Khanisa’s Pudding Bar

27 North 7th Street

Allentown, PA 18101

Popular Items

Banana Pudding
Brownie Galore
Apple Pie

Pudding Cups

Banana Pudding

$4.00+

Strawberry Banana

$4.00+

Pineapple Coconut

$4.00+

Apple Pie

$4.00+

Cake

$4.00+

Smore

$4.00+

Brownie Galore

$4.00+

Mixed Berry

$4.00+

Nola

$4.00+

Strawberry Delight

$4.00+

Custom Cup

$4.00+

Sundaes

Brownie Sundaes

$12.00

Waffle Sundaes

$12.00

Chilled Pudding Scoops Only

Vanilla

$4.00+

Chocolate

$4.00+

Lemon

$4.00+

Blueberry

$4.00+

Raspberry

$4.00+

Strawberry

$4.00+

Chocolate Peanut Butter Cup

$4.00+

Coffee

$4.00+

Pudding Parfaits

Strawberry Parfait

$10.00

Mixed Berry Parfait

$10.00

Pineapple Parfait

$10.00

Pineapple Coconut Parfait

$10.00

Banana Parfait

$10.00

Strawberry Banana Parfait

$10.00

Pudding & Granola Only Parfait

$10.00

Blueberry Parfait

$10.00

Raspberry Parfait

$10.00

Shakes

Banana Shake

$12.00

Strawberry Shake

$12.00

Brownie Shake

$12.00

Smore Shake

$12.00

Strawberry & Banana Shake

$12.00

Pineapple Coconut Shake

$12.00

Seasoned Peaches Shake

$12.00

Vanilla Chilled Only Shake

$12.00

Chocolate Chilled Only Shake

$12.00

Lemon Chilled Only Shake

$12.00

Raspberry Chilled Only Shake

$12.00

Blueberry Chilled Only Shake

$12.00

Sweet Potato Pie Chilled Only Shake

$12.00

Pumpkin Chilled Only Shake

$12.00

Mixed Berry Shake

$12.00

Banana Pecan Shake

$12.00

Tea

Black

$2.35+

Earl Gray

$2.35+

Lemon Ginger

$2.35+

English Breakfast

$2.35+

Chai

$2.35+

Hot Chocolate

Butterscotch Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Milk Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

White Chocolate Hot Chocolate

$3.00+

Water

Bottled Water

$2.00

Juice

Apple Juice

$2.00

Orange Juice

$2.00

Milk

$2.00

Dry Mixes

Waffle Mix

$8.99

Brownie Mix

$9.99

Cookie Crumble Dessert Topping

$9.99

Instant Vanilla Pudding Mix

$9.99

Instant Chocolate Pudding Mix

$9.99

Instant Pumpkin Pudding Mix

$9.99

Instant Sweet Potato Pie Pudding Mix

$9.99

Hot Chocolate Mix

$8.99

Butterscotch Hot Chocolate Mix

$8.99

Peppermint Hot Chocolate

$8.99

Accessories

Bracelets

$25.00

Waffle Iron

$45.00

Cups

$8.99

Clothes

Hoodies

$65.00

Sweatpants

$45.00

T-Shirts

$35.00

Sweatshirts

$50.00

Aprons

$35.00

Pot Holder

$20.00

Pans

1/2 Size Foil Pan (Feeds 10-12)

$50.00

Full Size Pan (Feeds 20-25)

$95.00
All hours
Sunday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Monday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Tuesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Wednesday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Thursday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Friday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Saturday9:00 am - 11:00 pm
Khanisa’s Pudding Bar is a premium pudding dessert brand. We offer a wide variety of pudding based desserts that customers can enjoy layered with fruit and cookies, chilled and served on top of sundaes or made into a classic shake. All made with Pudding!!!

27 North 7th Street, Allentown, PA 18101

