Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill

review star

No reviews yet

504 Meadowmont Village Circle

Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Khalover's Favorite Burrito
California Fish Tacos Tacos (3)
Guacamole

Small Plates/Appetizers

Birria Fries

$15.00

Bed of seasoned fries topped with our braised beef, cheese dip, pico de gallo, jalapeños, guacamole and sour cream.

Birrria Empanadas

$15.00

Four braise beef birria empanadas, served with a side of consume dipping.

Entrées

Quesabirria Tacos

$15.00

Dipping tacos! An order of three delicious braised beef tacos on corn tortilla, with Oaxaca cheese, red onions and cilantro. Served with consume.

Birria Dinner

$15.00

Our braised beef with rice, beans and our fresh corn tortillas.

Tapatio Ramen

$15.00

Our braised beef broth and consome in our tapatio ramen bowl.

Drinks

Mexican Coke

$3.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Fountain Soda

$3.00

Agua Fresca - Strawberry

$5.00

Agua Fresca - Passion Fruit

$5.00

NA Beverages

Coca Cola

$3.00

Agua Fresca - Strawberry

$5.00

Agua Fresca - Passion Fruit

$5.00

Jarritos

$3.00

Lunch

Lunch enchiladas selena

$9.99

Lunch Taquitos Mexicanos

$9.99

Huevos con Chorizo

$9.99

Lunch Chila-Killers

$9.99

Lunch Chimichanga

$9.99

Lunch Vaquero Omelette

$9.99

Antojitos

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Street Corn

$7.00

Corn on the cob dressed with mayonnaise, queso fresco, chile piquin.

Rajas Fundidas

$12.99

Poblano peppers, melted cheese, yellow squash and green zucchini, roasted corn, and warm tortillas.

Empanadas

$12.99

(2) pulled chicken, and (2) shredded beef, Served with a side of avocado salsa.

Frida Fries

$15.00

Bed of seasoned fries topped with grilled steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded cheese, cheese dip, guacamole and sour cream.

Tableside Guacamole

$12.99

Hass avocado, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions, jalapeños and tomatoes.

Flautas (4)

$9.99

Four crispy taquitos, two chicken, and two shredded beef served over a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with an avocado tomatillo sauce for dipping.

Torre de Camarones

$18.00

Tower built with shrimp marinated in a citrus black leche de tigre, sliced onion, cucumbers, mango, tomatoe, bell peppers, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado.

Salad

Frida Chop Salad

$15.00

Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted corn, shredded cheese, cucumbers, orange slices.

Frida Chop Salad w/ Grilled Chicken

$19.00

Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted corn, shredded cheese, cucumbers, orange slices, and Grilled Chicken.

Friday Chop Salad w/ Carne Asada

$20.00

Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted corn, shredded cheese, cucumbers, orange slices, and Carne Asada.

Frida Chop Salad w/ Shrimp

$21.00

Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted corn, shredded cheese, cucumbers, orange slices, and Shrimp.

Fajita Taco Salad w/ Chicken

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla, chicken, rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajita Taco Salad w/ Steak

$15.00

Crispy flour tortilla, steak, rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.

Fajitas

Pollo Fajitas

$16.00

Sizzling chicken, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.

Shrimp Fajitas

$18.00

Sizzling shrimp, grilled peppers, onions.

Steak Fajitas

$17.00

Sizzling steak, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.

Tex-Mex

$19.00

Sizzling steak, chicken, shrimp, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.

Burritos

Mar y Tierra (Burrito)

$15.00

Steak, shrimp, black beans, rice, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo

Burrito Loko

$15.00

Grilled steak, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, french fries, and Chipotle Mayo.

Khalover's Favorite Burrito

$14.00

Grilled chicken,chorizo, rice, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream. Topped with cheese dip.

Huaraches

Huarache Campechano

$13.99

Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.

Huarache Carne Asada

$13.00

Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.

Huarache Chicken

$13.00

Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.

Huarache Chorizo

$13.00

Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.

Huarache Pastor

$13.00

Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.

Vegetarian

Veggie Fajitas

$17.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, yellow and green zucchinni, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, shredded lettuce,shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas (3).

Veggie Burrito

$15.00

Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, grilled bell peppers, onions, yellow and green zucchinni, tomatoes and pico de gallo.

Veggie Burrito Bowl

$14.00

Grilled bell peppers, onions, yellow and green zucchinni, tomatoes, pico de gallo, roasted corn y black beans and cheese, served over rice.

Veggie Taco

$15.00

Grilled peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, cilantro, guacamole, and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice or beans.

Kahlovera Specialties

Carne Asada

$23.00

Marinated skirt steak, grilled onions, pico de gallo, and char broiled jalapeño. Served with rice, beans, Mexican-style corn on the cob, and a side of tortillas.

Arroz con Pollo

$14.00

Grilled marinated chicken, melted cheese, rice and Frida’s special sauce.

Arroz con Camarones

$15.00

Grilled shrimp served over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese and Frida’s special sauce.

