Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience

1,316 Reviews

$$

48856 Romeo Plank

Macomb, MI 48044

Order Again

Popular Items

Pad Thai (Dinner)
Seafood Rangoons (5pc)
Classic Fried Rice (Dinner)

Online Pop

Coke

$3.00

Diet Coke

$3.00

Rootbeer

$3.00Out of stock

Dr Pepper

$3.00

Sprite

$3.00

Fanta Orange

$3.00

Iced Tea

$3.00

Lemonade

$3.00

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

(Vegan) Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

(Vegan) Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00Out of stock

ToGo Wine

Arrowood Cabernet Sauvignon

$20.00

Bottle House White

$15.00

House Red

$15.00

Jackson Estate Pinot Noir

$23.00

KJ Chardonnay

$15.00

Matanza’s Creek Sauv Blanc

$16.00

ToGo Beer

2 Pack Blue Moon

$6.00

2 Pack Chang Beer

$6.00

2 Pack M43

$6.00Out of stock

2 Pack Mic Ultra

$6.00

2 Pack Miller Lite

$6.00

2 Pack Random White Claws

$6.00

2 Pack Singha

$6.00

2 Pack Tiger Beer

$6.00Out of stock

4 Pack Blue Moon

$12.00

4 Pack Chang Beer

$12.00

4 Pack M43

$12.00Out of stock

4 Pack Mic Ultra

$12.00

4 Pack Miller Lite

$12.00

4 Pack Random White Claws

$12.00

4 Pack Singha

$12.00

4 Pack Tiger Beer

$12.00Out of stock

Bourbon Flights

Basil Hayden Flight

$16.00

Maker's Flight

$17.00

1oz pours of Maker’s 46, Maker’s Mark 101 and Maker’s Mark Wood Finishing Series SE4 x PR5.

Suntory Flight

$26.00

1oz pours of Hibiki Japanese Harmony, Yamazaki 12 and Hakushu 12.

Wax On Wax Off

$85.00

Mocktails

Virgin Pain-quilla

$7.00

Virgin Jade Tiki

$7.00

Virgin Mojito

$5.00

Virgin Mule

$5.00

Virgin Hibiscus Mule

$6.00

Virgin Purple Orchid

$6.00

Vintage Menu

1936 Gin Tom Collins

$45.00

Online Starters

Hot and Sour Soup

$5.00

A mildly sweet and spiced soup with eggs, bamboo shoots and rice noodles. Garnished with minced green onions.

Lemongrass Soup

$5.50

This rich and spicy soup is made with stock that features galanga root, lemongrass and lime leaves. It includes mushrooms and sliced tomatoes and is garnished with chopped cilantro.

Street Noodle Soup

$6.00

This Thai chicken noodle soup includes thin rice noodles, napa cabbage and chopped chicken. Garnished with cilantro, green onions, fresh bean sprouts, fried garlic, a lime wedge and drizzled with garlic chili oil.

Papaya Salad

$14.00

Prepared in the traditional style, shredded green papaya, tomatoes, green beans, crushed peanuts and Thai spices, are combined in a mortar and pestle each order and tossed in a tart and savory lime dressing.

Spring Roll (1pc)

$2.00

Cabbage, carrots, celery and bean thread noodles are lightly seasoned and finished with garlic and white pepper before being rolled and fried to golden brown in a crispy shell.

Summer Roll (1pc)

$7.00

Fresh rolls prepared with your choice of marinated chicken or tofu, carrots, cilantro, skinny rice noodles and green leaf lettuce, wrapped in a thin rice paper.

Dynamite Shrimp

$15.00

Khom Fai Sampler

$16.00

This shareable starter features our most popular appetizers: 3 seafood rangoons, 3 spring rolls and 3 chicken satay skewers. Served with sweet appetizer sauce, peanut sauce and cucumber salad.

Online Small Plates

Chicken Satay

$10.50

Whole chicken breasts are cut and marinated over night in curry spices and coconut milk. They are then skewered and grilled to order. Served with rich and savory peanut sauce and a cucumber salad.

Sticky Wings (4pc)

$8.00Out of stock

Our jumbo chicken wings, seasoned to perfection and deep fried until golden brown. Tossed in a sweet chili glaze. Garnished with minced green onions.

Seafood Rangoons (5pc)

$7.50

Seafood and crab, cream cheese and green onions lightly fried in a crispy, wonton shell. Served with a sweet appetizer sauce.

Devil Goons (5pc)

$7.50

A spicy version of our traditional seafood rangoons made with sriracha and ghost chili peppers.

Fried Tofu

$8.00

Lettuce Wraps

$10.50

Poutine

$9.00

Wok Fired Shrimp Tacos

$15.00

Fish Tacos

$12.00

Online Chef Specials

Pan Seared Tuna

$16.00

Salmon

$23.00

Fried Rice

Classic Fried Rice (Dinner)

$18.00

Curry Fried Rice (Dinner)

$18.00

Pineapple Fried Rice (Dinner)

$18.00

House Special Fried Rice (Dinner)

$19.00

Noodles

Pad Thai (Dinner)

$18.00

Broccoli Noodles (Dinner)

$18.00

Drunken Noodles (Dinner)

$18.00

Glass Noodles (Dinner)

$18.00

Curry Noodles (Dinner)

$18.00

Entrees

Pad Basil (Dinner)

$18.00

Pad Vegetable (Dinner)

$18.00

Pad Cashew (Dinner)

$18.00

Red Curry (Dinner)

$18.00

Yellow Curry (Dinner)

$18.00

Green Curry (Dinner)

$18.00

Potato Curry (Dinner)

$18.00

Crispy Chicken (Dinner)

$18.00

Sweet and Sour (Dinner)

$18.00

Kids

Kids Crispy Chicken

$6.00

Kids Fried Rice

$6.00

Mini Corn Dogs

$6.00Out of stock

Kids Mac and Cheese

$6.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$7.00

Online Dessert

Fried Ice Cream

$8.50

Apple Pie Rangoons

$9.50

Bangkok Brownie

$10.00

Cookie Sammich

$9.50Out of stock

Special-Teas

Strawberries and Cream

$5.50

Strawberry and cream milk tea with strawberry popping bubbles.

Pina Colada

$5.50

Coconut and pineapple flavored fruit tea with mango popping bubbles.

Thai Tea Bubble

$5.50

Our classic Thai tea dessert drink with black tapioca pearls.

The Phat Panda

$5.50

The original Phat Panda! Mango and peach flavored fruit tea with black tapioca pearls.

Unicorn Punch

$5.50

Strawberry lemonade and taro milk paired with strawberry popping bubbles.

Create Your Own

Fruit Tea

$5.50

Milk Tea

$5.50

Boba Punch (Lemonade)

$5.50

Wine Sales

Emmolo No.5 Sparkling

$36.00

Emmolo Sauv. Blanc

$15.00

Met Soleil Chard

$17.00

Red Schooner Malbec

$45.00

Caymus Cabernet

$80.00

Raffle Tickets

Event ticket

$120.00
All hours
SundayClosed
MondayClosed
Tuesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Wednesday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Khom Fai is a modern Thai dining experience rooted in generations of Thai tradition. Whether you are celebrating with friends and family or an intimate dinner for two, our award winning food and hospitality program will leave you completely satisfied.

Website

Location

48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044

Directions

