THRōW Social® / Kick Axe Throwing®
1401 Okie ST NE
STE 102
Washington, DC 20002
SIGNATURE COCKTAILS
Fresh AF Margarita
Jose Cuervo, Fresh lime juice, Cane sugar syrup
Spicy Margarita
Strawberry Margarita
BlueBerry Margarita
Tequila, Tattersall Liqueur, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, 1/2 Salt- 1/2 Sugar Rim
Balls to the Wall Manhatten
DC Sour
Sidecar (Named Desire)
Maison Rouge Cognac, Lemon, Orange, Cane Syrup, Bitters
Liquid Lullaby
Fords Gin, Lavender Syrup, Lemon, Club
Bourbon Berry Bramble
Blackberry Whisky, Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Blackberries
Tropic Like it Hott (Full Can)
Call Me Old Fashioned
Old Forester 100, Turbinado Sugar, Dash Orange Bitters
Cucumber Twist
Prairie Oragnic Cucumber Vodka, tonic, fresh lime, dash of simple syrup
Dark & Stormy
Cotton & Reed White Rum, Ginger Beer, Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Cotton & Reed PX Rum
Smoke & Spice
Spicy, deliciousness
BEER
Beach Bum
Bold Rock Seasonal (Draft)
Bud Light (Draft)
Devils Backbone Juicy MagicvIPA
Golden Road Mango Cart
Goose Island IPA (Draft)
Rogue Batsquatch
Kick Axe Amber (Draft)
Kona Big Wave
Prosecco Draft
Stella (Draft)
Anxo Dry Cider
Allagash White(16OZ)
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager (16OZ)
Devils Backbone Capit-Ale
Michelob Ultra 16oz
Rogue Honey Kolsch
PBR (16OZ)
Stella 16oz
Victory Sour Monkey (19.2OZ)
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA (19.2OZ)
Rogue Dead Guy
Old Time Lager (16oz)
Tecate
Corona
$35 Mix
Allagash White Bucket
Corona Bucket
PBR Bucket
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA Bucket
Sour Monkey Bucket
Stella Bucket
WINE
Jules Loren Brut Champagne
Pinot Project Rose (can)
Jules Loren Sparkling Rose
Palm Rose
Whispering Angel
Nicolas Chardonnay
Montasolo Pinot Grigio
Radley & Finch Sauvignon Blanc
Urban Riesling
Pinot Project Pinot Grigio
Pinot Project Pinot Grigio (Can)
Innocent Bystander Moscato
Pinot Project Pinot Noir
Casa de Campo Malbec
Garnacha de Fuego
Protocolo Tempernillo
Josh Cab Sauv
Nicolas Chardonnay BTL
Montasolo Pinot Grigio BTL
Radley & Finch Sauvignon Blanc BTL
Urban Riesling BTL
Innocent Bystander Moscato
Pinot Project Pinot Noir BTL
Casa de Campo Malbec BTL
Garnacha de Fuego BTL
Protocolo Tempernillo BTL
The Grade Napa Cabernet
Jules Loren Blanc De Blanc (Bottle)
Roederer Estate Rose (Bottle)
Jules Loren Sparkling Rose
Palm Rose (bottle)
SPRITZES
Brizard Citrus Spritz
Marie Brizard Real Citrus Triple Sec & Sprite Zero
Caffo Red Bitter Spritz
Caffo Red Bitters, Tonic
Cherry Jolie Spritz
Marie Brizard Cherry Jolie and Sprite Zero
Coffee & Tonic
Blue Mountain Coffee Liquer & Tonic
COTTON & REED DRY SPICE AND TONIC
Thrasher Green Tea Rum, Tonic
Stoli Spritz
Any Stoli Flavor and Sprite Zero