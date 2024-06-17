khyber 270 Spur dr S
270 Spur dr S
Bayshore, NY 11706
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
Full Menu
Vegetarian Entrées
- Saag Paneer
Spinach and cottage cheese with Indian herbs. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Malai Kofta
Vegetable dumpling with cashew sauce. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Paneer Makhani
Diced cottage cheese with tomato in a rich cream sauce. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Mutter Paneer
Creamy green peas and cottage cheese. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Vegetable Jalfrezi
Mixed vegetables with sliced onion and bell peppers. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Methi Mutter Malai
Fenugreek leaves, green peas and cottage cheese in a rich creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Vegetable Malabar
Mixed vegetables with mustard, dried chili and coconut sauce. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Chana Masala
Chickpeas with Indian spices. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Karahi Paneer
Cottage cheese, diced onion, bell pepper and tomato with Indian herbs. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Chana Saag
Spinach and chickpeas with a light creamy sauce. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Dal Makhani
Black lentils, herbs and spices. Served with basmati rice$15.95
- Aloo Saag
Potato and spinach with Indian herbs. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Baigan Bharta
Eggplant with green peas and onion tomato sauce. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Aloo Gobi
Cauliflower and potato with onion sauce and Indian herbs$14.95
- Bhindi Masala
Dry okra and herbs. Served with basmati rice$14.95
- Dal Tadka
Yellow lentils with onion, cumin and dry chili. Served with basmati rice$14.95
Gyros & More
Breads
- Classic Naan
Classic Indian bread$2.00
- Garlic Naan
Classic Indian bread made with garlic$4.00
- Onion Kulcha
Naan stuffed with onions$7.00
- Cheese Kulcha
Naan stuffed with cheese$7.00
- Aloo Paratha
Traditional Indian flatbread stuffed with potato$7.00
- Bullet Naan
Naan stuffed with jalapeños and spices$6.00
- Keema Paratha
Traditional Indian flatbread stuffed with ground chicken$7.00
- Puri
Traditional unleavened deep-fried bread$4.00
- Chicken Tikka Naan
Soft flour bread with chicken tikka$7.00
- Mint Lachha Paratha
Soft flour bread with mint$7.00
- Roti$2.00
- Sesame Naan$4.00
- Bread Basket
Naan, garlic, peshawari$12.95
Side On's
Desserts & Chai
- Kheer
Basmati rice cooked for served hours in luxurious thickened milk$7.00
- Gulab Jamun
2 pieces of juicy fried cheese balls dipped in honey syrup$5.00
- Ras Malai
Cottage cheese balls cooked in luxurious thickened milk and quickly frozen, topped with almonds, pistachios and a hint of rose water$5.00
- Gajar Halva
Carrot pudding$6.95
- Masala Chai$3.95
- Doodh Patti$3.95
- Chocolate Brownie$3.00
- Cookies$2.75
Drinks
Appetizers
- 2 Piece Vegetable Samosa
Baked pastry with potato and pea filling$4.95
- Vegetable Pakoras
Baked pastry with chicken and vegetable filling$10.95
- Lasooni Gobi
Cauliflower florets toasted in a honey garlic sauce$11.95
- Aloo Papri Chaat
Potato, chickpeas and onion with cumin, tamarind and yoghurt$10.95
- Cauliflower Manchurian
Diced chicken cooked with herbs and chili$11.95
- Vegetable Spring Roll
Thin crêpe pastry skin enveloping a mixture of savory fillings$10.95
- Paneer Pakoras
Cottage cheese fried in chickpea flour$12.95
- Samosa Chaat
Samosa chickpeas with mint and tamarind$10.95
- Chili Chicken
Diced chicken cooked with herbs and chili$12.95
- 2 Piece Chicken Samosa
Baked pastry with chicken and vegetable filling$5.95
- Chicken Pakora
Chicken fritters with tamarind sauce$12.95
- Chicken Manchurian
Fried chicken with spicy sauce$12.95
- Honey Crispy Chicken
Boneless chicken, dried chili and honey sauce$12.95
- Fish Fry
Fried fish, mustard chutney, cucumber and onion relish$13.95
- Garlic Shrimp
Shrimp sautéed with garlic and tangy sauce$13.95
- Fish Chili
Fish cooked with herbs and chili$13.95
- Chicken 65
Boneless fried chicken in a spicy sauce$12.95
- Fish Pakora
Fish fritters with tamarind sauce$13.95
Soups
- Multigatany Soup
Traditional soup, lentils and lemon$6.95
- Spicy Coriander Soup
Golden mushroom and coriander leaves flavored with lemon$6.95
- Sweet Corn Soup
Made with cream style corn and whole kernel corn, cabbage, carrot and selected spices$6.95
- Hot and Sour Soup
Chinese soup that's savoury, spicy and tangy$6.95
- Manchow Soup
Chinese soup made with mixed vegetables, garlic, ginger, soya sauce, ground pepper$6.95