THRōW Social® Delray Beach
29 SE 2nd Ave
Delray Beach, FL 33444
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
Blue Hawaiian
Titos Vodka, Bacardi Coconut Run, Blue Curacao, Pineapple Juice, Sour
Loco 4 Coco(nut)
Ilegal Melon Cooler
Espresso Martini
Perfect Paloma
Watermelon Throjito
Papa's Pilar Blonde, Watermelon Puree, Mint, Lime juice, Cane Sugar Syrup,. Soda
Tropic Like its Hot
Painkiller
Pussers Rum, Pineapple Juice, Orange Juice, Coconut Creme, Nutmeg, Lime
Chandon Garden Spritz
Moet Chandon Garden Spritz, Bitters, Mint, Orange
Pink Flamingo Basil Lemonade
Belvedere Lemon Basil, Cane Sugar Syrup, Lemon Juice, Soda, Middled Basil
Fresh AF Margarita
Jose Cuervo, Fresh lime juice, Cane sugar syrup
Spicy-AF Margarita
One LIfe Tequila, Sour Mix, Cane Sugar Syrup, Triple Sec, Jalapenos
Liquid Lullaby
Fords Gin, Fresh Squeezed Lemon, Monin Lavender Syrup, Edible Orchard
Pineapple Cup Painkiller
Pineapple Cup Refill
LIQUOR
Well Stoli Vodka
Grey Goose Vodka $12
Belvedere
Belvedere Organics
Deep Eddy Lemon
Grey Goose Essences
Reyka
Stoli Blueberi
Stoli Citros
Stoli Ohrangi
Stoli Razberi
Stoli Vanilla
Tito's
Well Bombay Dry
Bombay Sapphire
Hendricks
Well Jim Beam
Well Dewars
Aberfeldy
Angel’s Envy
Angel’s Envy Rye
Balvenie 12
Blackened
Bulleit Bourbon
Bulleit Rye
Chivas
Crown Royal
Crown Apple
Fireball
Glenlivet
Glenmorangie
High West
Iron Smoke
Jack Daniels
Jameson
Jameson Cold Brew
Johnny Walker Black
Johnny Walker Blue
Knob Creek
Makers Mark
Skrewball
Teeling
Whistle Pig
Woodford
Woodinville
Hornitos Blanco (Well)
818 Blanco
818 Reposado
Avion Cristalino
Avion Reserva
Calirosa
Casamigos Blanco
Casamigos Reposado
Cazadores Blanco
Cazadores Cristalino
Cazadores Reposado
Cincoro Anejo
Cincoro Blanco
Cincoro Reposado
Clase Azul Anejo
Clase Azul Gold (Inside bar only)
Clase Azul Plata
Clase Azul Reposado
Don Julio 1942
Hornitos Reposado
Ilegal Mezcal Reposado
Illegal Mezcal Joven
Milagro Reposado
Milagro Silver
Patron Anejo
Patron Extra Anejo
Patron Reposado
Patron Silver
Santos Blanco
Volcan Blanco
Volcan Reposado
Ocho Tequila
Well Bacardi Rum
Bacardi Cocoa
Bacardi Limon
Bacardi Ocho
Bacardi Pineapple
Bacardi Spiced Rum
Malibu
Myers Clear
Myers dark
Cruzan Rum
Real McCoy
Sailor Jerry
Plantation Rum
Amaretto-Disonoro
Amaro nonino
Ancho Reyes
Fiero "Aperol"
Baileys
Campari
Chambord
Cointreau
Grand Marnier
Jägermeister
Kahlua
Mr Black
Saint Germain
Southern Comfort
Schnapps
Midori
Hennessy VSOP
Remy VSOP
D'usse
BEER/SELTZERS
Bud Light
Corona Extra
Modelo
Pabst Blue Ribbon
Michelob Ultra
CC Jai Alai
Shocktop
Stella
Heineken 0.0
Bud Light Bucket (5)
Mich Ultra Bucket (5)
PBR Bucket (5)
Corona Bucket (5)
Modelo Bucket (5)
CC Jai Alai Bucket(5)
Stella Bucket(5)
High Noon Peach
High Noon Pineapple
High Noon Watermelon
Bucket of High Noons-5
Stella 16oz cup
Pumpkin Ale 16oz cup
Space Dust 16oz cup
FROZEN
Champagne/ Sparkling Bottle/ Rose
Veuve Clicquot
