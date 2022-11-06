  • Home
  • /
  • Atlanta
  • /
  • Kevin Rathbun Steak - 154 Krog Street Northeast
Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kevin Rathbun Steak 154 Krog Street Northeast

review star

No reviews yet

154 Krog Street Northeast

Atlanta, GA 30307

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

6 oz Filet Mignon
Truffle Parmesan Fries
Twice Baked Potato

Hot Appetizer

Thick Cut Bacon

$16.00

Siracha-Molasses, Scallion

Lobster Fritters

$29.00

Lemon Zest Honey Mustard

Japanese BBQ Wagyu Short Rib

$23.00

Pineapple Yakiniku Glaze, Miso Aioli

Chilled Seafood

Dutch Harbor King Crab 1/2 LB

$75.00

Drawn Butter, Mustard Dressing, Lemon

Shrimp Cocktail

$18.00

Creole Remoulade, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Stone Crab Claw

$32.00+Out of stock

Creole Remoulade, Cocktail Sauce, Lemon

Soup and Salad

1/2 Caesar

$7.25

Romaine, Parmesan Reggianno, Garlic Croutons

1/2 Chopped

$7.75

Crispy Shallot, Corn, Olive, Cucumber, Radish, Shaved Onion, Pepper, Avocado, Creamy Balsamic Dressing

1/2 Wedge

$7.25

Iceberg Lettuce, Asher Bleu Cheese, Bacon Plank, Peppadew peppers

Priscilla's Caesar

$14.50

Romaine, Parmesan Reggianno, Garlic Croutons

Chopped Salad

$15.50

Crispy Shallot, Roasted Corn, Olive, Cucumber, Radish, Red Onion, Feta, Heart of Palm, Creamy Balsamic Dressing

The Wedge

$14.50

Iceberg Lettuce, Asher Bleu Cheese, Bacon Plank, Peppadew Peppers

Meat

Dry-Aged Steak For 2

$130.00

6 oz Filet Mignon

$45.00

8 oz New York Strip

$48.00

10 oz Ribeye

$50.00

Wagyu Shell Steak

$110.00

Dry-Aged Cowboy Ribeye

$100.00

12 oz Filet Mignon

$86.00

16 oz New York Strip

$96.00

20 oz Ribeye

$99.00

Wagyu Skirt steak

$60.00

Fish and Shellfish

Seared Ahi Tuna

$38.00

Salmon Fillet

$30.00

Pan Roasted Diver Scallops

$40.00

Parsnips, Roasted Cipollini, Hazelnut Dukkha

Broiled HalfTail

$45.00

Broiled Whole Tail

$90.00

Fried Half Tail

$45.00

Alternative Selections

Steak & Frites

$40.00

Hanger Steak, Café de Paris Butter, Pomme Frites

Rack of Lamb

$55.00

Grilled Australian Lamb Rack, Black Garlic Bordelaise Sauce

KRS Prime Burger

$25.00

Double 6oz Patties, Tillamook Cheddar, Nueske Bacon

Sides

Asparagus Grilled

$12.00

Steak House O-Rings

$12.00

Scalloped Sweet Potatoes

$12.00

Steamed Broccoli

$12.00

Garlic Spinach

$11.00

Elbow Mac & Cheese

$12.00

Pomme Frites

$12.00

Truffle Parmesan Fries

$14.00

Creamed Corn

$12.00

Grits au Gratin

$12.00

Mashed Potatoes

$12.00

Twice Baked Potato

$12.00

Creamed Spinach

$12.00

Mushrooms

$14.00

1/2 Day Veg

$7.00

Dessert

Bread Pudding To Go

$11.00

Cinnamon Toast Bread pudding, Vanilla Ice Cream, Candied Apples

Cheesecake To Go

$11.00

Pumpkin Basque Cheesecake, Whipped Cream, Maple Spiced Pecan

Peanut Butter Cream Pie To Go

$11.00

Peanut Butter Banana Cream Pie, Graham Crust, Toasted Meringue

All hours
Sunday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Monday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Tuesday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Wednesday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Thursday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Friday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Saturday4:30 pm - 12:30 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

154 Krog Street Northeast, Atlanta, GA 30307

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
The Albert
orange starNo Reviews
918 Austin Ave Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
LadyBird
orange star4.4 • 2
684 John Wesley Dobbs Ave Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Pure Taqueria - Inman Park
orange starNo Reviews
300 N. Highland Ave Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Jeni's Splendid Ice Creams - Krog Street
orange star4.8 • 981
99 Krog Street Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Inman Perk Coffee
orange starNo Reviews
240 North Highland Avenue Northeast Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Atlanta

Gu's Dumplings - Krog Street Market
orange star4.6 • 13,860
99 Krog St NE Suite M Atlanta, GA 30307
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 9,016
860 Peachtree St Atlanta, GA 30308
View restaurantnext
Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Ansley Mall
orange star4.7 • 8,067
Ansley Mall 1544 Piedmont Ave NE Atlanta, GA 30324
View restaurantnext
Farm Burger - Buckhead
orange star4.4 • 6,021
3365 Piedmont Rd NE Atlanta, GA 30305
View restaurantnext
Fresh to Order
orange star4.6 • 5,116
1260 Cumberland Mall Atlanta, GA 30339
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Atlanta
orange star4.3 • 4,889
661 Auburn Ave Northeast Atlanta, GA 30312
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Atlanta
Decatur
review star
Avg 4.4 (45 restaurants)
Smyrna
review star
Avg 4.4 (17 restaurants)
Tucker
review star
Avg 4.3 (11 restaurants)
Stone Mountain
review star
Avg 4.5 (10 restaurants)
Forest Park
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Marietta
review star
Avg 4.3 (54 restaurants)
Norcross
review star
Avg 4.5 (30 restaurants)
Lithia Springs
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Austell
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston