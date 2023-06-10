  • Home
KHON Thai Kitchen by Seeda 5800 Burnet Rd

No reviews yet

5800 Burnet Rd

Austin, TX 78756

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Call

Hours

Directions

Gift Cards


Non-alcoholic

Thai Iced Tea

$5.00

Thai Iced Coffee

$5.00

Thai Green Tea

$5.00

Soda

$3.00

Bael Fruit Drink

$5.00

Passionfruit

$5.00

Topo Chico

$3.00

Iced Tea

$2.00

Flavored Tea (Hot/Cold)

$4.00

Fresh Coconut Juice

$5.00

Alcoholic (Copy)

Kirin Ichiban

$5.00

Thirsty Goat

$5.00

Appetizers

A1 Khon Roll

$7.00

A2 Garden Roll

$7.00

A3 Cheese Roll

$6.00

A4 KHON WINGS

$10.00

A5 Pork Belly

$12.00

A6 Poke Nacho

$12.00Out of stock

A7 Satay

$10.00

A8 Brussel Sprouts

$8.00

A9 Fried Tofu

$8.00

A10 Gyoza

$8.00

A11 Pala Salmon

$12.00

SOUP

T1 Tom Yum*

$8.00

T2 Tom Kha

$8.00

T3 Tom Jerd

$8.00

T4 Wonton Soup

$8.00

T5 Po Tak Seafood**

$20.00

Salad

S1 Tum Tad

$18.00

S2 Yum Naer

$18.00

S3 Laab

$15.00

Noodle Soup

NS1 Spicy KhonThai Noodle

$15.00

NS2 Kanom Jean Pra-Luck

$16.00Out of stock

Stir Fry Noodle

N1 Pad Thai

$14.00

N2 Pad See Ew

$14.00

N3 Pad Kee Mao

$14.00

N4 Pad Woonsen

$14.00

N5 Yellow Noodle

$14.00

N6 Ba Meeh Hang

$14.00Out of stock

N7 Lard Nar

$14.00Out of stock

Fried Rice

R1 Original Fried Rice

$15.00

R2 Pineapple Fried Rice

$15.00

R3 Thai Pepper Fried Rice

$15.00

R4Tom Yum Fried Rice

$15.00Out of stock

R5 Khon Fried Rice

$16.00

R6 Crab Fried Rice

$22.00

Entree

E1 Ga-Prao*

$15.00

E2 Pad Cashew

$15.00

E3 Broccoli Lover

$15.00

E4 Vegetable Stir Fry

$15.00

E5 Pad Cha Hot Plate

$15.00

E6 Kratiem Prick Thai

$15.00

E7 Sesame Chicken

$15.00

E8 Pad Hoy Line

$15.00

E9 Pad Khing

$15.00

Curry

C1 Green Curry**

$15.00

C2 Yellow Curry**

$15.00

C3 Massaman Curry**

$15.00

C4 Gang Pa***

$15.00

Khon Special

K1 Moo Ping

$18.00

K2 Panang Beef**

$21.00

K3 Kua Kling Praram***

$20.00

K4 Chu-Chee Salmon**

$20.00

K5 Hanuman Transform

$30.00

K6 Tosakaan Tear

$30.00

K7 Kaow Tom Seeda

$30.00Out of stock

K8 Nam Kradook

$20.00

K9 Tamarind Duck

$25.00

K10 Numprick Pra Narai

$30.00

K11 Kao Soi

$15.00

Desserts

D1 Sticky Rice Mango

$10.00Out of stock

D2 Sticky Rice Egg Custard

$7.00Out of stock

D3 Fried Banana

$7.00Out of stock

D4 Coconut Cake

$7.00

D5 Thai Tea Crepe Cake

$7.00

D6 Crispy Roti

$7.00

Homemade Ice Cream

Coconut Ice-cream

$6.00Out of stock

Thai Iced Tea Ice-Cream

$6.00

Roasted Peanut Ice-Cream

$6.00Out of stock

Mango Sorbet

$6.00

Strawberry Sorbet

$6.00

Add Ons

Extra White Rice

$2.00

Extra Riceberry Rice

$3.00

Extra Sauce

$1.00

Extra sticky Rice

$3.00

Extra Proteins

$3.00

Extra Flat Noodles

$2.00

Extra Pad Thai Noodles

$2.00

Extra Kanom Jean

$3.00

Extra Egg

$1.00

Extra Fried Egg

$2.00

Extra Steamed Veggies

$2.00
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

5800 Burnet Rd, Austin, TX 78756

Directions

Main pic

