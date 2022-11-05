Restaurant header imageView gallery

KFFO AFRO STEAKHOUSE

review star

No reviews yet

14097 Westheimer Road

Houston, TX 77077

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

FAYA SUYA
GRILLED SPICY CHICKEN
GRILLED SALMON AND SMOKED MACKEREL

STEAK FAMILIA

BONE JUNCTION (BJ SPINAL)

$45.99Out of stock

SEASONED GRILLED T-BONME ON ALOW TEMP. HEAT WITH VEGGIES OF CHOICE

FAYA SUYA

$20.00

GRILLED BEEF FILLET WITH SPICES(YAJI)

GINGER MEAT

$20.00

GARNISHED SPICY MEAT

GOAT MEAT

$20.00

GARNISHED AND SPICY MEAT[GOAT]

LAMB CHOPS

$45.00Out of stock

GRILLED LAMBO

LAMB RIBS

$45.00

SEASONED RIBS[LAMB ]

SUYA (MINI)

$15.00

FULL PAN (SUYA)

$360.00

HALF PAN (SUYA)

$160.00

APPETIZER

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$10.00

FRIED SPICY CHICKEN

GRILLED SPICY CHICKEN

$15.00

SEASONED GRILLED BEEF FILLET GARNISHED WITH ONIONS, SLICED TOMATOES OR CUCUMBER AND WITH (YAJI)

ASUN(GOAT MEAT BBQ)

$20.00

SPICY SEASONED GRILLED STEAMED GANISHED GOAT MEAT MEAT

FRIED SHRIMP

$20.00

SEASONED AND FRIED SHRIMPS WITH WITH CHOICE OF SIDE (GRAIN)

GRILLED LOBSTER

$45.00

SEASONED GRILLED LOBSTER TO SPEC.

GRILLED SALMON AND SMOKED MACKEREL

$20.00

DICED GRILLED SALMON OR WHOLE SMOKED MACKEREL SEASONED AND GARNISHED VEGGIES

SOUPS

GOAT PEPPER SOUP

$18.00

SPICY SEASONED LIGHT SOUP WELL COOKED WITH GOAT MEAT

CATFISH PEPPER SOUP

$18.00

SPICY SEASONED LIGHT SOUP WELL COOKED WITH CATFISH

LAITE SOUPE

$18.00

CARROTS SPICY CHICKEN SOUP

black pepper

$10.00

spicy black pepper goes with anything

SEAFOODS

PEPPERS VEGGIES SHRIMPS

$18.00

GRILLED AND GARNISHED SHRIMPS

LOBSTER TAIL

$45.00

GRILLED AND GARNISHED LOBSTER TAIL

CUT SALMON (FRIED)

$20.00

FRIED SPICY AND GARNISHED SALMON

TILAPIA(GRILLED)

$15.00

AUTHENTIC GARNISHED GRILLED TILAPIA

SMOKED CATFISH

$55.00Out of stock

SMOKED MACKEREL

$20.00Out of stock

GRILLED SALMON (DICED)

$20.00

SIDES

MASHED POTATOES

$8.00Out of stock

BAKED POTATOES

$8.00

FRENCH FRIES

$7.00

PLANTAINS(FRY)

$8.00

BROCCOLI

$8.00

STEAMED OR SAUTÉED

ASPARAGUS

$8.00

STEAMED OR SAUTÉED

SPINACH

$8.00

STEAMED OR SAUTÉED

KFFO HOUSE SALADS

$15.00

CREAMY COMBO VEGGIES

WHITE RICE

$8.00

JOLLOF RICE

$8.00

COCONUT RICE

$8.00

FRIED RICE

$8.00

NOODLES OR SPAGHETTI

$10.00

EGGS

$5.00

mini shrimps

$9.00

BIRDS

CHICKEN WINGS OR DRUMPS

$10.00

GRILLED OR FRIED

TURKEY WMM

$20.00Out of stock

GRILLED OR FRIED

MAYASUCCULENT GUINEA FOUL

$50.00Out of stock

GRILLED AND VEGGIES FOUL

WHOLE HEN (HOBA)

$30.00

GRILLED AND VEGGIES HEN

BREADS

SUYA TOAST MOTHERFUCKER

$12.00

SUYA EMBEDDED IN BREADS WITH SOME VEGGIES AND CREAMS

SHAWARMA

$10.00

CREAMY AND JUICY VEGGIES WITH ANY STRIPPED GRILLED MEAT WITH STRIPPED PEPPER AND ONIONS (FAJITA) WRAPPED IN A FLOUR CORN WHEAT TORTILLA

DRINKS [ JUICES]

🍈 🍋 MELONLEMON WATER JUIICE

$7.00Out of stock

SUNSHINE(ORANGE)

$7.00Out of stock

PINEAPPLE LIKE DAT

$7.00

FINE FARM MANGO

$7.00

ZOBO

$5.00

LAMOGIN

$7.00

COFFEE

$3.50

ICE TEA

$2.00

GREEN TEA

$7.00

THAI TEA

$7.00

CHOCO TEA

$6.50

SNAPPLE

$3.00

SPARKLING WINE

$7.00

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

FANTA

$2.00

PEPSI

$2.00

RED BULL

$7.00

malta

$5.00

water

$2.00

AMSTEL MALTA

$5.00

BOTTLE MINERALS

$5.00

FULL MEALS

NAMANOODY

$30.00

Noodles/Suya/ Veggies

NEWDAY

$30.00

Shrimps, noodles and veggies of choice

SALMNOODY

$30.00

Salmon noodles and veggies

NOODEGGY

$20.00

Eggs Noodles and veggies

JLUV

$20.00

Jollof Rice,Suya and any choice of veggies

FRIED MASAKA

$30.00

Fried Rice, Salmon and Veggies OR Fried Rice, Shrimps and veggies

MAMA MEH

$35.00

ROASTED GOAT MEAT JOLLOF RICE OR FRIED RICE W/ ANY CHOICE OF VEGGIES

chicNoody

$25.00

WHITE RICE/BEANS/STEW/ CHOICE OF MEAT

$30.00

STEAK FAMILIA

BONE JUNCTION (BJ SPINAL)

$59.79Out of stock

SEASONED GRILLED T-BONME ON ALOW TEMP. HEAT WITH VEGGIES OF CHOICE

FAYA SUYA

$26.00

GRILLED BEEF FILLET WITH SPICES(YAJI)

GINGER MEAT

$26.00

GARNISHED SPICY MEAT

GOAT MEAT

$26.00

GARNISHED AND SPICY MEAT[GOAT]

LAMB CHOPS

$58.50Out of stock

GRILLED LAMBO

LAMB RIBS

$58.50

SEASONED RIBS[LAMB ]

APPETIZER

FRIED CHICKEN WINGS

$13.00

FRIED SPICY CHICKEN

GRILLED SPICY CHICKEN

$19.50

SEASONED GRILLED BEEF FILLET GARNISHED WITH ONIONS, SLICED TOMATOES OR CUCUMBER AND WITH (YAJI)

ASUN(GOAT MEAT BBQ)

$26.00

SPICY SEASONED GRILLED STEAMED GANISHED GOAT MEAT MEAT

FRIED SHRIMP

$26.00

SEASONED AND FRIED SHRIMPS WITH WITH CHOICE OF SIDE (GRAIN)

GRILLED LOBSTER

$58.50

SEASONED GRILLED LOBSTER TO SPEC.

GRILLED SALMON AND SMOKED MACKEREL

$26.00

DICED GRILLED SALMON OR WHOLE SMOKED MACKEREL SEASONED AND GARNISHED VEGGIES

SOUPS

GOAT PEPPER SOUP

$23.40

SPICY SEASONED LIGHT SOUP WELL COOKED WITH GOAT MEAT

CATFISH PEPPER SOUP

$23.40

SPICY SEASONED LIGHT SOUP WELL COOKED WITH CATFISH

LAITE SOUPE

$23.40

CARROTS SPICY CHICKEN SOUP

black pepper

$13.00

spicy black pepper goes with anything

SEAFOODS

PEPPERS VEGGIES SHRIMPS

$23.40

GRILLED AND GARNISHED SHRIMPS

LOBSTER TAIL

$58.50

GRILLED AND GARNISHED LOBSTER TAIL

CUT SALMON (FRIED)

$26.00

FRIED SPICY AND GARNISHED SALMON

TILAPIA(GRILLED)

$19.50

AUTHENTIC GARNISHED GRILLED TILAPIA

SMOKED CATFISH

$71.50Out of stock

SMOKED MACKEREL

$26.00Out of stock

GRILLED SALMON (DICED)

$26.00

SIDES

MASHED POTATOES

$10.40Out of stock

BAKED POTATOES

$10.40

FRENCH FRIES

$9.10

PLANTAINS(FRY)

$10.40

BROCCOLI

$10.40

STEAMED OR SAUTÉED

ASPARAGUS

$10.40

STEAMED OR SAUTÉED

SPINACH

$10.40

STEAMED OR SAUTÉED

KFFO HOUSE SALADS

$19.50

CREAMY COMBO VEGGIES

WHITE RICE

$10.40

JOLLOF RICE

$10.40

COCONUT RICE

$10.40

FRIED RICE

$10.40

NOODLES OR SPAGHETTI

$13.00

EGGS

$6.50

BIRDS

CHICKEN WINGS OR DRUMPS

$13.00

GRILLED OR FRIED

TURKEY WMM

$26.00Out of stock

GRILLED OR FRIED

MAYASUCCULENT GUINEA FOUL

$65.00Out of stock

GRILLED AND VEGGIES FOUL

WHOLE HEN (HOBA)

$39.00

GRILLED AND VEGGIES HEN

BREADS

SUYA TOAST MOTHERFUCKER

$15.60

SUYA EMBEDDED IN BREADS WITH SOME VEGGIES AND CREAMS

SHAWARMA

$13.00

CREAMY AND JUICY VEGGIES WITH ANY STRIPPED GRILLED MEAT WITH STRIPPED PEPPER AND ONIONS (FAJITA) WRAPPED IN A FLOUR CORN WHEAT TORTILLA

DRINKS [ JUICES]

🍈 🍋 MELONLEMON WATER JUIICE

$9.10Out of stock

SUNSHINE(ORANGE)

$9.10Out of stock

PINEAPPLE LIKE DAT

$9.10

FINE FARM MANGO

$9.10

ZOBO

$6.50

LAMOGIN

$9.10

COFFEE

$4.55

ICE TEA

$2.60

GREEN TEA

$9.10

THAI TEA

$9.10

CHOCO TEA

$8.45

SNAPPLE

$3.90

SPARKLING WINE

$9.10

COKE

$2.60

SPRITE

$2.60

FANTA

$2.60

PEPSI

$2.60

RED BULL

$9.10

malta

$6.50

water

$2.60

AMSTEL MALTA

$6.50

BOTTLE MINERALS

$6.50

FULL MEALS

NAMANOODY

$39.00

Noodles/Suya/ Veggies

NEWDAY

$39.00

Shrimps, noodles and veggies of choice

SALMNOODY

$39.00

Salmon noodles and veggies

NOODEGGY

$26.00

Eggs Noodles and veggies

JLUV

$26.00

Jollof Rice,Suya and any choice of veggies

FRIED MASAKA

$39.00

Fried Rice, Salmon and Veggies OR Fried Rice, Shrimps and veggies

MAMA MEH

$45.50

ROASTED GOAT MEAT JOLLOF RICE OR FRIED RICE W/ ANY CHOICE OF VEGGIES

chicNoody

$32.50
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday11:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

14097 Westheimer Road, Houston, TX 77077

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

London Cafe - 2310 Highway 6 S, Suite B
orange starNo Reviews
2310 Highway 6 S, Suite B Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Swamp Kingz
orange star4.2 • 732
2310 Highway 6 South, Suite A Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Azura Bar & Lounge
orange starNo Reviews
2703 South Highway 6 Houston, TX 77082
View restaurantnext
Pasisas Twin Westheimer
orange star4.1 • 168
14045 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
Lasagna House
orange star4.5 • 1,103
13306 Westheimer Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext
HOTLINE BURGER
orange starNo Reviews
1585 Highway 6 Unit C Houston, TX 77077
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Houston

Katz's
orange star4.4 • 10,081
616 Westheimer Rd Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
The Original Ninfa's on Navigation
orange star4.6 • 7,099
2704 Navigation Blvd Houston, TX 77003
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
The Breakfast Klub - Signature Kafe - 3711 Travis St
orange star4.7 • 7,012
3711 Travis St Houston, TX 77002
View restaurantnext
La Mexicana Restaurant
orange star4.5 • 6,311
1018 Fairview St Houston, TX 77006
View restaurantnext
Velvet Taco - Houston - Washington
orange star4.8 • 6,060
4819 Washington Ave. Houston, TX 77007
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Houston
Bellaire
review star
Avg 4.6 (12 restaurants)
Stafford
review star
No reviews yet
Pasadena
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Missouri City
review star
Avg 4.2 (14 restaurants)
Pearland
review star
Avg 4.3 (31 restaurants)
Deer Park
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Sugar Land
review star
Avg 4.5 (43 restaurants)
Kingwood
review star
Avg 4.8 (14 restaurants)
Humble
review star
Avg 4.3 (16 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston