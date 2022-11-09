Kickin Pizza 125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard
125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard
Radcliff, KY 40160
Popular Items
Appetizers
Garlic Bread Sticks
Served with Marinara Sauce.
Cheesy Bread
10" bread covered in mozzarella and garlic butter, and baked to perfection.
Mozzarella Sticks
Tasty blend of cheese, fried golden brown and served with marinara sauce.
Fried Zucchini Sticks
Sliced zucchini breaded, fried crisp and served with tzatziki sauce.
Jalapeno Cheddar Poppers
Breaded Jalapenos, stuffed with cheese and deep fried.
Chicken Fingers
Chicken Strips fried to a golden crisp.
Loaded Fries
French fries loaded with your choice of Mozzarella or Cheddar Cheese. Topped with bacon and green onions.
French Fries
Cup of Soup
Cup of our Soup of the Day
Quesadilla (12")
Sautéed onion, green peppers, cheddar cheese, mozzarella cheese, lettuce, and tomato melted inside a warm flour tortilla. Large enough to share!
Fried Pickles
Onion Rings
Tator Tots
Fried Mushrooms
Wings
10 Piece Wings
Bone-in or Boneless wings. Assorted flats and drums. Served with Celery & Choice of Dressing. Extra Dressing 99 cents.
25 Piece Wings
Bone-in or Boneless wings. Assorted flats and drums. Served with Celery & Choice of Dressing. Extra Dressing 99 cents.
50 Piece Wings
Bone-in or Boneless wings. Assorted flats and drums. Served with Celery & Choice of Dressing. Extra Dressing 99 cents.
Salads
House Salad
crisp lettuce, tomatoes, red onions, and cucumbers.
Greek Salad
Crisp lettuce, tomatoes, green peppers, onions, feta cheese, cucumbers. Served with Italian Dressing.
Caesar salad
Crisp romaine lettuce, tossed with Caesar dressing, parmesan cheese, and croutons.
Chicken Caesar Salad
Slices of marinated grilled or fried chicken breast atop our Caesar Salad.
Chef Salad
Provolone cheese, salami, ham, pepperoni, onions, cucumbers, and tomatoes atop crisp bed of lettuce.
Grilled Chicken Salad
Grilled or fried chicken breast, sliced and served atop our house salad.
Shrimp Salad
Shrimp spread out on our house salad.
Half Tray House Salad
Entrees
SM Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy parmesan sauce served over fettucine pasta.
LG Fettuccine Alfredo
Creamy parmesan sauce served over fettucine pasta.
SM Chicken Alfredo
Tender breast of chicken over Fettucine Alfredo.
LG Chicken Alfredo
Tender breast of chicken over Fettucine Alfredo.
SM Chicken Linguine
Sautéed chicken breast with fresh scallions, garlic, sautéed mushrooms, and lemon sauce over linguine pasta.
LG Chicken Linguine
Sautéed chicken breast with fresh scallions, garlic, sautéed mushrooms, and lemon sauce over linguine pasta and served with House Salad or Soup
SM Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast sautéed in white wine and lemon butter sauce with mushrooms and capers. Served with linguine.
LG Chicken Piccata
Chicken breast sautéed in white wine and lemon butter sauce with mushrooms and capers. Served with linguine. Served with House Salad or Soup
LG Baked Manicotti
Noodles stuff with assorted cheeses, lightly seasoned and baked with our special marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
LG Lasagna
Layer after layer of sautéed ground beef and a variety of cheeses, baked to perfection.
LG Pork Tenderloin Linguini
Sauteed Pork Tendorloin medallions with fresh garlic, chopped scallions, and sauteed mushrooms. A dash of wine and lemon sauce over linguini pasta.
LG Baked Ravioli
Tender pasta envelopes filled with beef, cheese, or sautéed spinach. Smothered in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
LG Chicken Parmesan
Tender chicken breast baked in marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella. Served with spaghetti and meat sauce.
LG Chicken Scarpariello
Chicken sautéed with onions, mushrooms, bell peppers, and Italian sausage, in marinara sauce over rigatoni, sprinkled with mozzarella cheese.
LG Baked Chicken Florentine
Chicken breast sautéed with spinach and mozzarella cheese, oven baked, served with spaghetti and meat sauce.
LG Baked Spaghetti a la Kickin'
sautéed bell peppers, mushrooms, and pepperoni over spaghetti covered with meat sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti and marinara sauce.
LG Eggplant Parmesan
Eggplant baked in oven and covered with marinara sauce, topped with mozzarella. Served with spaghetti and marinara.
Half Tray Alfredo
Half Tray Spaghetti
Half Tray Lasgna
Half Tray Chicken Alfredo
Kid's Lasgna
Half Tray Meat Sauce Spaghetti
Sm Penne Pasta
SM Penne Alfredo
LG Penne Alfredo
SM Marinara Penne Pasta
LG Marinara Penne Pasta
SM Penne Pasta
SM Penne Pasta
LG Penne Pasta
Dinner Delights
Stir Fry Chicken
Chicken breast sautéed with squash, carrots, onions, green peppers, mushrooms, and celery. Smothered in Teriyaki sauce. Served with House Salad or Soup
Chopped Steak
Covered with Grilled onions, sautéed mushrooms and provolone cheese, served with your choice of rice, spaghetti, or french fries.
Grilled Chicken Breast
2 pieces of chicken breast marinated in a special recipe, and served with choice of Spaghetti noodles, french fries, or rice.
Chicken and Broccoli Rigatoni
Fresh garlic, chicken, broccoli, and piccata sauce over rigatoni
Seafood
Shrimp Alfredo
Sauteed Shrimp with Alfredo sauce, served over fettucine Pasta.
Shrimp Tortellini Alfredo
Sautéed Shrimp with Alfredo sauce, served atop a bed of tortellini pasta.
Greek Island Shrimp
Sautéed Shrimp in olive oil, fresh garlic, fresh tomatoes, and feta cheese crumbles over spaghetti.
Shrimp Linguine
Sautéed Shrimp, fresh garlic, fresh scallops, sautéed mushrooms, and lemon sauce, over linguine pasta.
Shrimp Scampi
Minced garlic, lemon piccata sauce, and parsley served over linguine pasta. Served with House Salad or Soup
Shrimp Parmesan
Fried shrimp covered with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese, served with spaghetti.
Shrimp and Eggplant parmesan
Battered and fried shrimp and eggplant covered with marinara sauce and baked with mozzarella cheese. Served with spaghetti and marinara
Baked Rigatoni
Marinara & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni
Served with fresh breadsticks.
Meat Sauce & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni
Served with fresh breadsticks.
Meatballs & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni
Served with fresh breadsticks.
Italian Sausage & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni
Served with fresh breadsticks
Mushrooms & Mozz Cheese Baked Rigatoni
Served with fresh breadsticks
Spaghettis
Tortellini
Tortellini Ala Pana
Noodles stuffed with cheese in a cream sauce with ham. Served with House or Caesar Salad, or Soup
Baked Tortellini Mori
Noodles stuffed with cheese in Marinara Sauce, topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with House or Caesar Salad, or Soup
Baked Tortellini w Sausage or Meatballs
Noodles stuffed with cheese, sautéed with Italian Sausage or Meatballs, covered with Marinara Sauce and topped with Mozzarella Cheese. Served with House or Caesar Salad, or Soup
Tortellini Alfredo
Noodles stuffed with cheese in cream sauce. Served with house or Caesar Salad, or Soup
Chicken Tortellini Alfredo
Noodles stuffed with cheese, with sautéed chicken and alfredo sauce. Served with house or Caesar Salad, or Soup
Baked Tortelleni With Chicken
Noodles stuffed with cheese, with sautéed Chicken. Covered with Marinara sauce and topped with mozzarella cheese.
Tortelleni Ala Rosa
A blend of marinara and alfredo sauce covering a bed of tortelleni pasta.
Build Your Own Pizza
Specialty Pizza
Kicking It Special
Cheese, Beef, Pepperoni, Ham, Sausage, Mushrooms, Green Peppers, and Onions
Vegetarian
Cheese, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions
Super Vegetarian
Cheese, Fresh Mushrooms, Green Peppers, Onions, Black Olives, Green Olives, and Tomatoes
Hawaiian
Cheese, Pineapple, and Ham
Grecian Delight
Cheese, Gyro Meat, Feta Cheese, Kalamata Olives, and Tomatoes
Meat Lovers
Cheese, Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, and Italian Sausage
Philly Steak
Cheese, Tender Slices of Steak, Sauteed Onions, and Bacon
NY Sausage
Cheese, Italian Sausage, Sauteed Onions, and Sauteed Peppers
White Pizza
White Pizza
Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. No Sauce
Chicken White Pizza
Chicken breast, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese. No Sauce
Spinach White Pizza
Sautéed Spinach, Ricotta, and Mozzarella Cheese. No Sauce
Margarita White Pizza
Sliced fresh tomatoes with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese. Topped off with basil seasoning. No Sauce
Cheesy Alfredo White Pizza
Cheesy alfredo parmesan sauce with ricotta and mozzarella cheese.
