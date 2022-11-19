- Home
- Las Vegas
- Westside
- Mediterranean
- Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant
Khoury’s Mediterranean Restaurant
No reviews yet
9340 W Sahara #106
Las Vegas, NV 89117
Popular Items
Take Out Packages
Mezza Platter (appetizer platter for 10)
Tabbouleh, Hummus, Baba, Labni, Veggie Grape Leaves, 10 pieces of pita bread
Farooj Whole Chicken Meal Deal
One whole Farooj chicken with roasted vegetables, choice of dip, salad and 6 pieces of pita bread.
4 Person Package
Choice of 1 meat, 1 salad, 1 dip, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.
6 Person Package
Choice of 1 meat, 1 salad, 1 dip, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.
10 Person Package
Choice of 2 meats, 2 salads, 1 dip, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.
12 Person Package
Choice of 2 meats, 2 salads, 1 dip, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.
16 Person Package
Choice of 4 meats, 2 salads, 2 dips, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.
20 Person Package
Choice of 4 meats, 2 salads, 2 dips, 1 sauce. Includes rice, bread and baklava.
Chafing Setup
Mezza
Hummus
Garbanzo beans, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil gluten free, vegan
Jalapeno Hummus
Hummus, fresh jalapeños gluten free, vegan
Avocado Jalapeno Hummus
Jalapeño Hummus, fresh Avocado gluten free, vegan
Avocado Hummus
Hummus, fresh Avocado gluten free, vegan
Baba Ghanoush
grilled eggplant, lemon juice, garlic, sesame oil gluten free, vegan
Labni
dried yogurt gluten free, vegetarian
Labni-Matoom
Labni, garlic, mint gluten free, vegetarian
Magdoos w/Labni
Pickled baby eggplants, walnuts, seasonings over Labni gluten free, vegetarian
Fresh Vegetables Side
gluten free, vegan
Fresh Vegetables Full
gluten free, vegan
Chicken Tenders (4)
Bamieh (Okra) Cold
onions, garlic, cilantro, tomatoes, spices gluten free, vegan
Cheese, Pickles & Olives
feta, haloum cheese, pickled cucumbers/turnips, Kalamata olives gluten free, vegetarian
Veggie Grape Leaves (5)
parsley, tomatoes, onion, rice, spices gluten free, vegan
Meat Grape Leaves (5)
lamb, rice, spices gluten free
Cucumber and Yogurt
cucumbers, yogurt, garlic, mint gluten free, vegetarian
Fried Haloum Cheese (3)
goat cheese fried vegetarian
Foohl Hot
Fava beans, garlic, lemon juice, olive oil, served hot gluten free, vegan