Restaurant header imageView gallery
Bars & Lounges
Chicken
American

Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant 349 W. Coleman Blvd

review star

No reviews yet

349 W. Coleman Blvd

Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

12 Wings
Kickin' Chicken Sandwich
6 Wings

Features

25 Nuggets

$15.00

Cheese Curds

$7.99

Fiesta Dippers

$7.49

Southern Wrap

$11.29

Md BBQ Nacho

$8.99

Lg BBQ Nacho

$12.99

Appetizers

Bangin' Shrimp

$9.99

Choose from Polynesian, Thai Chili, or Buffalo. Served with our homemade ranch

Basket Fries

$6.99

Bobby Fries

$9.99

Hot fries topped with ranch dressing, bacon and mixed cheeses.

Bobby Tots

Bobby Tots

$9.99

Hot fries topped with ranch dressing, bacon and mixed cheeses.

Buffalo Chicken Dip

$8.99

Grilled chicken in our buffalo sauce and bleu cheese dressing with melted cheeses. Served with tortilla chips.

Cheesy Bread

$5.49

Garlic bread covered with provolone cheese and served with marinara sauce.

Chips and Salsa

$4.99

Chips Queso

$5.99

Fried pickles

$6.99

Lightly breaded and fried to a golden brown. Served with ranch dressing.

Large Chicken Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.

Large Veggie Nachos

$13.99

Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.

Medium Chicken Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, grilled chicken, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.

Medium Veggie Nachos

$9.99

Tortilla chips topped with our house queso, mixed cheeses, black bean & corn mix, lettuce, tomato, onion and jalapenos.

Mozzarella Sticks

$7.99

Served with marinara sauce.

Southwestern Chicken Egg Rolls

$9.99

Stuffed with chicken, cheese and southwestern spices. Served with ranch dressing.

Stuffed Pretzels

$9.99

Two pepper jack stuffed pretzels served warm with ranch dressing.

Nuggets Tenders Wings

10 Kickin' Nuggets

$8.99

Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.

15 Kickin' Nuggets

$10.99

Our fresh cut, hand breaded, all white meat nuggets are served with french fries and your choice of honey mustard or ranch.

4 Chicken Tenders

$10.99

Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.

6 Chicken Tenders

$14.99

Our big, fresh marinated chicken tenders are hand breaded in our special blend of spices. Served with french fries and honey mustard. Also available grilled.

6 Wings

$8.99

Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

12 Wings

$17.99

Served with celery and your choice of ranch or bleu cheese.

Coup Favorites

Chicken and Waffles

$12.99

Belgian waffles topped with two fried tenders and served with a side of bacon and syrup

Chicken Quesadilla

$11.99

Grilled chicken with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Shrimp Quesadilla

$11.99

Sautéed shrimp with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Veggie Queasadilla

$10.99

Black bean & corn mix with onions, peppers and mixed cheeses. Served with salsa and sour cream.

Wraps Sandwiches

Buffalo Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Chicken tossed in your choice of buffalo sauce, provolone cheese, served with a side of either ranch or bleu cheese dressing.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$11.59

Fried or grilled buffalo chicken with lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch.

CBLT Wrap

$11.59

Fried or grilled chicken, bacon, lettuce and tomato in a flour tortilla with a side of our special sauce.

Johnny Sandwich

$11.59

Chicken, bacon, bbq sauce and cheddar cheese with a side of ranch dressing.

Kickin' Chicken Philly

$11.59

Grilled chicken and onions with our homemade queso cheese on a toasted sub roll.

Kickin' Chicken Sandwich

$11.59

Chicken, bacon and provolone cheese with a side of our special sauce.

Santa Fe Wrap

$11.59

Southwestern-style grilled chicken, peppers, onions, mixed cheeses, salsa and sour cream in a flour tortilla with a side of ranch dressing.

Salads

Buffalo Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our house salad topped with fried or grilled buffalo chicken.

Caesar Salad

$7.99

Kale blend and romaine, tossed with Parmesan cheese, homemade croutons, and Caesar dressing. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.

House Salad

$7.99

Mixed lettuces topped with tomatoes, cucumbers, green peppers, red onion, mixed cheeses and homemade croutons. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.

Kickin' Chicken Salad

$12.99

Our house salad topped with fried or grilled chicken.

Side Caesar

$4.99

Side Salad

$4.99

Southwest Salad

$8.99

Our house salad topped with black bean & corn mix, and tortilla crisps. Served with our creamy cilantro lime. Add Chicken, Shrimp, Chicken Salad, or a Veggie Patty.

Burgers

All American Burger

$12.99

American cheese, lettuce, tomato, and onion.

Black Bean Burger

$10.99

Choice of cheese, lettuce, tomato, red onion.

