Bars & Lounges

THRōW Social® / Kick Axe Throwing®

1401 Okie ST NE

STE 102

Washington, DC 20002

SIGNATURE COCKTAILS

Fresh AF Margarita

$15.00

Jose Cuervo, Fresh lime juice, Cane sugar syrup

Spicy Margarita

$16.00

Strawberry Margarita

$15.00
BlueBerry Margarita

$15.00

Tequila, Tattersall Liqueur, Fresh Squeezed Lime Juice, Simple Syrup, 1/2 Salt- 1/2 Sugar Rim

Balls to the Wall Manhatten

$15.00
DC Sour

$15.00
Sidecar (Named Desire)

$15.00

Maison Rouge Cognac, Lemon, Orange, Cane Syrup, Bitters

Liquid Lullaby

$15.00

Fords Gin, Lavender Syrup, Lemon, Club

Bourbon Berry Bramble

$15.00

Blackberry Whisky, Bourbon, Lemon Juice, Simple Syrup, Blackberries

Tropic Like it Hott (Full Can)

$17.00
Call Me Old Fashioned

$15.00

Old Forester 100, Turbinado Sugar, Dash Orange Bitters

Cucumber Twist

$15.00

Prairie Oragnic Cucumber Vodka, tonic, fresh lime, dash of simple syrup

Dark & Stormy

$15.00

Cotton & Reed White Rum, Ginger Beer, Simple Syrup, Fresh Squeezed Lime Cotton & Reed PX Rum

Smoke & Spice

$15.00

Spicy, deliciousness

BEER

Beach Bum

$7.00
Bold Rock Seasonal (Draft)

$7.00
Bud Light (Draft)

$7.00
Devils Backbone Juicy MagicvIPA

$8.00
Golden Road Mango Cart

$7.00
Goose Island IPA (Draft)

$8.00
Rogue Batsquatch

$8.00
Kick Axe Amber (Draft)

$7.00
Kona Big Wave

$7.00
Prosecco Draft

$7.00
Stella (Draft)

$7.00
Anxo Dry Cider

$7.00
Allagash White(16OZ)

$7.00
Devil's Backbone Vienna Lager (16OZ)

$7.00
Devils Backbone Capit-Ale

$7.00
Michelob Ultra 16oz

$7.00
Rogue Honey Kolsch

$7.00
PBR (16OZ)

$5.00
Stella 16oz

$7.00
Victory Sour Monkey (19.2OZ)

$9.00
Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA (19.2OZ)

$9.00
Rogue Dead Guy

$7.00
Old Time Lager (16oz)

$5.00

Tecate

$7.00

Corona

$7.00
$35 Mix

$35.00
Allagash White Bucket

$35.00
Corona Bucket

$35.00
PBR Bucket

$25.00

Sierra Nevada Hazy Little Thing IPA Bucket

$45.00

Sour Monkey Bucket

$45.00
Stella Bucket

$35.00

WINE

Jules Loren Brut Champagne

$9.00
Pinot Project Rose (can)

$9.00
Jules Loren Sparkling Rose

$9.00

Palm Rose

$10.00

Whispering Angel

$13.00
Nicolas Chardonnay

$9.00
Montasolo Pinot Grigio

$9.00
Radley & Finch Sauvignon Blanc

$9.00
Urban Riesling

$9.00

Pinot Project Pinot Grigio

$9.00

Pinot Project Pinot Grigio (Can)

$9.00

Innocent Bystander Moscato

$9.00
Pinot Project Pinot Noir

$9.00
Casa de Campo Malbec

$9.00
Garnacha de Fuego

$9.00
Protocolo Tempernillo

$9.00

Josh Cab Sauv

$10.00
Nicolas Chardonnay BTL

$36.00
Montasolo Pinot Grigio BTL

$36.00
Radley & Finch Sauvignon Blanc BTL

$36.00
Urban Riesling BTL

$36.00

Innocent Bystander Moscato

$36.00
Pinot Project Pinot Noir BTL

$36.00
Casa de Campo Malbec BTL

$36.00
Garnacha de Fuego BTL

$36.00
Protocolo Tempernillo BTL

$36.00
The Grade Napa Cabernet

$150.00
Jules Loren Blanc De Blanc (Bottle)

$40.00
Roederer Estate Rose (Bottle)

$75.00

Jules Loren Sparkling Rose

$50.00
Palm Rose (bottle)

$40.00

SPRITZES

Brizard Citrus Spritz

$10.00

Marie Brizard Real Citrus Triple Sec & Sprite Zero

Caffo Red Bitter Spritz

$10.00

Caffo Red Bitters, Tonic

Cherry Jolie Spritz

$10.00

Marie Brizard Cherry Jolie and Sprite Zero

Coffee & Tonic

$10.00

Blue Mountain Coffee Liquer & Tonic

COTTON & REED DRY SPICE AND TONIC

$10.00

Thrasher Green Tea Rum, Tonic

Stoli Spritz

$10.00

Any Stoli Flavor and Sprite Zero

FOOD

Mac & Cheese Bites

$9.00

BIG BIG Pretzel

$9.00

Pigs in a Flannel

$9.00

Chips Salsa & Guac

$10.00

Pulled Pork Sliders

$9.00

Nachos

$11.00

Wings

$15.00

Steak Satay

$15.00Out of stock

Hummus

$10.00

Pork Tacos

$12.00

Chicken Tacos

$12.00

Beef Tacos

$14.00

Veggies Tacos

$11.00

Triple Chocolate Cookie (2)

$5.00Out of stock

Churro Bites

$7.00

SIDES

Side of Chips

$5.00

Side of Cheese

$5.00

Side of Guacamole

$8.00

Side of Salsa

$5.00

OTHER COCKTAILS

Long Island Ice Tea

$15.00

Top Shelf Long Island

$20.00
Cosmo

Cosmo

$14.00
Lemon Drop

Lemon Drop

$14.00
Tequila Sunrise

Tequila Sunrise

$14.00

Mimosa

$10.00
<