Restaurant header imageView gallery

Keylime Bistro Boca Grande

review star

No reviews yet

433 4th Street West

Boca Grande, FL 33921

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Breakfast

2 Eggs Anyway

$12.00

with choice of sausage, bacon or Canadian Bacon served with breakfast potatoes & fresh fruit

Omelette

Omelette

$14.00

Three Eggs with choice of your Ingredients. Served with breakfast potatoes & fruit.

Quiche

$13.00

of the day served with breakfast potatoes, fresh fruit & keylime hollandaise

Bistro Benny

$14.00

two poached eggs over Canadian bacon, sliced tomato & English muffin finished with keylime hollandaise, served with breakfast potatoes

Crab Benny

$18.00

two poached eggs over Crab cakes, sliced tomato & English muffin finished with keylime hollandaise, served with breakfast potatoes

Salmon Benny

$18.00

two poached eggs over smoked salmon, sliced tomato & English muffin finished with keylime hollandaise, served with breakfast potatoes

Short Stack

$8.00

Full Stack

$9.00

Belgian Waffle

$12.00

topped with whipped cream & a generous portion of strawberries, blueberries & Kiwi

French Toast

$12.00

texas toast dipped in a custard batter & rolled in stuff that makes it go "crunch"

Granola Fruit

$11.00

homemade granola with fresh strawberries, blueberries, kiwi & raisin served with milk

Smoked Salmon & Bagel

$18.00

served with cream cheese, tomato, red onion, capers & hard boiled egg

Croissandwich

$12.00

two eggs scrambled with American cheese & Canadian bacon served on a croissant with breakfast potatoes, lettuce , tomato & fresh fruit

Huevos Rancheros

$12.00

Truly Keylime Style= fried eggs over corn tortillas chips with salsa, cheddar & guacamole

Corn Beef Hash Eggs

$14.00

sautéed with roasted red peppers, basil, onions---- no can opener necessary

Breakfast sides

Bacon

$3.00

Canadian Bacon

$3.00

Sausage

$3.00

1 Egg

$3.00

2 Eggs

$6.00

3 Eggs

$9.00

Side Potato

$2.50

Bagel Cream Ch

$4.00

Croissant

$4.00

English Muffin

$3.00

Texas Toast

$2.50

Wheat Toast

$2.50

Sliced Tomato

$2.50

Side Hash

$5.00

Side Salmon

$6.00

Fruit

$5.00

Appetizers

Bruschetta

$9.00

5 crostini's toasted with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, purple onions, capers, parmesan cheese and basil

Crab App

$16.00

deep baked cake chopped full of blue crab, served with a side of keylime aioli

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips served with guacamole, sour cream & our homemade salsa

Chix Fingers

$9.00

three tender strips of chicken, breaded & fried, served with fresh fruit & a side of honey mustard

Full Macho Nachos

$18.00

fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, tomatoes ,black olives, green onions, jalapenos, side of salsa, sour cream & guacamole with or without Chicken or seasoned ground beef

Zzarella

$7.00

five fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Mr Mussels

$18.00

tender mussels gently simmered in tomato sauce with a keylime juice, garlic butter, white wine & basil - served with 2 bread rolls

Nice Squid

$13.00

tender fried calamari in a Cajun batter with a side of tomato- basil sauce & keylime aioli for dipping

S Cargo

$15.00

sautéed with garlic butter, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes , demi- glaze & marinara with blue cheese crumbles & served with crustines

Sauteed Clams

$16.00

clams simmered in a white wine, garlic & butter sauce - served with 2 bread rolls

Seafood Antipasto

$19.00

shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels & clams sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce then finished with roasted garlic - served with 2 bread rolls

Shrimp Cocktail

fresh jumbo gulf shrimp with a traditional keylime cocktail sauce - you select the quantity

