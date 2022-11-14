- Home
Kahlovera Mexican Bar & Grill
504 Meadowmont Village Circle
Chapel Hill, NC 27517
Small Plates/Appetizers
Entrées
Quesabirria Tacos
Dipping tacos! An order of three delicious braised beef tacos on corn tortilla, with Oaxaca cheese, red onions and cilantro. Served with consume.
Birria Dinner
Our braised beef with rice, beans and our fresh corn tortillas.
Tapatio Ramen
Our braised beef broth and consome in our tapatio ramen bowl.
Drinks
Antojitos
Cheese Dip
Street Corn
Corn on the cob dressed with mayonnaise, queso fresco, chile piquin.
Rajas Fundidas
Poblano peppers, melted cheese, yellow squash and green zucchini, roasted corn, and warm tortillas.
Empanadas
(2) pulled chicken, and (2) shredded beef, Served with a side of avocado salsa.
Frida Fries
Bed of seasoned fries topped with grilled steak, pico de gallo, jalapenos, shredded cheese, cheese dip, guacamole and sour cream.
Tableside Guacamole
Hass avocado, fresh lime juice, cilantro, onions, jalapeños and tomatoes.
Flautas (4)
Four crispy taquitos, two chicken, and two shredded beef served over a bed of shredded lettuce, topped with sour cream, pico de gallo, and queso fresco. Served with an avocado tomatillo sauce for dipping.
Torre de Camarones
Tower built with shrimp marinated in a citrus black leche de tigre, sliced onion, cucumbers, mango, tomatoe, bell peppers, cilantro, jalapeño and avocado.
Salad
Frida Chop Salad
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted corn, shredded cheese, cucumbers, orange slices.
Frida Chop Salad w/ Grilled Chicken
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted corn, shredded cheese, cucumbers, orange slices, and Grilled Chicken.
Friday Chop Salad w/ Carne Asada
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted corn, shredded cheese, cucumbers, orange slices, and Carne Asada.
Frida Chop Salad w/ Shrimp
Spring mix, onions, tomatoes, avocado, crispy tortilla strips, roasted corn, shredded cheese, cucumbers, orange slices, and Shrimp.
Fajita Taco Salad w/ Chicken
Crispy flour tortilla, chicken, rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajita Taco Salad w/ Steak
Crispy flour tortilla, steak, rice, black beans, cheese, lettuce, pico de gallo, and sour cream.
Fajitas
Pollo Fajitas
Sizzling chicken, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.
Shrimp Fajitas
Sizzling shrimp, grilled peppers, onions.
Steak Fajitas
Sizzling steak, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.
Tex-Mex
Sizzling steak, chicken, shrimp, homemade dry rub marinate, grilled peppers, onions.
Burritos
Mar y Tierra (Burrito)
Steak, shrimp, black beans, rice, chipotle mayo, pico de gallo
Burrito Loko
Grilled steak, cheese, guacamole, lettuce, pico de gallo, french fries, and Chipotle Mayo.
Khalover's Favorite Burrito
Grilled chicken,chorizo, rice, black beans, queso, pico de gallo, sour cream. Topped with cheese dip.
Huaraches
Huarache Campechano
Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.
Huarache Carne Asada
Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.
Huarache Chicken
Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.
Huarache Chorizo
Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.
Huarache Pastor
Oval shaped corn refried tortillas. Topped with refried beans, your choice of meat, lettuce, pico de gallo, crumbled queso fresco, sour cream, jalapenos, served with rice.
Vegetarian
Veggie Fajitas
Grilled bell peppers, onions, yellow and green zucchinni, and tomatoes. Served with a side of rice, beans, shredded lettuce,shredded cheese, pico de gallo, sour cream and flour tortillas (3).
Veggie Burrito
Flour tortilla filled with rice, beans, grilled bell peppers, onions, yellow and green zucchinni, tomatoes and pico de gallo.
Veggie Burrito Bowl
Grilled bell peppers, onions, yellow and green zucchinni, tomatoes, pico de gallo, roasted corn y black beans and cheese, served over rice.
Veggie Taco
Grilled peppers, zucchini, yellow squash, onions, cilantro, guacamole, and queso fresco. Served with a side of rice or beans.
Kahlovera Specialties
Carne Asada
Marinated skirt steak, grilled onions, pico de gallo, and char broiled jalapeño. Served with rice, beans, Mexican-style corn on the cob, and a side of tortillas.
Arroz con Pollo
Grilled marinated chicken, melted cheese, rice and Frida’s special sauce.
Arroz con Camarones
Grilled shrimp served over a bed of rice topped with melted cheese and Frida’s special sauce.
Chimichangas
Two crispy or soft chimichangas filled with grilled chicken or steak. Cheese dip, pico de gallo, queso fresco. Served with rice and beans.
Chori Pollo
Chicken breast covered with cheese sauce and Mexican chorizo, served with a side of rice, beans and corn tortillas.
Kahlovera Bowl
Bed of rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, julienne zucchini, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream.
Kahlovera Bowl w/ Grilled Chicken
Bed of rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, julienne zucchini, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and grilled chicken.
Kahlovera Bowl w/ Grilled Steak
Bed of rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, julienne zucchini, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and grilled steak.
Kahlovera Bowl w/ Grilled Shrimp
Bed of rice, black beans, shredded lettuce, julienne zucchini, pico de gallo, shredded cheese, sour cream, and grilled shrimp.
Enchiladas
Enchiladas Selena
Corn tortillas, shredded chicken, Kahlovera green creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese, sour cream, red onions, crumbled queso fresco. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Enchiladas Viva Mexico
Three enchiladas each one topped with a special sauce, green creamy tomatillo sauce, cheese sauce and chipotle sauce. Topped with pico de gallo. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Las Chipotles
Corn tortilla, shredded chicken, chipotle sauce, pico de gallo, sour cream. Served with a side of rice and beans.
Quesadillas
Campechana Quesadilla
Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.
Pastor Quesadilla
Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.
Pollo Quesadilla
Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.
Asada Quesadilla
Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.
Chorizo Quesadilla
Corn tortilla, and melted Oaxaca cheese served with a side of rice and crema salad.
Surf and Turf Quesadilla
Grilled steak and shrimp, melted Oaxaca cheese, served with a side of rice and crema salad.
Street Tacos
Asada Tacos (3)
Steak, cilantro, onions
Pollo Tacos (3)
Chicken, cilanro, onions
Al Pastor Tacos (3)
Marinated Pork, pinapple chunks, cilantro, onions
Carnitas Tacos (3)
Pulled pork, cilantro, onions
California Fish Tacos Tacos (3)
Mahi Mahi fish (fried), lettuce, pico de gallo, chipotle sauce.
Camaron Tacos (3)
Shrimp seared with tomatoes, onions, cilantro and queso fresco.
Chorizo Tacos (3)
Mexican sausage, cilantro, onions.
Taco Combo (3)
Tortas
Sides
Postres
Churros
With scoop vanilla Ice Cream
Flan
Mexican custard topped with dulce de leche.
Saquito
Silo pack filled with mix berries compote and mascarpone cheese served over a miror of English sauce reduction, and a side of vanilla bean ice cream.
Dulce de Leche Caramel Cheesecake
Caramel cheesecake, topped with caramel mousse and almond brickle on a vanilla crust.
Chavitos
Margaritas
Kahlovera Signature Margarita
Don Julio silver, Grand Marnier, Patron citron, fresh lime and orange juice, agave nectar.
Jalapeño Cucumber Margarita
Tequila silver, Kahlovera house margarita mix infused with cucumber and jalapeño, splash of Grand Gala orange liquor.
Pineapple Cilantro
Don Julio Silver, fresh lime and pineapple juice, muddled cilantro, splash of Patron citronage.
Prickly Pear Margarita
Tequila Silver, Kahlovera margarita mix, prickly pear syrup, Blue Curacao, Peach Schnapps, Grand Gala orange liquor.
Skinny Margiarita
Dos Amigos blue agave tequila, fresh lime juice, agave nectar, splash of club soda.
Coco Loco
1800 Coconut Tequila, house margarita mix.
Watermelon Margarita
1800 silver tequila, muddled watermelon, splash of Patron Citronage, fresh lime juice, agave nectar.
Zorro Margarita
1800 silver tequila, fresh lime and orange juice, Patron citronage, agave nectar.
House Margarita
House tequila, Kahlovera margarita mix, splash of gran gala.
Flavored House Margarita
Tequila Blanco
Don Julio Silver
Real smooth, hint of black pepper
Casamigos Silver
Vanilla, crisp, smooth finish
Herradura Silver
Smokey herb
Jose Cuervo Silver
Light bouquet with hints of fresh agave
1800 Tequila Silver
Smooth and citrus
Patron Silver
Crisp, oak, citrus flavor
Luna Azul
Tequila Reposado
Tequila Añejo
Tequila Extra Añejo
Cocktails
La Selena
Coconut Rum, Gin, Tequila, passion fruit, peach schnapps, grenadine, splash of Kahlover margarita mix.
Paloma
Don Julio silver, freshly squeezed grapefruit, orange and lime juice, grapefruit jarrito.
Frida Mule
Don Julio Tequila silver, Cointreau liquor, fresh lime juice, ginger beer and a splash of club soda.
Kentucky Mule
Bourbon whiskey, splash of Cointreau liquor, fresh lime juice, ginger beer, and a splash of club soda.
Bahama Mama
Silver rum, Coconut rum, grenadine, pineapple and orange juice.
Piña Colada
Silver rum, Coco Lopez, pineapple juice, and shaved ice.
Long Island Iced Tea
Vodka, Gin, Rum, Tequila, triple sec, orange juice, splash of coke.
Red Sangria
Red and white wine, tequila, Grand Gala orange liquor, blueberries, raspberries and a splash of club soda.
Whiskey Drinks (House Whiskey)
Rum Drinks (House Rum)
Rum ( Other Rums)
Daiquiri
Bottled Beer
|Sunday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|10:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
A modern take on Mexican Cuisine! We offer Tacos, Burritos, Fajitas, Margaritas & much more. Come Check us out!!
504 Meadowmont Village Circle, Chapel Hill, NC 27517