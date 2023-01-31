- Home
Keylime Bistro Boca Grande
433 4th Street West
Boca Grande, FL 33921
Breakfast
2 Eggs Anyway
with choice of sausage, bacon or Canadian Bacon served with breakfast potatoes & fresh fruit
Omelette
Three Eggs with choice of your Ingredients. Served with breakfast potatoes & fruit.
Quiche
of the day served with breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit & keylime hollandaise
Bistro Benny
two poached eggs over Canadian bacon, sliced tomato & English muffin finished with keylime hollandaise, served with breakfast potatoes
Crab Benny
two poached eggs over Crab cakes, sliced tomato & English muffin finished with keylime hollandaise, served with breakfast potatoes
Salmon Benny
two poached eggs over smoked salmon, sliced tomato & English muffin finished with keylime hollandaise, served with breakfast potatoes
Short Stack
Full Stack
Belgian Waffle
topped with whipped cream & a generous portion of strawberries, blueberries & Kiwi
French Toast
texas toast dipped in a custard batter & rolled in stuff that makes it go "crunch"
Granola Fruit
homemade granola with fresh strawberries, blueberries, kiwi & raisin served with milk
Smoked Salmon & Bagel
served with cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers & hard boiled egg
Croissandwich
two eggs scrambled with American cheese & Canadian bacon served on a croissant with breakfast potatoes, lettuce , tomato & fresh fruit
Huevos Rancheros
Truly Keylime Style= fried eggs over corn tortillas chips with salsa, cheddar & guacamole
Corn Beef Hash Eggs
sautéed with roasted red peppers, basil, onions---- no can opener necessary
Breakfast sides
Appetizers
Bruschetta
5 crostini's toasted with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, purple onions, capers, parmesan cheese and basil
Crab App
deep baked cake chopped full of blue crab, served with a side of keylime aioli
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with guacamole, sour cream & our homemade salsa
Chix Fingers
three tender strips of chicken, breaded & fried, served with fresh fruit & a side of honey mustard
Full Macho Nachos
fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, tomatoes ,black olives, green onions, jalapenos, side of salsa, sour cream & guacamole with or without Chicken or seasoned ground beef
Zzarella
five fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Mr Mussels
tender mussels gently simmered in tomato sauce with a keylime juice, garlic butter, white wine & basil - served with 2 bread rolls
Nice Squid
tender fried calamari in a Cajun batter with a side of tomato- basil sauce & keylime aioli for dipping
S Cargo
sautéed with garlic butter, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes , demi- glaze & marinara with blue cheese crumbles & served with crustines
Sauteed Clams
clams simmered in a white wine, garlic & butter sauce - served with 2 bread rolls
Seafood Antipasto
shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels & clams sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce then finished with roasted garlic - served with 2 bread rolls
Shrimp Cocktail
fresh jumbo gulf shrimp with a traditional keylime cocktail sauce - you select the quantity
Fried Shrimp App
3 fried jumbo shrimp served with a side of orange marmalade horseradish sauce
Tuna Tataki
chilled extra rare seared tuna sliced thin with sesame seeds and served with Asian slaw dressed in a cilantro vinaigrette
Fries
Shrimp to Shore
Half Macho Nachos
Soup/Salad
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Bread Rolls
Small Bistro
mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette
Large Bistro
mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette
Small Caesar
crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing
Large Caesar
crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing
Small Spinach
topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese
Large Spinach
topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese
Small Basic
mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette
Large Basic
mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette
Portobello Salad
grilled Portobello mushrooms , grilled onions roasted red peppers and goat cheese over a bed of spinach with balsamic vinaigrette dressing and topped with walnuts
Fresh Mozzarella
whole milk mozzarella stacked with sliced red & yellow beefsteaks tomatoes & pickled red onions served a top baby greens & dressed with a sundried tomato sauce and fresh basil vinaigrette
Crispy Caesar
our Caesar salad , topped with fried baby shrimp & calamari
Sandwiches
Veggie Sand
grilled Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, with goat cheese & side of keylime aioli
Chix Sand
a juicy chicken breast cooked the way you like it, grilled, blackened or buffalo style
Chix Club
grilled chicken stacked with bacon, melted swiss cheese with a side of mayo
Crab Cake Sand
2 cakes of blue crabmeat, baked & seasoned just right with a side of keylime aioli
Italian Sausage Snd
the best we could find, sweet sausage smothered in fresh tomato and basil sauce, with bell peppers & mozzarella
Hot Diggity Dog
an all beef 1/4 lb frank
Big Bad Burger
a 1/2 lb patty, grilled to perfection add cheese $1
Sliced Steak
Sliced beef steak with bell peppers , Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
BLT
bacon, lettuce & tomato served on white Texas toast with a side of mayo
Grilled Cheese
3 slices of American cheese on white Texas toast bread
Mahi Sand
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Salmon Sand
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Snapper Sand
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Tuna Sand
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Grouper Sand
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Fries
Toucan Burger Kids
Kids Hot Dog
Pasta
Shrimp Scampi
large gulf shrimp, sautéed with diced tomatoes, basil, Portobello mushrooms, scallions, garlic butter, keylime juice, white wine & tossed with angel hair finished with parmesan cheese
Carbonara Truly Keylime Style
with diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, basil, bacon, green onions & black olives sautéed in white wine , garlic butter & marinara tossed with angel hair, finished with parmesan cheese
Sausage & Peppers
sautéed with fresh spinach, tomato and basil sauce, parmesan cheese & grilled Portobello mushrooms tossed with angel hair, finished with parmesan cheese
Chicken Alfredo
Chicken with fresh spinach & tomatoes over fettuccini finished with a alfredo sauce, finished with parmesan cheese
Shrimp Alfredo
Shrimp with fresh spinach & tomatoes over fettuccini finished with a alfredo sauce, finished with parmesan cheese
Chix Parmigiana
breaded, fried chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella with Portobello mushroom's and asparagus over fettuccini, finished with parmesan cheese
Chix Voodoo
sautéed artichokes, tomato's, capers, black olives, basil, garlic & marinara tossed with angel hair & topped with blackened chicken breast, finished with parmesan cheese
Veggie Pasta
broccoli, diced tomatoes, sliced grilled Portobello mushrooms, julienned carrots, scallions & mixed seasonal veggies tossed with angel hair pasta & marinara sauce finished with parmesan cheese
Plain Pasta
with butter or tomato sauce, topped with parmesan cheese ,
Keylime Pasta
black angus beef tips sautéed with green & red bell peppers, diced tomatoes & grilled onions tossed with penne pasta finished with Swiss & parmesan cheese
Clams Pasta
clams in a shell over fettuccini in a white wine & roasted garlic sauce finished with parmesan cheese
Mussles Pasta
tender mussels in a shell sautéed with asparagus, onion, tomato & Portobello in a saffron cream sauce , tossed with fettuccini, finished with a parmesan cheese
Kids Pasta
penne pasta served with butter or tomato sauce
Seafood
Beef / Chicken / Risotto
Desserts
Specials
Bouillabaisse
Coco Shri App
Coco Shri Din
Crab Mushrooms app
4 wild mushroom caps stuffed with blue crab meat, onions, red sweet peppers, spinach, topped with melted mozzerella cheese served over brandy lobster cream sauce
Fungi Risotto
Seafood Pasta
Seafood Risotto
Slap yo mama wings
Stuffed Grouper
Surf & Turf
Grouper Fingers
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 10:00 pm
433 4th Street West, Boca Grande, FL 33921