Khaluna

4000 Lyndale Ave S

Minneapolis, MN 55409

Small Plates

Basil Wings

$15.00

tempura fried wings, thai basil, jalapenos, signature dry rub. **This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok. Contains dairy and gluten. (These cannot be removed)

Chicken Samosas

$14.00

Ground chicken, potatoes, thai chili, cilantro, madras spice (DF) **This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok. Contains gluten and egg. (These cannot be removed)

Sakoo

$14.00

shiitake, cremini, picked radish, peanuts, pistachios, tapioca pearls (V, DF, GF) Contains peanuts, pistachios. Garnish shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, dairy, sesame, egg and gluten. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok.

Shrimp Rolls

$16.00

shrimp roll, jicama, purple shiso, mint, cilantro, rice paper (DF) **This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok. Contains gluten, egg and shellfish. (These cannot be removed)

Siin Swan

$16.00

dried ginger sesame beef, roasted tomato jeow (DF, GF) **This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok. Contains shellfish (oyster sauce), sesame.

Chilled Plates

Laab Heed

$21.00

shiitake, king trumpet, beech, mint, roasted rice powder, makrut lime leaf (DF, GF) available vegan Contains sesame, fin fish.

Mieng Paa

$21.00

puffed rice, banana blossoms, peanuts, yard beans, smoked salmon (DF, GF) Contains peanuts, fin fish, yard beans. **This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok.

Pineapple Noodles

$31.00

shrimp, crushed pineapple, green mango, shrimp flakes, coconut milk, thai chili, cilantro (DF, GF) Contains shellfish, fin fish and coconut. **This dish is unable to be modified.

Rainbow Rice

$23.00

anchan flower rice, puffed rice, shrimp flakes, peanuts, carrots, red bell peppers, grapefruit supreme, green mango, purple cabbage, yard bean (DF, GF) available vegan Contains shellfish, peanuts, coconut, yard beans. *Can be removed.

Salat Mak Mai

$19.00

tropical fruits, almonds, peanuts, fish sauce, chili (DF, GF) available vegan Contains almonds, shellfish, fin fish, peanuts, coconut. Please select any allergies or dietary preferences below.

Entrees

Bucatini Talay

$35.00

bucatini noodles with shrimp, squid, scallops, tobiko, thai basil, tom yum ragout. Contains, shellfish, fin fish, dairy and gluten. *The sauce contains shrimp paste which cannot be removed, however, dairy and gluten can be removed, please select allergies below for modifications to be made. *As seen in Food & Wine magazine as 'Most Boundary Pushing Noodles of 2022!'

Chicken Red Curry

$32.00

pan-seared chicken, smoked red curry sauce, bell pepper (GF) Contains shellfish, fin fish and coconut, these cannot be removed. Dairy can be removed; butter basted, please select allergy below for modifications to be made.

Duck Fried Rice

$27.00

confit duck leg, sweet chili soy sauce, red onion, thai basil, crispy duck skin, puffed rice, fried garlic (DF, GF) Contains egg. Can be removed, please select allergy below for modifications. **This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok.

Duck Laab

$39.00

aged duck breast, mint, cilantro, cucumber, spicy lemongrass slaw, toasted rice powder (GF) Contains fin fish, and dairy. Please select allergies below for modifications to be made. **This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok.

Gaeng Toon

$32.00

striped bass, sour curry broth, cucumber, cherry tomato, watercress, chili, tamarind (DF, GF) Contains fin fish and shellfish, these cannot be removed.

Laksa

$28.00

malaysian curry broth, shrimp, tofu, pickled mustard greens, carrot, daikon, soft boiled egg (DF, GF) available vegan Contains, shellfish, fin fish, peanuts and coconut, please select from allergies below for modifications to be made. **This item shares a fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, eggs and sesame. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is, or is not ok.

Longan and Rice

$17.00

longan, puffed rice, garlic, egg, long grain rice (DF, GF) available vegan Contains egg, can be removed. Please select from allergies below for modifications to be made.

Massaman Short Ribs

$32.00

beef short rib, shank, sweet potato, roasted red onion, massaman curry broth, toasted hazelnut. Contains fin fish, coconut, hazelnuts. *Hazelnuts can be removed. Please select from allergies below for modifications to be made. Garnish shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, and dairy. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is or is not ok.

Yellow Curry

$28.00

butternut squash, bengali curry, coconut cream, thai basil (V, DF, GF) Contains coconut, pepitas. Garnish shares fryer with items that contain shellfish, fin fish, sesame, and dairy. If you have one of these allergies please select below if cross contamination is or is not ok.

Sides

Saam Jeow's

$18.00

Sticky Rice

$3.00

Jasmine Rice

$2.00
All hours
Sunday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday10:00 am - 2:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Khâluna has a resort atmosphere that will transport you to across the ocean with it’s colorful array of food that will satisfy all of your vacation cravings. It is Chef Ann’s goal to have a little something for everyone in the neighborhood, with Khâluna and The Shop at Khâluna acting as a bridge between Minneapolis and the regions of Southeast Asia.

4000 Lyndale Ave S, Minneapolis, MN 55409

