Keyaki Sushi

167 4500 South

Murray, UT 84107

TIGER ROLL (TEMPURA FRIED)
PIZZA
GYOZA

APPETIZERS

EDAMAME

$5.00

Steamed green soybeans tossed in sea salt.

GYOZA

$7.00

Fried Gyoza topped with green onions and served with Ponzu sauce.

JALAPENO BOMBS

$6.99

Jalapeno filled with cream cheese, crab salad and spicy Tuna. Tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and K Sauce

K NACHOS

$16.99

Fried wontons topped with Tuna, Mango, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green onions and avocado. Drizzled with Spicy Mayo, K sauce, Sweet Chili and Fuji Sauce.

KIDS ROLL

$5.99

Avocado and cucumber roll. Topped with sesame seeds.

MISO SOUP

$3.50

Miso broth served with fueru wakame, tofu and green onions.

PIZZA

$15.99

Crispy fried rice, crab salad, your choice of Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Seaweed crab salad. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, green onions and your choice of Takis or Hot Cheeto dust. Drizzled with K sauce

PIZZA spicy

$15.99

Crispy fried rice, spicy crab salad, your choice of spicy fresh salmon or cooked spicy shrimp. Tobiko and green onions. Topped with sesame seeds, sprouts and drizzled with our K sauce.

SHRIMP TEMPURA

$6.00

Tempura Shrimp with a side of K chili sauce

SIDE OF RICE

$2.99
WAKAME

$5.00

Classics

CALIFORNIA ROLL

$12.99

Crab salad, cucumber & avocado, topped with tobiko and sesame seeds.

PHILADELPHIA

$12.99

Smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese, topped with sesame seeds.

PACIFIC

$12.99

Kanikama, eel, cucumber and cream cheese, topped with sesame seeds. Drizzled with K sauce

ALASKA* (RAW)

$12.99

Fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese, topped with fresh salmon, seaweed salad and tobiko & goma.

SPICY TUNA* (RAW)

$12.99

Spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado & cilantro, topped sesame seeds and served with habanero sauce.

SUNSET*

$12.99

Crab salad, cucumber & avocado, topped with fresh salmon and lemon, served with ponzu sauce.

Specials

VULCANO

$14.99

Crunchy shrimp, kanikama & avocado, topped with sesame seeds and a shrimp reduction and drizzled with K sauce

PLAYBOY*

$14.99

Crunchy Shrimp, cucumber and avocado, topped with fresh tuna, green onion, tobiko, goma and served with spicy mayo and K sauce

HOT CHEETO

$14.99

Crunchy shrimp, spicy crab salad, topped with hot cheetos dust, jalapeño and spicy mayo and sriracha dots

MANGO*

$14.99

Kanikama, salmon, mango & cream cheese, topped with mango, strawberries and served with our fuji and eel sauce.

TANUKI

$14.99

Our signature fried Chicken, avocado, cream cheese, cilantro and Takuwan. Topped with a soft Curry sauce and sesame seeds.

OKINAWA

$14.99

Tempura chicken, fresh mango, cucumber and jicama. Topped with mango, strawberries and fresh sprouts. Drizzled with our house chili sauce.