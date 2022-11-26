Kettleman's Bagels 486 Route 28
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Monday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Tuesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Wednesday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Thursday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Friday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
|Saturday
|6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Restaurant info
Your favorite artisanal bagel shop, serving up breakfast & lunch sandwiches, deli specialties, fresh baked goods, and an array of coffees and teas.
Location
486 Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ 07030
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Alfonsos Family Trattoria & Gourmet Pizza
No Reviews
99-101 Main Street Somerville, NJ 08876
View restaurant
Popular restaurants in Bridgewater
Pilsener Haus & Biergarten
4.2 • 1,718
1422 Grand Street, Hoboken, NJ, USA 1422 Grand Street Hoboken, NJ 07030
View restaurant