Calzones
Cheese Calzone
Vegetarian Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Onions, Peppers, Olives, and Mushrooms.
House Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Beef, Ham, Pepperoni, Mushrooms, and Onions.
Hawaiian Calzone
Ricotta Cheese, Mozzarella Cheese, Ham, and Pineapple.
Steak Calzone
with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese.
Chicken Calzone
with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese.
Spinach Calzone
with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese.
Spinach & Feta Calzone
with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese.
Italian Calzone
Italian Sausage with Ricotta and Mozzarella Cheese
Strombolis
Vegetarian Stromboli
Sautéed onions, sautéed bell peppers, sautéed mushrooms and black olives.
House Stromboli
Pepperoni, Beef, Ham, Sautéed Mushrooms, and Sautéed Onions.
Steak & Sauteed Onions Stromboli
Steak with Sautéed onions. Add Sautéed Mushrooms or Sautéed for Bell Peppers 99 cents.
Spinach & Chicken Stromboli
with Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Bell Peppers.
Italian Stromboli
Italian Sausage with Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Bell Peppers.
Pepperoni Stromboli
with Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Bell Peppers.
Meatball Stromboli
with Sautéed Onions and Sautéed Bell Peppers.
Wraps & Subs
Philly Steak Wrap
Thin strips of tender steak, sauteed onions, sauteed green peppers and provolone cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with fries.
Chicken Fajita Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, onion, and green pepper lightly seasoned and sautéed, topped with provolone cheese and wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with fries.
Chicken Caesar Wrap
Grilled chicken breast, romaine lettuce, caesar dressing, and parmesan cheese wrapped in a warm flour tortilla and served with fries.
Veggie Wrap
Onions, bell peppers, sauteed mushrooms and black olives, with American and Provolone Cheese, lettuce, tomatoes and mayo, and house dressing. Served with fries.
Buffalo Chicken Wrap
Fried chicken tenders tossed in our homemade mild wing sauce, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla with shredded lettuce and ranch dressing. Served with fries.
Meatball Sub
Meatballs on hoagie roll with marinara sauce and provolone cheese. Served with fries.
Turkey Sub
Served hot or cold with american cheese and tomatoes. Served with Fries
Ham & Cheese Sub
Served Hot or Cold on a hoagie roll with provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo. Served with Fries
Hamburger
Topped with lettuce, tomato, mayonnaise, and onions.
Italian Sub
hot or cold on hoagie roll. Salami, ham, provolone, pepperoni, onion, lettuce, tomato, onion, and mayo.
Cordon Bleu Sub
Hot or cold. Ham, turkey, american cheese, provolone cheese, lettuce, tomato, onion, mayo
Pepperoni Pizza Burger
Burger with Pepperoni, Provolone, and Pizza Sauce
Patty Melt
Burger topped with American cheese and Grilled onions
Chicken & Ham Melt
Grilled Chicken Breast with American Cheese, tomatoes, and grilled Ham
Chicken & Bacon Melt
Grilled Chicken Breast with bacon, American Cheese, and Tomatoes
Gyros
Chicken Gyro Sandwich
Chicken Gyro with tzatziki sauce, kalmata olives, lettuce, tomato, onions, and feta cheese. Served with a piece of pita bread, greek salad, and rice.
Chicken Gyro Plate
Double Chicken Gyro with tzatziki sauce, kalmata olives, lettuce, tomato, onions, and feta cheese. Served with 2 pieces of pita bread, greek salad, and rice.
Lamb Gyro Sandwich
Lamb Gyro Plate
Pork Tenderloin Souvlaki Pita
Pork Tenderloin Souvlaki Plate
Extras
Cup of Soup
Cup of Marinara
Cup of Meat Sauce
Cup of Meatballs
Cup of Alfredo
Garlic Dipping Sauce
Cup Of Ice
Bowl Of Soup
Cup Of Banana Peppers
Cup Of Tziki Sauce
Extra Dressing
Garlic Butter
Cup Of Buffalo
Xtra Topping
Xtra Shrimp (4pcs)
Box Of Ranch
Cup Of Jalapenos
Grilled Chicken Breast
T-shirt
T-shirt
Fountain Drinks
20 oz
|Sunday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Monday
|Closed
|Tuesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Wednesday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Thursday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Friday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
|Saturday
|11:00 am - 8:00 pm
Come in and enjoy!
125 West Lincoln Trail Boulevard, Radcliff, KY 40160
Photos coming soon!