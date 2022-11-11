  • Home
Keystone Restaurant (updated) 130 North main Avenue

No reviews yet

130 North main Avenue

Scranton, PA 18504

Order Again

Popular Items

1/4 Pound Texas Burger
Large Fry
5 Wieners

Egg Plates

Keystone Breakfast

$7.49

2 eggs, homefries. bacon, sauage or ham and toast

West Sider Breakfast

$13.25

2 eggs, homefries. bacon, sausage and ham, toast

North Main Ave Breakfast

$4.95

2 eggs, homefries and toast

The Beginner

$3.25

2 eggs and toast

The Steak and Egger

$15.99

2 eggs, steak and toast

The Energizer

$17.75

2 eggs, homefries, steak and toast

Eggs And Meat

$6.25

Pancakes & French Toast

Pancakes

$2.75+

Chocolate Chip Pancakes

$3.25+

Blueberry Pancakes

$3.25+

French Toast

$3.50

Cinnamon French Toast

$4.50

Omelettes

Plain Omelette

$5.25

1 Topping Omelette

$5.75

2 Topping Omelette

$6.99

Western Omelette

$7.99

ham, peppers, onions, cheese

Texas Cheeseburger Omelette

$10.50

hamburger, mustard, onion, sauce and cheese

Texas Cheese Wiener Omelette

$9.99

wiener, mustard, onion, sauce and cheese

Steak and Cheese Omelette

$9.99

Breakfast Sandwiches

Egg Sandwich

$3.25

2 eggs and choice of bread

Egg and Cheese Sandwich

$3.75

2 eggs, cheese and choice of bread

Egg and Meat Sandwich

$6.25

2 eggs, meat and choice of bread

Egg Cheese and Meat Sandwich

$6.99

2 eggs, cheese, meat and choice of bread

Morning Wood Sandwich

$6.99

2 eggs, cheese, wiener and choice of bread

Meat and Cheese Sandwich

$5.25

Breakfast Sides

Bacon

$2.99

Sausage

$2.99

Ham

$2.99

Ribeye Steak

$13.99

Homefries

$3.50

Peppers

$0.50

Onions

$0.50

Corned Beef Hash

$5.85

Plain Bagel

$1.75

Bagel with Cream Cheese

$1.99

Toast

$1.75

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Syrup

$0.50

Sour Cream

$0.50

Creeam Cheese

$0.50

Peanut Butter

$0.75

Hot Sausage

$2.99

Starters

Mini Potato Pancakes

$5.50

w/ sour cream

Onion Rings

$5.50

Fried Pickles

$5.25

w/ ranch

Taters Tots

$4.25

Texas Tots

$5.50

sauce and cheese

Nachos

$4.99

Texas Nacho

$4.99

sauce and cheese

Wieners

1 Wiener

$2.99

5 Wieners

$13.00

10 Wieners

$25.00

Burgers

1/4 Pound Hamburger

$4.25

1/4 Pound Texas Burger

$4.50

Mustard, onion, sauce

1/4 Pound Rodeo BBQ Burger

$6.99

Bacon, onion ring, BBQ sauce, choice of cheese

1/4 Pound Volcano Burger

$6.75

Hot sauce, bacon, jalepenos, choice of cheese

1/4 Pound Smokehouse Burger

$6.99

Mushrooms, bacon, steak sauce, choice of cheese

1/4 Pound Bacon Bleu Burger

$6.99

Cajun seasoning, bacon, Bleu cheese dressing

1/4 Pound 3 Cheese Bacon Burger

$6.75

American, swiss, cheddar, bacon

1/4 Pound Invaderette Burger

$6.50

Bacon, choice of cheese

1/4 Pound Main Ave Burger

$6.25

Mushrooms, choice of cheese

1/2 Pound Plain Burger

$7.50

1/2 Pound Texas Burger

$8.50

Mustard, onion, sauce

1/2 Pound Volcano Burger

$10.25

Hot sauce, bacon, jalepenos, choice of cheese

1/2 Pound Smokehouse Burger

$10.99

Mushrooms, bacon, steak sauce, choice of cheese

1/2 Pound Bacon Bleu Burger

$10.99

Cajun seasoning, bacon, Bleu cheese dressing

1/2 Pound 3 Cheese Bacon Burger

$10.25

American, swiss, cheddar, bacon

1/2 Pound Main Ave

$9.50

Mushrooms, choice of cheese

Fries

Small Fry

$3.50

Medium Fry

$5.50

Large Fry

$6.25

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Sandwiches

Deli Sandwich

$4.75

choice of deli meat

Grilled Cheese

$3.50

B.L.T.