Boss Burger

$12.99

Cheddar cheese, onion straws, lettuce, tomato, smoky BBQ aioli.

Drive-In Burger

$12.99

American cheese, lettuce, red onion, pickles, burger sauce.

Parmesan Ranch Burger

$12.99

Bacon, lettuce, tomato, red onion, Parmesan ranch dressing.

Kids Menu

Kids Cheeseburger

$5.99

Single beef patty topped with American cheese. Served with french fries or fresh apple slices.

Kids Nuggets

$5.99

Six chicken nuggets with choice of french fries of fresh apple slices.

Kids Quesadilla

$5.99

Melted cheeses in a toasted flour tortilla. Served with french fries or apple slices.

Sides

Extra Dressing

Side Bobby Fries

$4.99

Side Bobby Tots

$4.99

Side Celery BC

$2.99

Side Chips

$2.99

Side Cole Slaw

$2.99

Side French Fries

$3.99

Side Pasta Salad

$2.99

Side Sweet Potato Fries

$3.99

Side Tater Tots

$3.99

Desserts

Peanut Butter Cake

$4.99

Party Platter

50 Chicken Nuggets

$29.99

Served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch or bbq sauce.

50 Chicken Wings

$74.99

Tossed in your choice of wing sauce, served with celery and your choice of bleu cheese or ranch dressing.

30 Chicken Tenders

$49.99

Available fried or grilled and served with your choice of honey mustard, ranch or bleu cheese.

Party Salad

$24.99

Choose from our House or Southwest Salad with your choice of dressing.

Assorted Wrap Tray

$44.99

Choose from the following wraps; The Kickin' Chicken, CBLT, or The Johnny. All served in a flour tortilla. Served with a side of Ranch or Special Sauce.

Large Buffalo Chicken Dip

$14.99

1 pint of dip served with tortilla chips.

Large Chips and Salsa

$9.99

1 Pint of salsa and a 1/2 aluminum pan of chips.

Pint Pasta Salad

$7.99

Pint Cole Slaw

$7.99

Pint of Dressing

$4.99

Pint of Wing Sauce

$4.99

Half Pint of Dressing

$2.49

Half Pint of Wing Sauce

$2.49

Tailgate Pack

$69.99

Kickin' Chicken has the ultimate tailgate package for all of your gameday needs! It includes 30 wings (2 sauces), 30 nuggets (2 sauces), 1 pint of pasta salad, 1 pint of coleslaw, a side of celery, and one gallon of tea or lemonade.

Beverages

20oz Coke

20oz Coke

$2.49Out of stock
20oz Diet Coke

20oz Diet Coke

$2.49Out of stock
20oz Sprite

20oz Sprite

$2.49

Half Gallon Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Half Gallon Unsweet Tea

$3.99Out of stock

Half Gallon Lemonade

$3.99Out of stock

Red Bull

$4.00

Red Bull Sugar Free

$4.00

Red Bull Yellow

$4.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

Mount Pleasant’s interior showcases modern rustic design, and boasts a huge roll top indoor-outdoor bar. Perfectly placed plasmas for sports fans so you’ll never miss a moment, and a cool game room for the kids. Kick up your feet on Coleman Blvd, catch your favorite team, and eat some delicious food at the same time.

Website

Location

349 W. Coleman Blvd, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464

Directions

Gallery
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image
Kickin' Chicken Mt Pleasant image

Similar restaurants in your area

The Mill Street Tavern
orange starNo Reviews
504 Mill St Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Art's Bar and Grill - Mount Pleasant
orange starNo Reviews
413 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Leeah's Old Village Wine Shop
orange starNo Reviews
115 Pitt Street Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
HandCraft Kitchen & Cocktails
orange starNo Reviews
735 Coleman Blvd Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Toast All Day
orange starNo Reviews
835 Coleman Boulevard Mount Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Rappahannock Oyster Bar - CHS
orange starNo Reviews
701 East Bay Street Charleston, SC 29403
View restaurantnext
Search similar restaurants

Popular restaurants in Mount Pleasant

Vicious Biscuit - Food Truck
orange star4.8 • 482
409 W Coleman Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Kid Cashew
orange star4.5 • 83
1440 Ben Sawyer Blvd Mt. Pleasant, SC 29464
View restaurantnext
Search popular restaurants
Map
More near Mount Pleasant
Sullivans Island
review star
No reviews yet
Isle Of Palms
review star
Avg 4.3 (9 restaurants)
Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (146 restaurants)
North Charleston
review star
Avg 4.4 (35 restaurants)
Goose Creek
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Johns Island
review star
Avg 4.3 (15 restaurants)
Ladson
review star
Avg 4.4 (5 restaurants)
Summerville
review star
Avg 4.1 (25 restaurants)
Moncks Corner
review star
Avg 3.6 (7 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston