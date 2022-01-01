Khaluna imageView gallery

Khaluna 4000 Lyndale Ave S

review star

No reviews yet

4000 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55409

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Small Plates

tempura fried wings, thai basil, jalapenos, signature dry rub.

Basil Wings

$15.00

Shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. Contains dairy and gluten.

Chicken Samosas

$14.00

Ground chicken, potatoes, thai chili, cilantro, madras spice (DF) Shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, and dairy. Contains gluten and egg.

Sakoo

$14.00

shiitake, crimini, picked radish, peanuts, pistachios, tapioca pearls (V, DF, GF) Contains peanuts, pistachios. Garnish shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, dairy, sesame, egg and gluten. Please notify the restaurant if this is not ok and garnish needs to be replaced.

Shrimp Rolls

$16.00

shrimp roll, jicama, purple shiso, mint, cilantro, rice paper (DF) Shares fryer with items that contain fin fish, sesame, and dairy. Contains gluten, egg and shellfish.

Siin Swan

$16.00

dried ginger sesame beef, roasted tomato jeow (DF, GF) Shares fryer with items that contain fin fish, gluten, egg and dairy. Contains shellfish (oyster sauce), sesame.

Chilled Plates

Laab Heed

$21.00

shiitake, king trumpet, beech, mint, roasted rice powder, makrut lime leaf (DF, GF) available vegan Contains sesame, fin fish.

Mieng Paa

$21.00

puffed rice, banana blossoms, peanuts, yard beans, smoked salmon (DF, GF) Contains peanuts, fin fish, yard beans. Shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, gluten, egg and dairy.

Pineapple Noodles

$31.00

shrimp, crushed pineapple, green mango, shrimp flakes, coconut milk, thai chili, cilantro (DF, GF) Contains shellfish, fin fish and coconut.

Rainbow Rice

$23.00

anchan flower rice, puffed rice, shrimp flakes, peanuts, carrots, red bell peppers, grapefruit supreme, green mango, purple cabbage, yard bean (DF, GF) available vegan Contains shellfish, peanuts, coconut, yard beans. *Can be removed, please notify the restaurant.

Salat Mak Mai

$19.00

tropical fruits, almonds, peanuts, fish sauce, chili (DF, GF) available vegan Contains almonds, shellfish, fin fish, peanuts, coconut. *Can be removed. Please notify the restaurant.

Entrees

Bucatini Talay

$35.00

bucatini noodles with shrimp, squid, scallops, tobiko, thai basil, tom yum ragout. Contains, shellfish, fin fish, dairy and gluten. *Dairy and gluten can be removed, please notify the restaurant.

Chicken Red Curry

$32.00

pan-seared chicken, smoked red curry sauce, bell pepper (GF) Contains shellfish, fin fish and coconut. (Dairy can be removed; butter basted.)

Duck Fried Rice

$27.00

confit duck leg, sweet chili soy sauce, red onion, thai basil, crispy duck skin, puffed rice, fried garlic (DF, GF) Contains egg. Can be removed, please notify the restaurant. Shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, and dairy.

Duck Laab

$39.00

aged duck breast, mint, cilantro, cucumber, spicy lemongrass slaw, toasted rice powder (GF) Contains fin fish, and dairy. *Can be removed, please notify the restaurant. Shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, and dairy. *Can be removed, please notify the restaurant.

Gaeng Toon

$32.00

striped bass, sour curry broth, cucumber, cherry tomato, watercress, chili, tamarind (DF, GF) Contains fin fish and shellfish.

Laksa

$28.00

malaysian curry broth, shrimp, beef flank, tofu, pickled mustard greens, carrot, daikon, soft boiled egg (DF, GF) available vegan Contains, shellfish, fin fish, peanuts and coconut. Shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, and dairy.

Longan and Rice

$17.00

longan, puffed rice, garlic, egg, kokuho rice (DF, GF) available vegan Contains egg, can be removed.

Massaman Short Ribs

$32.00

beef short rib, shank, sweet potato, roasted red onion, massaman curry broth, toasted hazelnut. Contains fin fish, coconut, hazelnuts. *Hazelnuts can be removed. Garnish shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, and dairy. *Can be removed.

Yellow Curry

$28.00

butternut squash, bengali curry, coconut cream, thai basil (V, DF, GF) Contains coconut, pepitas. Garnish shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, and dairy. *Can be removed, please notify the restaurant.

Sides

Mak Len Jeow

$6.00

Roasted Tomato

Mak Pet Jeow

$6.00

Roasted Green Chili

Heed Jeow

$6.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Desserts

Passionfruit Cremeux

$13.00

Contains dairy, eggs (can be removed) and coconut.

Spiced Mango Cake

$12.00

Contains dairy(can be removed) egg, gluten and coconut.

Steamed Chocolate Cake

$14.00

Contains dairy, eggs, sesame(can be removed), pineapple.

All hours
Sunday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info

Enjoy a relaxing night full of food and drink

Location

4000 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409

Directions

Gallery
Khaluna image

Similar restaurants in your area

Victor's 1959 Cafe
orange star4.6 • 2,180
3756 Grand Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55409
View restaurantnext
Boludo - 8 W 38th Street
orange starNo Reviews
8 West 38th Street Minneapolis, MN 55409
View restaurantnext
Brasa Rotisserie- Southwest Minneapolis
orange starNo Reviews
812 W 46th Street Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Alma Provisions
orange starNo Reviews
812 W 46th Street Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Gigi's Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
824 W 36th Street Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
impulse juice co.
orange starNo Reviews
1428 W 32nd St Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext

Popular restaurants in Minneapolis

Dunn Brothers Coffee - Corner Cafe
orange starNo Reviews
9700 France Ave South Bloomington, MN 55431
View restaurantnext
Colita
orange star5.0 • 11,337
5400 Penn Avenue South Minneapolis, MN 55419
View restaurantnext
Martina
orange star5.0 • 9,100
4312 S Upton Ave Minneapolis, MN 55410
View restaurantnext
Sawatdee Thai Restaurant - Minneapolis
orange star4.4 • 8,207
607 Washington Ave S Minneapolis, MN 55415
View restaurantnext
Kiku Bistro
orange star4.5 • 8,069
2819 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55408
View restaurantnext
The Lowry
orange star4.4 • 5,650
2112 Hennepin Ave Minneapolis, MN 55405
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Minneapolis
Hopkins
review star
Avg 4.1 (16 restaurants)
Saint Paul
review star
Avg 4.3 (169 restaurants)
Minnetonka
review star
Avg 4.7 (8 restaurants)
South Saint Paul
review star
No reviews yet
Osseo
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Wayzata
review star
Avg 4.1 (8 restaurants)
Eden Prairie
review star
Avg 4.5 (18 restaurants)
Burnsville
review star
Avg 4.8 (8 restaurants)
Inver Grove Heights
review star
No reviews yet
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston