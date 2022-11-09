  • Home
A map showing the location of Kickin Pizza 125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard

Kickin Pizza 125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard

review star

No reviews yet

125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard

Radcliff, KY 40160

Order Again

Popular Items

14" Cheese Pizza
Cheesy Bread
10 Piece Wings

Appetizers

Garlic Bread Sticks

$6.49

Served with Marinara Sauce.

Cheesy Bread

$7.99

10" bread covered in mozzarella and garlic butter, and baked to perfection.

Mozzarella Sticks

$6.99

Tasty blend of cheese, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.

Fried Zucchini Sticks

$6.99

Sliced zucchini breaded, fried crisp and served with tzatziki sauce.

Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers

$6.99

Breaded Jalapenos, stuffed with cheese and deep fried.

Chicken Fingers

$6.99

Chicken Strips fried to a golden crisp.

Loaded Fries

$3.99

French fries loaded with your choice of Mozzarella or Cheddar Cheese. Topped with bacon and green onions.

French Fries

$2.49

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Cup of our Soup of the Day

Quesadilla (12")

$13.99

Sautéed onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato melted inside a warm flour tortilla. Large enough to share!

Fried Pickles

$6.99

Onion Rings

$6.99

Tator Tots

$3.50

Fried Mushrooms

$6.99

Wings

Bone-in or Boneless wings. Assorted flats and drums. Served with Celery & Choice of Dressing. Extra Dressing 99 cents.

10 Piece Wings

$12.99

Bone-in or Boneless wings. Assorted flats and drums. Served with Celery & Choice of Dressing. Extra Dressing 99 cents.

25 Piece Wings

$22.99

Bone-in or Boneless wings. Assorted flats and drums. Served with Celery & Choice of Dressing. Extra Dressing 99 cents.

50 Piece Wings

$43.99

Bone-in or Boneless wings. Assorted flats and drums. Served with Celery & Choice of Dressing. Extra Dressing 99 cents.

Salads

House Salad

$4.99

crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers.

Greek Salad

$5.99

Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, feta cheese, cucumbers. Served with Italian Dressing.

Caesar salad

$6.99

Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.

Chicken Caesar Salad

$8.99

Slices of marinated grilled or fried chicken breast atop our Caesar Salad.

Chef Salad

$5.99

Provolone cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes atop crisp bed of lettuce.

Grilled Chicken Salad

$8.49

Grilled or fried chicken breast, sliced and served atop our house salad.

Shrimp Salad

$9.59

Shrimp spread out on our house salad.

Half Tray House Salad

$27.51

Entrees

LG Entrees served with soup or house salad.

SM Fettuccine Alfredo

$6.99

Creamy parmesan sauce served over fettucine pasta.

LG Fettuccine Alfredo

$11.99

Creamy parmesan sauce served over fettucine pasta.

SM Chicken Alfredo

$7.99

Tender breast of chicken over Fettucine Alfredo.

LG Chicken Alfredo

$13.99

Tender breast of chicken over Fettucine Alfredo.

SM Chicken Linguine

$7.99

Sautéed chicken breast with fresh scallions, garlic, sautéed mushrooms, and lemon sauce over linguine pasta.

LG Chicken Linguine

$13.99

Sautéed chicken breast with fresh scallions, garlic, sautéed mushrooms, and lemon sauce over linguine pasta and served with House Salad or Soup

SM Chicken Piccata

$7.99

Chicken breast sautéed in white wine and lemon butter sauce with mushrooms and capers. Served with linguine.

LG Chicken Piccata

$13.99

Chicken breast sautéed in white wine and lemon butter sauce with mushrooms and capers. Served with linguine. Served with House Salad or Soup

LG Baked Manicotti

$13.99

Noodles stuff with assorted cheeses, lightly seasoned and baked with our special marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

LG Lasagna

$13.99

Layer after layer of sautéed ground beef and a variety of cheeses, baked to perfection.

LG Pork Tenderloin Linguini

$13.49

Sauteed Pork Tendorloin medallions with fresh garlic, chopped scallions, and sauteed mushrooms. A dash of wine and lemon sauce over linguini pasta.

LG Baked Ravioli

$14.99

Tender pasta envelopes filled with beef, cheese, or sautéed spinach. Smothered in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

LG Chicken Parmesan

$13.99

Tender chicken breast baked in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella. Served with spaghetti and meat sauce.

LG Chicken Scarpariello

$13.99

Chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and Italian sausage, in marinara sauce over rigatoni, sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.

LG Baked Chicken Florentine

$13.99

Chicken breast sautéed with spinach and mozzarella cheese, oven baked, served with spaghetti and meat sauce.

LG Baked Spaghetti a la Kickin'

$13.99

sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni over spaghetti covered with meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.

LG Eggplant Parmesan

$13.99

Eggplant baked in oven and covered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella. Served with spaghetti and marinara.

