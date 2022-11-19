Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Asian Fusion

Kickin KAsian - Northridge

1,341 Reviews

$$

9545 Reseda Blvd

Ste 19-20

Northridge, CA 91324

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

Order Again

Popular Items

Traditional Shrimp
Rice
Naked Shrimp

*BY REQUEST ONLY*

TABLE LINERS (18"X18")

TABLE LINERS (18"X18")

Wax-lined paper to make the cleanup at home a breeze. Select this for your order only once. Our staff is trained to pack the amount needed per order.

BIBS

BIBS

Clothing splash guards. Select this for your order only once. Our staff is trained to pack the amount needed per order.

NAPKINS

NAPKINS

WOODEN SPOONS

WOODEN SPOONS

NO DISPOSABLE ITEMS

Condiments

KETCHUP

KETCHUP

Signature Drinks

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$8.00

Homemade strawberry lemonade. Served in a massive 32 oz size!

Sweet Tea

$5.50
Honey Arnold Palmer

Honey Arnold Palmer

$8.00

Our house-brewed Sweet Tea mixed with our house recipe Honey Lemonade. Served in our massive 32 oz size!

Honey Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$8.00

Homemade lemonade sweetened with honey. Served in a massive 32 oz size

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$8.00

House brewed Thai Tea. Served in a massive 32 oz size!

Strawberry Palmer

$8.00

Pineapple Juice

$3.00

Orange Juice

$3.00Out of stock

Michelada Kit

$6.00

BEER NOT INCLUDED. To order a Michelada with a beer, select beer, select beer mod, and add Michelda.

Fountain Drinks

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50

To-go/delivery: served in our massive 32 oz size!

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

To-go/delivery: served in our massive 32 oz size!

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50

To-go/delivery: served in our massive 32 oz size!

Dr. Pepper

Dr. Pepper

$3.50

To-go/delivery: served in our massive 32 oz size!

Brisk Raspberry

Brisk Raspberry

$3.50

To-go/delivery: served in our massive 32 oz size!

Crush Orange

$3.50

Unsweet Tea

$3.50

Soda Water

$2.00

Hot Green Tea

$3.50

Hot Water

Pepsi Can

$2.00Out of stock

Sprite Can

$2.00Out of stock

Diet Pepsi Can

$2.00Out of stock

Bottled Beer

Available for pick up only. Food purchase and valid ID required.
Corona Extra

Corona Extra

$7.00
Sapporo Bottle

Sapporo Bottle

$7.00
Pacifico

Pacifico

$7.00
Canijilla Spicy Mango 12oz

Canijilla Spicy Mango 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

MANGO PICOSITO Sweet mango with spicy chili, bold flavor, born In Mexico. HARD SELTZER +21

Canijilla Cucumber 12oz

Canijilla Cucumber 12oz

$7.00Out of stock

LIMON-PEPINO A refreshing combination of cucumber and lime. Bold flavor born in Mexico. HARD SELTZER +21

