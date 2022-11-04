Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kettlefish - Gig Harbor

7806 Pioneer Way

Gig Harbor, WA 98335

Order Again

Popular Items

Clam Chowder

Kettle Classics

Bouillabaisse

Bouillabaisse

$22.00

Clams, mussels, crab, shrimp and cod poached in a savory broth of saffron, fennel, tomato, onion, garlic and white wine. GF

Cioppino

Cioppino

$22.00

Clams, mussels, crab, shrimp and cod poached in a savory clam broth with tomato, onion, garlic and white wine. GF

Pacific Pan Roast

Pacific Pan Roast

$18.00

Our signature buttery-smooth cream stew with oysters, shrimp and cod. GF

Steamers Clams & Mussels

Steamers Clams & Mussels

$18.00

Clams and mussels simmered in a delicate stew of butter, lemon, garlic, white wine and herbs. GF

Steamers Clams Only

Steamers Clams Only

$18.00

Clams simmered in a delicate stew of butter, lemon, garlic, white wine and herbs. GF

Steamers Mussels Only

Steamers Mussels Only

$18.00

Mussels simmered in a delicate stew of butter, lemon, garlic, white wine and herbs. GF

Crab Mac & Cheese

Crab Mac & Cheese

$18.00

Creamy 5 cheese house made sauce with sea shell pasta and topped with chilean crab meat

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$14.00

A large bowl of New England style chowder with your choice of seafood added to it. GF

Just Mac & Cheese

$12.00Out of stock

Manhattan Clam Chowder (Copy)

$16.00Out of stock

Seafood Baskets - Fish & Chips and more

Double Cod & Chips

Double Cod & Chips

$15.00

Two pieces of Wild caught Alaskan cod with French fries and house-made tartar sauce

Single Cod & Chips

Single Cod & Chips

$9.00

Single piece Wild caught Alaskan cod with French fries and house-made tartar sauce

Cod Only

$6.50

Single piece wild-caught Alaskan cod with tartar sauce

Captain's Platter

Captain's Platter

$20.00

One piece of cod, clam strips, two prawns, one oyster served with fries, tartar and cocktail sauces.

Oysters & Chips

$14.00

Five tender Oysters sourced from local farms and hand breaded in house. Served with cocktail sauce and french fries.

Oysters Only

$12.00

Five tender Oysters sourced from local farms and hand breaded in house. Served with cocktail sauce.

Prawns & Chips

$12.50

Five jumbo Prawns lightly breaded in house. Served with cocktail sauce and french fries.

Prawns Only

$10.50

Five jumbo Prawns lightly breaded in house and served with cocktail sauce.

Clam Strips & Chips

Clam Strips & Chips

$10.00

Tender clam strips and French fries with cocktail sauce.

Clams Strips Only

$8.00

Tender clam strips with cocktail sauce.

Large Fries

$3.50

Grab-N-Go Salads

Crab Louie Salad

Crab Louie Salad

$18.00

Tomato, cucumber, boiled egg, asparagus, capers, and bay shrimp on a bed of romaine lettuce served with our house made Louie dressing.

Clam Chowder, Sides and Extras

Clam Chowder

Clam Chowder

$6.50

Gluten free. Rich, creamy New England-style served with traditional oyster crackers.

Shrimp Cocktail

Shrimp Cocktail

$6.00

Bay shrimp with celery, lemon and cocktail sauce.

Large Fries

$3.50
Coleslaw

Coleslaw

$3.00

Tartar Sauce

$0.50

Cocktail Sauce

$0.50

Large Tartar

$3.50

Dippin Bread

$2.00Out of stock

Carry Out Beverages

Coke

$2.50

Diet Coke

$2.50

Dr. Pepper

$2.50

Sprite

$2.50

Lemonade

$2.50

Iced Tea

$2.50

Bottled Water

$1.50

Snoqualmie Root Beer

$3.50

Sanpellegrino Blood Orange

$2.50

Sanpellegrino Limonata

$2.50

Utensils

Utensils Please

No Utensils

CARRY OUT BEVERAGES

Rainier - 16oz TALL BOY

$4.00

Seattle Cider Can 16oz

$6.00

Lucile IPA 12oz

$5.00

Johnny Utah Pale Ale Can 12oz

$5.00

7 Seas Pilsner Can 12oz

$5.00

WRB Mainline Red Can 12oz

$5.00

Irish Death Can 12oz

$5.00

White Claw Seltzer

$5.00

Rainy Daze Aloha Mr Hand IPA 16oz

$6.00

Wet Coast Whisper Sister Hazy Pale Ale 12oz

$5.00

Rouge Batsquatch Hazy IPA

$5.00

Silvercity Tropic Haze IPA

$5.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Monday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Tuesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 8:00 pm
Freshly hooked. Perfectly Cooked.

7806 Pioneer Way, Gig Harbor, WA 98335

