Ki' Mexico 3839 Gilbert

3839 Gilbert

Shreveport, LA 71104

FOOD

APPS

Guacamole Show

$11.23

FRESH MADE GUACAMOLE TOPPED WITH ROASTED SUNFLOWER SEEDS A FLIGHT OF OUR SALSAS. SERVED WITH CORN TORTILLAS AND CHIPS

Elote

$4.81

MEXICAN STYLE CORN ON THE COB WITH A TOUCH OF LIME. MEXICAN MAYO. COTIJA CHEESE AND CHILLI POWDER

extra tortillas (4)

$2.00

extra tortilla (1)

$0.50

Guaca refill

$6.00

TOSTADA

Salmon Tostada

$8.71

EPAZOTE BAKED SALMON MIXED WITH TOMATOES, CILANTRO AND ONIONS ON TOP OF A CRUNCHY TOSTADA WITH CHIPOTLE MAYO AND FINISHED WITH AVOCADO

ENSALADAS

De la casa Salad

$10.55

LARGE MIXED GREENS. TOMaTOES. TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS AND OUESO FRESCO. WITH A SIMPLE CITRUS HONEY VINAIGRETTE LARGE MIXED GREENS. TOMATOES. TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS AND QUESO FRESCO. WITH A SIMPLE CITRUS HONEY VINAIGRETTE. CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO "ADD SAMPLE FARM CHICKEN FOR ADDITIONAL 6.00 **ADD SHRIMP FOR ADDITIONAL 8.00

Seasonal Salad

$10.55

Side Salad

$5.04

LARGE MIXED GREENS. TOMaTOES. TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS AND OUESO FRESCO. WITH A SIMPLE CITRUS HONEY VINAIGRETTE LARGE MIXED GREENS. TOMATOES. TOASTED PUMPKIN SEEDS AND QUESO FRESCO. WITH A SIMPLE CITRUS HONEY VINAIGRETTE. CUCUMBER AND AVOCADO "ADD SAMPLE FARM CHICKEN FOR ADDITIONAL 6.00 **ADD SHRIMP FOR ADDITIONAL 8.00

TACOS

Quesadilla De Hongos

$4.81

MUSHROOM MEDLEY COOKED WITH GARLIC AND EPAZOTE. WITH JARLSBERG CHEESE BLEND AND MORITA PEPPER SAUCE ON TOP

Silvestre

$4.59

SAUTEED POTATOES AND MUSHROOMS MIXED WITH CORN AND KALE. ON CORN TORTILLA. WITH QUESO FRESCO AND AVOCADO. JADE. DIABLO OR INDIA SALSA. VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE

Nopal

$4.59

TENDER CACTUS SAUTÉED WITH ONIONS AND OREGANO. TOPPED WITH QUESO FRESCO, PICO DE GALLO AND AVOCADO ON CORN TORTILLA. JADE. DIABLO OR INDIA SALSA. VEGAN OPTION AVAILABLE

Cochinita

$4.59

ON A CORN TORTILLA, SLOW ROASTED MAHAFFEY FARM'S PORK MARINATED IN SPICES, ORANGE AND ACHIOTE, CHEESE, CILANTRO AND SPICY YUCATAN HABANERO RELISH OR MILD PICKLED ONIONS

Poblano

$5.04

ON A FLOUR TORTILLA, CHICKEN MIXED WITH POBLANO PEPPERS, MUSHROOMS AND CORN, COOKED WITH A CREAMY SAUCE. CHEESE. CILANTRO, ONIONS AND DIABLO SALSA

Bistè

$5.04

ON A FLOUR OR CORN TORTILLA. THIN SLICED SIRLOIN, CHORIZO AND GREEN ONIONS, A TOUCH OF OUR SALSA DIABLO, AND CHEESE, FINISHED WITH CILANTRO, ONIONS AND YOUR CHOICE OF JADE, DIABLO OR INDIA SALSA

Chiquitibum

$5.73

ON A CORN TORTILLA THE BISTE (STEAK. CHORIZO AND GREEN ONIONS) WITH CACTUS AND AVOCADO ON TOP. CHEESE. CILANTRO AND ONIONS. JADE. DIABLO OR INDIA SALSA

Taco De Camaron

$5.96

SHRIMP MARINATED IN CHIPOTLE. ON A CORN TORTILLA WITH CHIPOTLE CITRUS MAYO. MIXED GREENS AND PICKLED VEGETABLES

Pescado Borracho

$5.96

TEQUILA. CERVEZA AND CILANTRO MARINATED GRILLED REDFISH TACO TOPPED WITH CABBAGE. CITRUS CUCUMBER AND CILANTRO RELISH. MICHELADA SAUCE AND OCEAN MIXED GREENS

Gringa

$5.96

ON A FLOUR TORTILLA. MARINATED PORK IN ANCHO AND GUAJILLO PEPPERS WRAPPED IN A CHEESE CRUST. WITH CILANTRO AND ONIONS, JADE, DIABLO OR INDIA SALSA. MAKE IT A TOFU GRINGA FOR NO ADDITIONAL CHARGE.

Chapulin

$5.73

TORTUGAS

Aguacate Tortuga

$10.86

AVOCADO, QUESO FRESCO. TOMATOES. FRESH ONIONS MICROGREENS. HOMEMADE PICKLED JALEPENOS. AND MEXICAN MAYO **ADD A MAHAFFEY FARMS EGG FOR ADDITIONAL 1.83

Andouille Sausage

$11.92

TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEESE. CHIPOTLE, TOMATO. AVOCADO. ONIONS. MUSTARD. AND MEXICAN MAYO *ADD A MAHAFFEY FARM'S EGG FOR ADDITIONAL 1.83

Smoked Ham

$11.92

TOPPED WITH MELTED CHEESE. CHIPOTLE, TOMATO. AVOCADO. ONIONS. MUSTARD. AND MEXICAN MAYO *ADD A MAHAFFEY FARM'S EGG FOR ADDITIONAL 1.83

Spicy Tortuga De Pollo

$11.92

SAMPLE FARM SHREDDED CHICKEN MIXED WITH GRILLED ONIONS. QUESO FRESCO. MEXICAN MAYO. TOMATOES. MICRO GREENS HOMEMADE PICKLED JALEPEÑOS AND CARROTS. AVOCADO. AND INDIA SALSA **ADD A MAHAFFEY FARM'S EGG FOR ADDITIONAL 1.83

SIDES

Arroz Al Epazote

$4.81

RICE COOKED WITH CORN. SCENTED WITH EPAZOTE

Frijoles Prietos

$4.81

BLACK BEANS SCENTED WITH AVOCADO LEAF, TOPPED WITH PICO AND QUESO FRESCO

Rice & Beans Plate

$4.81

Aguacate Side

$1.50

Huevo

$1.84

Chicken

$6.00

Shrimp

$8.00

KIDS

Kids Quesadilla

$2.06

ADD COCHINITA FOR ADDITIONAL 3.21 ADD POBLANO FOR ADDITIONAL 1.83 ADD BISTE FOR ADDITIONAL 1.83

La Nina

$4.49

STACKED CHEESE AND SMOKED TURKEY BREAST QUESADILLA

Karlitos

$4.13

2 CORN QUESADILLAS WITH BLACK BEANS AND CHEESE

ESPECIALES

Soup

$6.42+

Birria

$14.44

Birria Single

$5.00

FLANES

Valentino

$11.69

Xocolatl

$9.17

Ice Crem scoop

$4.50

SALSA JARS

Pacifico Salsa Jar

$7.34

ROASTED TOMATILLOS AND JALEPEÑOS

Jade Salsa Jar

$7.34

AVOCADO. TOMATILLO. CILANTRO AND JALEPENOS

Volcan Salsa Jar

$7.34

CHIPOTLE. JALEPENO. ROASTED TOMATOES AND A TOUCH OF CUMIN

Diablo Salsa Jar

$7.34

ROASTED TOMATOES. TOMATILLOS. AND CHILE DE ARBOL

Yucatan Salsa Jar

$7.34

PICKLED RED ONIONS AND HABANEROS

India Salsa Jar

$9.81

PURE JALEPENO PUREE

infierno salsa jar

$9.81

Side Salsa

$3.00

CERVEZAS

BOTTLES

BTL Modelo Negra

$5.04

BTL Pacifico

$5.04

BTL Victoria

$5.04

BTL XX Amber

$5.04

BTL Sol

$5.04

BTL Angry Orchard Cider

$5.04

BTL Lagunitas IPA

$6.19

BTL Ghost In The Machine DIPA

$6.19

BTL Reasonably Corrupt Black Lager

$5.04

CANS

(c ) Seventh Tap Don Pablo

$6.50

(c ) Seventh Tap Wavez

$6.50

(c ) Reasonably Corrupt

$5.25

Juiceport

$6.50

DRAFT

318 Golden Ale

$5.50

Southern Drawl Pilsner

$5.73

Commotion APA

$5.73

Rhinestone Life

$6.84

BEVERAGES

SODA

$2.75

HIBISCUS TEA

$3.21

MEXICAN COKE

$3.25

JARRITO

$3.25

BOING

$3.25

COFFEE

$1.85

TOPO CHICO

$2.75

ABITA ROOT BEER

$3.25

BOTTLE WATER

$2.00

TITLE BOXING

COCKTAILS

CALAVERITA

$6.50

MOSCOW MULE

$6.50

CIDRA

$6.50

WINE

LAPIS LUNA PINOT NOIR

$6.00

LAPIS LUNA SBLANC

$6.00
All hours
Sunday10:30 am - 3:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 10:00 pm
Location

3839 Gilbert, Shreveport, LA 71104

Directions