Lagunitas IPA

Lagunitas IPA

$7.00
Modelo Bottle

Modelo Bottle

$7.00Out of stock

Beer Cocktails

Beerita

Beerita

$13.00
Mango Chelada

Mango Chelada

$13.00
Berry Peachy

Berry Peachy

$13.00
Loaded Michi

Loaded Michi

$13.00
Manmosa

Manmosa

$13.00Out of stock

Cocktails

Strawberry Chiller

Strawberry Chiller

$11.00
Honey Lemonade Chiller

Honey Lemonade Chiller

$11.00
Arnold Palmer Chiller

Arnold Palmer Chiller

$11.00

Strawberry Palmer Chiller

$11.00
Sweet Tea Chiller

Sweet Tea Chiller

$11.00
Margarita

Margarita

$11.00
Pineapple Margarita

Pineapple Margarita

$11.00
Mango Margarita

Mango Margarita

$11.00
Strawberry Margarita

Strawberry Margarita

$11.00
White Peach Margarita

White Peach Margarita

$11.00
Watermelon Margarita

Watermelon Margarita

$11.00
Mimosa

Mimosa

$10.00

Electric Soju

$11.00Out of stock

Voodoo Soju

$11.00

Carnival Soju

$11.00

Wine & More

Moscato

$9.00Out of stock

Tequila- Wine Shot

$5.00

Sake Shot

$3.00

Grapefruit Soju

$13.50

Green Grape Soju

$13.50
Bottle of Champagne

Bottle of Champagne

$40.00

Draft Beer

Modelo - Pint - 16 oz

$10.00

Modelo - Tall - 24 oz

$12.00

Modelo - Massive - 32 oz

$16.00

Truly - Pint - 16 oz

$10.00

Truly - Tall - 24 oz

$12.00

Truly - Massive - 32 oz

$16.00

Truly - Pitcher

$27.00

Blue Moon - Pint - 16 oz

$10.00

Blue Moon - Tall - 24 oz

$12.00

Blue Moon - Massive - 32 oz

$16.00

Michelada Kit

$6.00

BEER NOT INCLUDED. To order a Michelada with a beer, select beer, select beer mod, and add Michelda.

Mocktails

Virgin Mango Chelada

$5.00

Virgin Margarita

$5.00

Seafood Boil

Seafood boil*
Traditional Shrimp

Traditional Shrimp

Shell and head on. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Naked Shrimp

Naked Shrimp

No work needed, ready to be devoured. Complimentary baby corn included. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Dungeness Crab Clusters

Dungeness Crab Clusters

$39.00

Dungeness crab legs only. Two clusters per order. Mild, sweet, and tender.

Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$42.00

Smooth shell, easy to break open. It's flavor is sweet, mild, and delicate. One order is approx. 1 cluster and some legs. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$77.00

Large, spikey crab legs with large chunks of meat. Approximately 1lb. Contains up to 2 legs. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Mussels

Mussels

$17.00

Green mussels on the half shell. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

The Works

The Works

$7.00

2 pcs of Pork Andoulle Sausage, a 1/2 Cob of Corn, and 1 pc Potato Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Pork Andouille Sausage

Pork Andouille Sausage

$8.25

Spice pork sausage with a think casing, sliced into easy-to-eat sizes. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Clams

Clams

$17.00
Rice

Rice

$4.00

16 oz. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Starters

Fries

Fries

$7.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$7.50
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$7.50
Cheese Bites

Cheese Bites

$7.50

Suggested: Plain/No seasoning

Cold Sesame Noodles

Cold Sesame Noodles

$10.50

Delightfully creamy, refreshing, & satisfying. It is the perfect addition to our fiery KAsian cuisine.

Baskets

Same as A La Carte but with an additional side order.
Fried Calamari Basket

Fried Calamari Basket

$17.00

Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1) Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$17.00

Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)

Fried Catfish Basket

Fried Catfish Basket

$17.00

Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)

Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket

Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket

$20.00

Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$15.00

Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)

Chicken Wings (6 pcs) Basket

Chicken Wings (6 pcs) Basket

$15.00

Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)

Chicken Wings (12 pcs) Basket

Chicken Wings (12 pcs) Basket

$20.00

Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)

Fried Oyster Basket

Fried Oyster Basket

$17.00

6 pcs freshly battered fried oysters. Comes with an order of KAsian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1)

A La Carte

12-14 pieces.
Fried Calamari Ala Carte

Fried Calamari Ala Carte

$12.50

Hand-battered deep-fried calamari. Served on its own, no sides. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Fried Shrimp Ala Carte

Fried Shrimp Ala Carte

$12.50

Hand-battered deep-fried shrimp. 10 pieces served with no sides. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Fried Catfish Ala Carte

Fried Catfish Ala Carte

$12.50

Hand-battered deep-fried catfish. 5 pieces served with no sides. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Fried Softshell Ala Carte

Fried Softshell Ala Carte

$15.00

Hand-battered, deep-fried softshell crab. 3 medium sized pieces served with no sides. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Chicken Tenders Ala Carte

Chicken Tenders Ala Carte

$10.00

Crispy chicken tenders. 4-5 pieces per order, served with no sides.

