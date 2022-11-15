Restaurant header imageView gallery

Khao Moo Dang

No reviews yet

No reviews yet

3145 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard

Portland, OR 97214

Order Again

Popular Items

8. House Curry Noodle
1. Khao Moo Dang (GF)
19. Steamed Pork Dumpling

Rice Menu

1. Khao Moo Dang (GF)

1. Khao Moo Dang (GF)

$13.00

Gluten-free. House signature rice dish with sliced five-spice pork loin, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, and half soft boiled egg, with a side of soup, Moo-Dang sauce, cucumber.

2(.1) Khao Haang (GF)

2(.1) Khao Haang (GF)

$13.00

Gluten-free. A dry and lighter version of number 1, with garlic rice, sliced five-spice pork loin, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, and half soft boiled egg, and a side of pork broth. An up and coming favorite Thai brunch dish.

2.2. Khao Tom (GF) (Rice Soup)

2.2. Khao Tom (GF) (Rice Soup)

$13.00

Gluten-free. House rice soup. A soup version of #2.1. with garlic rice, sliced five-spice pork loin, crispy pork belly, Chinese sausage, and half soft boiled egg. All time favorite Thai brunch, and hung over cure!

3. Pad Ka-Phrao (GF)

3. Pad Ka-Phrao (GF)

$13.00

Gluten-free. A rice dish with hot basil stir-fry with minced pork shoulder, whole soft-boiled egg, served with a side of small so

4. Khao Moo-Ob (GF)

4. Khao Moo-Ob (GF)

$13.00

Gluten-free. Garlic rice with braised pork shoulder over yu-choy, whole soft boiled egg and a side of small soup.

Egg Noodle + Dumpling Menu

5.1 Ba-Mhee Haang

5.1 Ba-Mhee Haang

$13.00

Egg noodle with sliced five spice pork loin, pork dumplings (2), and yu-choy, topped with house Khao Moo Dang sauce. Served with a side of small broth.

5.2 Ba-Mhee Naam

5.2 Ba-Mhee Naam

$13.00

Egg noodle soup with sliced five spice pork loin, pork dumplings (2), and yu-choy.

6.1 Ba-Mhee Pi-Set Haang

6.1 Ba-Mhee Pi-Set Haang

$17.00

Egg noodle with sliced five spice pork loin, crispy pork belly, sweet sausage, pork dumplings (2), whole soft boiled egg, and yu-choy, topped with house Khao Moo Dang sauce. Served with a side of small pork broth.

6.2 Ba-Mhee Pi-Set Naam

6.2 Ba-Mhee Pi-Set Naam

$17.00

A soup version of 6.1, egg noodle soup with sliced five spice pork loin, crispy pork belly, sweet sausage, pork dumplings (2), whole soft boiled egg, and yu-choy.

7. Ba-Mhee Tom-Yum

7. Ba-Mhee Tom-Yum

$15.00

Egg noodle in spicy hot and sour soup, with five spice pork loin, crispy pork belly, whole soft boiled egg, ground peanuts, and yu-choy.

8. House Curry Noodle

8. House Curry Noodle

$15.00

House Khao Soi curry noodle, with five spice pork loin, crispy pork belly, whole soft boiled egg, and yu-choy.

9.1 Dumpling Soup

9.1 Dumpling Soup

$13.00

Pork dumplings (8) soup, five spice pork loin and yu-choy

9.2 Dumpling Soup in Tom-Yum Broth

9.2 Dumpling Soup in Tom-Yum Broth

$13.00

Pork dumplings (8) soup, five spice pork loin and yu-choy

9.3 Dumpling Soup in Tom Kha Broth

9.3 Dumpling Soup in Tom Kha Broth

$13.00

Pork dumplings (8) soup, five spice pork loin and yu-choy

10. Ba-Mhee Moo-Ob

10. Ba-Mhee Moo-Ob

$15.00

Egg noodle soup with braised pork shoulder, whole soft boiled egg, yu-choy

11. Ba-Mhee Moo-Ob Haang

11. Ba-Mhee Moo-Ob Haang

$15.00

Braised pork shoulder over you-choy, soft boiled egg, served over egg noodle and a side of soup

12. Ba-Mhee Tom-Kha

12. Ba-Mhee Tom-Kha

$15.00

Egg noodle in spicy coconut sour soup with five spice pork loin, crispy pork belly, soft boiled egg and yu-choy

13. Ba-Mhee Ka-Phrao

13. Ba-Mhee Ka-Phrao

$14.00

Egg noodle with hot basil stir-fry and minced pork shoulder, whole soft-boiled egg, yu-choy, served with a side of small soup.

