Kettleman's Bagels 486 Route 28

review star

No reviews yet

486 Route 28

Bridgewater, NJ 07030

Order Again

Bagels & Baked Goods

Bagel + Spread

$1.50

Your Choice of Bagel topped with a Cream Cheese or Spread of your choice

Bagel

$1.50

1/2 Dozen Bagels

$9.00

Dozen Bagels

$18.00

Mini Bagel

$1.00

Crumb Cake

$3.25

Choose between Classic Crumb & Chocolate

Muffin

$3.25

Our Fresh-Baked Muffins, choose among a variety of flavors

Croissant

$3.25

Fresh-Baked, Buttery Croissants

Danish

$3.25

Flaky Goodness

Cookie

$2.75

Choose between Black+White, M&M, Rainbow, and other Seasonal Varieties

Bagel Phone Order

$1.50

Spreads, Fish, & Deli (by the LB.)

Tuna Salad

$3.75+

1/2 Pound

Chicken Salad

$3.75+

1/2 Pound

Egg Salad

$2.75+

1/2 Pound

Hand-Sliced Nova Lox

$11.00+

1/4 Pound, Hand-Sliced & Cold-Cured

Whitefish Salad

$4.75+

1/2 Pound

Kippered Salmon Salad

$5.75+

1/2 Pound

Herring in Cream Sauce

$4.00+

1/2 Pound

Butter

$2.50+

French Toast Butter

$3.00+

Italian Herb Butter

$3.00+

Plain Cream Cheese

$3.00+

Veggie Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Scallion Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Olive Pimento Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Jalapeno Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Walnut Raisin Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Strawberry Cream Cheese

$3.50+

Lox Spread Cream Cheese

$4.00+

Vegan Cream Cheese

$4.00+

Ovenroast Turkey

$4.00+

Ham

$4.00+

Pastrami

$4.00+

Corned Beef

$4.00+

Salami

$4.00+

Roast Beef

$4.00+

American Cheese

$3.00+

Cheddar Cheese

$3.00+

Pepper Jack

$3.00+

Provolone Cheese

$3.00+

Swiss Cheese

$3.00+

Muenster Cheese

$3.00+

Mozzarella Cheese

$3.00+

Breakfast Items

Build a Breakfast Sandwich

$2.75

Egg+Meat+Cheese Sandwich

#1 Morning Stimulus

$6.95

Crisp Bacon, 2 Eggs, Avocado Mash, Melted Cheddar, Tomato, Onion

#2 Sunny Honey (VG)

$5.45

2 Eggs, Melted Cheddar, Hashbrown, Homemade Hot Honey

#3 Garden State (VG)

$6.95

3 Egg Whites, Avocado Mash, Green Peppers, Onions, Tomatoes

#4 Healthy Start

$6.95

Grilled Turkey, 3 Egg Whites, Tomatoes, Melted Pepper Jack Cheese

#5 Kettleman's Classic

$6.95

Grilled Pastrami, 2 Eggs, Melted American

#6 Trio & Eggs (VG)

$6.95

2 Eggs, Melted American, Muenster, & Swiss

#7 Double-Up

$7.95

Taylor Ham, Bacon, 2 Eggs, Melted American, & Chipotle Aioli

#8 Muscle Beach

$8.95

Grilled Turkey, Turkey Bacon, 3 Egg Whites, Melted Mozzarella, Chipotle Aioli

#9 Steak Breakfast Burrito

$9.95

Philly Steak, 2 Eggs, Grilled Onions & Peppers, Home Fries, Melted Pepper Jack, & Hot Sauce

BEC

$6.25

SEC

$6.25

PEC

$6.25

Westerner

$6.95
PLATTER Kettlemans

$9.99

Lunch & Deli Sandwiches

Sliced Lox/Loaded

$11.25

Hand-Sliced Lox, Cream Cheese, Sliced Tomato, Red Onion, Capers

#11 Sloppy Rachel

$9.35

Ovengold Turkey, Swiss Cheese, Coleslaw, Russian, Black Russian Bagel

#12 Chicken Salad Club

$9.35

Chicken Salad, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, on a Whole Wheat Bagel

