KetoSushi 28112 Bouquet Canyon Road
28112 Bouquet Canyon Road
Santa Clarita, CA 91350
Drinks
Starters
Keto Chicken Nuggets
Keto Onion Rings
Keto Zucchini Fries
Grilled Garlic Zucchini Strips
Keto Mushrooms
Keto TMB
Dynamite Appetizer
Edamame 01 Regular
Edamame 02 Garlic
Edamame 03 Spicy Garlic
Baked Green Mussels
Dumplings
Super Crunch Dumplings
Tempura 01 Veggie
Tempura 02 Shrimp
Tempura 03 Mixed
BBQ Pork Appetizer
Soft Shell Crab
Salmon Collar
Yellowtail Collar
Seaweed Salad
House Salad
Seafood Salad
Spicy Cucumber Salad
Special Rolls
Tiger Roll
California roll with salmon and avocado on top with KetoSushi Tiger Sauce
911 Roll
Spicy tuna roll with avocado on top with chili oil, hot sauce
Lobster Roll
California roll with baked lobster with sauce
Baked Salmon Roll
California roll topped with salmon and creamy sauce that is baked then topped with a white creamy sauce & Eel Sauce
Rainbow Roll
California roll topped with avocado & 4 kinds of fish
Double Double Roll
Spicy tuna and topped with spicy tuna, avocado & masago
Green Dragon
Shrimp tempura roll with baked with white fish on top with Keto Magic Green Sauce, scallions & masago
Dynamite Roll
California roll with baked scallop, shrimp, crab with creamy sauce
Crunchy Scallop Roll
California roll with deep fried scallop on top
Crazy Roll
California roll with baked white fish on top with creamy white sauce
Catepillar Roll
Eel roll with avocado, eel and eel sauce on top
Alaskan Roll
Spicy tuna roll topped with salmon with Goma Sauce
B.S.C. (Baked Scallop & Crab) Roll
California roll with baked scallops, scallion, masago with ponzu and creamy white sauce
Blooming Onion Roll
Mixed seafood roll topped with albacore, deep fired onions, eel sauce and special mayo
Shrimp Tempura Roll
Spicy Tuna Tempura Roll
California Tempura Roll
Veggie Tempura Roll
Salmon Tempura Roll
Crunch Roll
Shrimp tempura with avocado and crunch on top
Incredible Hulk
Yellowtail Xtreme
Monster Avocado Roll
In & Out Roll
Guac & Lobster Roll
Lighting Lobster Roll
Eastern Garden Roll
Sashimi
Sushi 2pc
Albacore Sushi
Eel (Unagi) Sushi
Mackerel Sushi
Octopus Sushi
Red Clam Sushi
Red Snapper Sushi
Dragon Eyes Sushi
Salmon Sushi
Salmon Egg (Salmon Roe) Sushi
Baked Salmon Sushi
Scallops Sushi
Shrimp Sushi
Aguachile Shrimp Sushi
Salmon Baby Eggs (Salmon Roe) Sushi
Squid Sushi
Cajun Tuna Sushi
Tuna Sushi
White Tuna (Escolar) Sushi
Yellowtail Sushi
Basic Rolls / Cut Roll
Albacore Cut Roll
Avocado Cut Roll
CA Cut Roll
Cucumber Cut Roll
Fresh Eel Cut Roll
Baby Lobster (Crawfish)
Salmon Cut Roll
Salmon Skin Cut Roll
Scallop Cut Roll
Shrimp Aguachile Cut Roll
Shrimp & Crab Cut Roll
Spicy Tuna Cut Roll
Vegetable Cut Roll
Yellowtail Cut Roll
Tiger Roll
911 Roll
Rainbow Roll
Albacore Delight Roll
Shaggy Dog
Mexican Roll
Manila Roll
Ceviche Roll
Alaskan Roll
Caviar Roll
Ichi Roll
Philly Roll
Aguachile Roll
Double Double Roll
Elias Sashimi Roll
Lightning Roll
Salmon Special
Fiery Rainbow Roll
Medusa Roll
Spicy Mango Roll
Bangkok Roll
Soups
Aka Tofu Soup 01 Plain
Aka Tofu Soup 02 Chicken
Aka Tofu Soup 03 Pork
Aka Tofu Soup 04 Steak
Aka Tofu Soup 05 Seafood
Miso 01 Small
Miso 02 Large
Udon Soup 01 Plain
Udon Soup 02 Chicken
Udon Soup 03 Steak
Udon Soup 04 Tempura
Udon Soup 05 Seafood
Udon Soup 06 Dumpling
Beef Bone Broth Soup
Spicy Bone Broth Soup
Bento (L)
Kobe Chicken Bento Lunch
Roasted chicken, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside, topped with a SUGAR-FREE sweet teriyaki glaze called Ketoyaki Sauce We named this dish Kobe Chicken in honor of the city of Kobe in Japan for providing the best steaks in the world called Wagyu and after Kobe Bryant for being one of the best basketball players in the world. This dish is also called Upside Down Chicken because we place the sauce on the bottom instead of the top to protect the crunchiest and crispist chicken crust which took us so many years to perfect. We think that this will be one of the healthiest & best chicken dishes you ever tasted.
