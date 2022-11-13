Restaurant header imageView gallery
Burgers
Breakfast & Brunch
Barbeque

Keystone Corner Lunch

No reviews yet

107 North Michael Street

St. Marys, PA 15857

Call

Hours

Directions

Popular Items

Milkshakes
Plain Fries
Double Burger

Burgers

Toasted bun, feta cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion and our home made tzatziki sauce

Single Burger

$6.99

A small burger for kids or light weights. Add toppings to make it your own.

Double Burger

$8.25

Two juicy smash burger patties (1/3 pound total) made with our own custom blend of Brisket, Sirloin and Chuck. Add toppings to make it your own.

Triple Burger

$9.99

Three juicy smash burger patties (1/2 pound total) made with our own custom blend of Brisket, Sirloin and hChuck. Add toppings to make it your own.

French Onion Burger

French Onion Burger

$9.75

Caramelized Onions, Pan Gravy, Provolone, & Scallions on Herbed Garlic Crouton-ish Bun

Jammin' Bacon Blue Burger

Jammin' Bacon Blue Burger

$9.99

Mayo, Blue Cheese, Bacon Onion Jam, and Bacon Strips

Chili Cheese Burger

Chili Cheese Burger

$9.75

Cheddar, Chili, Beer Cheese, Red Onion, and Smoky Ketchup

Soo Cali Burger

Soo Cali Burger

$9.75

Wasabi Mayo, Quesco Blanco, Bacon, Avocado, Tomato, and Fresh Cilantro

Carolina Burger

Carolina Burger

$9.75

Yellow Mustard, Onion, American Cheese, Chili, and Slaw

Breakfast Burger

Breakfast Burger

$8.79

A fried egg, a single burger patty, bacon, tomato, keystone sauce, American cheese, and scallions. Boom!

Whiskey Steakhouse Burger

Whiskey Steakhouse Burger

$9.75

Our own whiskey cream sauce, sautéed mushrooms, smoked red pepper, swiss cheese, and a touch of mayo.

Western Burger

Western Burger

$9.49

House-smoked pulled pork on a burger patty, bacon, cheddar cheese, KC Style BBQ sauce, pickles, and onion.

Jimmy Carter Burger

Jimmy Carter Burger

$9.25

Peanut butter lovers rejoice! 2 Beef Patties covered in Reese's Peanut Butter with Bacon, Pickles and a touch of Brown Mustard.

Cheesesteak Burger

Cheesesteak Burger

$9.25

Two juicy burger patties with provolone and beer cheese and topped grilled peppers, onions and mushrooms, and a touch of mayo.

Secret Burger

$9.25

Veggie Burger Double

$7.99

Add toppings to make it your own.

Veggie Burger Single

$6.49

A small burger for kids or light weights. Add toppings to make it your own.

Hot Dogs

Our basic dog is a Sugardale (pork/chicken) but you can upgrade to our locally made beef dog if you like.

Build Your Own Hotdog

$3.59

Served on a Martin’s Long Roll - add toppings to make it your own!

French Onion Dog

French Onion Dog

$4.75

Caramelized Onions, Pan Gravy, Provolone, & Scallions on Grilled Garlic Herb Bun

Carolina Dog

Carolina Dog

$4.75

Yellow Mustard, Onion, American Cheese, Chili, and Slaw

Cuban Dog

Cuban Dog

$4.99

House-Smoked Pulled Pork, Swiss Cheese, Pickle Spear, Yellow Mustard, and Onions on a Grilled Bun

Chili Cheese Dog

Chili Cheese Dog

$4.75

Beer Cheese, Chili, Shredded Cheddar, and Red onion

Beer Cheese Bacon Dog

Beer Cheese Bacon Dog

$4.75

Our house-made Straub Beer Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, and Scallions. Add Jalapenos for a spicy kick!

