Khanisa’s Pudding Bar
All hours
|Sunday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Monday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Tuesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Wednesday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Thursday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Friday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
|Saturday
|9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Restaurant info
Khanisa’s Pudding Bar is a premium pudding dessert brand. We offer a wide variety of pudding based desserts that customers can enjoy layered with fruit and cookies, chilled and served on top of sundaes or made into a classic shake. All made with Pudding!!!
Location
27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101