Garlic Chicken Bento Lunch
Chicken roasted until juicy and moist, topped with an earthy herbalicious Keto Magic Green Sauce
Wasabi Chicken Bento Lunch
Chicken roasted until skin crunchy and deliciously juicy on the inside, topped with a bright orange, fresh and tangy Keto Magic Tiger Sauce
Curry Pork Katsu Bento Lunch
Crispy Pork Belly Bento Lunch
Chicken roasted until the meat becomes one of the juiciest and moist chicken you have ever tasted then topped with Keto Magic Garlic White Sauce
Teriyaki Steak Bento Lunch
Moist and juicy chicken that is roasted, topped with a sizzling, aromatic and savory Scallion & Herb Mixture
Shitake Steak Bento Lunch
Chicken and coffee together. That’s crazy!!! If you are looking to try something different, this chicken roasted until the meat becomes juicy & moist then sauteed with our coffee inspired Frappuccino Sauce
Wasabi Steak Bento Lunch
Roasted chicken, moist & juicy inside, topped with lemon garlic sauce and capers
Grilled Salmon Bento Lunch
Grilled chicken until skin crunchy and deliciously juicy on the inside, topped with fiery Firecracker Sauce
Garlic Butter Salmon Bento Lunch
Marinated slowly in a special blend of spices then grilled until moist & juicy inside
Grilled Unagi Bento Lunch
Sauteed chicken, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside, cooked with onions, tomatoes and feo fries.
Signature Dishes
KetoWings
Kobe Teriyaki KetoWings 6pc
Kobe Teriyaki KetoWings 12pc
Lemon Pepper Wings 12pc
Lemon Pepper Wings 6pc
Napalm KetoWings 6pc
Salt & Pepper KetoWings 6pc
So Hot KetoWings 6pc
Can't choose? Pick 2 items
Sweet & Spicy KetoWings 6pc
So Hot KetoWings 12pc
Napalm KetoWings 12pc
Sweet & Spicy KetoWings 12pc
Salt & Pepper KetoWings 12pc
Bowls/Chicken
Bowls/Beef
Bowls/Pork
Tender Pork Bowl
Grilled pork, crispy outside, moist & juicy inside served with a side of our delicious homemade sesame oil dip
Crispy Pork Belly Bowl
Crispy pork belly, crunchy outside, moist & juicy inside, served with your choice of Ketoyaki Sauce, Green Sauce, Tiger Sauce or Keto Garlic White Sauce
Teriyaki Pork Bowl
Oyakidon Pork Bowl
Curry Katsu Pork Bowl (Regular)
Curry Katsu Bowl (Keto)
Keto Jajang Pork Bowl
Savory BBQ Pork Bowl
Matcha Pork Bowl
Tiger Pork Bowl
Keto Garlic Pork Bowl
Family Meals
Salads/Sashimi Salads
Fried Rice
Salads
Noodles
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 3:59 am
First KetoSushi restaurant in the world! Our Motto: Lose the Weight Not the Flavor!