Smoky Garlic Cheese & Bacon Jam Dog

Smoky Garlic Cheese & Bacon Jam Dog

$4.99

House-Smoked Garlic Cheese Sauce, Bacon Jam, and topped with diced cherry Tomatoes

Gary, IN (Chicago) Dog

Gary, IN (Chicago) Dog

$4.75

Close to a Chicago Dog - loaded with Relish, Tomato, Diced Onion, Pickle Spear, Pepper Rings, Yellow Mustard, Celery Salt, & Poppy Seeds

KCMO Dog

KCMO Dog

$4.99

A Kansas City style dog topped with BBQ sauce, pulled pork, slaw, and pickles.

Hater Dog

Hater Dog

$4.75

Love it or hate it - this dog is topped with bacon, blue cheese, hot honey, diced onion and tomato.

Cheeseburger Dog

Cheeseburger Dog

$4.75

All great toppings you’d expect on a bacon cheese burger, but on a hot dog! Bacon, American cheese, pickles, tomato, lettuce, red onion, and our keystone sauce.

Furikake Dog

Furikake Dog

$4.75

A Japanese inspired dog with grilled mushrooms and green onions, wasabi mayo, and topped with Furikake rice seasoning. It’s a veritable tsunami of umami!

Buffalo Dog

$4.75

Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese, and Scallions

Fries

Plain Fries

$2.49+
Poutine

Poutine

$6.49+

Cheese Curds, House-made Pan Gravy, and Scallions (add our house-smoked pull and thank us later)

Full Poutine

Full Poutine

$7.49+

Our regular poutine topped with chopped burger and caramelized onions.... and so much better than the original.

Chili Cheese Fries

Chili Cheese Fries

$6.99+

Our house-made Beer Cheese and Chili, Cheddar, and Chopped Red Onion

Beer Cheese and Bacon Fries

Beer Cheese and Bacon Fries

$6.99+

House-made Beer Cheese, Bacon, Shredded Cheddar, Scallions

Smokehouse Fries

Smokehouse Fries

$7.49+

House-smoke pulled pork, Shredded Cheddar, BBQ Sauce, Bacon, and Roasted Red Pepper

Smoky Garlic Cheese & Bacon Jam Fries

Smoky Garlic Cheese & Bacon Jam Fries

$6.99+

House-Smoked Garlic Cheese Sauce with our own Bacon Jam and topped with chopped tomatoes.

Loaded Potato Fries

Loaded Potato Fries

$6.99+

Cheddar Cheese, Bacon, Scallions and Ranch

Bacon Cheeseburger Fries

Bacon Cheeseburger Fries

$7.49+

Bacon cheeseburger fries - AKA American Poutine! We took this popular dip and turned it into a new fry. It’s our crumbled hamburger, American beer cheese, and topped with bacon, red onion and cherry tomatoes.

Fiesta Fries

Fiesta Fries

$7.49+

Barbacoa pork, queso sauce, pico de gallo, avocado, and sour cream covering our hand-cut fries.

Buffalo Chicken Fries

Buffalo Chicken Fries

$7.49+

Chicken, buffalo sauce, blue cheese, ranch and scallions.

Dumpster Fries

Dumpster Fries

$6.99+

Sara’s Special Dumpster Fry creation! Fresh, hand-cut fries, bacon, keystone sauce, buffalo sauce, cheese curds, scallions, and red pepper. Add jalapeños to make it a flaming dumpster fry!

Salads

Build Your Own Salad

Build Your Own Salad

$6.49
Chicken Bacon Cheddar Salad

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Salad

$8.99

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Salad

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$8.99

Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Diced Onion, & Tomato.

Italian Chicken Salad

Italian Chicken Salad

$8.99

Parmesan cheese, chicken, roasted red pepper, mild pepper rings, red onion, & tomato served with our Italian dressing.

Cobb Salad

Cobb Salad

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese, and Avocado over field greens.

Sandwiches

Patty Melt

Patty Melt

$9.99

Part burger, part sandwich! Our Patty Melt is two beef patties, Caramelized Onion, Swiss Cheese, Keystone Sauce, between two pieces of grilled Rye Bread.

