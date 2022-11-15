Khao Moo Dang
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
Call for Open Hours
Restaurant info
Your neighborhood Thai style pork, crispy pork belly, rice, and noodle joint. We aim to faithfully represent the pork based dishes found on every street in Bangkok.
Location
3145 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR 97214
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
Harlow Cafe + Juice Bar-SE Hawthorne
No Reviews
3632 SE Hawthorne Blvd Portland, OR 97214
View restaurant
Cup and Saucer Cafe inc - 3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd
No Reviews
3566 SE Hawthorne Blvd portland, OR 97214
View restaurant