19. Steamed Pork Dumpling

19. Steamed Pork Dumpling

$8.00

Steamed pork dumplings (5) over yu-choy, with house garlic-sesame + vinegar sauce.

Vegetarian Menu

20.1 Ba-Mhee Tofu (Dry)

20.1 Ba-Mhee Tofu (Dry)

$13.00

Egg noodle with Ota firm tofu over yu-choy, topped with house Khao Moo Dang sauce. Served with a side of small broth.

20.2 Ba-Mhee Naam with Tofu (Soup)

20.2 Ba-Mhee Naam with Tofu (Soup)

$13.00

Egg noodle soup with Ota firm tofu over yu-choy (bone broth)

21. Tofu Khao Moo Dang (GF, VG)

21. Tofu Khao Moo Dang (GF, VG)

$13.00

Vegan version of Khao Moo Dang with Ota firm tofu and yu chow over rice, covered with sweet and savory Khao Moo Dang sauce

22. House Curry Noodle with Tofu

22. House Curry Noodle with Tofu

$13.00

Egg noodle in house Khao Soi curry with Ota tofu and yu-choy.

Sides Order

Side Garlic Rice

Side Garlic Rice

$4.00
Side Crispy Pork Belly

Side Crispy Pork Belly

$9.00
Pork Broth

Pork Broth

$4.00
Side Sweet Sausage

Side Sweet Sausage

$7.00
Side Steamed Yu-Choy

Side Steamed Yu-Choy

$3.00
Side Khao Moo Dang sauce (4 oz.)

Side Khao Moo Dang sauce (4 oz.)

$2.00
Side Seasoned Fried Garlic

Side Seasoned Fried Garlic

$2.00
Side Steamed Egg Noodle

Side Steamed Egg Noodle

$4.00
Side Steamed Rice

Side Steamed Rice

$2.00

Side Boiled Egg

$2.00

Side Steamed Tofu

$2.00

Non Alcoholic Drinks

Lychee Hibiscus Juice

Lychee Hibiscus Juice

$3.00
Cha-Yen

Cha-Yen

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

Cha Ma-Nao

Cha Ma-Nao

$3.00

Sweet Lime Tea

Lychee Hibiscus Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet

Mango Iced Tea

$3.00

Sweet

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00

Bottled Sparkling Water

Bottled Ginger Beer

Bottled Ginger Beer

$3.00

Cock & Bull

Can Lychee Juice

Can Lychee Juice

$3.50

Mango or Lychee Juice

Can Mango Juice

Can Mango Juice

$3.50
Coke

Coke

$2.00

Coke, Sprite, Diet Coke

Sprite

$2.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

House Signature Cocktails

Thai Daiquiri

$10.00

Mekhong Thai rum, fresh lime, palm syrup, lychee hibiscus juice

Thai Margarita

$10.00

Anos 100 Silver tequila, orange liqueur, Lychee Hibiscus juice and Mango juice, palm sugar simple syrup, lime juice.

Tamarind Whiskey Sour

$10.00

Evan William White whiskey, orange liqueur, tamarind syrup, lime juice, Thai five spices.

Bangkok Mule

$10.00

Mekhong Thai rum, coconut & lemongrass sake, ginger beer

Ginger Plum Sangria

Ginger Plum Sangria

$10.00

Light & Refreshing with fresh citrus

Bottled Thai Margarita (Lychee & Mango) (2 Servings)

Bottled Thai Margarita (Lychee & Mango) (2 Servings)

$16.00

Anos 100 Silver tequila, orange liqueur, Lychee Hibiscus juice and Mango juice, palm sugar simple syrup, lime juice. Notes: Each bottle contains two servings (12oz.). It does not come with sliced lime, salt or sugar rim, or ice. Cocktails will taste stronger than usual, please shake well before open, use plenty of ice and stir. Enjoy!

Bottled Tamarind Whiskey Sour (2 Servings)

Bottled Tamarind Whiskey Sour (2 Servings)

$16.00

Evan William White whiskey, orange liqueur, tamarind syrup, lime juice, Thai five spices. Notes: Each bottle contains two servings (12oz.). It does not come with sliced lime, salt or sugar rim, or ice. Cocktails will taste stronger than usual, please shake well before open, use plenty of ice and stir.

Beer

Thai Lager (Singha)

Thai Lager (Singha)

$6.00

The most popular Thai Beer

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Your neighborhood Thai style pork, crispy pork belly, rice, and noodle joint. We aim to faithfully represent the pork based dishes found on every street in Bangkok.

Website

Location

3145 Southeast Hawthorne Boulevard, Portland, OR 97214

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
BG pic
Main pic

