Kezzy's Bistro LLC





1500 Apalachee Parkway

Ste 2270

Tallahassee, FL 32301



Popular Items

Porkchop Dinner
Oxtails A la carte
Wing Basket

Entree Dinners (inc 2 sides)

Oxtail Dinner

Oxtail Dinner

$24.99
Neckbone Dinner

Neckbone Dinner

$16.99
Chicken Dinner

Chicken Dinner

$15.99
Turkey Wing Dinner

Turkey Wing Dinner

$15.99
Meatloaf Dinner

Meatloaf Dinner

$16.99
Pineapple Jerk BBQ Chicken Dinner

Pineapple Jerk BBQ Chicken Dinner

$17.99Out of stock
Mack's Hamburger Steak (2 Pc) Dinner

Mack's Hamburger Steak (2 Pc) Dinner

$15.99
Rasta Pasta (chicken & shrimp)

Rasta Pasta (chicken & shrimp)

$17.99Out of stock
Spaghetti Meal

Spaghetti Meal

$11.99Out of stock
Shrimp Alfredo Meal

Shrimp Alfredo Meal

$12.99Out of stock
Jerk Pork Dinner

Jerk Pork Dinner

$13.00Out of stock
Porkchop Dinner

Porkchop Dinner

$18.99
Shrimp Basket

Shrimp Basket

$16.99
Catfish Fillet Dinner

Catfish Fillet Dinner

$18.99
Wing Basket

Wing Basket

$14.99
Bubba Burger Basket

Bubba Burger Basket

$15.99

Large Salad

$13.99

Catfish Sandwich
$16.99

$16.99

Sides

Yellow Rice

Yellow Rice

$2.99
Jasmine Butter Rice

Jasmine Butter Rice

$3.49
Steak Fries

Steak Fries

$3.49
Malia's Mac n Cheese

Malia's Mac n Cheese

$3.99
Dirty Rice

Dirty Rice

$3.99
Collard Greens

Collard Greens

$3.49
Field Peas

Field Peas

$3.49
CJ's Baked Beans

CJ's Baked Beans

$3.49Out of stock
Mashed Potatoes

Mashed Potatoes

$3.49Out of stock
Cabbage

Cabbage

$2.99
Yams

Yams

$2.99Out of stock
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$3.49Out of stock
Potato Salad

Potato Salad

$3.49Out of stock

Butter Beans
$3.49

$3.49

Dessert

Red Velvet Cake

Red Velvet Cake

$5.00

Yellow Cake w/ Chocolate
$4.50

$4.50
Banana Pudding Pound Cake

Banana Pudding Pound Cake

$4.50

Strawberry Cheesecake

$4.50Out of stock

Sweet Potato Pie

$3.50Out of stock

Key Lime Cake
$4.50

$4.50

Beverages

Tea

$3.75

Fresh Lemonade
$3.75

$3.75

Grape Punch

$3.75

Pepsi

$2.75

Coke

$2.75

Fanta Orange

$2.75Out of stock

Diet Coke

$2.75

Coke Zero

$2.75

Pink Lemonade

$2.75Out of stock

Water

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Sprite

$2.75

Blue Powerade

$2.75Out of stock

Tropical Punch
$3.75

$3.75

A la carte Menu (NO SIDES INCLUDED)

$1 Wings Special
$1.00

$1.00

Extra Porkchop
$5.00

$5.00

Extra Chicken Leg
$3.50

$3.50

Oxtails A la carte
$19.00

$19.00

Chicken (3pcs Legs) A la carte
$10.00

$10.00

Turkey Wings A la carte
$11.00

$11.00

Porkchop A la carte
$12.00

$12.00

10 Pc Wings A la carte
$13.00

$13.00

Neckbones A la carte
$10.00

$10.00

Mack's Hamburger Steak (2 pc) A la carte
$10.00

$10.00

Extra Oxtails

$10.00

PREMIUM MIXED DRINK

DUSSE

$14.50

CROWN APPLE

$14.50

CROWN PEACH

$14.50

MILAGRO RESPOSADO
$14.50

$14.50

BULLEIT BOURBON
$14.50

$14.50

HENNESSY

$14.50

MALIBU COCONUT
$14.50

$14.50

MALIBU PINEAPPLE
$14.50

$14.50

MALIBU STRAWBERRY
$14.50

$14.50

PATRON SILVER

$14.50

DEEP EDDYS LEMON
$14.50

$14.50

CASA MIGOS

$14.50

MAKERS MARK

$14.50

CIROC PASSION

$14.50

PEACH AMSTERDAM
$14.50

$14.50

SHOTS

DUSSE

$13.00

DUSSE X2

$20.00

CROWN APPLE

$10.00

CROWN APPLE X2
$18.50

$18.50

CROWN PEACH

$10.00

CROWN PEACH X2
$18.50

$18.50

MILAGRO RESPOSADO
$13.00

$13.00

MILAGRO RESPOSADO X2
$18.00

$18.00

BULLEIT BOURBON
$11.00

$11.00

BULLEIT BOURBON X2
$18.00

$18.00

HENNESSY

$11.00

HENNESSY X2

$18.00

MALIBU COCONUT
$9.00

$9.00

MALIBU PINEAPPLE
$9.00

$9.00

MALIBU STRAWBERRY
$9.00

$9.00

PATRON SILVER

$13.00

PATRON SILVER X2
$20.00

$20.00

DEEP EDDYS LEMON
$8.00

$8.00

CASA MIGOS

$13.00

CASA MIGOS X2

$20.00

MAKERS MARK

$11.00

CIROC PASSION

$11.00

PEACH AMSTERDAM
$8.00

$8.00

Margaritaville Tequila
$9.00

$9.00

COCKTAILS

Apple Me Down

$12.00

Citrus Sunrise

$14.00Out of stock

Henny-Rita

$14.00

Lemon Drop

$9.00

Long Island

$14.00Out of stock

Malibu Breeze

$11.00

Margarita

$9.00

Pink Delight

$11.00Out of stock

Sex on the Beach
$9.00

$9.00

Sunny Day

$11.00Out of stock

The Sour Apple
$14.00

$14.00

The Southern Peach
$14.00

$14.00

Watermelon Passion
$9.00

$9.00

Who Say Dusse

$14.00

Mimosa

$6.00

BOTTLED BEER

BUD LIGHT

$5.00

BUDWEISER

$5.00

CORONA BOTTLE
$5.00

$5.00

HEINEKEN BOTTLE
$5.00

$5.00

MICH ULTRA

$5.00

MIKE'S HARD

$5.00

MODELO

$5.00

SEAGRAMS

$5.00

YUENGLING LAGER BOTTLE
$5.00

$5.00
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 12:59 am
Come in and enjoy!

Location

1500 Apalachee Parkway, Ste 2270, Tallahassee, FL 32301

Directions

