

$6.95

Shrimp & Crab HR

$5.45

Spicy Tuna HR

$5.45

Vegetable

$5.95

Yellowtail HR

$8.95

Baked Salmon HR

$6.95

Special Rolls / Baked Rolls

Dynamite Roll

$13.95

Baked Salmon Roll

$13.65

Lobster Roll

$13.95

Crunchy Scallop Roll

$12.95

B.S.C (Baked Scallop & Crab) Roll

$13.45

Catepillar Roll

$12.95

Super Mexican Roll

$12.95

Lobster Xtreme Roll

$14.95

Ultimate Ribeye Steak Roll

$15.85

Special Rolls / Fresh Rolls

Tiger Roll

$13.85

911 Roll

$11.65

Rainbow Roll

$13.45

Albacore Delight Roll

$14.25

Shaggy Dog

$13.95

Mexican Roll

$12.95

Manila Roll

$12.85

Ceviche Roll

$13.95

Alaskan Roll

$12.65

Caviar Roll

$13.95

Ichi Roll

$12.35

Philly Roll

$12.65

Aguachile Roll

$12.65

Double Double Roll

$13.25

Elias Sashimi Roll

$14.95

Lightning Roll

$12.65

Salmon Special

$13.95

Fiery Rainbow Roll

$13.95

Medusa Roll

$12.65

Spicy Mango Roll

$13.95

Bangkok Roll

$12.45

Special Rolls / Tempura Rolls

Green Dragon Roll

$11.65

Shrimp Tempura Roll

$10.65

Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll

$11.85

California Tempura Roll

$10.25

Veggie Tempura Roll

$9.45

Salmon Tempura Roll

$11.95

Vegas Roll

$13.65

Crunch Roll

$13.25

Spider Roll

$12.95

Spicy Crunch Roll

$13.25

Soups

Aka Tofu Soup 01 Plain

$7.95

Aka Tofu Soup 02 Chicken

$8.95

Aka Tofu Soup 03 Pork

$8.95

Aka Tofu Soup 04 Steak

$12.95

Aka Tofu Soup 05 Seafood

$13.65

Miso 01 Small

$3.95

Miso 02 Large

$5.95

Udon Soup 01 Plain

$8.25

Udon Soup 02 Chicken

$9.25

Udon Soup 03 Steak

$13.95

Udon Soup 04 Tempura

$13.95

Udon Soup 05 Seafood

$14.95

Udon Soup 06 Dumpling

Beef Bone Broth Soup

$14.65

Spicy Bone Broth Soup

$14.65

Bento (L)

Kobe Chicken Bento Lunch

$14.95

Roasted chicken, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside, topped with a SUGAR-FREE sweet teriyaki glaze called Ketoyaki Sauce We named this dish Kobe Chicken in honor of the city of Kobe in Japan for providing the best steaks in the world called Wagyu and after Kobe Bryant for being one of the best basketball players in the world. This dish is also called Upside Down Chicken because we place the sauce on the bottom instead of the top to protect the crunchiest and crispist chicken crust which took us so many years to perfect. We think that this will be one of the healthiest & best chicken dishes you ever tasted.

Garlic Chicken Bento Lunch

$14.95

Chicken roasted until juicy and moist, topped with an earthy herbalicious Keto Magic Green Sauce

Wasabi Chicken Bento Lunch

$14.95

Chicken roasted until skin crunchy and deliciously juicy on the inside, topped with a bright orange, fresh and tangy Keto Magic Tiger Sauce

Curry Pork Katsu Bento Lunch

$15.95

Crispy Pork Belly Bento Lunch

$16.95

Chicken roasted until the meat becomes one of the juiciest and moist chicken you have ever tasted then topped with Keto Magic Garlic White Sauce

Teriyaki Steak Bento Lunch

$16.95

Moist and juicy chicken that is roasted, topped with a sizzling, aromatic and savory Scallion & Herb Mixture

Shitake Steak Bento Lunch

$16.95

Chicken and coffee together. That’s crazy!!! If you are looking to try something different, this chicken roasted until the meat becomes juicy & moist then sauteed with our coffee inspired Frappuccino Sauce

Wasabi Steak Bento Lunch

$16.95

Roasted chicken, moist & juicy inside, topped with lemon garlic sauce and capers

Grilled Salmon Bento Lunch

$15.95

Grilled chicken until skin crunchy and deliciously juicy on the inside, topped with fiery Firecracker Sauce

Garlic Butter Salmon Bento Lunch

$15.95

Marinated slowly in a special blend of spices then grilled until moist & juicy inside

Grilled Unagi Bento Lunch

$16.85

Sauteed chicken, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside, cooked with onions, tomatoes and feo fries.

Bento (D)

Kobe Chicken Bento Dinner

$15.95

Chicken breaded in a flavorful seasoned crispy coating, topped with a Japanese savory curry. Your choice of Keto or Regular. Regular uses traditional breaded panko. Keto uses pork panko

Garlic Chicken Bento Dinner

$15.95

Chicken roasted until juicy and moist, topped with an earthy herbalicious Keto Magic Green Sauce

Wasabi Chicken Bento Dinner

$15.95

Chicken roasted until skin crunchy and deliciously juicy on the inside, topped with a bright orange, fresh and tangy Keto Magic Tiger Sauce

Curry Pork Katsu Bento Dinner

$17.25

Crispy Pork Belly Bento Dinner

$18.95

Chicken roasted until the meat becomes one of the juiciest and moist chicken you have ever tasted then topped with Keto Magic Garlic White Sauce

Teriyaki Steak Bento Dinner

$18.95

Moist and juicy chicken that is roasted, topped with a sizzling, aromatic and savory Scallion & Herb Mixture

Wasabi Steak Bento Dinner

$18.95

Roasted chicken, moist & juicy inside, topped with lemon garlic sauce and capers

Shitake Steak Bento Dinner

$18.95

Chicken and coffee together. That’s crazy!!! If you are looking to try something different, this chicken roasted until the meat becomes juicy & moist then sauteed with our coffee inspired Frappuccino Sauce

Grilled Salmon Bento Dinner

$17.95

Grilled chicken until skin crunchy and deliciously juicy on the inside, topped with fiery Firecracker Sauce

Garlic Butter Salmon Bento Dinner

$17.95

Marinated slowly in a special blend of spices then grilled until moist & juicy inside

Grilled Unagi Bento Dinner

$18.45

Sauteed chicken, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside, cooked with onions, tomatoes and feo fries.

Signature Dishes

Keto Cloud Pork (Sweet)

$10.85

Keto Cloud Pork (Spicy)

$10.85

KetoWings

Kobe Teriyaki KetoWings 6pc

$8.95

Kobe Teriyaki KetoWings 12pc

$15.85

Lemon Pepper Wings 12pc

$15.85

Lemon Pepper Wings 6pc

$8.95

Napalm KetoWings 6pc

$8.95

Salt & Pepper KetoWings 6pc

$8.95

So Hot KetoWings 6pc

$8.95

Can't choose? Pick 2 items

Sweet & Spicy KetoWings 6pc

$8.95

So Hot KetoWings 12pc

$15.85

Napalm KetoWings 12pc

$15.85

Sweet & Spicy KetoWings 12pc

$15.85

Salt & Pepper KetoWings 12pc

$15.85

Bento

Kobe Chicken Bento Lunch

$14.95

Roasted chicken, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside, topped with a SUGAR-FREE sweet teriyaki glaze called Ketoyaki Sauce We named this dish Kobe Chicken in honor of the city of Kobe in Japan for providing the best steaks in the world called Wagyu and after Kobe Bryant for being one of the best basketball players in the world. This dish is also called Upside Down Chicken because we place the sauce on the bottom instead of the top to protect the crunchiest and crispist chicken crust which took us so many years to perfect. We think that this will be one of the healthiest & best chicken dishes you ever tasted.

