Khaophums - Dover

555 Central Ave

Dover, NH 03820

APPETIZERS

Fried Tofu (8 Pcs)

Fried Tofu (8 Pcs)

$8.00

Deep-fried to perfection, crispy skin, served with sweet & sour sauce topped with ground peanuts.

Vegetable Spring Rolls (5 pcs)

Vegetable Spring Rolls (5 pcs)

$8.00

Crispy Spring Rolls with vegetables, filling, Served with sweet and sour sauce.

Chicken Spring Rolls (5 pcs)

Chicken Spring Rolls (5 pcs)

$8.00

Crispy Spring Rolls, with Chicken and vegetable filling, served with Sweet and sour sauce.

Pork Dumpling (8 pcs)

Pork Dumpling (8 pcs)

$8.00

Pork Dumplings, chives filling server with Ginger sauce.

Vegetable Dumplings (8 pcs)

Vegetable Dumplings (8 pcs)

$8.00

Vegetable Dumpling Served with Ginger sauce.

Thai Pancake (8 pcs)

Thai Pancake (8 pcs)

$8.00

Rice Flour Stuffed with Scallion Sever with Ginger Sauce.

Fresh Rolls (2 Rolls)

Fresh Rolls (2 Rolls)

$9.00

Shrimp and vegetables wrapped with rice paper, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Golden Bags (8 pcs)

Golden Bags (8 pcs)

$8.00

Ground Chicken mixed with Onion Corn Scallion and Curry Powder Wrapped with Rice Paper sheets.

Shumai (Steamed or Fried)

Shumai (Steamed or Fried)

$10.00

Minced Chicken and Shrimp Wrapped with Wonton wrapper, Served with Ginger Sauce.

Shrimp Puthai (5 pcs)

Shrimp Puthai (5 pcs)

$8.00

Marinated Shrimp wrapped with egg roll sheets, deep-fried to crispy skin, served with sweet and sour sauce.

Crab Rangoon (12 pcs)

Crab Rangoon (12 pcs)

$9.00

Cream cheese, crabmeat, scallion, onion and oyster sauce.

Chicken Satay

Chicken Satay

$10.00

Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce

Chicken Wings

Chicken Wings

$12.00

Dee-fried crispy wings, served with sweet chill sauce.

Appetizer Combo

Appetizer Combo

$15.00

6 pcs. Crab Rangoon, 2 pcs. Chicken Crispy Rolls, 2 pcs. Veggies Crispy Rolls, 4 pcs. Golden Bags, 2 pcs. Fried Pork Dumplings and 2 Pcs. Shrimp PuThai. (No Substitution).

SOUP

Tom Yum Soup

$6.00

The famous Thai hot & sour soup with chopped tomatoes, red onion, lemongrass, lime leaves, mushrooms and scallion.

Tom Kha Soup

$6.00

Delicious chicken soup with coconut lime, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, mushrooms and scallion.

Wonton Soup

$6.00

Clear Soup with mined Chicken& Shrimp in Wonton wrapper with Fresh lettuce and Scallion.

Tofu Soup

$6.00

Clear soup with soft tofu, mix vegetables and scallions.

SALAD

Vegetable Salad

$9.00

Fresh garden vegetables and fried tofu, served with our house peanut sauce dressing.

Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum)

$13.00

Thai salad with shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, string bean, roasted peanuts, tossed in spicy homemade lime dressing.

Lab Gai (Chicken Salad)

$14.00

Ground chicken mixed with toasted rice, scallion, cilantro, red onion, lemongrass, lime juice, mint and Thai spices, served with fresh vegetables.

Yum Gai Krob (Crispy Chicken Salad)

$15.00

Crispy chicken mixed Red onion, cilantro, scallion, carrot, mint and Thai style spicy dressing.

NOODLE SOUP (PHO)

Pho Chicken Noodle Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Rice noodle with chicken in chicken broth Thai style topped with onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout.

Pho Beef Noodle Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Rice Noodle with beef in beef broth Thai style topped with onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout.

Wonton Noodle Soup

$16.00Out of stock

Yellow noodle soup with pork wonton, wok chop, scallion and cilantro.

Da Mee Heang (Dry Noodle, No Broth)

$17.00Out of stock

Egg noodles with Moo Deang (Thai Style Pink Pork), Bok choy, with crispy wonton skin, scallion and cilantro.

FRIED NOODLES

Crazy Noodles (Drunken Noodle)

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with string bean, onion, bell peppers, carrots and basil leaves.

Drunken Udon

Stir-fried Udon noodle with bamboo shoot, onions, bell pepper, string bean and basil leaves.

Pad C-U

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chines broccoli, broccoli, carrots, egg and sweet soy sauce.

Pad Thai

Pad Thai

stir-fired rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.

Tropical Noodles

Stir-fried egg noodles with eggs, bell peppers, broccoli carrots, Pineapple chunk, bean sprout and scallion.

County Style Noodle

Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and preserved cabbage on fresh lettuce.

Radnar

Pad Woonsen

FRIED RICE

Basil Fried Rice

Basil Fried Rice

Stir-fried rice with your protein choice, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onion and basil leaves.

Thai Fried Rice

Thai Fried Rice

Stir-fried with your protein choice, eggs, onions, carrots, bell peppers and scallions.

Pineapple Fried Rice

Pineapple Fried Rice

Stir-fried rice with your protein choice, eggs, carrots, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, cashew nuts and scallions.

Mangoes Fried Rice

Mangoes Fried Rice

Stir-fried with your protein choice, eggs, carrots, onions, bell peppers, fresh ginger, dice sweet mangoes and scallions.

Crabmeat Fried Rice

Crabmeat Fried Rice

$16.00

Stir-fried rice with real crabmeat, eggs, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cilantro, garlic and scallions.

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

Crispy Chicken Fried Rice

Stir-fried rice crispy chicken with eggs, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tasty Pik Pow (Thai Chili paste) and scallions.

Phuket Fr

ENTREE

Cashew Nut Sauce

Sautéed with your protein choice with mushrooms, carrots, onion, pineapple, bell peppers, cashew nuts, scallion and Thai Chili Paste.

Basil Sauce

Sautéed with your protein choice with Spring beans, onion, bell peppers, basil leaves and Thai Chili sauce.

Broccoli

Sautéed with your protein choice with Broccoli, Carrots, bell pepper in brown sauce.

Ginger Sauce

Sautéed with your protein choice with slice fresh ginger, onion, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and scallion with Thai Chili paste.

Eggplant

Sautéed with your protein choice with Eggplant, carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves.

Tofu with Vegetable

$15.00

Sautee tofu with mixed vegetable and garlic sauce topped with cashew nut.

Kra Pow Ground Chicken

$16.00

The most famous dish in Thailand, sautéed minced chicken, string bean, onion, bell pepper and holly basil leaves (Thai Kra Pow leaves).

Chicken Orange

$17.00

Crispy Chicken with mix vegetable in Thai style orange sauce.

Garlic Sauce

Stir-fried assorted vegetables with your protein choice, fresh mint garlic, in Garlic Sauce, and topped with scallions.

Pik Khing

Sweet & Sour Sauce

Pineapple

Krapow

CURRY DISHES

Red Curry

Red curry & coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, string bean, zucchini & basil leaves.

Yellow Curry

Gluten free, sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, with scallions.

Panang Curry

Gluten free, strings beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil leaves.

Green Curry

Gluten free, Bamboo shoots, string bean, bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini and basil leaves.

Massaman Curry

Gluten free, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, scallion and roasted peanut.

Mango Curry

Gluten free, Rip fresh chunks of mango, tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers and scallion in our house yellow curry sauce.

CHEF SPECIALS

Sizzling Beef

$20.00

Sautéed slice beef with mushroom, bell peppers, scallion in oyster flavor sauce.

Seafood Pik Pow

$20.00

Sautéed shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels with mushrooms, bell pepper, string bean, scallions and basil leaves in a tasty Pik Pow sauce.

Pad Paradise

$20.00

Stir-fried beef, shrimp, chicken with carrots, pineapple chunks, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, Pik Pow past and cashew nut.

Siam Splender

$20.00

Sautéed Chicken, Beef, Shrimp and mixed vegetables.

Ginger Fish (Haddock Fillet)

$20.00

Deep fried Haddock fillet with fresh ginger, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, scallions in special homemade sauce.

Basil Fish

$20.00

deep fried Haddock fillet with string bean, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and crispy basil leaves.

Salmon Choo Chee

$22.00

Grilled marinated Salmon topped with famous Choo Chee Curry, string beans, bell peppers, pineapple chunks, basil leaves and topped with lime leaves.

Penang Duck

$25.00

Crispy de-boned half duck with Thai peanut sauce, string beans, bell peppers, carrot, pineapple chunks, scallion and ground peanut.

Duck Peanut Sauce

$25.00

Khaophums Duck

$25.00

Crispy de-boned half duck sautéed with mix vegetables in garlic sauce. Served with side of duck sauce and crispy wonton skin.

Orange Duck

$25.00

Crispy de-boned half duck sautéed with mixed vegetable in Thai Style Orange Sauce.

Sea Firehouse

$20.00

Ginger Salmon

$22.00

Tam Duck

$25.00

SIDE ORDER

Jasmine Rice

$3.00

Brown Rice

$4.00

Sticky Rice

$4.00

Steamed Rice Noodle

$5.00

Steamed Vegetable

$6.00

Peanut Sauce

$2.00

Sweet & Sour Sauce

$2.00

Ginger Sauce

$2.00

Fried Egg

$2.00

DESSERTS

Mango Sticky Rice

$8.00

Fried Iced Cream

$8.00

Fried Banana

$6.00

Fried Banana with Iced Cream

$8.00

Ice Cream

$5.00

N/A BEVERAGE

COKE

$2.00

SPRITE

$2.00

ICED TEA

$4.00

Iced Coffee

$4.00

Diet Coke

$2.00

Ginger Ale

$2.00

Tea

$2.00

Unsweet/T

$3.00

Juice

$4.00

BEER

Singha

$6.00

Corona

$5.00

Sam Adam

$5.00

Coors Lite

$5.00

Blue Moon

$5.00

Miller Lite

$5.00

Jumai Sake/warm&cold

$7.00

WINE

Merlot/G

$8.00

Pinot Noir/G

$8.00

Malbec/G

$8.00

Shiraz/G

$8.00

Carbernet/G

$8.00

Pinot Noir/bottle

$30.00

Malbec/bottle

$30.00

Merlot/bottle

$28.00

Carbernet/bottle

$30.00

Shiraz/bottle

$30.00

Sauvignon Blanc

$8.00

Chardonnay

$8.00

Pinot Grigio

$8.00
All hours
Sunday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Monday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Tuesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Wednesday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Thursday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Friday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Saturday11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Thai Cusine. Come in and enjoy!

Location

555 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820

Directions

