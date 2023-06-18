  • Home
  Natchez
  Kia's Cafe - 317 N DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST.
Kia's Cafe 317 N DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST.

No reviews yet

317 N DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST.

Natchez, MS 39120

LATE NIGHT

KIA’S SIGNATURE BURGER PLT

$9.95

8oz patty with 2 slices of cheese, bacon, lettuce, tomato, pickles, grilled onions, mustard & Mayo with fries

BARRY'S SPECIAL PLT

$13.50

2 signature cheeseburgers and fries

Large MIKEY'S SPECIAL PLT

$19.50

2 burgers, 3 fried whole wings with fries

HANGOVER BURGER PLT

$12.95

8 oz patty with eggs, bacon, ham, cheese, lettuce, tomato, grilled onions, mustard, mayo and cheese sauce with fries

FRIED/GRILLED PORK CHOP PLT

$12.50

2 fried or grilled pork chops, fries, house salad and toast

FRIED/GRILLED PORKCHOP SANDWICH

$7.75

CHICKEN WING PLT

$12.00

FRIED/ GRILLED LRG CATFISH FILLET PLT

$15.00

LRG CATFISH STEAK PLT

$12.00

Catfish steaks, fries, salad and toast

FRIED/GRILLED SMALL CATFISH PLT

$12.95

SMALL CATFISH STEAK PLT

$10.50

Catfish steaks, fries, salad and toast

SHRIMP & GRITS

$18.95

Sautéd shrimp served with creamy grits and toast

STEAK & EGGS

$18.95

FULL BREAKFAST

$7.50

T-BONE

$24.95

8oz T bone steak, baked potatoes, house salad and toast

ALL DAY

WIFE ME UP SALMON PASTA

$22.95

Grilled 6 oz salmon Served in a creamy wine sauce laid over a bed of angel hair pasta and a house salad

MAGNOLIA STEAK PASTA

$22.75

Grilled ribeye steak in a creamy wine house sauce served on a bed of fettuccine with salad & toast

CHICKEN & SASUAGE PASTA

$21.50

BLACKENED CATFISH

$22.50

SHRIMP & GRITS

$18.95

Sautéd shrimp served with creamy grits and toast

SMOTHERED PORKCHOP PLT

$13.75

MEATLOAF PLT

$11.50

LRG BUFFLO RIBS PLT

$10.75

Buffalo fish, fries, salad, and to

SMALL BUFFLO RIB PLT

$9.75

Buffalo fish, fries, salad and toast

GRILLED CHICKEN SALAD

$12.50

CHEF SALAD

$12.00

STUFFED TURKEY LEG

$17.95

NEW ORLEANS STUFFED BELLPEPPERS

$9.75

Mouth watering bell pepper stuffed with creole seasoned shy & beef rice served with house salad and toast

T-BONE

$24.95

8oz T bone steak, baked potatoes, house salad and toast

TASTE OF SAVANNAH SEAFOOD PASTA

$23.95

Grilled Shrimp, scallops & crawfish tails served in a creamy house sauce bed of fettuccine and a house salad

Seafood baked potato

$15.95

Idaho potato baked covered with shrimp, crawfish tails and creamy house sauce

Smothered Roast baked potato

$14.95

Idaho potato covered in Smothered roast and gravy served

Ribeye steak plate

$22.95

8 oz Ribeye, baked potato, house salad & toast

Meatloaf plate

$12.50

A savory meatloaf in a tomato gm, mashed potatoes, house salad & toast

STUFFED TURKEY LEGS

$16.95

Falling off the bone baked turkey leg stuffed with creamy macaroni and cheese served with salad and toast

DESSERTS

PEACH COBBLER

$6.50

STRAWBERRY DREAM

$7.00

PRAILINE DELIGHT

$7.50

BEVERAGE

HOT COFFEE

$1.50

COKE

$2.50

SPRITE

$2.50

ORANGE SODA

$2.50

DIET COKE

$2.50

STAWBERRY DR.PEPPER

$2.50

STRAWBERRY SODA

$2.50

BOTTLED WATER

$1.50
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Location

317 N DR. MARTIN LUTHER KING JR ST., Natchez, MS 39120

Directions

