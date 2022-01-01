Keyser Order of Orioles 40 Keyser Sq #2
40 Keyser Sq #2
Keyser, WV 26726
Starters
Chicken Tenders
Lightly Breaded and deep fried until golden brown. Served with your choice of dressing add Steak Fries for $1.49
Smothered Fries
Steak Fries covered in queso, cheddar cheese, bacon, and scallions. You choice ranch or sour cream
Chili Cheese Fries
Our own homemade chili sauce, queso and cheddar cheese. Served with sour cream
Pickle Fries
Served with Ranch
Cheese Sticks
Battered Mozzarella sticks. Served with marinara or ranch
Battered Pepper Jack Cheese Balls
Pretzel Bites
served with Queso
Toasted Garlic Bread
Our own garlic bread served with marinara sauce
Steak and Cheese Egg Rolls
Fried until golden brown and crispy. Filled with seasoned steak and cheese. Served with Ranch.
Loaded Nachos
Fresh Fried tortilla chips covered in queso, salsa, onion, jalapeño slices, and sour cream. You choice the meat.
Tortilla Chips
Bag of Chips
Totchos
Buffalo Totchos
Tossed in buffalo dry rub topped with bleu cheese crumble, scallions, queso, and drizzled with your choice of wing sauce and ranch
Fiesta Totchos
seasoned chicken, queso, cilantro, scallions, crumbled queso fresco, jalapeño corn then drizzled with mango habanero sauce, served with a lime wedge
Philly Cheese Totchos
Seasoned steak and sautéed onions, topped with whiz, hot cherry peppers and a side of ranch
Chili Cheese Totchos
Tater Tots topped with queso and our homemade chili sauce. Served with ranch
Wings
8 Boneless Wings
Served with celery, carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
12 Boneless Wings
Served with celery, carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
24 Boneless Wings
Served with celery, carrot sticks and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese
6 Bone-In Wings
12 Bone-In Wings
24 Bone-In Wings
36 Bone-In Wings
50 Bone-In Wings
100 Bone-In Wings
Salads
Steak and Cheese Salad
Our seasoned steak over spring mix, tomato, onion, green peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and provolone cheese. Your choice of dressing
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Seasoned grilled chicken, over spring mix, onion, celery, bleu cheese crumble and shredded cheddar. Your choice of dressing
Italian Chef Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with tomato, onion, boiled egg, green peppers, mozzarella cheese, ham, capitula, and salami. Your choice of dressing
Crispy Chicken Club Salad
Fresh spring mix, tomato, onion, green peppers, bacon bits, boiled egg, cheddar cheese topped with chicken tenders. Your choice of dressing
Grilled Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with our seasoned grilled chicken, tomato, boiled egg, onion, green peppers, sweet peppers, mushrooms, and shredded cheese. Your choice of dressing
Southwest Chicken Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with seasoned grilled chicken, fire roasted jalapeño corn, tomato, tortilla strips, red onion. Served with a side of salsa and jalapeño ranch
House Salad
Fresh spring mix topped with tomato, onion, green peppers, boiled egg and shredded cheddar cheese
Flatbreads
Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, bleu cheese crumble, mozzarella, and hot sauce. Drizzled with ranch dressing
WV Licker Flatbread
Grilled chicken, Award Winning WV Licker Sauce, mozzarella cheese, onions and jalapeños
Kickin’ Chicken Flatbread
Grilled chicken, Thia sauce, pineapple and mozzarella cheese
Chicken Bacon Ranch
Grilled chicken, mozzarella cheese and bacon pieces. Drizzled with ranch
Meatball Flatbread
Pizza sauce, mozzarella cheese and sliced meatballs
Pepperoni Pizza Flatbread
Pizza Sauce, mozzarella and pepperoni
The Works
Pizza Sauce, mozzarella, onion, green pepper, bacon, pepperoni, mushrooms, and banana peppers
Meat Lovers
Pizza Sauce, bacon, chicken, meatballs and mozzarella cheese
Wraps and Quesadillas
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Your choice of crispy or grilled chicken tossed in your choice of wing sauce in a flour tortilla with lettuce, onion and cheddar cheese
Chicken Club Wrap
Crispy or Grilled chicken, tomato, lettuce, bacon and shredded cheese. Served with your choice of dressing
Quesadilla
Our spin on a Mexican Classic. You choice chicken or steak. Packed with onions, green peppers and shredded cheese. Folded in a flour tortilla. Served with salsa and sour cream
Saturday Special With Fries
Saturday Special W\O Fries
Subs
The Italian
Served hot or cold. Salami, smoked ham, capicola, provolone cheese, seasoned lettuce, tomato, sweet and mild peppers, with mayonnaise on a garlic toasted sub roll
Buffalo Chicken Sub
Your choice of crispy or grilled tossed in your choice of wing sauce. Served with lettuce, bleu cheese crumble and provolone cheese. Drizzled with ranch dressing
Kickin’ Chicken Sub
Your choice or crispy or grilled chicken, Thia sauce, pineapple, red onion, jalapeños and provolone cheese. On a garlic toasted sub roll
Chicken Parm
Crispy Chicken tenders covered in marinara sauce and mozzarella cheese on a garlic toasted sub roll
Steak and Cheese
Tender seasoned steak, onions, peppers, mushrooms, provolone cheese, tomato, seasoned lettuce, sweet peppers, and mayonnaise on a garlic toasted sub roll
Meatball Sub
An Italian Favorite. Our garlic toasted sub roll with a generous portion of meatballs, marinara sauce. provolone cheese
Turkey Sub
Peppercorn crusted turkey breast. Topped with seasoned lettuce, tomato and sweet peppers and provolone cheese on a garlic toasted sub roll
Grilled Chicken Sub
Burgers
Mushrooms Swiss Burger
Our half pound burger on a toasted brioche bun with mushrooms, onions and Swiss cheese. Then you pick the toppings
Classic Burger
Our half pound burger on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, tomato, ketchup, mayonnaise, onion, pickle and American cheese
Poor Man Burger
Our half pound burger on a toasted brioche bun topped with lettuce, thousand island dressing, onions, pickles, and American cheese
WV Licker Burger
Our award winning WV Licker sauce on a half pound burger topped with bacon, bleu cheese crumble and an onion ring on a toasted brioche bun
Cowboy Burger
Our half pound burger on a toasted brioche bun topped with A1, an onion ring and pepper jack cheese
Sides
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 3:59 am
40 Keyser Sq #2, Keyser, WV 26726