Chicken Wings (6 pcs) Ala Carte

Chicken Wings (6 pcs) Ala Carte

$10.00

Crispy chicken wings. 6pc or 12pc available served with no sides. Please note, advance orders are not available. Orders will be made as soon as they are placed.

Chicken Wing (12 pcs) Ala Carte

$17.00
Fried Oyster Ala Carte

Fried Oyster Ala Carte

$12.50

6 pcs freshly battered oyster. Fries are not included.

Add-Ons

Rice

Rice

$4.00

16 oz. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Corn (1pc)

Corn (1pc)

$1.95

1/2 cob

Potatoes (3pcs)

Potatoes (3pcs)

$3.25

3 pcs/order

Quail Eggs (1x5 pcs)

Quail Eggs (1x5 pcs)

$2.50

5 pcs/order

Baby Corn (1x10 pcs)

Baby Corn (1x10 pcs)

$2.50

10 pcs/ order

Shiitake Mushrooms (1x5 pcs)

Shiitake Mushrooms (1x5 pcs)

$2.50

5 pcs/order

Boiled Okra (1 x 5 pcs)

Boiled Okra (1 x 5 pcs)

$2.50

Boiled okra. 5 pcs/ order

Additional Items

Gloves

Gloves

$0.50

Vinyl or nitrile. Material of gloves depends on availability.

Additional

Choose one of the following: Ranch, BBQ, Cusabi, Sweet n Sour, Cocktail, Tartar, Garlic Dip, Buttery Dip

Extra Garlic On The Side

$2.00

Approximately 1 oz serving of fresh garlic

SHUT UP Sauce (.5 oz)

$2.00

CAUTION: EXTREMELY spicy, avoid contact with sensitive areas including eyes. Please try a pin drop and wait 30 seconds before trying more. If you have a heart condition or issues with your stomach, please consult physician before trying.

Extra Sauce on the Side

$6.00+

6oz of sauce, served on the side.

Cracker

Cracker

$3.00

This seafood mush-have tool is a double-jaw cracker and it allows you to clamp down and crack open lobster claws, crab legs, or crab shells with one easy motion. Recommended with Lobster and King Crab Legs.

Sheller

Sheller

$2.50

This handy tool will give you an easy-to-use solution for opening crab or lobster shells and claws, and can even be used to shell and devein shrimp. Recommended with Dungeness Crab and Snow Crab Legs.

Scissors

Scissors

$2.75

These precision scissors are perfect for getting in hard to reach areas. Perfect for all crab legs. Please use with caution.

Table Liner (18"x18") - Individual size

$0.50

Lemons

$0.50

Seafood Boil

Traditional Shrimp Tray (Feeds 5-7)

$95.00

Perfect for the holiday season. Bring home a tray of your favorite seafood boil togo. Feeds 5-7.

Green Mussels Tray (Feeds 5-7)

$75.00

Perfect for the holiday season. Bring home a tray of your favorite seafood boil togo. Feeds 5-7.

Andouille Sausage Tray (Feeds 5-7)

$35.00

Perfect for the holiday season. Bring home a tray of your favorite seafood boil togo. Feeds 5-7.

Corn Tray (12 pcs)

$25.00

Perfect for the holiday season. Bring home a tray of your favorite seafood boil togo. Feeds 5-7.

Potato Tray (15 pcs)

$15.00

Perfect for the holiday season. Bring home a tray of your favorite seafood boil togo. Feeds 5-7.

Rice Tray (Feeds 5-7)

$15.00

Perfect for your office party. Feeds 5-6.

Freshly Fried

Calamari (Feeds 3-4)

Out of stock

KAsian Fries (Feeds 3-4)

Out of stock

Sweet Potato Fries (Feeds 3-4)

Out of stock

Drinks

Signature Drinks

Out of stock
All hours
Sunday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Monday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
TuesdayClosed
Wednesday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Thursday3:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Friday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Saturday12:00 pm - 10:00 pm
Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

