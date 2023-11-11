KFire Korean BBQ Old Town
No reviews yet
1241 N Clybourn Ave
Chicago, IL 60610
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
MENU
Go Green
BBQ Plates
- Soy Ginger Chicken*$13.00
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Fresh Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumbers. * Soy Ginger Chicken and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- KFIRE® Spicy Chicken$13.00
(GF) Juicy chicken tossed in our fiery red pepper BBQ sauce. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-infoFor detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Soy Ginger Beef*$16.00
(GF) Beef prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* & Marinated Mushrooms. * Soy Ginger Beef and Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Kalbi$17.00
(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- KFIRE® Pork Belly$15.00
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Spicy KFIRE® Pork Belly$15.00
(GF) Spicy, sweet and tangy. Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over our signature pork belly. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* and Corn Salad. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
- Soy Ginger Mushroom$15.00
(V) (GF) King Mushrooms prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Spicy Daikon & Seasoned Cucumber.
- IMPOSSIBLE Kalbi$18.00
(V) (GF) Plant based protein. 100% meatless. Our take on a traditional Korean beef patty immersed in Kalbi marinade. Recommended with Spicy Daikon & Marinated Mushrooms.
- Kid's Plate$9.00
(GF) Kid's Plate comes with choice of Soy Ginger Beef, Soy Ginger Chicken or Mushroom. Includes choice of either rice or salad and one side. *Gluten Free