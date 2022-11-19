Restaurant header imageView gallery
Mediterranean
Middle Eastern
Sandwiches

Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant

9340 W Sahara #106

Las Vegas, NV 89117

Popular Items

Chicken Kabob (3)
Lamb Gyro sandwich
Hummus

Take Out Packages

Mezza Platter (appetizer platter for 10)

$45.00

Tabbouleh, Hummus, Baba, Labni, Veggie Grape Leaves, 10 pieces of pita bread

Farooj Whole Chicken Meal Deal

$39.95

One whole Farooj chicken with roasted vegetables, choice of dip, salad and 6 pieces of pita bread.

4 Person Package

$54.80

Choice of 1 meat, 1 salad, 1 dip, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.

6 Person Package

$83.70

Choice of 1 meat, 1 salad, 1 dip, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.

10 Person Package

$134.50

Choice of 2 meats, 2 salads, 1 dip, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.

12 Person Package

$161.40

Choice of 2 meats, 2 salads, 1 dip, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.

16 Person Package

$215.20

Choice of 4 meats, 2 salads, 2 dips, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.

20 Person Package

$269.00

Choice of 4 meats, 2 salads, 2 dips, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.

Chafing Setup

$15.00

Mezza

Hummus

$8.95

Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil gluten free, vegan

Jalapeno Hummus

$9.95

Hummus, fresh jalapeños gluten free, vegan

Avocado Jalapeno Hummus

$11.50

Jalapeño Hummus, fresh Avocado gluten free, vegan

Avocado Hummus

$10.50

Hummus, fresh Avocado gluten free, vegan

Baba Ghanoush

$8.95

grilled eggplant, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil gluten free, vegan

Labni

$8.50

dried yogurt gluten free, vegetarian

Labni-Matoom

$8.95

Labni, garlic, mint gluten free, vegetarian

Magdoos w/Labni

$9.95

Pickled baby eggplants, walnuts, seasonings over Labni gluten free, vegetarian

Fresh Vegetables Side

$3.50

gluten free, vegan

Fresh Vegetables Full

$5.00

gluten free, vegan

Chicken Tenders (4)

$10.95

Bamieh (Okra) Cold

$8.50

onions, garlic, cilantro, tomatoes, spices gluten free, vegan

Cheese, Pickles & Olives

$9.95

feta, haloum cheese, pickled cucumbers/turnips, Kalamata olives gluten free, vegetarian

Veggie Grape Leaves (5)

$9.95

parsley, tomatoes, onion, rice, spices gluten free, vegan

Meat Grape Leaves (5)

$9.95

lamb, rice, spices gluten free

Cucumber and Yogurt

$7.95

cucumbers, yogurt, garlic, mint gluten free, vegetarian

Fried Haloum Cheese (3)

$10.95

goat cheese fried vegetarian

Foohl Hot

$7.95

Fava beans, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, served hot gluten free, vegan