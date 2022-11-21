Restaurant header imageView gallery
Korean
Barbeque
Caterers

KFire Korean BBQ

review star

No reviews yet

2528 N. Milwaukee Ave

Chicago, IL 60647

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

KFIRE® Spicy Chicken
Kalbi
Soy Ginger Chicken*

Go Green

We will only include disposable utensils upon request, per City of Chicago ordinance. Thank you for your understanding.

Go Green

We will only include disposable utensils upon request, per City of Chicago ordinance. Thank you for your understanding.

BBQ Plates

BBQ Plates come with your choice of delicious protein plus rice and a green onion salad. Included in your plate are two small sides. For your convenience we've shared our recommendations for sides to accompany your protein choice. Substitutes are welcome. All BBQ Plates are gluten free!
Soy Ginger Chicken*

Soy Ginger Chicken*

$13.00

(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Fresh Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumbers. * Soy Ginger Chicken and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

KFIRE® Spicy Chicken

KFIRE® Spicy Chicken

$13.00

(GF) Juicy chicken tossed in our fiery red pepper BBQ sauce. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-infoFor detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Soy Ginger Beef*

Soy Ginger Beef*

$16.00

(GF) Beef prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* & Marinated Mushrooms. * Soy Ginger Beef and Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Kalbi

Kalbi

$17.00

(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

KFIRE® Pork Belly

KFIRE® Pork Belly

$15.00

(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Spicy KFIRE® Pork Belly

Spicy KFIRE® Pork Belly

$15.00

(GF) Spicy, sweet and tangy. Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over our signature pork belly. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* and Corn Salad. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Soy Ginger Mushroom

Soy Ginger Mushroom

$15.00Out of stock

(V) (GF) King Mushrooms prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Spicy Daikon & Seasoned Cucumber.

IMPOSSIBLE Kalbi

IMPOSSIBLE Kalbi

$18.00

(V) (GF) Plant based protein. 100% meatless. Our take on a traditional Korean beef patty immersed in Kalbi marinade. Recommended with Spicy Daikon & Marinated Mushrooms.

Kid's Plate

Kid's Plate

$9.00

(GF) Kid's Plate comes with choice of Soy Ginger Beef, Soy Ginger Chicken or Mushroom. Includes choice of either rice or salad and one side. *Gluten Free

Most Popular

KFIRE Favorites!
KFIRE® Spicy Chicken

KFIRE® Spicy Chicken

$13.00

(GF) Juicy chicken tossed in our fiery red pepper BBQ sauce. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-infoFor detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Kalbi

Kalbi

$17.00

(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Bokki "FRIES" ® *

Bokki "FRIES" ® *

$7.00

(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side) *Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten. ** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

KFIRE® Balls *

KFIRE® Balls *

$7.00

A risotto inspired kimchi fried rice ball. Breaded and stuffed with spam and cheese. Served with a tonkatsu mayo sauce. Small BiTE: 3 rice balls Big BiTE: 5 rice balls * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Specials

(GF) Our famous Bokki “Fries” with braised kimchi and pork topped with jalapeños and mozzarella. For limited time only.
KFIRE® Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce

KFIRE® Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce

$8.00

We got our spicy bbq sauce that’s made in house! It’s great on all grilled food, pizza, and fried chicken. And also can be a marinade. 12 oz

Spicy Chicken Dip*

Spicy Chicken Dip*

$5.00Out of stock

Chips NOT INCLUDED. Our take on the buffalo chicken dip. Our famous spicy chicken folded in with a delicious cheesy mixture of ginger and spices. Recommended served warm.

KFIRE® Korean Teriyaki Sauce

KFIRE® Korean Teriyaki Sauce

$8.00

Savory, sweet, and tangy soy based sauce with garlic and ginger. 12 ounce bottle.

Salads

For a lighter alternative to our BBQ Plates, we offer two delicious salads. The Chadol Salad is our signature brisket salad while our Sesame Salad offers a great option for those that want a choice of protein with our delicious house dressing.
Chadol Salad

Chadol Salad

$13.00

(GF) Thinly sliced brisket tossed with green onions grape tomatoes and red onions. House vinaigrette dressing.

Sesame Salad

Sesame Salad

$8.00

(GF) Choice of Soy Ginger Chicken, Beef or Mushroom. Baby greens with carrots, red onions and grape tomatoes tossed with sweet sesame dressing. *Gluten Free

BiTES

BiTES are KFIRE signature appetizers which can deliciously supplement your meal. BiTES come in Small or Big sizes. A Small BiTE is great for the individual while a Big BiTE is the perfect dish to share among friends.
Bokki "FRIES" ® *

Bokki "FRIES" ® *

$7.00

(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side) *Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten. ** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

KFIRE® Balls *

KFIRE® Balls *

$7.00

A risotto inspired kimchi fried rice ball. Breaded and stuffed with spam and cheese. Served with a tonkatsu mayo sauce. Small BiTE: 3 rice balls Big BiTE: 5 rice balls * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Fried Dumplings

Fried Dumplings

$6.00

Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings, Big BiTE: 7 dumplings

1+2*

1+2*

$6.00

1 KFIRE Ball + 2 Fried Dumplings. Comes with KFIRE Ball Sauce. * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Sides

Sides are accompaniments that are the perfect complement to your BBQ Plate. Traditionally these sides are called "banchan" in Korean (pronounced BAHN-chahn). All Sides are gluten free!
Kimchi*

Kimchi*

$2.50

(GF) Traditional fermented spicy napa cabbage. * Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Fresh Kimchi Slaw*

Fresh Kimchi Slaw*

$2.50

(GF) Freshly shredded cabbage and radishes tossed in a spicy rice wine vinaigrette. * Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info

Spicy Daikon

Spicy Daikon

$2.50

(V) (GF) Thinly sliced Korean radish made with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette and spices.

Seasoned Cucumber

Seasoned Cucumber

$2.50

(V) (GF) Freshly sliced cucumbers marinated with vinegar and garlic.

Marinated Mushrooms

Marinated Mushrooms

$2.50

(V) (GF) Mushrooms soaked in a soy, garlic oil.

Corn Salad

Corn Salad

$2.50

(GF) Sweet corn and radishes tossed in cream vinaigrette.

Green Onion Salad

Green Onion Salad

$2.50

(GF) Shredded green onion, cabbage, and red onion. Tossed with rice vinegar and spices.