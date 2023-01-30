- Home
Keyaki Sushi
167 4500 South
Murray, UT 84107
Popular Items
APPETIZERS
EDAMAME
Steamed green soybeans tossed in sea salt.
GYOZA
Fried Gyoza topped with green onions and served with Ponzu sauce.
JALAPENO BOMBS
Jalapeno filled with cream cheese, crab salad and spicy Tuna. Tempura fried and drizzled with spicy mayo and K Sauce
K NACHOS
Fried wontons topped with Tuna, Mango, Jalapeno, Cilantro, Green onions and avocado. Drizzled with Spicy Mayo, K sauce, Sweet Chili and Fuji Sauce.
KIDS ROLL
Avocado and cucumber roll. Topped with sesame seeds.
MISO SOUP
Miso broth served with fueru wakame, tofu and green onions.
PIZZA
Crispy fried rice, crab salad, your choice of Tuna, Spicy Tuna, Salmon, Seaweed crab salad. Topped with avocado, sesame seeds, spicy mayo, green onions and your choice of Takis or Hot Cheeto dust. Drizzled with K sauce
PIZZA spicy
Crispy fried rice, spicy crab salad, your choice of spicy fresh salmon or cooked spicy shrimp. Tobiko and green onions. Topped with sesame seeds, sprouts and drizzled with our K sauce.
SHRIMP TEMPURA
Tempura Shrimp with a side of K chili sauce
SIDE OF RICE
WAKAME
Classics
CALIFORNIA ROLL
Crab salad, cucumber & avocado, topped with tobiko and sesame seeds.
PHILADELPHIA
Smoked salmon, cucumber, avocado & cream cheese, topped with sesame seeds.
PACIFIC
Kanikama, eel, cucumber and cream cheese, topped with sesame seeds. Drizzled with K sauce
ALASKA* (RAW)
Fresh salmon, avocado and cream cheese, topped with fresh salmon, seaweed salad and tobiko & goma.
SPICY TUNA* (RAW)
Spicy tuna, jalapeño, avocado & cilantro, topped sesame seeds and served with habanero sauce.
SUNSET*
Crab salad, cucumber & avocado, topped with fresh salmon and lemon, served with ponzu sauce.
Specials
VULCANO
Crunchy shrimp, kanikama & avocado, topped with sesame seeds and a shrimp reduction and drizzled with K sauce
PLAYBOY*
Crunchy Shrimp, cucumber and avocado, topped with fresh tuna, green onion, tobiko, goma and served with spicy mayo and K sauce
HOT CHEETO
Crunchy shrimp, spicy crab salad, topped with hot cheetos dust, jalapeño and spicy mayo and sriracha dots
MANGO*
Kanikama, salmon, mango & cream cheese, topped with mango, strawberries and served with our fuji and eel sauce.
TANUKI
Our signature fried Chicken, avocado, cream cheese, cilantro and Takuwan. Topped with a soft Curry sauce and sesame seeds.
OKINAWA
Tempura chicken, fresh mango, cucumber and jicama. Topped with mango, strawberries and fresh sprouts. Drizzled with our house chili sauce.