Khao Hom
No reviews yet
22545 Foothill Boulevard
Hayward, CA 94541
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Breakfast
Starters
- Crispy Enoki Mushroom$10.95
Crispy fried Enoki mushroom made into chips.
- Samosa$11.95
Stuffed with Potato,onion,currry powder in Puff Pastry. with Cucumber salad and yellow curry Sauce
- Roti Dip$11.95
Round flatbread with curry sauce
- Garlic Sriracha Wings$12.95
crispy chicken wing with plum sauce
- Crispy Calamari$13.95
Crispy calamari in Salt and Pepper with Sriracha mayo sauce
- Bacon Wrapped Scallops$15.95
Salads
- Grilled Mushroom Salad$15.95
Grilled King oyster mushroom Mix green, tomato, carrot, red onion
- Avocado Salad$15.95
Avocado, mix green , tomato, carrot, mango
- Grilled Shrimp Salad$17.95
Grilled shrimp with mix green, tomato, carrot, avocado, cucumber
- Grilled Chicken Salad$16.95
Mix green , olive oil, boneless chicken breasts, tomato,cucumber, carrot, red onino, parmesan
- Smoked Salmon Salad$17.95
smoked salmon, Mixed greens, avocado, cucumber, red onion, tometoes carpe, polarmigiano reggiano serve with slice of sourdough
Pancakes & French Toast
- Avocado Toast$15.95
Sourdough bread, cream cheese, avocado, smoked salmon ,lemon,scallion
- French Toast$14.95
fresh seasonal berries , citrus,whipping cream
- Thai Tea Pancake$15.95
fresh seasonal berries , whipping cream ,Thai tea syrup
- Khao Hom Waffle$14.95
- Stuff French Toast$16.95
deep fried toast stuffed with caramelized bananas and cream cheese, fresh seasonal berries whipped cream
Benedicts
- Mushroom Benedict$17.95
Grilled mushroom, tomato, sauteed spinach, hollandaise
- Smoked Salmon Benedict$20.95
Atlantic smoked salmon, tomato, avocado, hollandaise
- Crab Benedict$28.95
- Fried Chicken Benedict$19.95
Fried chicken , tomatoes, onions, yellow curry, hollandaise
- Bacon Benedict$18.95
Bacon, tomatoes, spinach, hollandaise
- Ka-Pow Short Rib Benedict$26.95
Slow cook bone in short rib in Thai basil garlic sauce , hollandaise
Specials
- Vegan Scramble$17.95
Tofu, tomatoes, onions, bell, yellow curry sauce, toast, crispy Yukon, salad
- Chicken & Waffle$18.95
Crispy chicken , syrup, whipped butter
- Crabby TomYum Omelet$25.95
- Khao Ka Yum Seafood$29.95
Spinach , Mushroom , bell, onions, parmesan, wheat toast, crispy Yukon, salad
- Mama Pad Kee Mao$25.95
Stir-fried instant noodles, homemade spicy sauce, fried egg, sesfood, bell , onions, tomatoes, basil, green bean
- Chicken and Waffle$19.95
Sausages, cheddar, bell, onions, wheat toast, crispy Yukon, salad
- Roti Gai Tod$21.95
Crispy chicken , yellow curry sauce, roti, cucumber salad, jasmine rice, sweet and sour sauce