$4.99

Breaded Fish

$4.50

Tuna Sandwich

$4.75

Tuna Melt

$5.99

grilled bread, cheese

Chicken Cheese Steak Hoagie

$7.50

Cheese Steak Hoagie

$7.50

Reuben

$6.99

russian dressing, swiss, sauerkraut

California Cheese Steak

$9.99

bacon, lettuce,tomato, onion

California Chicken Cheese Steak

$9.99

bacon, lettuce,tomato, onion

Patty Melt

$9.25

fried onions, grilled rye and swiss

Clubs

Turkey Club

$6.99

Ham Club

$6.99

Roast Beef Club

$6.99

Cheeseburger Club

$7.99

Crispy Chicken Club

$9.99

B.L.T. Club

$7.25

Baskets

4 Piece Chicken

$14.99

6 Piece Wing Zing

$9.99

5 Piece Chicken Finger

$9.99

3 Piece Chicken Nugget

$3.99

Fish and Chips

$7.99

Shrimp in a Basket

$12.99

Hot Open Faced

Turkey Open Faced

$8.99

fries

Ham Open Faced

$8.99

fries

Roast Beef Open Faced

$8.99

fries

Burger Open Faced

$9.99

fries

Everyday Specials

One Wiener, Fries & Drink

$7.49

Two Wieners, Fries & Drink

$9.99

One Hamburger, Fries & Drink

$8.50

Two Hamburgers, Fries & Drink

$11.99

One Wiener, One Hamburger, Fries & Drink

$10.99

Sides

Side of Cheese

$0.50

Side of Gravy

$0.50

Side of BBQ

$0.50

Side of Ranch

$0.50

Side of Honey Mustard

$0.50

Side of Chips

$0.75

Side of Bleu Cheese

$0.99

Side of Wiener Sauce

$2.50

Desserts

Apple Crisp Ala Mode

$4.99Out of stock

Apple Crumb Pie

$3.99

Apple Pie

$3.25Out of stock

Pumpkin Pie

$3.75Out of stock

Blueberry Pie

$3.99Out of stock

Brownie

$2.50

Chocolate Chip Cookie

$1.75

Oatmeal Raisin Cookie

$1.75

Peanut Butter Cookie

$1.75

S'mores Cookie

$1.75

Cream Pie

$3.75

Ice Cream

$1.99+

Funnel Cake Fries

$4.99

Cornbread

$1.99

Seafood Soup

Soup

Wiener Sauce

12 oz

$7.99

20 oz

$12.99

Quart

$19.99

Hot Beverage

Coffee

$1.95

Tea

$1.89

Hot Chocolate

$1.99

Coffee Togo

$1.95+

Tea Togo

$1.99+

Hot Chocolate Togo

$1.99+

Soda

Juice

Apple Juice

$1.99

Cranberry Juice

$1.99

Orange Juice

$1.99

Milk

White Milk

$1.99

Chocolate Milk

$1.99

Take-Out Soda

Dr. Pepper

$1.75+

Coke

$1.75+

Diet Coke

$1.75+

Sprite

$1.75+

Root Beer

$1.75+

Fanta Orange

$1.75+

Unsweetened Tea

$1.75+

Lemonade

$1.75+Out of stock

Fruit Punch

$1.75+Out of stock

Sweet Tea

$1.75+Out of stock

T-Shirt

Grey

$15.00+

Navy

$15.00+

Maroon

$15.00+

Black w/ Pink

$15.00+

Black w/ White

$15.00+

Long Sleeve T-Shirt

Navy

$20.00+

Grey

$20.00+

Black w/ White

$20.00+

Black w/ Pink

$20.00+

Maroon

$20.00+

Hoodie

Navy

$25.00+

Maroon

$25.00+

Grey

$25.00+

Black w/ White

$25.00+

Black w/ Pink

$25.00+

Coffee Mug

All hours
Sunday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Monday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday6:00 am - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

130 North main Avenue, Scranton, PA 18504

Directions

Main pic

