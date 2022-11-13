- Home
- /
- Saint Marys
- /
- Burgers
- /
- Keystone Corner Lunch
Keystone Corner Lunch
No reviews yet
107 North Michael Street
St. Marys, PA 15857
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Burgers
Single Burger
A small burger for kids or light weights. Add toppings to make it your own.
Double Burger
Two juicy smash burger patties (1/3 pound total) made with our own custom blend of Brisket, Sirloin and Chuck. Add toppings to make it your own.
Triple Burger
Three juicy smash burger patties (1/2 pound total) made with our own custom blend of Brisket, Sirloin and hChuck. Add toppings to make it your own.
French Onion Burger
Caramelized Onions, Pan Gravy, Provolone, & Scallions on Herbed Garlic Crouton-ish Bun
Jammin' Bacon Blue Burger
Mayo, Blue Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, and Bacon Strips
Chili Cheese Burger
Cheddar, Chili, Beer Cheese, Red Onion, and Smoky Ketchup
Soo Cali Burger
Wasabi Mayo, Quesco Blanco, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, and Fresh Cilantro
Carolina Burger
Yellow Mustard, Onion, American Cheese, Chili, and Slaw
Breakfast Burger
A fried egg, a single burger patty, bacon, tomato, keystone sauce, American cheese, and scallions. Boom!
Whiskey Steakhouse Burger
Our own whiskey cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms, smoked red pepper, swiss cheese, and a touch of mayo.
Western Burger
House-smoked pulled pork on a burger patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, KC Style BBQ sauce, pickles, and onion.
Jimmy Carter Burger
Peanut butter lovers rejoice! 2 Beef Patties covered in Reese's Peanut Butter with Bacon, Pickles and a touch of Brown Mustard.
Cheesesteak Burger
Two juicy burger patties with provolone and beer cheese and topped grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms, and a touch of mayo.
Secret Burger
Veggie Burger Double
Add toppings to make it your own.
Veggie Burger Single
A small burger for kids or light weights. Add toppings to make it your own.
Hot Dogs
Build Your Own Hotdog
Served on a Martin’s Long Roll - add toppings to make it your own!
French Onion Dog
Caramelized Onions, Pan Gravy, Provolone, & Scallions on Grilled Garlic Herb Bun
Carolina Dog
Yellow Mustard, Onion, American Cheese, Chili, and Slaw
Cuban Dog
House-Smoked Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Spear, Yellow Mustard, and Onions on a Grilled Bun
Chili Cheese Dog
Beer Cheese, Chili, Shredded Cheddar, and Red onion
Beer Cheese Bacon Dog
Our house-made Straub Beer Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, and Scallions. Add Jalapenos for a spicy kick!
Smoky Garlic Cheese & Bacon Jam Dog
House-Smoked Garlic Cheese Sauce, Bacon Jam, and topped with diced cherry Tomatoes
Gary, IN (Chicago) Dog
Close to a Chicago Dog - loaded with Relish, Tomato, Diced Onion, Pickle Spear, Pepper Rings, Yellow Mustard, Celery Salt, & Poppy Seeds
KCMO Dog
A Kansas City style dog topped with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, slaw, and pickles.
Hater Dog
Love it or hate it - this dog is topped with bacon, blue cheese, hot honey, diced onion and tomato.
Cheeseburger Dog
All great toppings you’d expect on a bacon cheese burger, but on a hot dog! Bacon, American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, red onion, and our keystone sauce.
Furikake Dog
A Japanese inspired dog with grilled mushrooms and green onions, wasabi mayo, and topped with Furikake rice seasoning. It’s a veritable tsunami of umami!
Buffalo Dog
Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, and Scallions
Fries
Plain Fries
Poutine
Cheese Curds, House-made Pan Gravy, and Scallions (add our house-smoked pull and thank us later)
Full Poutine
Our regular poutine topped with chopped burger and caramelized onions.... and so much better than the original.
Chili Cheese Fries
Our house-made Beer Cheese and Chili, Cheddar, and Chopped Red Onion
Beer Cheese and Bacon Fries
House-made Beer Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Scallions
Smokehouse Fries
House-smoke pulled pork, Shredded Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, and Roasted Red Pepper
Smoky Garlic Cheese & Bacon Jam Fries
House-Smoked Garlic Cheese Sauce with our own Bacon Jam and topped with chopped tomatoes.
Loaded Potato Fries
Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Scallions and Ranch
Bacon Cheeseburger Fries
Bacon cheeseburger fries - AKA American Poutine! We took this popular dip and turned it into a new fry. It’s our crumbled hamburger, American beer cheese, and topped with bacon, red onion and cherry tomatoes.
Fiesta Fries
Barbacoa pork, queso sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream covering our hand-cut fries.
Buffalo Chicken Fries
Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch and scallions.
Dumpster Fries
Sara’s Special Dumpster Fry creation! Fresh, hand-cut fries, bacon, keystone sauce, buffalo sauce, cheese curds, scallions, and red pepper. Add jalapeños to make it a flaming dumpster fry!
Salads
Build Your Own Salad
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Salad
Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato
Buffalo Chicken Salad
Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Diced Onion, & Tomato.
Italian Chicken Salad
Parmesan cheese, chicken, roasted red pepper, mild pepper rings, red onion, & tomato served with our Italian dressing.
Cobb Salad
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese, and Avocado over field greens.
Sandwiches
Patty Melt
Part burger, part sandwich! Our Patty Melt is two beef patties, Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese, Keystone Sauce, between two pieces of grilled Rye Bread.
Chicken Sandwich
Pickle brined chicken breast fried golden brown to perfection! Add toppings to make it your own!
Pulled Pork Sandwich
Applewood house-smoked Pork Butt with our Carolina BBQ sauce, Coleslaw, Red Onion
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap
Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Diced Onion, & Tomato.
Italian Chicken Wrap
Parmesan cheese, chicken, roasted red pepper, mild pepper rings, red onion, & tomato served with our Italian dressing.
Cobb Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese, and Avocado over field greens.
Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap
Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion , Cheddar , Lettuce, Ranch & Sweet chili sauce
Build Your Own Wrap
Meal Deal Kits
4 Pack Cheeseburgers, 2 Medium Fries, & 2 Liter Soda
Our meal deals are designed to give you great food and value. Options are limited, so you can quickly order for your family or office. Note: No substitutions. Toppings will come on the side.
4 Pack Hamburgers, 2 Medium Fries, & 2 Liter Soda
Our meal deals are designed to give you great food and value. Options are limited, so you can quickly order for your family or office. Note: No substitutions. Toppings will come on the side.
5 Pack Hot Dogs, 2 Medium Fries, & 2 Liter Soda
Our meal deals are designed to give you great food and value. Options are limited, so you can quickly order for your family or office. Note: No substitutions. Toppings will come on the side.
Kids Meals
Seasonal Items
Fish Fry
Gluten Free Beer Batter covers this giant 10-12 ounce portion of cod filet and fried till golden brown. Served over a bed of our fries with coleslaw, lemon and house-made tartar sauce.
Chili
Our beefy, zesty homemade chili - add toppings to make it your own.
Lobstah Roll
Grilled long roll with lettuce, mayo lobster mix, and green onion. Make it a spicy lobastah roll with avocado, sriracha, and cilantro.
Extra Sides & Sauces
Cans and Bottles
Shakes & Floats
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 7:00 pm
We’re an affordable, local lunch and dinner spot serving specialty hot dogs, hand cut fries, and classic burgers and shakes. We aim to create a dining experience for customers that has an energetic, friendly, and unique atmosphere. We serve up seriously fun food!
107 North Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857