Veuve Clicquot Rose
Dom Perignon
BTL-Moet Brut
BTL-Moet Rose
BTL- Martini & Rossi Prosecco
BTL-Chandon Garden Spritz
BTL-Perrier Jouet Brut
Glass-Moet Brut
Glass-Moet Rose
Glass- Martini & Rossi Prosecco
Glass-Chandon Garden Spritz
BTL-Whispering Angel Rose
BTL-The Beach Rose
BTL- Hampton Water
GLS-The Beach Rose
GLS-Whispering Angel
GLS- Hampton Water
Bottomless
WINE
Coastal House Pinot Grigio GL
Ruffino GL
Santa Margherita GL
Ruffino BTL
Santa Margherita BTL
Coastal House Sauvignon Blanc GL
Oyster Bay GL
Kim Crawford GL
Oyster Bay BTL
Kim Crawford BTL
Coastal House Chardonnay GL
William Hill GL
Chalk Hill GL
Skyside GL
William Hill BTL
Chalk Hill BTL
Skyside BTL
Coastal House Pinot Noir GL
Mark West GL
Meiomi GL
Skyside GL
Mark West BTL
Meiomi BTL
Skyside Pinot Noir
Coastal House Cabernet Sauvignon
Josh Craftman GL
Joel Gott GL
Josh Craftsman BTL
Joel Gott BTL
BOTTLE SERVICE
Grey Goose BTL
Belvedere BTL
Stoli Reg BTL
Titos BTL
Bombay Dry BTL
Bombay Saphhire
Hendricks BTL
Beefeater BTL
Angel's Envy
Jack Daniels BTL
Crown Royal BTL
Makers Mark BTL
Jameson BTL
Johnny Walker Black BTL
Iron Smoke BTL
Knob Creek BTL
Jim Beam BTL
Dewars BTL
Glenlivet BTL
Johnny Walker Blue BTL
Cazadores Blanco BTL
Cazadores Reposado BTL
Patron Silver BTL
Patron Reposado BTL
Patron Anejo
Casamigos Blanco BTL
Casamigos Reposado BTL
Illegal Mezcal BTL
Don Julio 1942 BTL
Hornitos Blanco BTL
Avion Reserva 44 BTL
Calirosa
Patron Silver & Patron Repo BTL Combo
Bacardi Superior BTL
Bacardi Ocho BTL
Cruzan
Amaretto Di Saronno BTL
Southern Comfort BTL
Grand Marnier BTL
Hennessy VSOP BTL
Hennessy XO BTL
Remy VSOP BTL
NA BEVERAGES
Coke
Cranberry
Diet Coke
Red Bull Guest
Red Bull Team
VOSS Still
Ginger Ale
Ginger Beer
Grapefruit
Orange Juice
Pineapple Juice
Sprite
Tonic
Sour Mix
Lemonade
Club Soda
FANTA
Virgin Mojito
Evian water
SE Painkiller
SE Cran & Soda
OTHER COCKTAILS
Fiero "Aperol" Spritz
Black Russian
Bloody Mary
Blue Long Island
Boulevardier
Cadillac Margarita
Campari Spritz
Chocolate Martini
Classic Mojito
Cosmo Martini
Dark And Stormy
Irish Car Bomb
Irish Mule
Lemon Drop Martini
Long Island Ice Tea
Mai Tai
Mimosa
Moscow Mule
Negroni
Paloma
Red Sangria
Rum Punch
Sex on the Beach
Sidecar
Sour Apple Martini
Top Shelf Long Island
Whiskey Smash
White Russian
White Sangria
Blueberry Lemonade
SHOTS
B-52
Blonde Headed Slut
Blow Job Shot
Blue Balls Shot
Breakfast Shot
Buttery Nipple
Cinnamon Toast Crunch
Cosmo shot
Green Tea Shot
Gummy Bear Shot
Irish Breakfast Shot
Irish Car Bomb
Jager Bomb
Johnny Vegas
Kamikaze
Lemon Drop
Melon Ball
Mind Eraser
PB&J
Pineapple Upside Down Cake
Pink Starburst Shot
Red Headed Slut
Screaming O
Slippery Nipple
Surfer on Acid
Vegas Bomb
Washington Apple
White Tea Shot
HAPPY HOUR COCKTAILS
BRUNCH DRINKS
Patron Margarita Tree
MONDAY NIGHT SPECIALS
Tuesday and Wednesday Specials
Thursday Night Specials
Friday Night Specials
OCTOBER SPECIALS
APPETIZERS
Bruschetta