Half Tray Alfredo

$42.35

Half Tray Spaghetti

$35.99

Half Tray Lasgna

$38.11

Half Tray Chicken Alfredo

$55.83

Kid's Lasgna

$5.75

Half Tray Meat Sauce Spaghetti

$38.99

Sm Penne Pasta

$4.99

SM Penne Alfredo

$6.99

LG Penne Alfredo

$11.99

SM Marinara Penne Pasta

$5.99

LG Marinara Penne Pasta

$8.99

SM Penne Pasta

SM Penne Pasta

$5.99

LG Penne Pasta

$8.99

Dinner Delights

Stir Fry Chicken

$13.99

Chicken breast sautéed with squash, carrots, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and celery. Smothered in Teriyaki sauce. Served with House Salad or Soup

Chopped Steak

$12.99

Covered with Grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese, served with your choice of rice, spaghetti, or french fries.

Grilled Chicken Breast

$13.49

2 pieces of chicken breast marinated in a special recipe, and served with choice of Spaghetti noodles, french fries, or rice.

Chicken and Broccoli Rigatoni

$13.99

Fresh garlic, chicken, broccoli, and piccata sauce over rigatoni

Seafood

Served with House Salad or Soup

Shrimp Alfredo

$14.99

Sauteed Shrimp with Alfredo sauce, served over fettucine Pasta.

Shrimp Tortellini Alfredo

$14.99

Sautéed Shrimp with Alfredo sauce, served atop a bed of tortellini pasta.

Greek Island Shrimp

$15.99

Sautéed Shrimp in olive oil, fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes, and feta cheese crumbles over spaghetti.

Shrimp Linguine

$15.49

Sautéed Shrimp, fresh garlic, fresh scallops, sautéed mushrooms, and lemon sauce, over linguine pasta.

Shrimp Scampi

$14.99

Minced garlic, lemon piccata sauce, and parsley served over linguine pasta. Served with House Salad or Soup

Shrimp Parmesan

$14.99

Fried shrimp covered with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti.

Shrimp and Eggplant parmesan

$14.99

Battered and fried shrimp and eggplant covered with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti and marinara

Baked Rigatoni

Marinara & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni

$9.99

Served with fresh breadsticks.

Meat Sauce & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni

$10.59

Served with fresh breadsticks.

Meatballs & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni

$11.59

Served with fresh breadsticks.

Italian Sausage & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni

$11.59

Served with fresh breadsticks

Mushrooms & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni

$11.59

Served with fresh breadsticks

Spaghettis

Marinara, No Meat Spaghetti

$4.99+

Homemade Meat Sauce Spaghetti

$5.59+

Meatballs w Sauce Choice Spaghetti

$5.99+

Italian Sausage w Sauce Choice Spaghetti

$6.99+

Mushrooms w Sauce Choice Spaghetti

$6.99+

Tortellini

Tortellini Ala Pana

$13.99

Noodles stuffed with cheese in a cream sauce with ham. Served with House or Caesar Salad, or Soup

Baked Tortellini Mori

$13.99

Noodles stuffed with cheese in Marinara Sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with House or Caesar Salad, or Soup

Baked Tortellini w Sausage or Meatballs

$14.99

Noodles stuffed with cheese, sautéed with Italian Sausage or Meatballs, covered with Marinara Sauce and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with House or Caesar Salad, or Soup

Tortellini Alfredo

$13.49

Noodles stuffed with cheese in cream sauce. Served with house or Caesar Salad, or Soup

Chicken Tortellini Alfredo

$14.99

Noodles stuffed with cheese, with sautéed chicken and alfredo sauce. Served with house or Caesar Salad, or Soup

Baked Tortelleni With Chicken

$14.99

Noodles stuffed with cheese, with sautéed Chicken. Covered with Marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.

Tortelleni Ala Rosa

$14.99

A blend of marinara and alfredo sauce covering a bed of tortelleni pasta.

Build Your Own Pizza

Cheese (100%) Individual Pizza

$4.99

10" Cheese Pizza

$5.99

12" Cheese Pizza

$8.99

14" Cheese Pizza

$10.99

Specialty Pizza

Kicking It Special

Cheese, Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Onions

Vegetarian

Cheese, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions

Super Vegetarian

Cheese, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, and Tomatoes

Hawaiian

Cheese, Pineapple, and Ham

Grecian Delight

Cheese, Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Tomatoes

Meat Lovers

Cheese, Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage

Philly Steak

Cheese, Tender Slices of Steak, Sauteed Onions, and Bacon

NY Sausage

Cheese, Italian Sausage, Sauteed Onions, and Sauteed Peppers

White Pizza

No Sauce

White Pizza

$11.99+

Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. No Sauce

Chicken White Pizza

$12.99+

Chicken breast, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese. No Sauce

Spinach White Pizza

$12.99+

Sautéed Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese. No Sauce

Margarita White Pizza

$13.99+

Sliced fresh tomatoes with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped off with basil seasoning. No Sauce

Cheesy Alfredo White Pizza

$12.99+

Cheesy alfredo parmesan sauce with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.

Calzones

Cheese Calzone

$7.99

Vegetarian Calzone

$8.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Olives, and Mushrooms.

House Calzone

$8.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Onions.

Hawaiian Calzone

$8.99

Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, and Pineapple.

Steak Calzone

$8.49

with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese.

Chicken Calzone

$7.99

with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese.

