Khaophums - Dover
555 Central Ave
Dover, NH 03820
APPETIZERS
Fried Tofu (8 Pcs)
Deep-fried to perfection, crispy skin, served with sweet & sour sauce topped with ground peanuts.
Vegetable Spring Rolls (5 pcs)
Crispy Spring Rolls with vegetables, filling, Served with sweet and sour sauce.
Chicken Spring Rolls (5 pcs)
Crispy Spring Rolls, with Chicken and vegetable filling, served with Sweet and sour sauce.
Pork Dumpling (8 pcs)
Pork Dumplings, chives filling server with Ginger sauce.
Vegetable Dumplings (8 pcs)
Vegetable Dumpling Served with Ginger sauce.
Thai Pancake (8 pcs)
Rice Flour Stuffed with Scallion Sever with Ginger Sauce.
Fresh Rolls (2 Rolls)
Shrimp and vegetables wrapped with rice paper, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Golden Bags (8 pcs)
Ground Chicken mixed with Onion Corn Scallion and Curry Powder Wrapped with Rice Paper sheets.
Shumai (Steamed or Fried)
Minced Chicken and Shrimp Wrapped with Wonton wrapper, Served with Ginger Sauce.
Shrimp Puthai (5 pcs)
Marinated Shrimp wrapped with egg roll sheets, deep-fried to crispy skin, served with sweet and sour sauce.
Crab Rangoon (12 pcs)
Cream cheese, crabmeat, scallion, onion and oyster sauce.
Chicken Satay
Grilled marinated chicken on skewers, served with peanut sauce
Chicken Wings
Dee-fried crispy wings, served with sweet chill sauce.
Appetizer Combo
6 pcs. Crab Rangoon, 2 pcs. Chicken Crispy Rolls, 2 pcs. Veggies Crispy Rolls, 4 pcs. Golden Bags, 2 pcs. Fried Pork Dumplings and 2 Pcs. Shrimp PuThai. (No Substitution).
SOUP
Tom Yum Soup
The famous Thai hot & sour soup with chopped tomatoes, red onion, lemongrass, lime leaves, mushrooms and scallion.
Tom Kha Soup
Delicious chicken soup with coconut lime, lemongrass, galangal, lime juice, mushrooms and scallion.
Wonton Soup
Clear Soup with mined Chicken& Shrimp in Wonton wrapper with Fresh lettuce and Scallion.
Tofu Soup
Clear soup with soft tofu, mix vegetables and scallions.
SALAD
Vegetable Salad
Fresh garden vegetables and fried tofu, served with our house peanut sauce dressing.
Green Papaya Salad (Som Tum)
Thai salad with shredded green papaya, carrots, tomatoes, string bean, roasted peanuts, tossed in spicy homemade lime dressing.
Lab Gai (Chicken Salad)
Ground chicken mixed with toasted rice, scallion, cilantro, red onion, lemongrass, lime juice, mint and Thai spices, served with fresh vegetables.
Yum Gai Krob (Crispy Chicken Salad)
Crispy chicken mixed Red onion, cilantro, scallion, carrot, mint and Thai style spicy dressing.
NOODLE SOUP (PHO)
Pho Chicken Noodle Soup
Rice noodle with chicken in chicken broth Thai style topped with onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout.
Pho Beef Noodle Soup
Rice Noodle with beef in beef broth Thai style topped with onion, scallion, cilantro and bean sprout.
Wonton Noodle Soup
Yellow noodle soup with pork wonton, wok chop, scallion and cilantro.
Da Mee Heang (Dry Noodle, No Broth)
Egg noodles with Moo Deang (Thai Style Pink Pork), Bok choy, with crispy wonton skin, scallion and cilantro.
FRIED NOODLES
Crazy Noodles (Drunken Noodle)
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with string bean, onion, bell peppers, carrots and basil leaves.
Drunken Udon
Stir-fried Udon noodle with bamboo shoot, onions, bell pepper, string bean and basil leaves.
Pad C-U
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with Chines broccoli, broccoli, carrots, egg and sweet soy sauce.
Pad Thai
stir-fired rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions and ground peanuts.
Tropical Noodles
Stir-fried egg noodles with eggs, bell peppers, broccoli carrots, Pineapple chunk, bean sprout and scallion.
County Style Noodle
Stir-fried flat rice noodles with eggs, bean sprouts, scallions, ground peanut and preserved cabbage on fresh lettuce.
Radnar
Pad Woonsen
FRIED RICE
Basil Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with your protein choice, bell peppers, carrots, green beans, onion and basil leaves.
Thai Fried Rice
Stir-fried with your protein choice, eggs, onions, carrots, bell peppers and scallions.
Pineapple Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with your protein choice, eggs, carrots, onions, bell peppers, pineapple, cashew nuts and scallions.
Mangoes Fried Rice
Stir-fried with your protein choice, eggs, carrots, onions, bell peppers, fresh ginger, dice sweet mangoes and scallions.
Crabmeat Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice with real crabmeat, eggs, onions, bell peppers, carrots, cilantro, garlic and scallions.
Crispy Chicken Fried Rice
Stir-fried rice crispy chicken with eggs, onions, carrots, bell peppers, tasty Pik Pow (Thai Chili paste) and scallions.
Phuket Fr
ENTREE
Cashew Nut Sauce
Sautéed with your protein choice with mushrooms, carrots, onion, pineapple, bell peppers, cashew nuts, scallion and Thai Chili Paste.
Basil Sauce
Sautéed with your protein choice with Spring beans, onion, bell peppers, basil leaves and Thai Chili sauce.
Broccoli
Sautéed with your protein choice with Broccoli, Carrots, bell pepper in brown sauce.
Ginger Sauce
Sautéed with your protein choice with slice fresh ginger, onion, carrots, mushrooms, bell peppers and scallion with Thai Chili paste.
Eggplant
Sautéed with your protein choice with Eggplant, carrots, bell peppers, and basil leaves.
Tofu with Vegetable
Sautee tofu with mixed vegetable and garlic sauce topped with cashew nut.
Kra Pow Ground Chicken
The most famous dish in Thailand, sautéed minced chicken, string bean, onion, bell pepper and holly basil leaves (Thai Kra Pow leaves).
Chicken Orange
Crispy Chicken with mix vegetable in Thai style orange sauce.
Garlic Sauce
Stir-fried assorted vegetables with your protein choice, fresh mint garlic, in Garlic Sauce, and topped with scallions.
Pik Khing
Sweet & Sour Sauce
Pineapple
Krapow
CURRY DISHES
Red Curry
Red curry & coconut milk with bamboo shoots, bell peppers, string bean, zucchini & basil leaves.
Yellow Curry
Gluten free, sweet potatoes, pineapple chunks, onions, bell pepper, tomatoes, with scallions.
Panang Curry
Gluten free, strings beans, mushrooms, bell peppers, bamboo shoots and basil leaves.
Green Curry
Gluten free, Bamboo shoots, string bean, bell peppers, broccoli, zucchini and basil leaves.
Massaman Curry
Gluten free, sweet potatoes, carrots, onions, tomatoes, bell peppers, scallion and roasted peanut.
Mango Curry
Gluten free, Rip fresh chunks of mango, tomatoes, zucchini, broccoli, bell peppers and scallion in our house yellow curry sauce.
CHEF SPECIALS
Sizzling Beef
Sautéed slice beef with mushroom, bell peppers, scallion in oyster flavor sauce.
Seafood Pik Pow
Sautéed shrimp, scallops, squid, mussels with mushrooms, bell pepper, string bean, scallions and basil leaves in a tasty Pik Pow sauce.
Pad Paradise
Stir-fried beef, shrimp, chicken with carrots, pineapple chunks, bell peppers, scallions, basil leaves, Pik Pow past and cashew nut.
Siam Splender
Sautéed Chicken, Beef, Shrimp and mixed vegetables.
Ginger Fish (Haddock Fillet)
Deep fried Haddock fillet with fresh ginger, onion, bell peppers, mushrooms, carrots, scallions in special homemade sauce.
Basil Fish
deep fried Haddock fillet with string bean, bell peppers, onion, mushrooms and crispy basil leaves.
Salmon Choo Chee
Grilled marinated Salmon topped with famous Choo Chee Curry, string beans, bell peppers, pineapple chunks, basil leaves and topped with lime leaves.
Penang Duck
Crispy de-boned half duck with Thai peanut sauce, string beans, bell peppers, carrot, pineapple chunks, scallion and ground peanut.
Duck Peanut Sauce
Khaophums Duck
Crispy de-boned half duck sautéed with mix vegetables in garlic sauce. Served with side of duck sauce and crispy wonton skin.
Orange Duck
Crispy de-boned half duck sautéed with mixed vegetable in Thai Style Orange Sauce.
Sea Firehouse
Ginger Salmon
Tam Duck
SIDE ORDER
DESSERTS
N/A BEVERAGE
BEER
|Sunday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Monday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Tuesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Friday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:30 am - 3:00 pm, 4:00 pm - 9:00 pm
Authentic Thai Cusine. Come in and enjoy!
555 Central Ave, Dover, NH 03820