Keyser Order of Orioles 40 Keyser Sq #2

No reviews yet

40 Keyser Sq #2

Keyser, WV 26726

Starters

Chicken Tenders

$7.99

Lightly Breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with your choice of dressing add Steak Fries for $1.49

Smothered Fries

$8.99

Steak Fries covered in queso, cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. You choice ranch or sour cream

Chili Cheese Fries

$8.99

Our own homemade chili sauce, queso and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream

Pickle Fries

$6.99

Served with Ranch

Cheese Sticks

$6.99

Battered Mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara or ranch

Battered Pepper Jack Cheese Balls

$7.99

Pretzel Bites

$7.99

served with Queso

Toasted Garlic Bread

$5.99

Our own garlic bread served with marinara sauce

Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls

$7.99

Fried until golden brown and crispy. Filled with seasoned steak and cheese. Served with Ranch.

Loaded Nachos

$8.99+

Fresh Fried tortilla chips covered in queso, salsa, onion, jalapeño slices, and sour cream. You choice the meat.

Tortilla Chips

$5.99

Bag of Chips

$1.50

Totchos

Buffalo Totchos

$9.99

Tossed in buffalo dry rub topped with bleu cheese crumble, scallions, queso, and drizzled with your choice of wing sauce and ranch

Fiesta Totchos

$9.99

seasoned chicken, queso, cilantro, scallions, crumbled queso fresco, jalapeño corn then drizzled with mango habanero sauce, served with a lime wedge

Philly Cheese Totchos

$9.99

Seasoned steak and sautéed onions, topped with whiz, hot cherry peppers and a side of ranch

Chili Cheese Totchos

$8.99

Tater Tots topped with queso and our homemade chili sauce. Served with ranch

Wings

Our Breaded all white chicken chunks tossed in your favorite wing sauce. Served with your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

8 Boneless Wings

$8.99

Served with celery, carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

12 Boneless Wings

$12.99

Served with celery, carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

24 Boneless Wings

$23.99

Served with celery, carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese

6 Bone-In Wings

$8.49

12 Bone-In Wings

$15.99

24 Bone-In Wings

$28.99

36 Bone-In Wings

$39.99

50 Bone-In Wings

$52.99

100 Bone-In Wings

$99.99

Salads

Steak and Cheese Salad

$10.99

Our seasoned steak over spring mix, tomato, onion, green peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. Your choice of dressing

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$10.99

Seasoned grilled chicken, over spring mix, onion, celery, bleu cheese crumble and shredded cheddar. Your choice of dressing

Italian Chef Salad

$10.99

Fresh spring mix topped with tomato, onion, boiled egg, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, ham, capitula, and salami. Your choice of dressing

Crispy Chicken Club Salad

$10.99

Fresh spring mix, tomato, onion, green peppers, bacon bits, boiled egg, cheddar cheese topped with chicken tenders. Your choice of dressing

Grilled Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh spring mix topped with our seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, boiled egg, onion, green peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese. Your choice of dressing

Southwest Chicken Salad

$10.99

Fresh spring mix topped with seasoned grilled chicken, fire roasted jalapeño corn, tomato, tortilla strips, red onion. Served with a side of salsa and jalapeño ranch

House Salad

$5.99

Fresh spring mix topped with tomato, onion, green peppers, boiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese

Flatbreads

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumble, mozzarella, and hot sauce. Drizzled with ranch dressing

WV Licker Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled chicken, Award Winning WV Licker Sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions and jalapeños

Kickin’ Chicken Flatbread

$9.99

Grilled chicken, Thia sauce, pineapple and mozzarella cheese

Chicken Bacon Ranch

$9.99

Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and bacon pieces. Drizzled with ranch

Meatball Flatbread

$8.99

Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and sliced meatballs

Pepperoni Pizza Flatbread

$6.99

Pizza Sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni

The Works

$8.99

Pizza Sauce, mozzarella, onion, green pepper, bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, and banana peppers

Meat Lovers

$9.99

Pizza Sauce, bacon, chicken, meatballs and mozzarella cheese

Wraps and Quesadillas

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce in a flour tortilla with lettuce, onion and cheddar cheese

Chicken Club Wrap

$9.99

Crispy or Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing

Quesadilla

$9.99

Our spin on a Mexican Classic. You choice chicken or steak. Packed with onions, green peppers and shredded cheese. Folded in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream

Saturday Special With Fries

$7.99

Saturday Special W\O Fries

$6.49

Subs

The Italian

$9.99

Served hot or cold. Salami, smoked ham, capicola, provolone cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomato, sweet and mild peppers, with mayonnaise on a garlic toasted sub roll

Buffalo Chicken Sub

$9.99

Your choice of crispy or grilled tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with lettuce, bleu cheese crumble and provolone cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing

Kickin’ Chicken Sub

$9.99

Your choice or crispy or grilled chicken, Thia sauce, pineapple, red onion, jalapeños and provolone cheese. On a garlic toasted sub roll

Chicken Parm

$9.99

Crispy Chicken tenders covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a garlic toasted sub roll

Steak and Cheese

$9.99

Tender seasoned steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, tomato, seasoned lettuce, sweet peppers, and mayonnaise on a garlic toasted sub roll

Meatball Sub

$9.99

An Italian Favorite. Our garlic toasted sub roll with a generous portion of meatballs, marinara sauce. provolone cheese

Turkey Sub

$9.99

Peppercorn crusted turkey breast. Topped with seasoned lettuce, tomato and sweet peppers and provolone cheese on a garlic toasted sub roll

Grilled Chicken Sub

$9.99

Burgers

Mushrooms Swiss Burger

$9.99

Our half pound burger on a toasted brioche bun with mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese. Then you pick the toppings

Classic Burger

$6.50

Our half pound burger on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayonnaise, onion, pickle and American cheese

Poor Man Burger

$9.99

Our half pound burger on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, thousand island dressing, onions, pickles, and American cheese

WV Licker Burger

$9.99

Our award winning WV Licker sauce on a half pound burger topped with bacon, bleu cheese crumble and an onion ring on a toasted brioche bun

Cowboy Burger

$9.99

Our half pound burger on a toasted brioche bun topped with A1, an onion ring and pepper jack cheese

Sides

Brew City Fries

$4.99

Steak Fries

$3.99

Tater Tots

$4.99

Onion Rings

$5.99

Add Gravy

$1.49

Extra Dressing

$0.70

Na Beverages

Pepsi

$2.99

Diet Pepsi

$2.99

Mt. Dew

$2.99

Sierra Mist

$2.99

Dr. Pepper

$2.99

Ginger Ale

$2.99

Cherry

$2.99

Pepsi

$2.99

Sweet Tea

$2.99

Unsweetened Tea

$2.99

Gallon Of Tea

$2.99