Chimichangas

$14.00

Two crispy or soft chimichangas filled with grilled chicken or steak. Cheese dip, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.

Chori Pollo

$17.00

Chicken breast covered with cheese sauce and Mexican chorizo, served with a side of rice, beans and corn tortillas.

Kahlovera Bowl

$14.00

Bed of rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, julienne zucchini, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream.

Kahlovera Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken

$14.00

Bed of rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, julienne zucchini, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and grilled chicken.

Kahlovera Bowl w/ Grilled Steak

$15.00

Bed of rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, julienne zucchini, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and grilled steak.

Kahlovera Bowl w/ Grilled Shrimp

$17.00

Bed of rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, julienne zucchini, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and grilled shrimp.

Enchiladas

Enchiladas Selena

$14.99

Corn tortillas, shredded chicken, Kahlovera green creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese, sour cream, red onions, crumbled queso fresco. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Enchiladas Viva Mexico

$14.99

Three enchiladas each one topped with a special sauce, green creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce and chipotle sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Las Chipotles

$14.99

Corn tortilla, shredded chicken, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans.

Quesadillas

Campechana Quesadilla

$14.00

Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.

Pastor Quesadilla

$14.00

Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.

Pollo Quesadilla

$14.00

Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.

Asada Quesadilla

$14.00

Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.

Chorizo Quesadilla

$14.00

Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.

Surf and Turf Quesadilla

$16.00

Grilled steak and shrimp, melted Oaxaca cheese, served with a side of rice and crema salad.

Street Tacos

Asada Tacos (3)

$15.00

Steak, cilantro, onions

Pollo Tacos (3)

$15.00

Chicken, cilanro, onions

Al Pastor Tacos (3)

$15.00

Marinated Pork, pinapple chunks, cilantro, onions

Carnitas Tacos (3)

$15.00

Pulled pork, cilantro, onions

California Fish Tacos Tacos (3)

$17.00

Mahi Mahi fish (fried), lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce.

Camaron Tacos (3)

$17.00

Shrimp seared with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and queso fresco.

Chorizo Tacos (3)

$15.00

Mexican sausage, cilantro, onions.

Taco Combo (3)

$16.00

Tortas

Asada Torta

$15.00

Grilled steak, homemade dry rub marinate.

Al Pastor Torta

$15.00

Pork, citurs guajillo+achiote marinate.

Chorizo Torta

$15.00

Pollo Torta

$15.00

Grilled chicken, homemade dry rub marinate.

Milanesa Torta

$15.00

Breaded Chicken

Carnitas Torta

Sides

Rice

$3.00

Beans

$3.00

Guacamole

$5.00

Pico de gallo

$3.00

Jalapeños

$1.50

Flour/corn Tortillas

$1.50

Sour Cream

$1.50

Cheese Dip

$5.50

Shredded Cheese

$2.00

Postres

Churros

$8.00

With scoop vanilla Ice Cream

Flan

$8.00

Mexican custard topped with dulce de leche.

Saquito

$11.00

Silo pack filled with mix berries compote and mascarpone cheese served over a miror of English sauce reduction, and a side of vanilla bean ice cream.

Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake

$9.00

Caramel cheesecake, topped with caramel mousse and almond brickle on a vanilla crust.

Chavitos

Chicken Fingers w/ Rice

$8.99

Cheese Quesadilla w/ Rice

$8.99

Chicken Soft Taco (1)

$8.99

Steak Soft Taco (1)

$8.99

Margaritas

Kahlovera Signature Margarita

$17.00

Don Julio silver, Grand Marnier, Patron citron, fresh lime and orange juice, agave nectar.

Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita

$15.00

Tequila silver, Kahlovera house margarita mix infused with cucumber and jalapeño, splash of Grand Gala orange liquor.

Pineapple Cilantro

$15.00

Don Julio Silver, fresh lime and pineapple juice, muddled cilantro, splash of Patron citronage.

Prickly Pear Margarita

$15.00

Tequila Silver, Kahlovera margarita mix, prickly pear syrup, Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Grand Gala orange liquor.

Skinny Margiarita

$15.00

Dos Amigos blue agave tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, splash of club soda.

Coco Loco

$15.00

1800 Coconut Tequila, house margarita mix.

Watermelon Margarita

$15.00

1800 silver tequila, muddled watermelon, splash of Patron Citronage, fresh lime juice, agave nectar.

Zorro Margarita

$15.00

1800 silver tequila, fresh lime and orange juice, Patron citronage, agave nectar.

House Margarita

$10.00

House tequila, Kahlovera margarita mix, splash of gran gala.

