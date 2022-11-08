Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kickin Fish & Chicken

8622 S Sepulveda Blvd

Los Angeles, CA 90045

Tenders
Whole Wings
Large Shrimp

Chicken

Whole Wings

Whole Wings

$6.49+

Whole Wings with our Signature Kickin Seasoning

Tenders

Tenders

$7.49+

Juicy tenders with our Signature Kickin Seasoning

Kickin Sandwich

Chicken fried with our signature spices and topped with house coleslaw, pickles, in a toasted brioche bun. Your choice of sauce: BBQ, Buffalo, and Sweet Thai Chili.
Kickin Sandwich

Kickin Sandwich

$8.49

Our fried chicken sandwich has our house slaw, pickles, and your choice of sauce all held together with our lightly toasted brioche buns.

Rotisserie

Whole Chicken

Whole Chicken

$17.99

Whole chicken seasoned with our signature spice blend, crispy skin and juicy flavor that goes to the bone. Comes with 2 pita and 2 garlic sauce.

Half Chicken

Half Chicken

$12.49

Half chicken seasoned with our signature spice blend, crispy skin and juicy flavor that goes to the bone. Comes with pita and garlic sauce.

Fish

Ahi Tuna

Ahi Tuna

$14.49

Sesame seed crusted and seared Ahi Tuna (served rare)

Catfish

$13.99

2 Piece Fried Catfish with our Signature Kickin Seasoning sprinkled on top

Cod

$14.99

2 Piece Fried Cod with our Signature Kickin Seasoning sprinkled on top

Mahi Mahi

Mahi Mahi

$14.49

Seared Mahi Mahi with our signature blend spices

Salmon

Salmon

$14.49

Seared Salmon with our signature blend spices

Tilapia

Tilapia

$10.99

2 Piece Fried Tilapia with our Signature Kickin Seasoning sprinkled on top

Shrimp

Large Shrimp

Large Shrimp

$8.49+

Fried Large Shrimp with our signature spice blend and sprinkled with Kickin seasoning

Jumbo Shrimp

Jumbo Shrimp

$8.49+

Fried Jumbo Shrimp with our signature spice blend and sprinkled with Kickin seasoning

Salads

House Salad

$10.49

Our house salad is a mix of kale, croutons, feta cheese, with your choice of dressing.

Caesar Salad

$10.49

Our Caesar is a mix of crisp romaine, grated parmesan, croutons, and Caesar dressing.

Sides

Coleslaw Large

Coleslaw Large

$5.99

Fresh crunchy cabbage and carrots mixed with our house slaw dressing

Coleslaw Regular (8oz)

Coleslaw Regular (8oz)

$3.99

Fresh crunchy cabbage and carrots mixed with our house slaw dressing

Fries Large

Fries Large

$4.99
Fries Regular

Fries Regular

$2.99
Garlic

Garlic

$1.25

A great condiment for our rotisserie chicken but it really goes with everything especially if you are a garlic fan.

Grilled Veggies (4 Slices)
$2.99

$2.99

Slightly seasoned zucchini grilled to order

Grilled Veggies Large (8 Slices)
$5.99

$5.99

Slightly seasoned zucchini grilled to order

Pita

$0.75

Desserts

Strawberry Cheesecake
$3.75

$3.75

Chocolate Fudge
$3.99

$3.99

Tiramisu

$4.49

Turtle Cheesecake
$4.99

$4.99

Our Turtle Cheesecake has a thick layer of fudge, covered with caramel sauce, garnished with chopped pecans and a graham cracker crust.

Sauces

Buffalo

$1.25
Garlic

Garlic

$1.25

A great condiment for our rotisserie chicken but it really goes with everything especially if you are a garlic fan.

BBQ

$1.25

Mango Habanero
$1.25

$1.25

Ranch

$1.25

Sweet Thai Chili
$1.25

$1.25

Honey BBQ

$1.25

Garlic Parmesan
$1.25

$1.25

Kickin Spicy Sauce
$1.25

$1.25

Drinks

Stubborn Fountain

Stubborn Fountain

$2.89
Bubly Strawberry

Bubly Strawberry

$2.99

Water

$1.99

Bottled Pepsi
$3.99

$3.99

Bottled Sierra Mist
$3.99

$3.99

Bottled Root Beer
$3.99

$3.99

Bottled Orange Crush
$3.99

$3.99
Sunday 11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Monday 11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Tuesday 11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Wednesday 11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Thursday 11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Friday 11:00 am - 9:59 pm
Saturday 11:00 am - 9:59 pm
We guarantee exceptional service and mouth-watering chicken and fish dishes. One bite and you will definitely keep coming back for more!

Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