Garlic Chicken Bento Lunch

$14.95

Chicken roasted until juicy and moist, topped with an earthy herbalicious Keto Magic Green Sauce

Wasabi Chicken Bento Lunch

$14.95

Chicken roasted until skin crunchy and deliciously juicy on the inside, topped with a bright orange, fresh and tangy Keto Magic Tiger Sauce

Crispy Pork Belly Bento Lunch

$16.95

Chicken roasted until the meat becomes one of the juiciest and moist chicken you have ever tasted then topped with Keto Magic Garlic White Sauce

Curry Pork Katsu Bento Lunch

$15.95

Shitake Steak Bento Lunch

$16.95

Chicken and coffee together. That’s crazy!!! If you are looking to try something different, this chicken roasted until the meat becomes juicy & moist then sauteed with our coffee inspired Frappuccino Sauce

Teriyaki Steak Bento Lunch

$16.95

Moist and juicy chicken that is roasted, topped with a sizzling, aromatic and savory Scallion & Herb Mixture

Grilled Salmon Bento Lunch

$15.95

Grilled chicken until skin crunchy and deliciously juicy on the inside, topped with fiery Firecracker Sauce

Garlic Butter Salmon Bento Lunch

$15.95

Marinated slowly in a special blend of spices then grilled until moist & juicy inside

Grilled Unagi Bento Lunch

$16.85

Sauteed chicken, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside, cooked with onions, tomatoes and feo fries.

Bowls/Chicken

Kobe Teriyaki Chicken Bowl

$8.65

Wasabi Chicken Bowl

$8.95

Garlic Chicken Bowl

$8.95

BBQ Chicken Bowl

$8.95

Tiger Chicken Bowl

$8.95

Bowls/Beef

OG Gyudon Bowl

$8.95

Kobe Teriyaki Steak Bowl

$10.65

Wasabi Steak Bowl

$10.95

Tiger Steak Bowl

$10.95

Shitake Steak Bowl

$12.95

Bowls/Pork

Tender Pork Bowl

$7.45

Grilled pork, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside served with a side of our delicious homemade sesame oil dip

Crispy Pork Belly Bowl

$7.45

Crispy pork belly, crunchy outside, moist & juicy inside, served with your choice of Ketoyaki Sauce, Green Sauce, Tiger Sauce or Keto Garlic White Sauce

Teriyaki Pork Bowl

$7.45

Oyakidon Pork Bowl

$7.45

Curry Katsu Pork Bowl (Regular)

$7.45

Curry Katsu Bowl (Keto)

$7.45

Keto Jajang Pork Bowl

$9.65

Savory BBQ Pork Bowl

$7.45

Matcha Pork Bowl

$7.45

Tiger Pork Bowl

$7.45

Keto Garlic Pork Bowl

$7.45

Bowls/Seafood

Salmon Teriyaki Bowl

Garlic Butter Salmon Bowl

Crispy Unagi Bowl

Family Meals

Family Meal 8pc Chicken & Special Roll

$19.65

Salads/Sashimi Salads

Albacore

Vegas

Shrimp

Spicy Tiuna

Octopus

Sashimi Salad

Fried Rice

Lobster Fried Rice

$14.65

Shrimp Fried Rice

$13.65

Salmon Skin Fried Rice

$13.95

Crab Fried Rice

$12.95

Pineapple Fried Rice

$10.85

Chicken Fried Rice

$10.95

Emperor's Scallop Rice

$14.95

Salads

Caviar & Cucumber Dreams Salad

$10.95

Cucumber Salad

$6.95

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.95

Grilled Salmon Salad

$13.45

House Salad

$5.95

Salmon Skin Salad

$8.95

Seafood Salad

$10.75

Seaweed Salad

$6.95

Spicy Tuna Salad

$12.65

Desserts

Banana Tempura

$8.95

Cheesecake Tempura

$10.95

Mochi Ice Cream

$4.95

Tempura Ice Cream

$7.95

Noodles

Garlic Chicken Noodles

$14.45

Garlic Salmon Noodles

$16.95

Seafood Creamy Noodles

$18.65

Lobster Creamy Noodles

$16.95

Misc.

Salmon Sushi Pizza

$18.95
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Tuesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Wednesday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Thursday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday12:00 pm - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

First KetoSushi restaurant in the world! Our Motto: Lose the Weight Not the Flavor!

Location

28112 Bouquet Canyon Road, Santa Clarita, CA 91350

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

