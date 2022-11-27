Keylime Bistro
11509 Andy Rosse Lane
Fort Myers, FL 33924
*Appetizers
Key Lime Bistro Bruschetta
5 crostini's toasted with goat cheese, roasted red peppers, purple onions, capers, parmesan cheese and basil
Crab App
deep baked cake chopped full of blue crab, served with a side of keylime aioli
Chips & Salsa
Tortilla chips served with guacamole, sour cream & our homemade salsa
Chicken Fingers
three tender strips of chicken, breaded & fried, served with fresh fruit & a side of honey mustard
Killer Macho Nachos
fresh tortilla chips topped with cheddar cheese, shredded cabbage, tomatoes ,black olives, green onions, jalapenos, side of salsa, sour cream & guacamole with or without Chicken or seasoned ground beef
Zzarella
five fried mozzarella sticks served with marinara
Mr Mussels
tender mussels gently simmered in tomato sauce with a keylime juice, garlic butter, white wine & basil - served with 2 bread rolls
Nice Squid
tender fried calamari in a Cajun batter with a side of tomato- basil sauce & keylime aioli for dipping
S Cargo
sautéed with garlic butter, Portobello mushrooms, tomatoes , demi- glaze & marinara with blue cheese crumbles & served with crustines
Sauteed Clams
clams simmered in a white wine, garlic & butter sauce - served with 2 bread rolls
Seafood Antipasto
shrimp, scallops, calamari, mussels & clams sautéed in a white wine lemon butter sauce then finished with roasted garlic - served with 2 bread rolls
Shrimp Cocktail
fresh jumbo gulf shrimp with a traditional keylime cocktail sauce - you select the quantity
Spring Rolls
crab meat stuffed in a wonton wrapper, lightly fried & served with Asian chili sauce for dipping
Fried Shrimp App
3 fried jumbo shrimp served with a side of orange marmalade horseradish sauce
Tuna Tataki
chilled extra rare seared tuna sliced thin with sesame seeds and served with Asian slaw dressed in a cilantro vinaigrette
Fries
shrimp to Shore
*Soup/Salad
Cup of Soup
Bowl of Soup
Bread Rolls
Small Bistro Salad
mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette
Large Bistro Salad
mixed baby greens with red onion, Kalamata olives, roasted red peppers, crumbled blue cheese & a wedge of tomato served with basil balsamic vinaigrette
Small Caesar Salad
crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing
Large Caesar Salad
crisp romaine lettuce tossed in out own Caesar dressing
Small Spinach Salad
topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese
Large Spinach Salad
topped with a strawberry cider vinaigrette & finished with a grilled Portobello mushroom, roasted red peppers, grilled onion with goat cheese
Small Not-So-Basic Salad
mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette
Large No-So-Basic
mixed greens with hearts of palm , artichoke heats, asparagus, tomatoes & your choice dressings: strawberry cider vinaigrette, tomato orange vinaigrette, blue cheese or balsamic vinaigrette
Portobello Salad
grilled Portobello mushrooms , grilled onions roasted red peppers and goat cheese over a bed of spinach with balsamic vinaigrette dressing and topped with walnuts
Fresh Mozzarella
whole milk mozzarella stacked with sliced red & yellow beefsteaks tomatoes & pickled red onions served a top baby greens & dressed with a sundried tomato sauce and fresh basil vinaigrette
Crispy Caesar
our Caesar salad , topped with fried baby shrimp & calamari
*Sandwiches
Veggie Sandwich
grilled Portobello mushroom, grilled onion, roasted red peppers, with goat cheese & side of keylime aioli
Chicken Sandwich
a juicy chicken breast cooked the way you like it, grilled, blackened or buffalo style
Chicken Club Sandwich
grilled chicken stacked with bacon, melted swiss cheese with a side of mayo
Crab Cake Sandwich
2 cakes of blue crabmeat, baked & seasoned just right with a side of keylime aioli
Italian Sausage Sandwich
the best we could find, sweet sausage smothered in fresh tomato and basil sauce, with bell peppers & mozzarella
Hot Diggity Dog
an all beef 1/4 lb frank
Big Bad Burger
a 1/2 lb patty, grilled to perfection add cheese $1
Cheese Steak Sandwich
Sliced beef steak with bell peppers , Portobello mushrooms, mozzarella cheese & tomato sauce
BLT
bacon, lettuce & tomato served on white Texas toast with a side of mayo
Grilled Cheese
3 slices of American cheese on white Texas toast bread
Mahi Sandwich
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Salmon Sandwich
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Snapper Sandwich
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Tuna Sandwich
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Grouper Sandwich
grilled or blackened served with keylime aioli
Fries
*Desserts
Coffee
Tea
Coke
Diet Coke
Root Beer
milk
Juice
Sprite
Lemonade
Ginger Ale
Fanta
Shirley Temple
Arnold Palmer
Virgin
Red Bull
Red Bull Sugar Free
Pellegrino
Saratoga Spring Water Lg
Hot Chocolate
Club Soda
Panna
Small saratoga
Small Saratoga Sparkling
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Tuesday
|2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Wednesday
|2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Thursday
|2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Friday
|2:00 am - 3:00 am, 8:00 am - 2:00 am
|Saturday
|Closed
