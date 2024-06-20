Khousay House
6925 Lakeview Haven Dr
Houston, TX 77084
Traditional Khousay
Burgers and Phillys
- Beef Burger
Layered with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, our special sauce, with melted cheese$8.99
- Beef Burger w/ Fries
Layered with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, our special sauce, with melted cheese$11.99
- Chicken Burger
Layered with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, our special sauce, with melted cheese.$8.99
- Chicken Burger w/ Fries
Layered with lettuce, tomato, mayo, ketchup, our special sauce, with melted cheese.$11.99
- Chopped Cheese Beef
Layered with onion, bel peppers, lettuce, mayo, our special sauce with melted cheese (Optional: Serrano Pepper)$8.99
- Chopped Cheese w/Fries
Layered with onion, bel peppers, lettuce, mayo, our special sauce with melted cheese (Optional: Serrano Pepper)$11.99
- Chopped Cheese Chicken
Layered with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, mayo, our special sauce, with melted cheese (Optional: Serrano Peppers)$8.99
- Chopped Cheese Chicken w/ Fries
Layered with onions, bell peppers, lettuce, mayo, our special sauce, with melted cheese (Optional: Serrano Peppers)$11.99
- Beef Philly Cheese Sandwich
Beef Steak in Hero Bread with Glazed Bell Peppers, Onions, Orange sauce & Melted Cheese$8.99
- Beef Philly Cheese Sandwich w/ Fries
Beef Steak in Hero Bread with Glazed Bell Peppers, Onions, Orange sauce & Melted Cheese$11.99
- Chicken Philly Cheese Sandwich
Chicken Filled in Hero bread with glazed bell peppers, onions, orange sauce, and Melted Cheese$8.99
- Chicken Philly Cheese Sandwich w/ Fries
Chicken Filled in Hero bread with glazed bell peppers, onions, orange sauce, and Melted Cheese$11.99
- khousay Chicken Sandwish$8.99
- Khousay Chicken Sandwish W/Fries$11.99
- khousay Beef Sandwish$8.99
- khousay Beef Sandwish W/Fries$11.99
Curry with Rice
- Boneless Beef Curry with Choice of Rice or Naan
Tender boneless beef cooked in a rich and aromatic curry sauce, served with your choice of fluffy rice or warm naan bread.$8.99
- Boneless Chicken Curry with choic of rice or Naan
Juicy boneless chicken simmered in a flavorful curry sauce, paired with your choice of fragrant rice or freshly baked naan bread.$8.99
Fries
- Seasoned Fries$2.99
- Masala Fries - Sprinkled with Chaat Masala$3.49
- Cheese Fries$5.99
- Beef Loaded Fries served with Cheese$7.99
- Chicken Loaded Fries served with Cheese$7.99
- Chopped Beef Loaded Fries served with cheese$7.99
- Chopped Chicken Loaded Fries served with Cheese$7.99
- Philly Steak Loaded Fires served w/Cheese$7.99
|Sunday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Monday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Tuesday
|Closed
|Wednesday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Thursday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Friday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
|Saturday
|12:00 pm - 11:30 pm
6925 Lakeview Haven Dr, Houston, TX 77084