Keystone Harbor Marina - Harbor Grill N/A

review star

No reviews yet

1989 Crosstimbers Harbor Ln

Mannford, OK 74044

Order Again

N/A Beverages

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweetened Tea

$2.75

Water

Juice

$4.00

Topo Chico

$4.00

Shark Bite

$3.50

Soda

$2.75

Bag Of Ice

$2.00

$5 Malibu/cran

Malibu/pineapple

$5.00

$3 Jolly Rancher Shot

$3.00

Beer

Budlight

$2.50

Coors Light 12oz

$3.75

Miller Light

$4.75

Mic Ultra

$3.50+

Corona

$3.00

Dos Xx

$4.00

Busch

$3.99

Coors

$3.95

Caymen Jack

$3.00

Busch Light

$3.00

F5

$5.50

Simply Seltzers

$4.50

Bud

$4.50

OSU BEER

$5.00

1.00 White Cla

$1.00

1.00 Cayman Jack

$1.00

Twisted Tea

$1.00

Wine

House Red Can

$9.00

House Rose Can

$9.00

House White Can

$9.00

Harbor Grill Merch

Tumbler

$38.00

Bella Canvas Shirt

$18.00

Comfort Color Hats

$20.00

Richardson Hats

$30.00

Kids Bella Canvas

$18.00

Adult Bella Canvas Tank

$20.00

JR Mason Jar Dressing

$7.00

Chill And Reel

$11.01

Wristlet

$40.00

Tamayo Tall

$52.00

Tassel

$14.00

Kahlo

$60.00

Sequerio43

$43.00

ClosedTamayo

$55.00

Small Tamayo

$47.00

Orzoco

$60.00

Xl Orzoco

$78.00

Venue

$150.00

Red Work Shirt

$10.00

Heart Khalo

$65.00

Heart Tamayo

$61.00

Swim Cover

$65.00

Kids Tumbler

$30.00

Harbor Special Shirt

$15.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

1989 Crosstimbers Harbor Ln, Mannford, OK 74044

Directions

Gallery
Main pic

Map
