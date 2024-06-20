Keystone Pub Grub - SD 221 Swanzey Street
221 Swanzey Street
Keystone, SD 57751
Shareables
- Soft Pretzel's
2 Large Soft Pretzel, Queso Sauce$10.50
- Chicken Cantina Nacho
House-made Tortilla Chips, Queso, Seasoned Chicken, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Pico.$13.50
- Pork Carnitas Nacho
House-made Tortilla Chips, Queso, Carnitas Pork, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Pico.$13.50
- Totcho's
Tots, Seasoned Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Sour Cream.$13.50
- Chicken Quesadilla
Carnitas Chicken, Cheese Blend,Onion, Green Pepper, Sour Cream, Pico.$9.50
- Chips & Queso
House-made Tortilla Chips, Queso Dip$7.00
- Chips & Guac
House-made Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, Pico$8.00
- Mozzarella Sticks
6 Mozzarella Sticks, Choice of Sauce$9.50
- Jalapeno Poppers
Breaded Jalapen Pepper Halves, Cream Cheese, Raspberry Sauce$11.00
- Onion Rings
Beer Battered Onion Rings, Choice of Sauce$10.00
- Basket of Fries
Basket of our Regular Fries$4.50
- Basket of Parmesan Garlic Fries
Basket of our Parmesan Garlic Fries$6.50
- Mini Corn Dogs$9.00
- Traditional Wings
6 Bone-in Wings, choice of sauce. Buffalo (mild), Honey BBQ, Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero. Naked (no sauce)$12.00
- Boneless Wings
6 Boneless wings, choice of sauce. Buffalo (mild), Honey BBQ, Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero. Naked (no sauce)$11.00
- Basket of Tots
Give me some of your Tots! No, go find your own!$4.50
- Cheese Curds$9.00
- Fried Pickles
Fried Pickles, with your choice of dipping sauce.$10.00
Burgers
- Burger
Double Patty, Smashed Style, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Onion,Tomato, Pickle, Brioche Bun.$12.00
- Popper Burger
Double Patty, Smashed Style, Raspberry Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread, Bacon, Pepper Jack Cheese, Jalapenos, Brioche Bun.$15.00
- Green Chile Burger
Double Patty, Smashed Style, Green Chili Sauce, Pepperjack, Special Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, Pickle, Brioche Bun.-$15.00
- Peach Bourbon Burger
Double Patty, Smashed Style, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Peach Bourbon Glaze, Onion Straws, Brioche Bun.$15.00
- Brisket Bacon Burger
Double Patty, Smashed Style, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws.$15.00
- PB&J Burger
Double Patty, Smashed Style, Creamy Peanut Butter, Blackberry Jam, Bacon, Brioche Bun.$15.00
- Cheese Curd Burger
Double Patty, Smashed Style, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese Curds, Cajun Ranch, Brioche Bun.$15.00
Handhelds
- Brisket Sandwich
Smoked Brisket, Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, Brioche Bun.$15.00
- Pulled Pork Sandwich
Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles, Brioche Bun.$14.00
- Carnitas Grilled Cheese
Carnitas Pork, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard.$14.00
- French Dip
Shaved Prime Rib, Hoagie Bun, Au Jus.$14.00
- Philly Sandwich
Shaved Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Peppers, Hoagie Bun.$16.00
Chicken Sandwiches
- Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun.$13.00
- Buffalo Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun.$14.00
- Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast, Hot Honey Sauce, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Brioche Bun.$15.50
- Nashville Hot Chicken Sandwich
Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Sauce, Slaw, Mayo, Pickles, Brioche Bun.$15.00
Flatbread Pizzas
- Pineapple Pulled Pork Flatbread
Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.$15.50
- Buffalo Chicken Flatbread
Sauced Boneless Wings, Cheddar Cheese, Chopped Celery, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch$14.50
- Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread
Chicken, Bacon, tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch.$14.50
- Classic Flatbread
Choice of Cheese or Pepperoni.$12.50
- BLT Flatbread
Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch.$14.50
Baskets
Mac & Cheese
- Brisket Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce Drizzle.$14.00
- Green Chili Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Carnitas Pork, Green Chili, Onion Straws.$14.00
- Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Boneless Chicken Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Drizzle.$14.00
- Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese
Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, French Fries.$14.00
Salads
- Buffalo Chicken Salad
Boneless Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Carrots, Ranch Drizzle$14.00
- Honey Mustard Chicken Salad
Breaded Chicken Breast tossed in Honey Mustard, Lettuce, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese.$14.00
- Chicken Carnitas Salad
Carnita Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Cheddar Cheese, Pico, Jalapeno, Lime.$14.00
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 9:00 pm
Located next to Sprockets Fun Foundry, Come in & Enjoy our great Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Flat Bread Pizzas and other tasty Options.
Keystone, SD 57751