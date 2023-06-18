Kia’s Cafe 317 N DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST.
No reviews yet
Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant
All hours
|Sunday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Monday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Tuesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Wednesday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Thursday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Friday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
|Saturday
|8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info
Come in and enjoy!
Location
317 N DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST., Natchez, MS 39120
Gallery
Similar restaurants in your area
601 On Main Southern Cooking - 323 Main Street
No Reviews
323 Main Street Natchez, MS 39120
View restaurant