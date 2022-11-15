Restaurant header imageView gallery
Thai
Asian Fusion

Khao Hom Thai and Pho

360 Reviews

$$

258 Salem Road

Billerica, MA 01821

(D)Pho (Soup)
(D)Pad Thai
(D) Cashew

Appetizers

Crab

Crab

$6.50

Cream cheese, celery, crab meat and onion, With wonton wrap

Rolls

Rolls

$5.95
POT

POT

$5.95
Shumai

Shumai

$6.50

Pork and shrimp marinated in house sauce wrapped w/wonton skin.

Fresh Rolls

Wings

$6.95
Shrimp Blanket

Shrimp Blanket

$6.95

Shrimp and pork wrapped w/wonton skin

Pan Cake

Pan Cake

$5.95

Edamame

$5.95
Tofu Triangles

Tofu Triangles

$6.50

Fried Tofu served w/sweet and sour sauce ground peanut on Top.

** Ch Star**

** Ch Star**

$7.50

Chicken Satay

$7.50
Beef Satay

Beef Satay

$7.95
Hot wings

Hot wings

$6.95

App+combo

$10.50Out of stock
BBQ Pork W/Sticky Rice

BBQ Pork W/Sticky Rice

$11.95

BBQ Pork w/ sticky Rice, sauce

Chicken fingers

$7.50

Soup

Pork and shrimp marinated with wonton skin, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic,
Tom Kha

Tom Kha

$0.50

Coconut milk, galangal root, onions, tomato, lemongrass, cilantro, scallion and lime juice.

Wonton

Wonton

$5.50

Shrimp,Pork marinated w/ wonton wrapper in broth.

Tom Yum

Lemongrass, kaffir leaves, onions, tomato, cilantro, scallion, lime juice with spicy dressing.

****

$9.55Out of stock

Clear Soup

Out of stock

Salad

House Salad

House Salad

$6.50
Seaweed Salad

Seaweed Salad

$5.95
Papaya Salad

Papaya Salad

$6.95

Shredded raw papaya, carrot, tomato, garlic, peanut with lime juice.

Larb

Larb

$8.00

Minced meat, red onion, carrots, cilantro, basil, rice powder, with spicy lime juice.

Beef Salad

$9.50

Beef, cucumber, tomato, red onion, scallion, carrot, rice powder, lettuce.

Seafood Salad

$9.50

Shrimp, squid, scallops, tomato, red onion, carrot, scallion, cilantro with chill lime juice.

Noodles

(D) Se-Ew

(D) Se-Ew

Wide noodles, egg, carrot, broccoli, chines broccoli, book choy.

(D). Kee Mao

(D). Kee Mao

Wide rice noodles, egg, onion, bell pepper, basil, chili and garlic.

(D)Lard Nar

(D)Lard Nar

$0.25

Wide rice noodles, broccoli, carrot, bok choy, Chiness broccoli.

(D)Pad Curry

(D)Pad Curry

Wide noodles, egg, tomato, cashew nut, scallion, onion, curry powder.

(D)Pad Romein

(D)Pad Romein

Egg noodles, carrot, broccoli, onion, mushroom, scallion, bean sprouts,Chinese broccoli, bok choy.

(D)Pad Thai

(D)Pad Thai

Rice noodles,egg, bean sprout, scallion, ground peanut

(D)Tom Yam Noodle Soup

(D)Tom Yam Noodle Soup

$0.25
(D)Pho (Dry)

(D)Pho (Dry)

(D)Pho (Soup)

(D)Pho (Soup)

$0.25

Rice noodles, bean sprouts, scallion, cilantro, fried garlic.

(D) Spicy Noodles

Fried Rice

(D)House F/R

(D)House F/R

Rice, egg, tomato, onion.

(D)Gapao F/R

(D)Gapao F/R

Rice, egg, onions, bell pepper,basil,garlic, serranos.

(D)Prik Pow F/R

(D)Prik Pow F/R

Rice, egg, onion, bell pepper, chili pate.

(D)Pineapple F/R

(D)Pineapple F/R

Rice, egg, onion, pineapple, cashew nut, raisin, carrot, curry powder.

(D) Mango F/R

(D) Mango F/R

$1.00

Rice, egg, mango, tomato, onion, scallion, cashew.

Curry

Coconut mike, mango, bell pepper, onion, tomato
(D)Red

(D)Red

Coconut milk, eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoot. Basil.

(D)Yellow

(D)Yellow

Coconut milk, potato, carrot, bell pepper.

(D)Green

(D)Green

(D)Massaman

(D)Duck Curry

(D)Duck Curry

Coconut milk, pineapple, bell pepper, onion, tomato, basil.

(D) Khao Soi

(D) Khao Soi

$1.50

Crispy egg noodles topped w/curry pickle green mustard, red onion, cilantro.

(D) Mango curry

$1.50

Coconut milk, mango, onion, tomato, bell pepper.

(D)Panang

(D)Panang

Coconut milk, kaffir leavers. Red bell pepper.

