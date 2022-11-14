Restaurant header imageView gallery
Ramen

Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park 2912 Wasson Rd

review star

No reviews yet

2912 Wasson Rd

Cincinnati, OH 45209

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl
Pork
BYO Ramen

NAB

Vietnamese Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Chinese Green Tea

$3.00

Soda

$2.00

Aloe Drink

$3.00Out of stock

Coconut Water

$3.00

Ramune

$4.00

Bottle Water

$2.00

Apps

Creamy rice porridge with chicken, scallions and fried onions.

Dope! Wings

$12.00

Dope! Sauce, cilantro, mint, fried garlic and lime.

Karaage

$8.00

Marinated fried chicken, spicy hoisin, sriracha mayo, cucumber and lime.

Okonomiyaki

$12.00

Kewpie mayo, tonkatsu sauce, furikake, pork belly and fried egg.

Edamame

$7.00

Choice of classic, sesame soy vinaigrette or Dope sauce.

Kimchi

$5.00

Fermented cabbage

Korean BBQ wings

$11.00

Korean BBQ wings topped with sesame seeds and green onions

Takoyaki (5pc)

$10.00

Sichuan Wontons 6pc

$7.00

Bao Buns

Char Siu Bao Buns

$4.00

Shredded pork, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and sriracha aioli.

Pork Belly Bao Buns

$4.00

Braised pork belly, slivered green onion, cucumber and spicy hoisin sauce.

Tofu Bao Buns

$4.00

Fried tofu with arugula, pickled carrot, pickled daikon and spicy hoisin sauce.

Lemongrass Chicken Bao Buns

$4.00

Chicken, arugula, sprouts, crispy onion and cilantro Maggi mayo.

Beef Bao

$4.00

Sesame marinated beef dressed with pickled red cabbage and slivered green onions topped with sweet chili sambal.

Banh Mi

Pork Belly Banh Mi

$7.00

Pork belly, pickled daikon, pickled carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and sriracha aioli.

Lemongrass Chicken Banh Mi

$7.00

Chicken, pickled daikon and carrots, cucumber, cilantro, jalapeno and cilantro Maggi mayo.

Beef Banh Mi

$7.00Out of stock

Sesame Marinated beef with cucumbers, jalapenos, pickled daikon and carrots, cilantro topped with Korean BBQ

Tofu Banh Mi

$7.00

Dumplings

Pork

$7.00

Chicken

$7.00

Vegetable

$7.00

Noodles

BYO Ramen

$8.00
Char Siu Miso Ramen

Char Siu Miso Ramen

$15.00

Pork miso broth, bok choy, mushroom, soft- boiled egg, arugula, green onion and chili oil.

Lemongrass Chicken Ramen

$15.00

Pork shoyu broth, mushroom, arugula, cilantro, soft-boil egg, fried onion and green onion.

Lo Mein

$12.00Out of stock

Lo mein, napa, bean sprout, carrot, green onion, and XO sauce.

Pork and Shrimp Wonton Shoyu Ramen

$15.00

Wontons, mushroom, bok choy, cilantro and green onion and savory pork shoyu broth.

Pork Belly Miso Ramen

$17.00

Pork belly, cucumber, mushroom, asian street corn, pickled red cabbage, soft-boiled egg, green onions and spicy hoisin.

Tonkotsu Ramen

$15.00

Pork bone broth, pork belly, enoki mushrooms, soft boiled egg, bok choy and green onions.

Veggie Ramen

$12.00

Tofu, green onion, arugula, mushroom, corn, bean sprout and kimchi miso broth.

Vietnamese Noodle Salad

$14.00Out of stock

Chicken or Beef, carrots, bean sprouts, mint, cilantro, arugula with nouc mam on the side.

Chicken Pho

$15.00

Rice Bowl

Chicken Karaage Rice Bowl

$12.00

Marinated fried chicken, pickled red cabbage, carrot, green onion, spicy hoisin and garlic sriracha aioli.

Lemongrass Chicken Rice Bowl

$12.00

Lemongrass chicken, dashi mushroom, arugula, bean sprout, soft-boil egg, green onion, fried onion and cilantro Maggi aioli.

Pork Belly Rice Bowl

$14.00

Pork belly, cucumber, mushroom, asian street corn, pickled red cabbage, soft-boiled egg, green onions and spicy hoisin.

Tofu Rice Bowl

$12.00

Fried tofu, jalapeno, ginger, garlic, cilantro, green onion, house salt and pepper mixture, Asian street corn, pickled daikon, pickled carrot, and sweet sambal chili sauce.

Korean BBQ beef rice bowl

$14.00

Dope Sauces

Dope Sriracha Garlic Aioli Btl

$5.00

Sides

Side of Noodles

$4.00

Side of Rice

$2.00

SAUCE ON SIDE

All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Monday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Friday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 8:30 pm
Restaurant info

Dude! You just stumbled upon the realio dealio. DOPE! Asian Street Fare has triumphantly returned to the Cincinnati food scene with a renewed focus on legit food as a locale’s dopest storyteller. You’ll be slammin’ as we transport you into the interesting and exotic as each dish makes you feel as if you’re in the middle of an Asian metropolis eating like a local. Experience a little Asian food tourism without leaving your homeys as you enjoy our comforting ramen bowls, crispy dumplings and soft and sweet bao buns. Whether you’re a seasoned vet or a newb to Asian street fare, we’re sure you’ll soon agree that #thisStuffIsDOPE!

Location

2912 Wasson Rd, Cincinnati, OH 45209

Directions

Gallery
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park image
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park image
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park image
Dope! Asian Street Fare Hyde Park image

Similar restaurants in your area

Zundo
orange starNo Reviews
220 W 12th street Cincinnati, OH 45202
View restaurantnext
Rokaru Ramen
orange starNo Reviews
9405 Kenwood Rd Suite B Blue Ash, OH 45242
View restaurantnext
KIKI
orange starNo Reviews
5932 Hamilton Ave College Hill, OH 45224
View restaurantnext
Mei Japanese Restaurant
orange starNo Reviews
8608 Market Pl Ln Montgomery, OH 45242
View restaurantnext
Ramen Hachi
orange star4.8 • 96
17 W Church St Oxford, OH 45056
View restaurantnext
Zundo 2 Mason Location - 6663 western row
orange starNo Reviews
6663 western row mason, OH 45040
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Cincinnati

Aladdin's Eatery - Hyde Park
orange star4.7 • 8,556
3664 Edwards Rd Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Mesa Loca - Hyde Park
orange star4.6 • 63
2645 Erie Ave Cincinnati, OH 45208
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Cincinnati
Oakley
review star
Avg 4.7 (11 restaurants)
Corryville
review star
Avg 4.7 (5 restaurants)
Columbia-Tusculum
review star
Avg 4.5 (7 restaurants)
Over-the-Rhine
review star
Avg 4.5 (39 restaurants)
Pleasant Ridge
review star
Avg 4.5 (5 restaurants)
Downtown
review star
Avg 4.5 (23 restaurants)
Anderson Township
review star
Avg 4.4 (7 restaurants)
Walnut Hills
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Westwood
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston