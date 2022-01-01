Restaurant header imageView gallery
Seafood
Asian Fusion

Kickin KAsian - Encino

review star

No reviews yet

17620 Ventura Blvd

Encino, CA 91324

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

Order Again

Signature Drinks

Michelada Kit

Michelada Kit

$3.50

5oz of our house Michelada mix w/ chamoy, tajin, and a lemon slice on the side.

Strawberry Lemonade

Strawberry Lemonade

$7.00

Homemade strawberry lemonade sweetened with honey instead of sugar. Served in a massive 32 oz.

Honey Arnold Palmer

Honey Arnold Palmer

$7.00

Our house-brewed sweet tea mixed with our house recipe honey lemonade. Served in a massive 32 oz.

Honey Lemonade

Honey Lemonade

$7.00

Homemade lemonade sweetened with honey instead of sugar. Served in a massive 32 oz.

Thai Tea

Thai Tea

$7.00

House brewed Thai Tea served in a massive 32 oz size!

Strawberry Palmer

Strawberry Palmer

$8.75

Sweet Tea

$7.00

Beverages

Pepsi

Pepsi

$3.50

To-go/delivery: served in our massive 32 oz size!

Diet Pepsi

Diet Pepsi

$3.50

To-go/delivery: served in our massive 32 oz size!

Sierra Mist

Sierra Mist

$3.50

To-go/delivery: served in our massive 32 oz size!

Perrier

Perrier

$3.00Out of stock

16.9 fl oz Carbonated Mineral Water - Bottled

Massives

Strawberry Chiller

$25.00

Peach Please

$25.00

Sweet Tea Chiller

$25.00

Honey AP Chiller

$25.00

Honey Lemonade Chiller

$25.00

Mangoneada

$25.00
AMF

AMF

$25.00

Margarita

$25.00

Seafood Boil

Traditional Shrimp

Traditional Shrimp

$11.25

Shell on, Head on Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Naked Shrimp

Naked Shrimp

$13.50

No work needed, ready to be devoured. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Mussels

Mussels

$14.00

Green Mussels on the half shell. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Snow Crab Legs

Snow Crab Legs

$30.00

With its smooth shell, easy to break open. Its flavor is sweet, mild, and delicate. One order is approx. 2 clusters Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

King Crab Legs

King Crab Legs

$55.00

Large, spikey crab legs with large chunks of meat. One order is currently approx 2 legs. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Andouille Sausage

Andouille Sausage

$8.00

Spiced pork sausage with a thin casing, sliced into easy-to-eat sizes. Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

The Works

The Works

$6.00

2 pcs of Pork Andoulle Sausage, a 1/2 Cob of Corn, and 1 pc Potato Please note, we do not accept orders in advance. All orders are made as soon as they are placed.

Party Pack

$70.00

Starters

Fries

Fries

$6.00
Sweet Potato Fries

Sweet Potato Fries

$6.50
Fried Okra

Fried Okra

$6.50
Cheese Bites

Cheese Bites

$6.50

Suggested: Plain/No seasoning

Baskets

All baskets include KAsian Fries.
Kickin Chicken Sandwich

Kickin Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

A freshly hand-battered, crunchy, tender chicken perfectly seasoned with our signature spicy dry rub, topped with homemade coleslaw, kosher pickles, drizzled with comeback sauce, held by a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of buttery garlic dip, honey, and KAsian Fries

Inferno Chicken Sandwich

Inferno Chicken Sandwich

$15.50

A spicy freshly hand-battered, crunchy, tender chicken perfectly seasoned with our signature inferno dry rub, topped with homemade coleslaw, kosher pickles, drizzled with extra spicy inferno comeback sauce, held by a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of buttery garlic dip, honey, and KAsian Fries

Fried Calamari Basket

Fried Calamari Basket

$14.50

Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)

Fried Shrimp Basket

Fried Shrimp Basket

$14.50

Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)

Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket

Fried Soft Shell Crab Basket

$18.00

Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)

Chicken Tenders Basket

Chicken Tenders Basket

$12.00

Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)

Chicken Wings basket

Chicken Wings basket

$14.00

Comes with an order of Kasian Fries. Substitute for Sweet Potato Fries (+$1), Fried Okra (+$1), or Cheese Bites (+$1.50)

A La Carte

Fried Calamari Ala Carte

Fried Calamari Ala Carte

$11.50

Hand-battered deep-fried calamari. Served on its own, no sides.