Flavored House Margarita

$14.00

Tequila Blanco

Don Julio Silver

$11.00

Real smooth, hint of black pepper

Casamigos Silver

$11.00

Vanilla, crisp, smooth finish

Herradura Silver

$11.00

Smokey herb

Jose Cuervo Silver

$9.00

Light bouquet with hints of fresh agave

1800 Tequila Silver

$11.00

Smooth and citrus

Patron Silver

$11.00

Crisp, oak, citrus flavor

Luna Azul

$11.00

Tequila Reposado

Don Julio Reposado

$12.00

Slightly oaky, smooth

Casamigos Reposado

$12.00

Smooth, clean hints of caramel

Herradura Reposado

$12.00

Honey, grass, citrus

Jose Cuervo Reposado

$10.00

Oak, vanilla, pepper

1800 Tequila Reposado

$12.00

Vanilla, smooth, smoke

Patron Reposado

$12.00

Fresh oak flavors

Tequila Añejo

Don Julio Añejo

$13.00

Rich, wild honey, buttery

Casamigos Añejo

$12.00

Caramel, vanilla, blue weber agave

Herradura Añejo

$13.00

Dark, toffee aromas, oaky

Jose Cuervo Añejo

$11.00

Rum raisin, maple notes

1800 Tequila Añejo

$13.00

Full body, old and spice

Patron Añejo

$13.00

Oak wood, vanilla and raisins.

Tequila Extra Añejo

Don Julio 1942

$20.00

Ripe apple, rich oak, vanilla

Don Julio Primavera

$20.00

Honey, spicy, citrus

Mezcal

Vida

$9.00

Roasted agave, vanilla pepper, balanced smoke

Cocktails

La Selena

$15.00

Coconut Rum, Gin, Tequila, passion fruit, peach schnapps, grenadine, splash of Kahlover margarita mix.

Paloma

$12.00

Don Julio silver, freshly squeezed grapefruit, orange and lime juice, grapefruit jarrito.

Frida Mule

$12.00

Don Julio Tequila silver, Cointreau liquor, fresh lime juice, ginger beer and a splash of club soda.

Kentucky Mule

$12.00

Bourbon whiskey, splash of Cointreau liquor, fresh lime juice, ginger beer, and a splash of club soda.

Bahama Mama

$9.00

Silver rum, Coconut rum, grenadine, pineapple and orange juice.

Piña Colada

$13.00

Silver rum, Coco Lopez, pineapple juice, and shaved ice.

Long Island Iced Tea

$11.00

Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, triple sec, orange juice, splash of coke.

Red Sangria

$5.00

Red and white wine, tequila, Grand Gala orange liquor, blueberries, raspberries and a splash of club soda.

Whiskey Drinks (House Whiskey)

$10.00

Rum Drinks (House Rum)

$10.00

Rum ( Other Rums)

$12.00

Daiquiri

Peach Daiquiri

$9.00

Piña Colada Daiquiri

$9.00

Raspberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Strawberry Daiquiri

$9.00

Passion Fruit Daiquiri

$9.00

Mango Daiquiri

$9.00

Bottled Beer

Corona Extra

$4.00

Corona Light

$4.00

Dos Equis Amber - Bottle

$4.00

Dos Equis Lager - Bottle

$4.00

Michelada

$9.00

Michelob Ultra

$4.00

Miller Light - Bottle

$4.00

Negra Modelo - Bottle

$4.00

Pacifico

$4.00

Victoria

$4.00

Draft Beer

Dos Equis Amber - Draft

$6.00

Dos Equis Lager - Draft

$6.00

Model Especial

$6.00

Negra Modelo - Draft

$6.00

Miller Lite - Draft

$6.00

Sierra Nevada

$6.00

Michelada

$9.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Monday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Tuesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Wednesday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Thursday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Friday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

A modern take on Mexican Cuisine! We offer Tacos, Burritos, Fajitas, Margaritas & much more. Come Check us out!!

Website

Location

504 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

NoDa Brewing Company Tapas - 1118 Environ Way
orange star5.0 • 50
1118 Environ Way Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
The Poplar Cafe - 1114 Environ Way
orange starNo Reviews
1114 Environ Way Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Lime and Lemon Indian Grill and Bar
orange starNo Reviews
100 Meadowmont Village Cir #101 Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Jujube
orange starNo Reviews
1201 Raleigh Rd,Ste L CHAPEL HILL, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Hawkers Asian Street Fare - Chapel Hill
orange starNo Reviews
201 S. Estes Dr, Suite 400A Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Chapel Hill

Chopt Creative Salad Co. - Chapel Hill
orange star4.6 • 4,316
1490 Fordham Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27517
View restaurantnext
Spicy 9 Sushi
orange star4.4 • 2,705
140 W Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27516
View restaurantnext
MinGa Restaurant
orange star4.7 • 2,444
1404 e franklin st Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Top of the Hill Restaurant & Brewery
orange star4.3 • 2,418
100 E Franklin St Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Lucha Tigre
orange star4.6 • 1,417
746 Martin Luther King Jr Blvd Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Clean Juice - Chapel Hill
orange star4.7 • 1,000
1800 E Franklin St #22 Chapel Hill, NC 27514
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Chapel Hill
Carrboro
review star
Avg 4.3 (18 restaurants)
Durham
review star
Avg 4.4 (132 restaurants)
Morrisville
review star
Avg 4.6 (25 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Pittsboro
review star
Avg 4.6 (4 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Raleigh
review star
Avg 4.4 (219 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston