Seafood
Bars & Lounges
American

Keylime Bistro

11509 Andy Rosse Lane

Fort Myers, FL 33924

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

*Appetizers

Key Lime Bistro Bruschetta

$9.00

5 crostini's toasted with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, purple onions, capers, parmesan cheese and basil

Crab App

$15.00

deep baked cake chopped full of blue crab, served with a side of keylime aioli

Chips & Salsa

$8.00

Tortilla chips served with guacamole, sour cream & our homemade salsa

Chicken Fingers

$9.00

three tender strips of chicken, breaded & fried, served with fresh fruit & a side of honey mustard

Killer Macho Nachos

Killer Macho Nachos

$11.00+

fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, tomatoes ,black olives, green onions, jalapenos, side of salsa, sour cream & guacamole with or without Chicken or seasoned ground beef

Zzarella

$7.00

five fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara

Mr Mussels

$18.00

tender mussels gently simmered in tomato sauce with a keylime juice, garlic butter, white wine & basil - served with 2 bread rolls

Nice Squid

$12.00

tender fried calamari in a Cajun batter with a side of tomato- basil sauce & keylime aioli for dipping

S Cargo

$14.00

sautéed with garlic butter, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes , demi- glaze & marinara with blue cheese crumbles & served with crustines

Sauteed Clams

$15.00

clams simmered in a white wine, garlic & butter sauce - served with 2 bread rolls

Seafood Antipasto

$18.00

shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels & clams sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce then finished with roasted garlic - served with 2 bread rolls

Shrimp Cocktail

fresh jumbo gulf shrimp with a traditional keylime cocktail sauce - you select the quantity

Spring Rolls

$10.00Out of stock

crab meat stuffed in a wonton wrapper, lightly fried & served with Asian chili sauce for dipping

Fried Shrimp App

$14.00

3 fried jumbo shrimp served with a side of orange marmalade horseradish sauce

Tuna Tataki

$15.00

chilled extra rare seared tuna sliced thin with sesame seeds and served with Asian slaw dressed in a cilantro vinaigrette

Fries

$3.00

shrimp to Shore

$12.00

*Soup/Salad

Cup of Soup

$3.00

Bowl of Soup

$6.00

Bread Rolls

$1.00
Small Bistro Salad

Small Bistro Salad

$9.00

mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette

Large Bistro Salad

Large Bistro Salad

$11.00

mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette

Small Caesar Salad

$9.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing

Large Caesar Salad

$11.00

crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing

Small Spinach Salad

$9.00

topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese

Large Spinach Salad

$11.00

topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese

Small Not-So-Basic Salad

$9.00

mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette

Large No-So-Basic

$11.00

mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette

Portobello Salad

$14.00

grilled Portobello mushrooms , grilled onions roasted red peppers and goat cheese over a bed of spinach with balsamic vinaigrette dressing and topped with walnuts

Fresh Mozzarella

$14.00

whole milk mozzarella stacked with sliced red & yellow beefsteaks tomatoes & pickled red onions served a top baby greens & dressed with a sundried tomato sauce and fresh basil vinaigrette

Crispy Caesar

$16.00

our Caesar salad , topped with fried baby shrimp & calamari

*Sandwiches

Veggie Sandwich

$12.00

grilled Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, with goat cheese & side of keylime aioli

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00

a juicy chicken breast cooked the way you like it, grilled, blackened or buffalo style

Chicken Club Sandwich

$14.00

grilled chicken stacked with bacon, melted swiss cheese with a side of mayo

Crab Cake Sandwich

$16.00

2 cakes of blue crabmeat, baked & seasoned just right with a side of keylime aioli

Italian Sausage Sandwich

$11.00

the best we could find, sweet sausage smothered in fresh tomato and basil sauce, with bell peppers & mozzarella

Hot Diggity Dog

$8.00

an all beef 1/4 lb frank

Big Bad Burger

$11.00

a 1/2 lb patty, grilled to perfection add cheese $1

Cheese Steak Sandwich

$11.00

Sliced beef steak with bell peppers , Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce

BLT

$10.00

bacon, lettuce & tomato served on white Texas toast with a side of mayo

Grilled Cheese

$8.00

3 slices of American cheese on white Texas toast bread

Mahi Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Salmon Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Snapper Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Tuna Sandwich

$17.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Grouper Sandwich

$19.00

grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli

Fries

$3.00

*Desserts

Keylime Pie

$8.00

Cheesecake

$8.00

Creme Brulee

$8.00

Turtle Cheesecake

$8.00

Chocolate Cake

$8.00

Apple Pie

$8.00

Tiramisu

$8.00

Brownie Sundae

$8.00

Oreo Mud Pie

$8.00

Root Beer Float

$5.00

Orange Sorbet

$8.00

Lemon

$8.00

Whole Keylime Pie

$32.00

1 Scoop

$2.50

2 Scoops

$5.00

N/A Beverage (Copy)

Coffee

$2.99

Tea

$2.99

Coke

$2.99

Diet Coke

$2.99

Root Beer

$2.99

milk

$3.50

Juice

$3.50

Sprite

$2.99

Lemonade

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Fanta

$2.99

Shirley Temple

$2.99

Arnold Palmer

$2.99

Virgin

$6.00

Red Bull

$3.50

Red Bull Sugar Free

$3.50

Pellegrino

$4.00

Saratoga Spring Water Lg

$6.00

Hot Chocolate

$3.50

Club Soda

$2.99

Panna

$4.00

Small saratoga

$3.50

Small Saratoga Sparkling

$3.50

Italian (Copy)

