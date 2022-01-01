Restaurant header imageView gallery

Keystone Pub Grub

review star

No reviews yet

221 Swanzey Street Suite A

Keystone, SD 57751

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Burger
Pork Carnitas Nachos
Chicken Quesadilla

Shareables

Pretzel Sticks

Pretzel Sticks

$10.50

Warm Pretzel Sticks, Queso Sauce

Chicken Cantina Nachos

Chicken Cantina Nachos

$13.50

House-made Tortilla Chips, Queso, Seasoned Chicken, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Pico.

Pork Carnitas Nachos

Pork Carnitas Nachos

$13.50

House-made Tortilla Chips, Queso, Carnitas Pork, Black Beans, Sour Cream, Pico.

Totchos

Totchos

$13.50

Tots, Seasoned Ground Beef, Queso, Pico, Sour Cream.

Chicken Quesadilla

Chicken Quesadilla

$9.50

Carnitas Chicken, Cheese Blend,Onion, Green Pepper, Sour Cream, Pico.

Chips & Queso

Chips & Queso

$7.00

House-made Tortilla Chips, Queso Dip

Chips & Guac

Chips & Guac

$8.00

House-made Tortilla Chips, Guacamole, Pico

Mozzarella Sticks

Mozzarella Sticks

$9.50

6 Mozzarella Sticks, Choice of Sauce

Jalapeno Poppers

Jalapeno Poppers

$11.00Out of stock

Breaded Jalapeno Pepper Halves, Cream Cheese, Raspberry Sauce

Onion Rings

Onion Rings

$10.00

Beer Battered Onion Rings, Choice of Sauce

Basket of Fries

$4.50

Basket of our Regular Fries

Basket of Parmesan Garlic Fries

$6.50

Basket of our Parmesan Garlic Fries

Mini Corn Dogs

Mini Corn Dogs

$9.00
Traditional Wings

Traditional Wings

$12.00

6 Bone-in Wings, choice of sauce. Buffalo (mild), Honey BBQ, Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero. Naked (no sauce)

Boneless Wings

Boneless Wings

$11.00Out of stock

6 Boneless wings, choice of sauce. Buffalo (mild), Honey BBQ, Nashville Hot, Garlic Parmesan, Mango Habanero. Naked (no sauce)

Basket of Tots

$4.50Out of stock

Give me some of your Tots! No, go find your own!

Cheese Curds

Cheese Curds

$9.00
Fried pickles

Fried pickles

$10.00Out of stock

Fried Pickles, with your choice of dipping sauce.

Burgers

Burger

Burger

$12.00

Double Patty, Smashed Style, Garlic Aioli, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickle, Brioche Bun.

Popper Burger

Popper Burger

$15.00

Double Patty, Smashed Style, Jalapeno Cream Cheese Spread, Raspberry Sauce, Brioche Bun.

Green Chile Burger

Green Chile Burger

$15.00

Double Patty, Smashed Style, Green Chili Sauce, Pepperjack, Special Mayo, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion,Pickle, Brioche Bun.

Peach Bourbon Burger

$15.00

Double Patty, Smashed Style, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Peach Bourbon Glaze, Onion Straws, Brioche Bun.

Brisket & Bacon Burger

Brisket & Bacon Burger

$16.00

Double Patty, Smashed Style, Smoked Brisket, Smoked Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws.

PB & J Burger

PB & J Burger

$15.00

Double Patty, Smashed Style, Creamy Peanut Butter, Blackberry Jam, Bacon, Brioche Bun.

Cheese Curd Burger

Cheese Curd Burger

$15.00

Double Patty, Smashed Style, Bacon, Cheddar Cheese, Cheese Curds, Cajun Ranch, Brioche Bun.

Handhelds

Brisket Sandwich

Brisket Sandwich

$15.00

Smoked Brisket, Gouda, BBQ Sauce, Onion Straws, Brioche Bun.

Pulled Pork Sandwich

Pulled Pork Sandwich

$14.00

Pulled Pork, BBQ Sauce, Coleslaw, Pickles, Brioche Bun.

Carnitas Grilled Cheese

Carnitas Grilled Cheese

$14.00

Carnitas Pork, Pepperjack Cheese, Bacon, Tomatoes, Honey Mustard.

French Dip

French Dip

$14.00Out of stock

Shaved Prime Rib, Hoagie Bun, Au Jus.

Philly Sandwich

Philly Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Shaved Prime Rib, Swiss Cheese, Mushroom, Onion, Peppers, Hoagie Bun.

Chicken Sandwiches

Chicken Sandwich

Chicken Sandwich

$13.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Breast, Pickles, Garlic Aioli, Brioche Bun.

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$14.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Breast, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Lettuce, Tomato, Brioche Bun.

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

Hot Honey Chicken Sandwich

$15.50Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Breast, Hot Honey Sauce, Bacon, Swiss Cheese, Brioche Bun.

Nashville Hot Chicken

Nashville Hot Chicken

$14.00Out of stock

Breaded Chicken Breast, Nashville Hot Sauce, Slaw, Mayo, Pickles, Brioche Bun.

Flatbread Pizzas

BLT Flatbread

BLT Flatbread

$14.50

Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Ranch, Cheddar Cheese.

Pineapple Pulled Pork & Bacon Flatbread

Pineapple Pulled Pork & Bacon Flatbread

$15.50

Pulled Pork, Bacon, Pineapple, Jalapenos, BBQ Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

Buffalo Chicken Flatbread

$14.50

Sauced Boneless Wings, Cheddar Cheese, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch.

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

Chicken Bacon Ranch Flatbread

$14.50

Chicken, Bacon, tomatoes, Cheddar Cheese, Ranch.

Classic Flatbread

Classic Flatbread

$12.50

Choice of Cheese or Pepperoni.

Philly Flatbread

Philly Flatbread

$15.50Out of stock

Shaved Prime Rib, Peppers, Onions, Mushrooms, Cream Sauce, Mozzarella Cheese.

Baskets

Chicken Tenders (4)

Chicken Tenders (4)

$14.00

Chicken Tenders, Dipping Sauce.

Fish & Chips

$15.00

Beer Battered Pollock, Coleslaw.

Popcorn Shrimp

Popcorn Shrimp

$13.00Out of stock

Breaded Popcorn Shrimp, Cocktail Sauce.

Buffalo Shrimp

$14.00Out of stock

Breaded Popcorn Shrimp, Buffalo Sauce.

Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

Brisket Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Smoked Brisket, Onion Straws, BBQ Sauce Drizzle.

Green Chili Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Carnitas Pork, Green Chili, Onion Straws.

Buffalo Chicken Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Boneless Chicken Wings, Buffalo Sauce, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Ranch Drizzle.

Cheeseburger Mac & Cheese

$14.00Out of stock

Cavatappi Pasta, Cheese Sauce, Ground Beef, Bacon, Lettuce, Tomato, Pickles, Ketchup, Mustard, Potato Sticks.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$14.00

Boneless Wings tossed in Buffalo Sauce, Lettuce, Onion, Tomato, Blue Cheese Crumbles, Celery, Carrots.

Honey Mustard Chicken Salad

$14.00

Breaded Chicken Breast, Lettuce, Bacon, Onions, Tomatoes, Cheese, Honey Mustard Dressing.

Chicken Carnitas Salad

$14.00

Carnita Chicken, Lettuce, Black Beans, Corn, Pico, Jalapeno, Lime, Cajun Ranch.

Kids

Kids Mini Corn Dogs w/ Fries

$6.50

Kids Hamburger w/ Fries

$6.50

Kids Cheeseburger w/ Fries

$7.25

Kids Popcorn Shrimp w/ Fries

$7.50Out of stock

Kids Grilled Cheese w/ Fries

$6.50

Kids Chicken Strips w/ Fries

$7.50

Kids Mac & Cheese

$7.00Out of stock

Non-Alcoholic Beverages

Bottled Drinks

All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
TuesdayClosed
WednesdayClosed
Thursday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 10:00 pm, 11:00 pm - 3:59 am
Located next to Sprockets Fun Foundry, Come in & Enjoy our great Burgers, Chicken Sandwiches, Flat Bread Pizzas and other tasty Options.

Location

221 Swanzey Street Suite A, Keystone, SD 57751

Directions

