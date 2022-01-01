- Home
Kickin KAsian - Encino
No reviews yet
17620 Ventura Blvd
Encino, CA 91324
Signature Drinks
Michelada Kit
5oz of our house Michelada mix w/ chamoy, tajin, and a lemon slice on the side.
Strawberry Lemonade
Homemade strawberry lemonade sweetened with honey instead of sugar. Served in a massive 32 oz.
Honey Arnold Palmer
Our house-brewed sweet tea mixed with our house recipe honey lemonade. Served in a massive 32 oz.
Honey Lemonade
Homemade lemonade sweetened with honey instead of sugar. Served in a massive 32 oz.
Thai Tea
House brewed Thai Tea served in a massive 32 oz size!
Strawberry Palmer
Sweet Tea
Beverages
Seafood Boil
Traditional Shrimp
Shell on, Head on Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Naked Shrimp
No work needed, ready to be devoured. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Mussels
Green Mussels on the half shell. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Snow Crab Legs
With its smooth shell, easy to break open. Its flavor is sweet, mild, and delicate. One order is approx. 2 clusters Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
King Crab Legs
Large, spikey crab legs with large chunks of meat. One order is currently approx 2 legs. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Andouille Sausage
Spiced pork sausage with a thin casing, sliced into easy-to-eat sizes. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
The Works
2 pcs of Pork Andoulle Sausage, a 1/2 Cob of Corn, and 1 pc Potato Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.
Party Pack
Starters
Baskets
Kickin Chicken Sandwich
A freshly hand-battered, crunchy, tender chicken perfectly seasoned with our signature spicy dry rub, topped with homemade coleslaw, kosher pickles, drizzled with comeback sauce, held by a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of buttery garlic dip, honey, and KAsian Fries
Inferno Chicken Sandwich
A spicy freshly hand-battered, crunchy, tender chicken perfectly seasoned with our signature inferno dry rub, topped with homemade coleslaw, kosher pickles, drizzled with extra spicy inferno comeback sauce, held by a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of buttery garlic dip, honey, and KAsian Fries
Fried Calamari Basket
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
Fried Shrimp Basket
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
Chicken Tenders Basket
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
Chicken Wings basket
Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)
A La Carte
Fried Calamari Ala Carte
Hand-battered deep-fried calamari. Served on its own, no sides.
Fried Shrimp Ala Carte
Hand-battered, deep-fried shrimp. 10 pieces served with no sides.
Fried Softshell Ala Carte
Hand-battered, deep-fried softshell crab. 3 medium sized pieces served with no sides.
Chicken Tenders Ala Carte
Crispy chicken tenders. 4-5 pieces per order, served with no sides.
Chicken Wings Ala Carte
Crispy chicken wings. 6pc or 12pc available served with no sides.
Kickin Chicken Sandwich A La Carte
Inferno Chicken Sandwich A La Carte
A spicy freshly hand-battered, crunchy, tender chicken perfectly seasoned with our signature inferno dry rub, topped with homemade coleslaw, kosher pickles, drizzled with extra spicy inferno comeback sauce, held by a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of buttery garlic dip, honey, and KAsian Fries
Add-Ons
Extras
Gloves
Nitrile Latex Free
Additional Dips
Chose one of the following: Ranch, BBQ, Cusabi, Sweet n Sour, Cocktail, Tartar, Garlic Dip, Buttery Dip.
SHUT UP Sauce
CAUTION: EXTREMELY spicy, avoid contact with sensitive areas including eyes. Please try a pin drop and wait 30 seconds before trying more. If you have a heart condition or issues with your stomach, please consult physician before trying.
Extra Table Liner 18" x 18"
Get the same messy experience at home with easy clean-up. Wax-lined paper table liner. Approx 18" x 18" Request 1 free one with every 2 entrees.
Extra Sauce on the Side
6oz of sauce served on the side.
Sheller
This handy tool will give you an easy-to-use solution for opening crab or lobster shells and claws, and can even be used to shell and devein shrimp. Recommended with Dungeness Crab and Snow Crab Legs.
Scissors
These precision scissors are perfect for getting in hard to reach areas. Perfect for all crab legs. Please use with caution.
Cracker
This seafood must-have tool is a double-jaw cracker and it allows you to clamp down and crack open lobster claws, crab legs, or crab shells with one easy motion. Recommended with Lobster and King Crab Legs.
Extra Garlic On The Side
Approximately 1 oz serving of fresh garlic.
Come and try a different style of eating where playing with your food is encouraged! Eat, play, get messy with friends and family.
17620 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91324