Fried Shrimp Ala Carte

Fried Shrimp Ala Carte

$11.50

Hand-battered, deep-fried shrimp. 10 pieces served with no sides.

Fried Softshell Ala Carte

Fried Softshell Ala Carte

$15.00

Hand-battered, deep-fried softshell crab. 3 medium sized pieces served with no sides.

Chicken Tenders Ala Carte

Chicken Tenders Ala Carte

$7.50

Crispy chicken tenders. 4-5 pieces per order, served with no sides.

Chicken Wings Ala Carte

Chicken Wings Ala Carte

$9.50

Crispy chicken wings. 6pc or 12pc available served with no sides.

Kickin Chicken Sandwich A La Carte

Kickin Chicken Sandwich A La Carte

$12.50
Inferno Chicken Sandwich A La Carte

Inferno Chicken Sandwich A La Carte

$12.50

A spicy freshly hand-battered, crunchy, tender chicken perfectly seasoned with our signature inferno dry rub, topped with homemade coleslaw, kosher pickles, drizzled with extra spicy inferno comeback sauce, held by a toasted brioche bun. Served with a side of buttery garlic dip, honey, and KAsian Fries

Add-Ons

Rice

Rice

$3.50

16 oz.

Corn

Corn

$1.50

1/2 cob

Potatoes (3 piece)

Potatoes (3 piece)

$2.95

3 pcs/order

Quail Eggs

Quail Eggs

$2.00

5 pcs/order

Baby Corn

Baby Corn

$2.00

10 pcs/ order

Shiitake Mushrooms

Shiitake Mushrooms

$2.50

5 pcs/order

Extras

Gloves

Gloves

$0.35

Nitrile Latex Free

Additional Dips

Chose one of the following: Ranch, BBQ, Cusabi, Sweet n Sour, Cocktail, Tartar, Garlic Dip, Buttery Dip.

SHUT UP Sauce

SHUT UP Sauce

$2.00

CAUTION: EXTREMELY spicy, avoid contact with sensitive areas including eyes. Please try a pin drop and wait 30 seconds before trying more. If you have a heart condition or issues with your stomach, please consult physician before trying.

Extra Table Liner 18" x 18"

Extra Table Liner 18" x 18"

$0.50

Get the same messy experience at home with easy clean-up. Wax-lined paper table liner. Approx 18" x 18" Request 1 free one with every 2 entrees.

Extra Sauce on the Side

$3.50

6oz of sauce served on the side.

Sheller

Sheller

$2.50

This handy tool will give you an easy-to-use solution for opening crab or lobster shells and claws, and can even be used to shell and devein shrimp. Recommended with Dungeness Crab and Snow Crab Legs.

Scissors

Scissors

$2.75

These precision scissors are perfect for getting in hard to reach areas. Perfect for all crab legs. Please use with caution.

Cracker

Cracker

$3.00

This seafood must-have tool is a double-jaw cracker and it allows you to clamp down and crack open lobster claws, crab legs, or crab shells with one easy motion. Recommended with Lobster and King Crab Legs.

Extra Garlic On The Side

Extra Garlic On The Side

$1.00

Approximately 1 oz serving of fresh garlic.

All hours

Call for Open Hours

Restaurant info

Come and try a different style of eating where playing with your food is encouraged! Eat, play, get messy with friends and family.

Website

Location

17620 Ventura Blvd, Encino, CA 91324

Directions

Gallery
Kickin KAsian image
Kickin KAsian image
Kickin KAsian image
Kickin KAsian image