Mango, Red Onion, Pineapple with Balsamic Drizzle served on toasted bread
Mac & Cheese Bites
Tasty Mac & Cheese calls served with marinara for dipping
Nachos
Coconut Shrimp
5 Hand-breaded jumbo shrimp served with Homemade Cocktail Sauce
Jumbo Cocktail Shrimp
Fresh Jumbo Shrimp served with homemade cocktail sauce
Chicken Lettuce Wraps
Seasoned Chicken, Romaine lettuce, Tomato, Onion
Grilled Wings
8 Wings tossed in your choice of Polynesian, Buffalo, or our House Barbeque, - Served with Celery and Ranch
Ahi Stack
Ahi Tuna, Mango, Cucumber, and Guacamole, served with Crispy Wonton Chips
Pork Street Tacos (3)
Chicken Street Tacos (3)
Carne Asada Street Tacos (3)
Veggie Street Tacos
Pretzel Charceuterie Board
Extra Large Pretzel with meat, cheese, and jams filling up the gaps
Fruit & Cheese Board
Select fresh fruits and cheeses
Caribbean Shrimp Spread (Take off)
Shrimp spread topped with Mango Chutney and served with Grilled Flatbread
Chicken Skewers Hawaiian (Take off)
Burger Sliders
Big, Big Pretzel
Pulled Pork Sliders
HULA HANDHELDS
Teriyaki Burger Sliders
3 Blend Pattie with teriyaki, Provolone, Mixed Greens, Tomato, Green Onion and Carrots served on Sesame Seed Bun,
Burger Sliders
3 Blend Pattie with Provolone, Tomato, Mixed Greens, Green Onion, and Carrots, on a Sesame Seed Bun
Grilled Hawaiian Chicken Sandwich
6 oz. Chicken Breast, Bacon, Our Special Barbecue Sauce, Grilled Pineapple, Lettuce, Tomato, Red Onion.
Blackened Fish Sandwich
Blackened Mahi Mahi, Lettuce, Tomato, Onion, and Chipotle Mayo
Cuban Sandwich
Pork Shoulder, Ham, Swiss, Pickle Chips. Whole Grain Mustard Sauce
Veggie Wrap
Hummus, Lettuce, Cucumber, Avocado Wrapped Up in a Sundried Tomato Wrap Served with a Side Salad
Veggie Burger
Pulled Pork Sliders
FLATBREADS
Three-Cheese Flatbread
Marinara, Mozzarella, Parmesan, Cheddar, Sprinkled with Basil, EVO
Margarita Flatbread
Fresh mozzarella, Parmesan, Roasted Tomato, Basil, and Balsamic Glaze
Huli Huli Chicken Flatbread
Fresh Mozzarella, Gouda, Red Onion, Pineapple, Cilantro, Our Special BBQ Base. Marinated Huli Huli Chicken
Pepperoni Flatbread
Lemon Pepper Sauce with Shrimp, Mozzarella and Parsley
SALADS
House Salad
Mix Greens, Romaine Lettuce, Cherry Tomatoes, Cucumber, Carrots, and Onion
Caesar Salad
Romaine, Parmesan, Croutons, Caesar Dressing - Add any protein
Spinach
Goat Cheese, Dried Cranberries, Walnut tossed in Red Wine Vinaigrette
Ahi Tuna Salad
Ahi Tuna, Lettuce, Mango, Carrot, Avocado, Daikon Radish, Sesame Ginger Dressing
SIDES
KIDS MENU
BRUNCH
LATE NIGHT
Restaurant Month
Thursday College Night
ITB SUNDAY
AV / Entertainment
Rentals
THRōW Social® is all about 1960’s retro Palm Beach life, where guests can lounge under a cabana or snap a selfie in front of kitschy neon signs. With Live Music 7-days a week, fun games to play, delicious food & cocktails, we are the place to be in Delray Beach!
29 SE 2nd Ave, Delray Beach, FL 33444