#13 Classic Reuben

$9.35

Hot Corned Beef, Melted Swiss, Sauerkraut, Russian, on Grilled Rye Bread

#14 Hot Pastrami Sandwich

$9.35

Hot Pastrami, Melted Swiss, Dijon Mustard, on Black Russian

#15 Grilled Chicken BLT

$9.35

Grilled Chicken, Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mayo, on a Plain Bagel

#16 Cheesesteak

$9.95

Philly Steak, Melted American, Grilled Peppers & Onions

#17 BLT+Avocado

$7.95

Crisp Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Mashed Avocado, Mayo, on Toasted White Bread

#18 Grilled Chicken Avocado Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Avocado Mash, Lettuce, Tomato, & Russian Dressing on a wrap

#19 Grilled Chicken Caesar Wrap Mods

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Lettuce, Red Onion, & Caesar Dressing on a wrap

#20 Grilled Chicken Wrap

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Melted Mozzarella, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, & Balsamic Vinaigrette on a Wrap

#21 Veggie Hasbrown Wrap (VG)

$8.95

Hashbrowns, Avocado Mash, Roasted Red Peppers, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion, & Chipotle Aioli on a Wrap

#22 Tuscany Panini

$9.95

Grilled Chicken, Roasted Red Peppers, Melted Mozzarella, Pesto Aioli, on Pressed Ciabatta Bread

#23 Tuna Avocado Panini

$9.95

Tuna, Melted Cheddar, Avocado Mash, Sliced Tomato, on Pressed Ciabatta Bread

#24 Cubano Panini

$9.95

Grilled Ham, Melted Provolone & Swiss, Sliced Pickles, & Dijon Mustard, on Pressed Ciabatta Bread

#25 Roasted Vegatable Panini (VG)

$9.95

Roasted Eggplant, Squash, Zucchini, Roasted Red Peppers, Caramelized Onions, Feta Cheese, & Balsamic Vinaigrette on Pressed Ciabatta Bread

Cheeseburger

$6.95

HOT Create-A-Sandwich

$5.00

COLD Create-A-Sandwich

$5.00

BLT

$6.95

Salads

Tossed Salad

$5.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, & Cucumber

Greek Salad

$7.95

Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, & Cucumber, Black Olives, Grape Leaves, & Crumbled Feta Cheese

Chef's Salad

$10.45

Rolled Slices of Turkey, Ham, American Cheese, & Provolone Cheese, over Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, & Cucumber

Deli Salad Over Salad

$9.45

Delicious Homemade Tuna, Chicken, or Egg Salad, served over Mixed Greens, Tomatoes, Red Onion, & Cucumber

Sides & Snacks

Hash Browns

$3.95

3 Piece Hash Browns

Tater Tots

$3.95

Golden Tater Tots

Home Fries

$3.95

Grilled up with Onions & Peppers

French Fries

$3.95

French Fries

Onion Rings

$4.95

Beer-Battered Onion Rings

Chicken Fingers

$5.95

4 Piece Chicken Fingers

Fruit Salad

$4.95

Fresh Fruit Salad Bowl

Coleslaw

$1.50+

1/4LB Coleslaw

Macaroni Salad

$1.50+

1/4LB Macaroni Salad

Potato Salad

$1.50+

1/4LB Potato Salad

Small Chips

$2.29

Large Chips

$2.99

Sun Chips

$1.75

Side of Breakfast Meat

$4.95

Hummus snack GF

$4.00

Cheese platter

$4.00

Banana

$1.50

Coffee, Tea, & More

Small Coffee

$2.65

Medium Coffee

$2.95

Large Coffee

$3.25

Iced Coffee

$3.95

Cold Brewed Coffee

$5.95

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Drinks

Arizona

$1.00

Can Soda

$1.35

Water Small

$1.50

Water Sport

$2.25

20oz Soda Bottle

$2.75

Snapple

$2.75

Stewart's

$2.75

Yoohoo

$2.75

Coconut Water

$2.95

Horizon Milk

$2.50

Milk

$2.50

Nesquik

$2.95

Bai

$3.25

Gatorade

$3.25

OJ Tropicana

$2.95

Vitamin Water

$3.25

Red Bull

$3.75

Starbucks

$3.75

Naked

$4.95

Large OJ Bottle

$6.00
All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 3:00 pm
Your favorite artisanal bagel shop, serving up breakfast & lunch sandwiches, deli specialties, fresh baked goods, and an array of coffees and teas.

486 Route 28, Bridgewater, NJ 07030