Fried Shrimp App

$16.00

3 fried jumbo shrimp served with a side of orange marmalade horseradish sauce

Tuna Tataki

$16.00

chilled extra rare seared tuna sliced thin with sesame seeds and served with Asian slaw dressed in a cilantro vinaigrette

Fries

$3.00

Shrimp to Shore

$14.00

Half Macho Nachos

$11.00

Soup/Salad

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bread Rolls

$1.00

Small Bistro

$9.00

mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette

Large Bistro

$11.00

mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar

$9.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing

Large Caesar

$11.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing

Small Spinach

$9.00

topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese

Large Spinach

$12.00

topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese

Small Basic

$9.00

mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette

Large Basic

$12.00

mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette

Portobello Salad

$15.00

grilled Portobello mushrooms , grilled onions roasted red peppers and goat cheese over a bed of spinach with balsamic vinaigrette dressing and topped with walnuts

Fresh Mozzarella

$15.00

whole milk mozzarella stacked with sliced red & yellow beefsteaks tomatoes & pickled red onions served a top baby greens & dressed with a sundried tomato sauce and fresh basil vinaigrette

Crispy Caesar

$17.00

our Caesar salad , topped with fried baby shrimp & calamari

Sandwiches

Veggie Sand

$13.00

grilled Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, with goat cheese & side of keylime aioli

Chix Sand

$14.00

a juicy chicken breast cooked the way you like it, grilled, blackened or buffalo style

Chix Club

$15.00

grilled chicken stacked with bacon, melted swiss cheese with a side of mayo

Crab Cake Sand

$18.00

2 cakes of blue crabmeat, baked & seasoned just right with a side of keylime aioli

Italian Sausage Snd

$12.00

the best we could find, sweet sausage smothered in fresh tomato and basil sauce, with bell peppers & mozzarella

Hot Diggity Dog

$9.00

an all beef 1/4 lb frank

Big Bad Burger

$12.00

a 1/2 lb patty, grilled to perfection add cheese $1

Sliced Steak

$12.00

Sliced beef steak with bell peppers , Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

BLT

$12.00

bacon, lettuce & tomato served on white Texas toast with a side of mayo

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

3 slices of American cheese on white Texas toast bread

Mahi Sand

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Salmon Sand

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Snapper Sand

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Tuna Sand

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Grouper Sand

$19.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Fries

$3.00

Toucan Burger Kids

$11.00

Kids Hot Dog

$7.00

Pasta

Shrimp Scampi

$29.00

large gulf shrimp, sautéed with diced tomatoes, basil, Portobello mushrooms, scallions, garlic butter, keylime juice, white wine & tossed with angel hair finished with parmesan cheese

Carbonara Truly Keylime Style

$25.00

with diced grilled chicken, tomatoes, basil, bacon, green onions & black olives sautéed in white wine , garlic butter & marinara tossed with angel hair, finished with parmesan cheese

Sausage & Peppers

$22.00

sautéed with fresh spinach, tomato and basil sauce, parmesan cheese & grilled Portobello mushrooms tossed with angel hair, finished with parmesan cheese

Chicken Alfredo

$25.00

Chicken with fresh spinach & tomatoes over fettuccini finished with a alfredo sauce, finished with parmesan cheese

Shrimp Alfredo

$29.00

Shrimp with fresh spinach & tomatoes over fettuccini finished with a alfredo sauce, finished with parmesan cheese

Chix Parmigiana

$25.00

breaded, fried chicken breast topped with marinara sauce and mozzarella with Portobello mushroom's and asparagus over fettuccini, finished with parmesan cheese

Chix Voodoo

$25.00

sautéed artichokes, tomato's, capers, black olives, basil, garlic & marinara tossed with angel hair & topped with blackened chicken breast, finished with parmesan cheese

Veggie Pasta

$19.00

broccoli, diced tomatoes, sliced grilled Portobello mushrooms, julienned carrots, scallions & mixed seasonal veggies tossed with angel hair pasta & marinara sauce finished with parmesan cheese

