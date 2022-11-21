- Home
- /
- Chicago
- /
- Logan Square
- /
- Korean
- /
- KFire Korean BBQ
KFire Korean BBQ
No reviews yet
2528 N. Milwaukee Ave
Chicago, IL 60647
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Order Again
Popular Items
Go Green
BBQ Plates
Soy Ginger Chicken*
(GF) Boneless chicken prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Fresh Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumbers. * Soy Ginger Chicken and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
KFIRE® Spicy Chicken
(GF) Juicy chicken tossed in our fiery red pepper BBQ sauce. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-infoFor detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Soy Ginger Beef*
(GF) Beef prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* & Marinated Mushrooms. * Soy Ginger Beef and Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Kalbi
(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
KFIRE® Pork Belly
(GF) Perfectly textured. Grilled pork belly soaked in a soju-miso marinade. Recommended with Kimchi* and Spicy Daikon. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Spicy KFIRE® Pork Belly
(GF) Spicy, sweet and tangy. Korean red pepper hot sauce drizzled over our signature pork belly. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* and Corn Salad. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Soy Ginger Mushroom
(V) (GF) King Mushrooms prepared with a sweet soy, sesame & ginger marinade. Recommended with Spicy Daikon & Seasoned Cucumber.
IMPOSSIBLE Kalbi
(V) (GF) Plant based protein. 100% meatless. Our take on a traditional Korean beef patty immersed in Kalbi marinade. Recommended with Spicy Daikon & Marinated Mushrooms.
Kid's Plate
(GF) Kid's Plate comes with choice of Soy Ginger Beef, Soy Ginger Chicken or Mushroom. Includes choice of either rice or salad and one side. *Gluten Free
Most Popular
KFIRE® Spicy Chicken
(GF) Juicy chicken tossed in our fiery red pepper BBQ sauce. Recommended with Kimchi* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Kimchi may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-infoFor detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Kalbi
(GF) Short Ribs marinated in a savory soy base with garlic & ginger. Recommended with Kimchi Slaw* & Seasoned Cucumber. * Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Bokki "FRIES" ® *
(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side) *Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten. ** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
KFIRE® Balls *
A risotto inspired kimchi fried rice ball. Breaded and stuffed with spam and cheese. Served with a tonkatsu mayo sauce. Small BiTE: 3 rice balls Big BiTE: 5 rice balls * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Specials
KFIRE® Spicy Korean BBQ Sauce
We got our spicy bbq sauce that’s made in house! It’s great on all grilled food, pizza, and fried chicken. And also can be a marinade. 12 oz
Spicy Chicken Dip*
Chips NOT INCLUDED. Our take on the buffalo chicken dip. Our famous spicy chicken folded in with a delicious cheesy mixture of ginger and spices. Recommended served warm.
KFIRE® Korean Teriyaki Sauce
Savory, sweet, and tangy soy based sauce with garlic and ginger. 12 ounce bottle.
Salads
Chadol Salad
(GF) Thinly sliced brisket tossed with green onions grape tomatoes and red onions. House vinaigrette dressing.
Sesame Salad
(GF) Choice of Soy Ginger Chicken, Beef or Mushroom. Baby greens with carrots, red onions and grape tomatoes tossed with sweet sesame dressing. *Gluten Free
BiTES
Bokki "FRIES" ® *
(GF) Crispy rice cakes tossed in a sweet and spicy sauce. Topped with caramelized onions and beef. With cheese highly recommended! (Note: Cheese is melted on top and cannot be served on the side) *Bokki "FRIES" are gluten free but are cooked in shared oil with other items containing gluten. ** Bokki "FRIES" (meat sauce) may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
KFIRE® Balls *
A risotto inspired kimchi fried rice ball. Breaded and stuffed with spam and cheese. Served with a tonkatsu mayo sauce. Small BiTE: 3 rice balls Big BiTE: 5 rice balls * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Fried Dumplings
Fried potstickers stuffed with pork & vegetables. Small BiTE: 4 dumplings, Big BiTE: 7 dumplings
1+2*
1 KFIRE Ball + 2 Fried Dumplings. Comes with KFIRE Ball Sauce. * KFIRE Balls may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Sides
Kimchi*
(GF) Traditional fermented spicy napa cabbage. * Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Fresh Kimchi Slaw*
(GF) Freshly shredded cabbage and radishes tossed in a spicy rice wine vinaigrette. * Kimchi and Fresh Kimchi Slaw may contain shellfish/seafood. For detailed allergen info please visit kfire.com/allergen-info
Spicy Daikon
(V) (GF) Thinly sliced Korean radish made with a sweet and tangy vinaigrette and spices.
Seasoned Cucumber
(V) (GF) Freshly sliced cucumbers marinated with vinegar and garlic.
Marinated Mushrooms
(V) (GF) Mushrooms soaked in a soy, garlic oil.
Corn Salad
(GF) Sweet corn and radishes tossed in cream vinaigrette.
Green Onion Salad
(GF) Shredded green onion, cabbage, and red onion. Tossed with rice vinegar and spices.