(D) Kim Chi

(D) Kim Chi

(D)Chu Chee

(D) Tom Kha

Stir Fried

Meat, steamed mix vegetables sesame seeds with teriyaki sauce.
(D) Garlic

(D) Garlic

Fried fresh garlic w/brown sauce Steam broccoli.

(D)Gapao

(D)Gapao

Ground meat, bell pepper, onion, garlic, chili, basil.

(D)Pad Ped

Eggplant, bell pepper, bamboo shoots, basil with red curry paste

(D) S. Green Bean

(D) S. Green Bean

Green bean, bell pepper with chili sauce

(D) Cashew

(D) Cashew

Bell pepper, onion, carrot, scallion, cash nut in house Special sauce.

(D) S. Eggplant

(D) S. Eggplant

Chiness eggplant, bell pepper, onion, basil, in Thai prik pow sauce.

(D)Sweet and Sour

(D)Sweet and Sour

Onion, cucumber, pineapples, tomato, bell pepper, scallion.

(D) Ginger

(D) Ginger

Mushroom, onion, bell pepper, scallion, shredded fresh ginger with brown sauce.

(D)Vegi Lover

Mixed vegetables, with brown sauce.

(D)Prink Khing

(D)Pra Ram

(D)Pra Ram

Steamed meat, steamed mix vegetables, with peanut sauce.

(D) S. Cr. Chicken

(D) S. Cr. Chicken

$13.95
(D)Broccoli

(D)Broccoli

(D) Prik Pow

(D) Pad Cha

(D) Pad Cha

Bell pepper, finger root, yong green pepper corns, basil with spicy sauce.

(D) Teriyaki

(D) Teriyaki

BBQ meat, steamed mix vegetables, sesame seed w/ Teriyaki sauce.

Specialties

(D)Sam Rod

(D)Sam Rod

$22.95
(D)Spicy Basil

(D)Spicy Basil

$22.95

Bell pepper, onion, basil,garlic, and chili.

(D)Choo-Chee

(D)Choo-Chee

$22.95

Curry paste, coconut milk, bell pepper, kaffir leaves.

(D)Pork Rib

(D)Pork Rib

$16.95

Pineapple sauce, pork ribs, broccoli.

(D) Crispy Pork Basil

(D) Crispy Pork Basil

$13.95
(D) mango of 2 friends

(D) mango of 2 friends

$15.95

Mango, bell pepper, onion, scallion, tomato, cashew.

******

Side Orders

Sauce

Rice

$2.00

Steam Noodles

$3.00

Brown Rice

$2.50

Sticky Rice

$2.50

Steam Mix Veg

$3.00

Steam Broccoli

$3.00
Egg F/R

Egg F/R

$3.50

Thai Omelet

$4.50

Fry Egg

$1.50

Fish Sauce

$2.00

Desserts

Ice Cream

$3.50

Fresh Mango w/ Sticky Rice

$5.95

Gingko + Taro Mousse

$5.95

Soda

Coke

$2.00

Diet coke

$2.00

Ginger ale

$2.00

Sunkist

$2.00

Mtn dew

$2.00

Sprite

$2.00

Root beer

$2.00

Lemonade

$2.00

Water

$1.25

Hot tea

Jasmine Tea

$2.00

Green tea

$2.00

Ginger Tea

$2.00

Thai ice

Thai coffee

$2.75

Thai Tea

$2.75

Ice green tea Un Sweeted

$2.75

TT For 1 G

$15.00Out of stock

TC For 1 G

$15.00Out of stock

Thai Coffee No Ice

$3.00

No Ice Thai Tea

$3.00

Juice

Mango

$2.75

Cranberry

$2.75

Coconut

$2.75

Boba

Thai Tea Boba

$4.75

Thai coffee Boba

$4.75

Creamy strawberry

$4.75

Taro

$4.75

Milk tea

$4.75

Promotions

None

$46.73

PT Noodle

Out of stock

$$$$$

$$$$$

&&&&

&&&&

&&&&

Appetizers

Chicken satay for 20pcs

$35.00

Beef satay for 20 pcs

$45.00

App+comb (small)

$40.00

App+comb (Large)

$75.00

Wing ( small )40

$40.00

Hot Wing

$40.00

Salad

Papaya

$35.00

Larb

Beef salad

$45.00

Noodles

Pad Thai

Se Ew

Kee Mao

Pad Romein

Pad Curry

Fried Rice

House fried rice

Spicy basil fried rice

Pineapple fried rice

Curry

Red curry

Green curry

Yellow curry

Massaman curry

Stir fried

Gapao ( spicy basil )

Veggie lovers

Ginger Delight

Garlic

Cashew nut

Attributes and Amenities
check markWheelchair Accessible
check markTable Service
check markOnline Ordering
check markFresh Ingredients
check markSeating
check markReservations
check markDelivery
check markTakeout
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 9:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 9:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come on in and enjoy!

Location

258 Salem Road, Billerica, MA 01821

Directions

Gallery
Khao Hom Thai & Pho image
Khao Hom Thai & Pho image