Banfi Chianti Super

$36.00

Cecchi Chianti

$48.00

Masi Amarone

$154.00

Santa Martina

$38.00

Antinori Tignanello

$283.00

Santa Cristina

$39.00

Red Blends (Copy)

BV Tapestry

$124.00

Chateau Four Bordeaux

$82.00

Figgins Walla

$199.00

Old Vine Red

$36.00

Pahlmeyer Red

$375.00

Pininfarina Vino Rosso

$99.00

Sterling Meritage

$40.00

Realm The Bard

$330.00

Chateau La Freynelle Bordeaux

$40.00

Merlot (Copy)

Cartlidge & Browne

$49.00

Coastal Vines

$32.00

Duckhorn

$132.00

Frogs Leap

$121.00

L Lohr

$48.00

Marques de Casa Concha

$45.00

Luke Columbia

$88.00

L'Ecole No 41

$60.00

Pinot Noir (Copy)

Coastal Vines PN

$32.00

Crossbarn PN

$72.00

Hanzell PN

$242.00

Louis Jadot PN

$71.00

Mark West PN

$44.00

Merry Edwards PN

$166.00

Paul Hobbs PN

$188.00

Peter Micheal PN

$199.00

Sea Smoke PN

$235.00

Lang Willamette PN

$64.00

Zinfandel (Copy)

Castle Zin

$32.00

Frogs Leap Zin

$94.00

St Francis Pagani Old Zin

$127.00

argentina\ French (Copy)

Alta Vista Malb

$115.00

Banfi Brunello

$180.00

Kaiken Malb

$36.00

La Flor Bodega Malb

$39.00

Bramare Paul Hobbs

$269.00

E. Guigal Chateuneuf-du-pape

$166.00

Paul Jaboulet Parallel 45

$37.00

Shiraz (Copy)

ADW Solitary Block Shir

$89.00

Bulletin Shir

$32.00

Penfolds St Henri Shir

$129.00

Trust Shir

$99.00

Craggy Range Syrah

$199.00

Cabernet (Copy)

Alexander Valley Cab

$61.00

Bogle Cab

$40.00

BR Cohn Silver Cab

$56.00

Chateau Tanunda Cab

$99.00

Coastal Vines Cab

$32.00

Hahn Cab

$50.00

J Lohr Hilltop Cab

$86.00

Opus One Cab

$408.00

Paul Hobbs Beckstoffer Cab

$412.00

Paul Hobbs "To Kalon" Cab

$580.00

Plumpjack Cab

$285.00

Salus Cab

$227.00

Silver Oak Cab

$258.00

Smith & Hook Cab

$54.00

Starmont Cab

$85.00

ZD 35th Anniversary Cab

$199.00

ZD Abacus Cab

$950.00

Chappellet Napa Cab

$196.00

Dough North Coast Cab

$50.00

O'shaughnessy Cab

$299.00

Realm Estate Moonracer Cab

$540.00

Sequoia Grove Cab

$131.00

L'Ecole Cab

$76.00

Alternative Whites (Copy)

Beau-Rivage Wh Bordeaux

$40.00

Coasta Vines Wh Zinf

$28.00

Julitte Rose

$36.00

Minuty Rose

$49.00

Valley Moon Pinot Bl

$38.00

Whispering Angel Rose

$52.00

Pinot Grigio (Copy)

Cupcake PG

$32.00

King Estate PG

$60.00

Pighin PG

$44.00

Santa Margherita PG

$73.00

Valley Of The Moon Pinot Blanc

$38.00

Sauvignon Blanc (Copy)

Cade SB

$85.00

Coastal Vines SB

$32.00

Craggy Range SB

$79.00

Duckhorn SB

$108.00

Frogs Leap SB

$79.00

Groth SB

$67.00

Sterling SB

$36.00

Twomey SB

$84.00

Oysters Bay SB

$48.00

Sancerre Anciennes SB

$85.00

Chardonnay (Copy)

Benovia Char

$138.00

Benziger Char

$48.00

Cakebread Char

$127.00

Chalk Hill Char

$56.00

Chateau Michelle Char

$40.00

Coastal Vines Char

$32.00

Crossbarn Char

$60.00

Iron Horse Char

$54.00

La Crema Char

$79.00

Merryvale Silhoutte Char

$157.00

Monterey Chalone Char

$53.00

Stags' Leap Char

$64.00

Sonoma Cutrer Char

$56.00

Dough Char

$43.00

Loius Jadot Char

$83.00

Puligny-Montrachet Char

$234.00

Half Bottles (Copy)

1/2 Cakebread Char

$64.00

1/2 Frogs Leap SB

$39.00

1/2 J Lohr Cab

$25.00

1/2 La Crema PN

$35.00

1/2 Row 11 PN

$25.00

1/2 King Estate PN

$42.00

1/2 Bellagio Chiante

$26.00

1/2 Renwood OM

$22.00

Dairy

Kiddie Ice Cream

$5.50

Small Ice Cream

$6.50

Large Ice Cream

$7.75

Regular Shake

$8.00

Large Shake

$10.00
All hours
SundayClosed
Monday2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Tuesday2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Wednesday2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Thursday2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
Friday2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
SaturdayClosed
Come in and enjoy!

Location

11509 Andy Rosse Lane, Fort Myers, FL 33924

Directions