Plain Pasta

$15.00

with butter or tomato sauce, topped with parmesan cheese ,

Keylime Pasta

$25.00

black angus beef tips sautéed with green & red bell peppers, diced tomatoes & grilled onions tossed with penne pasta finished with Swiss & parmesan cheese

Clams Pasta

$27.00

clams in a shell over fettuccini in a white wine & roasted garlic sauce finished with parmesan cheese

Mussles Pasta

$27.00

tender mussels in a shell sautéed with asparagus, onion, tomato & Portobello in a saffron cream sauce , tossed with fettuccini, finished with a parmesan cheese

Kids Pasta

$7.00

penne pasta served with butter or tomato sauce

Seafood

Grouper

$30.00

Mahi

$28.00

Salmon

$28.00

Snapper

$28.00

Tuna

$28.00

Crab Cakes

$28.00
Paella

Paella

$29.00

Grouper Piccata

$30.00

Almond Mahi

$29.00

Sauteed Snapper

$28.00

Salmon Oscar

$30.00

Seared Tuna

$29.00

Walnut Snapper

$29.00

Fried Shrimp Dinner

$27.00

Beef / Chicken / Risotto

New York Strip

$34.00

Filet

$36.00

Loco Risotto

$26.00

Primavera Risotto

$24.00

Chicken Marsala

$27.00

Chicken Piccata

$27.00

Misc Food

$110.00

Desserts

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$7.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Apple Pie

$7.00

Tiramisu

$7.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Oreo Mud Pie

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Orange Sorbet

$8.00

Lemon

$8.00

Whole Keylime Pie

$35.00

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoops

$5.00

Crow Special

$8.00

Ice Cream

Specials

Bouillabaisse

$50.00

Coco Shri App

$18.00

Coco Shri Din

$34.00

Crab Mushrooms app

$16.00

4 wild mushroom caps stuffed with blue crab meat, onions, red sweet peppers, spinach, topped with melted mozzerella cheese served over brandy lobster cream sauce

Fungi Risotto

$35.00

Seafood Pasta

$35.00

Seafood Risotto

$35.00

Slap yo mama wings

$20.00

Stuffed Grouper

$45.00

Surf & Turf

$55.00

Grouper Fingers

$24.00

Sides

Rice

$2.00

Veggies

$3.00

Potatoes

$2.00

Dont Use

Pumpkiin Pie

*Appetizers

Key Lime Bistro Bruschetta

$9.00

5 crostini's toasted with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, purple onions, capers, parmesan cheese and basil

Crab App

$15.00

deep baked cake chopped full of blue crab, served with a side of keylime aioli

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips served with guacamole, sour cream & our homemade salsa

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

three tender strips of chicken, breaded & fried, served with fresh fruit & a side of honey mustard

Killer Macho Nachos

Killer Macho Nachos

$11.00+

fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, tomatoes ,black olives, green onions, jalapenos, side of salsa, sour cream & guacamole with or without Chicken or seasoned ground beef

Zzarella

$7.00

five fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Mr Mussels

$18.00

tender mussels gently simmered in tomato sauce with a keylime juice, garlic butter, white wine & basil - served with 2 bread rolls

Nice Squid

$12.00

tender fried calamari in a Cajun batter with a side of tomato- basil sauce & keylime aioli for dipping

S Cargo

$14.00

sautéed with garlic butter, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes , demi- glaze & marinara with blue cheese crumbles & served with crustines

Sauteed Clams

$15.00

clams simmered in a white wine, garlic & butter sauce - served with 2 bread rolls

Seafood Antipasto

$18.00

shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels & clams sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce then finished with roasted garlic - served with 2 bread rolls

Shrimp Cocktail

fresh jumbo gulf shrimp with a traditional keylime cocktail sauce - you select the quantity

Spring Rolls

$10.00

crab meat stuffed in a wonton wrapper, lightly fried & served with Asian chili sauce for dipping

Fried Shrimp App

$14.00

3 fried jumbo shrimp served with a side of orange marmalade horseradish sauce

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

chilled extra rare seared tuna sliced thin with sesame seeds and served with Asian slaw dressed in a cilantro vinaigrette

Fries

$3.00

shrimp to Shore

$12.00

*Soup/Salad

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bread Rolls

$1.00
Small Bistro Salad

Small Bistro Salad

$9.00

mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette

Large Bistro Salad

Large Bistro Salad

$11.00

mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing

Small Spinach Salad

$9.00

topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese

Large Spinach Salad

$11.00

topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese

Small Not-So-Basic Salad

$9.00

mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette

Large No-So-Basic

$11.00

mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette

Portobello Salad

$14.00

grilled Portobello mushrooms , grilled onions roasted red peppers and goat cheese over a bed of spinach with balsamic vinaigrette dressing and topped with walnuts

Fresh Mozzarella

$14.00

whole milk mozzarella stacked with sliced red & yellow beefsteaks tomatoes & pickled red onions served a top baby greens & dressed with a sundried tomato sauce and fresh basil vinaigrette

Crispy Caesar

$16.00

our Caesar salad , topped with fried baby shrimp & calamari

*Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

grilled Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, with goat cheese & side of keylime aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

a juicy chicken breast cooked the way you like it, grilled, blackened or buffalo style

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken stacked with bacon, melted swiss cheese with a side of mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

2 cakes of blue crabmeat, baked & seasoned just right with a side of keylime aioli

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

the best we could find, sweet sausage smothered in fresh tomato and basil sauce, with bell peppers & mozzarella

Hot Diggity Dog

$8.00

an all beef 1/4 lb frank

Big Bad Burger

$11.00

a 1/2 lb patty, grilled to perfection add cheese $1

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced beef steak with bell peppers , Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

BLT

$10.00

bacon, lettuce & tomato served on white Texas toast with a side of mayo

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

3 slices of American cheese on white Texas toast bread

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Snapper Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Grouper Sandwich

$19.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Fries

$3.00

*Desserts

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Oreo Mud Pie

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Orange Sorbet

$8.00

Lemon

$8.00

Whole Keylime Pie

$32.00

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoops

$5.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Monday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Tuesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Wednesday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Thursday8:00 am - 9:00 pm
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

433 4th Street West, Boca Grande, FL 33921

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Scarpa's Coastal
orange star4.6 • 107
321 park ave Boca Grande, FL 33921
View restaurantnext
Smokin Jerry's Tiki Bar and Grill - Gasparilla Marina Waterside
orange starNo Reviews
15001 Gasparilla Road Placida, FL 33946
View restaurantnext
Apulia Osteria Italiana
orange starNo Reviews
8501 Placida Road Unit 15 Placida, FL 33946
View restaurantnext
TJS MARKET GRILL - 8501 Placida Road
orange starNo Reviews
8501 Placida Road Placida, FL 33946
View restaurantnext
EndZone Sports Grille
orange starNo Reviews
2440 S McCAll Rd Englewood, FL 34224
View restaurantnext
Farlow's On The Water
orange star4.6 • 4,830
2080 S McCall Rd Englewood, FL 34224
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Boca Grande

Scarpa's Coastal
orange star4.6 • 107
321 park ave Boca Grande, FL 33921
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Boca Grande
Captiva
review star
Avg 4.2 (5 restaurants)
Cape Coral
review star
Avg 4.1 (22 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Englewood
review star
Avg 4.2 (8 restaurants)
Punta Gorda
review star
Avg 4.2 (19 restaurants)
Port Charlotte
review star
No reviews yet
Fort Myers Beach
review star
Avg 4 (7 restaurants)
Fort Myers
review star
Avg 4.4 (67 restaurants)
Venice
review star
Avg 4.4 (26 restaurants)
© 2023 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston