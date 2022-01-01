Khom Fai: Thai Dining Experience
1,316 Reviews
$$
Attributes and Amenities
All hours
|Sunday
|Closed
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Wednesday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Thursday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Friday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
|Saturday
|4:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info
Khom Fai is a modern Thai dining experience rooted in generations of Thai tradition. Whether you are celebrating with friends and family or an intimate dinner for two, our award winning food and hospitality program will leave you completely satisfied.
Location
48856 Romeo Plank, Macomb, MI 48044
Gallery