Spinach Calzone

$8.49

with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese.

Spinach & Feta Calzone

$9.49

with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese.

Italian Calzone

$8.49

Italian Sausage with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese

Strombolis

Vegetarian Stromboli

$8.99

Sautéed onions, sautéed bell peppers, sautéed mushrooms and black olives.

House Stromboli

$8.99

Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sautéed Mushrooms, and Sautéed Onions.

Steak & Sauteed Onions Stromboli

$9.49

Steak with Sautéed onions. Add Sautéed Mushrooms or Sautéed for Bell Peppers 99 cents.

Spinach & Chicken Stromboli

$8.99

with Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Bell Peppers.

Italian Stromboli

$9.49

Italian Sausage with Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Bell Peppers.

Pepperoni Stromboli

$8.99

with Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Bell Peppers.

Meatball Stromboli

$8.99

with Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Bell Peppers.

Wraps & Subs

Philly Steak Wrap

$8.49

Thin strips of tender steak, sauteed onions, sauteed green peppers and provolone cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with fries.

Chicken Fajita Wrap

$9.49

Grilled chicken breast, onion, and green pepper lightly seasoned and sautéed, topped with provolone cheese and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with fries.

Chicken Caesar Wrap

$7.99

Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with fries.

Veggie Wrap

$7.99

Onions, bell peppers, sauteed mushrooms and black olives, with American and Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, and house dressing. Served with fries.

Buffalo Chicken Wrap

$8.99

Fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade mild wing sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and ranch dressing. Served with fries.

Meatball Sub

$8.99

Meatballs on hoagie roll with marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Served with fries.

Turkey Sub

$7.99

Served hot or cold with american cheese and tomatoes. Served with Fries

Ham & Cheese Sub

$8.99

Served Hot or Cold on a hoagie roll with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served with Fries

Hamburger

$8.99

Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onions.

Italian Sub

$8.59

hot or cold on hoagie roll. Salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.

Cordon Bleu Sub

$8.59

Hot or cold. Ham, turkey, american cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo

Pepperoni Pizza Burger

$8.99

Burger with Pepperoni, Provolone, and Pizza Sauce

Patty Melt

$8.99

Burger topped with American cheese and Grilled onions

Chicken & Ham Melt

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with American Cheese, tomatoes, and grilled Ham

Chicken & Bacon Melt

$8.99

Grilled Chicken Breast with bacon, American Cheese, and Tomatoes

Gyros

Chicken Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Chicken Gyro with tzatziki sauce, kalmata olives, lettuce, tomato, onions, and feta cheese. Served with a piece of pita bread, greek salad, and rice.

Chicken Gyro Plate

$13.99

Double Chicken Gyro with tzatziki sauce, kalmata olives, lettuce, tomato, onions, and feta cheese. Served with 2 pieces of pita bread, greek salad, and rice.

Lamb Gyro Sandwich

$9.99

Lamb Gyro Plate

$13.99

Pork Tenderloin Souvlaki Pita

$13.99

Pork Tenderloin Souvlaki Plate

$13.59

Extras

Cup of Soup

$2.99

Cup of Marinara

$1.25

Cup of Meat Sauce

$1.49

Cup of Meatballs

$2.49

Cup of Alfredo

$2.49

Garlic Dipping Sauce

$0.99

Cup Of Ice

$0.50

Bowl Of Soup

$4.99

Cup Of Banana Peppers

$0.99

Cup Of Tziki Sauce

$0.99

Extra Dressing

$0.99

Garlic Butter

$0.99

Cup Of Buffalo

$1.25

Xtra Topping

$1.75

Xtra Shrimp (4pcs)

$4.50

Box Of Ranch

$15.00

Cup Of Jalapenos

$0.99

Grilled Chicken Breast

$2.75

T-shirt

$24.99

T-shirt

$20.99

Sweets

Entire Big Cake

$75.00

Big Cake Slice

$7.75

Small Cake Slice

$5.50

New Cake Slice

$6.99

Fountain Drinks

Ftn Coke

$1.89

Ftn Diet Coke

$1.89

Ftn Sprite

$1.89

Ftn Cherry Coke

$1.89

Ftn Dr Pepper

$1.89

Ftn Orange Fanta

$1.89

Ftn Mello Yello

$1.89

Ftn Barqs

$1.89

Unsweetened Tea

$1.89

Sweet Tea

$1.89

Hi C Fruit Punch

$1.89

Minute Maid Lemonade

$1.89

Kids Drink

$1.49

20 oz

20 oz Coke

$1.99

20 oz Diet Coke

$1.99Out of stock

20 oz Sprite

$1.99

20 oz Mr. Pibb

$1.99

20 oz Orange Fanta

$1.99

20 oz Mello Yello

$1.99Out of stock

Bottled water

$1.99

2 Liters

Sprite

$2.49

Diet Coke

$2.49

Coke

$2.49

Bottles

Domestic

$2.99

Import

$3.99
All hours
Sunday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
MondayClosed
Tuesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Wednesday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Thursday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Friday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Saturday11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Restaurant info

Come in and enjoy!

Location

125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff, KY 40160

Directions

Gallery

Photos coming soon!