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$7.99Out of stock

Pickle brined chicken breast fried golden brown to perfection! Add toppings to make it your own!

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$7.25

Applewood house-smoked Pork Butt with our Carolina BBQ sauce, Coleslaw, Red Onion

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap

Chicken Bacon Cheddar Wrap

$9.49

Diced Chicken Breast, Bacon, Cheddar, Red Onion, Tomato

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese, Diced Onion, & Tomato.

Italian Chicken Wrap

Italian Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Parmesan cheese, chicken, roasted red pepper, mild pepper rings, red onion, & tomato served with our Italian dressing.

Cobb Wrap

Cobb Wrap

$9.99

Grilled Chicken, Bacon, Hard Boiled Egg, Tomato, Blue Cheese, and Avocado over field greens.

Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap

Sweet Chili Chicken Wrap

$9.49

Grilled Chicken, Tomato, Red Onion , Cheddar , Lettuce, Ranch & Sweet chili sauce

Build Your Own Wrap

$7.99

Meal Deal Kits

Our meal deals are designed to give you great food and value. Options are limited, so you can quickly order for your family or office. Note: No substitutions. Toppings will come on the side.

4 Pack Cheeseburgers, 2 Medium Fries, & 2 Liter Soda

$39.99

Our meal deals are designed to give you great food and value. Options are limited, so you can quickly order for your family or office. Note: No substitutions. Toppings will come on the side.

4 Pack Hamburgers, 2 Medium Fries, & 2 Liter Soda

$37.99

Our meal deals are designed to give you great food and value. Options are limited, so you can quickly order for your family or office. Note: No substitutions. Toppings will come on the side.

5 Pack Hot Dogs, 2 Medium Fries, & 2 Liter Soda

$22.99

Our meal deals are designed to give you great food and value. Options are limited, so you can quickly order for your family or office. Note: No substitutions. Toppings will come on the side.

Kids Meals

Kids Dog Meal

Kids Dog Meal

$4.49

Includes a Sugardale hot dog, a side fries, and a Huggie of your choice.

Kids Burger Meal

Kids Burger Meal

$5.99

Includes a single burger on a plain bun, a side of fries, and a Huggie of your choice.

Seasonal Items

Fish Fry

Fish Fry

$14.99Out of stock

Gluten Free Beer Batter covers this giant 10-12 ounce portion of cod filet and fried till golden brown. Served over a bed of our fries with coleslaw, lemon and house-made tartar sauce.

Chili

Chili

$4.25

Our beefy, zesty homemade chili - add toppings to make it your own.

Lobstah Roll

Lobstah Roll

$9.75Out of stock

Grilled long roll with lettuce, mayo lobster mix, and green onion. Make it a spicy lobastah roll with avocado, sriracha, and cilantro.

Extra Sides & Sauces

Extra Sides

Cans and Bottles

Note: We carry a bunch of different soda brands and flavors. If you order them online, just pick what you want when you get here. Milkshakes should to be ordered before pick up to help serve you more quickly. Thanks!

Can of Soda

$1.50

Snapple

$2.50

Water

$1.50

Juice Box

$0.75

2 Liter Soda

$3.00

Shakes & Floats

Note: We carry a bunch of different soda brands and flavors. If you order them online, just pick what you want when you get here. Milkshakes should to be ordered before pick up to help serve you more quickly. Thanks!

Milkshakes

$4.49+

Soda Pop Floats

$3.99

Paper Gift Card

5.00

$5.00

25.00

$25.00

50.00

$50.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 7:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 7:00 pm
Restaurant info

We’re an affordable, local lunch and dinner spot serving specialty hot dogs, hand cut fries, and classic burgers and shakes. We aim to create a dining experience for customers that has an energetic, friendly, and unique atmosphere. We serve up seriously fun food!

Website

Location

107 North Michael Street, St. Marys, PA 15857

Directions

Keystone Corner Lunch image
Keystone Corner Lunch image
Keystone Corner Lunch image
Keystone Corner Lunch image

