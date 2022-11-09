Kicking Camel
174 N McKinley Street
Coats, NC 27521
Appetizers
Kicking Camel Fried Pickle Chips
Dill pickles coated in rice flour then we hit it with a little two step when they are golden brown
Pub Chips
House fried chips topped with a creamy bleu cheese sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, green onions, and shaved parmesan
Kitchen Sink Nachos (Enough to Share)
Tri color chips smothered in white cheese sauce, chili, black olives, green onions, jalapenos, and topped with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream
Sliders
Legacy Certified Beef patties with caramelized onions and special sauce served on Hawaiian rolls, with a side of chips
Wings (1 LB)
Breaded, Boneless or dry rubbed. Tossed in one of our amazing home-made sauces
Wings (2 LB)
Breaded, Boneless or dry rubbed. Tossed in one of our amazing home-made sauces
Wings (3 LB)
Breaded, Boneless or dry rubbed. Tossed in one of our amazing home-made sauces
cheese stick planks
Rice flour battered shrimp tossed in our house made sauce over a bed of Asian noodles and vegetables
Classic Pierogies
Lightly fried pierogies with caramelized onions in a parmesan butter sauce with green onions and sour cream.
Dollar wings
sloppy joie sliders
Chili cheese fries
Fried mushrooms
wings 1$
Soups
Baked Potato Soup
Sautéed Applewood smoked bacon, onions and potatoes with a creamy cheese base topped with sour cream and green onions
Loaded Chili
Ground Legacy Certified Beef, beans, onions topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and scallions
Soup of the Day
broccoli cheddar
Salads
Small Kicking Camel House Salad
Roma tomatoes, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, and mixed cheese served with a sweet roasted garlic vinaigrette
Large Kicking Camel House Salad
Roma tomatoes, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, and mixed cheese served with a sweet roasted garlic vinaigrette
Classic Chef Salad
Mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, ham, turkey, Applewood smoked bacon and hard boiled eggs served with your choice of dressing
The Pittsburgh Steak Salad
Chopped “ice-burgh” lettuce, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions and shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with French fries, grilled and sliced Legacy Certified Beef ribeye. Served with ranch dressing
Salad and soup comb
Angies chopped/wedge salad
Kyles kicking fried chicken salad
Burgers, Sandwiches and Wraps
Kicking Camel Almost Famous Deep-Fried Cheeseburger
Our hand-crafted Legacy Certified Beef patty, grilled medium. Topped with American cheese and special sauce. Served on a locally sourced bun that is battered and deep fried till golden brown
Death by Bacon Burger
Our hand-crafted Legacy Certified Beef patty, grilled to your liking. Topped with aged-cheddar cheese, sliced Applewood smoked bacon, bacon jam, sweet bacon mayo, arugula and roasted red peppers. Served on a locally sourced bun
Hangover Burger
Our hand-crafted Legacy Certified Beef patty grilled to your liking. Topped with a fried egg, smoked sausage, cheddar cheese, Roma tomato, mayo and lettuce. Served on locally sourced bun
The Pittsburgher
Our hand-crafted Legacy Certified Beef patty grilled to your liking. Topped with provolone cheese, fried egg, coleslaw , fries, Roma tomatoes and served on soft Italian bread
The Slopes
Smoked sausage, stacked with pierogis, caramelized onions and America cheese. Served on Italian bread
Jose's Cuban Sandwich
Thinly sliced pork tenderloin, country ham, fried dill pickles, Swiss cheese and sriracha honey mustard. Served on a pressed roll...straight outta Miami
A Real Philly Cheese Steak
Shaved Legacy Certified Beef ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers and cheese sauce. Served on an authentic Amorosa roll...straight outta Philly
Buffalo Chicken Roll
Farm-raised chicken tossed in a traditional Buffalo Sauce. Topped with provolone cheese, Bleu cheese or ranch dressing available. Served on an pressed roll...straight outta Buffalo
The North Carolina Reuben
Slow smoked brisket. Topped with marinated cabbage and pimento cheese. Served on marble rye with BBQ mayo.
Build a Burger
club wrap
chicken salad melt
Carolina burger
Entrees
Kicking Camel Mac & Cheese
This one-of-a-kind mac and cheese starts with sautéed Applewood smoked bacon and Roma tomatoes tossed with seared farm-raised chicken or Beef brisket, then coved in heavy cream and our special blend of four cheeses tossed with cavatappi noodles
Blackened Shrimp Alfredo
Lightly blackened shrimp in a bleu cheese alfredo sauce with sautéed mushrooms, arugula and peppers tossed with cavatappi noodles
Chesapeake Crab Cakes
Premium hand-made jumbo crab cakes, Maryland Style (No Fillers - 90% Crab with Old Bay Seasoning). Served with whipped potatoes, and coleslaw
Antarctica Pan-Seared Salmon
Pan seared line caught salmon cooked medium, paired with herb, freshly squeezed lemon and dill. Orzo and broccoli served with a roasted garlic cream sauce
12 oz The Legacy Ribeye
Legacy Certified Beef ribeye, perfectly marbled. Topped with truffle parmesan butter, mushrooms, and onions. Served on a bed of Applewood smoked bacon cheddar potato cakes and Southern-style green beans.
16 oz The Legacy Ribeye
Legacy Certified Beef ribeye, perfectly marbled. Topped with truffle parmesan butter, mushrooms, and onions. Served on a bed of Applewood smoked bacon cheddar potato cakes and Southern-style green beans.
Carolina Country Fried Steak
Classic country fried steaks, fried crispy over whipped potatoes and smothered with a sausage gravy. Served with a side of Southern-style green beans.
Camel Oasis for the Kitchen Staff
Did you enjoy your meal and wanted to thank the chef and his cooking team for their hard work. Pay for a round of beers for the cooking crew. All team members under 21-years-old will be provided a non-alcoholic beverage.
Fish fry Friday
shrimp and grits
honey fried chicken
Hamburg steak dinner
Kids Meals
Desserts
Side items
Fries
Broccoli
Slaw
Mash
Chips
Onion rings
Shrimp
Pulled chicken
Steak philly
Burger patty
Burger patty with cheese
Street corn
Spanish rice
Ranch dressing or blue cheese
Salsa
Sour cream
sweet potato fries
collards
chili cheese fries' side
Late night
Daily specials
Fish And shrimp plate
fish sandwich
chicken and Broccoli
1$ tacos
6$ burger
Haystack
Shrimp Po Boy
Shrimp Lo Mein
chicken and pastry
Chicken biscuit
Philly Sliders
CLASSIC Ruben special
Turkey Rachel
all American double stack
Fried Chicken
breakfast plate
Brisket Quesadilla
1$ wings
BBQ chicken plate
Country Style Steak
The G.O.A.T Burger
Fish Fryday
bright leaf hot dog
pizzas
Football combo special
Breakfast
1/2 The Country Boy
Two biscuits covered in sausage gravy with two eggs cooked to order with home fries.
The Country Boy
Two biscuits covered in sausage gravy with two eggs cooked to order with home fries.
Country Ham Plate
Country ham with two eggs. Served with a cheesy hashbrown casserole
Steak and Eggs
Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy and two eggs. Served with a side of home fries
The Coats Screamble
Country ham, peppers, onions and two eggs with cheddar cheese over hashbrowns
The Mel Mel Platter
Country ham, sausage links, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon with cheese and two eggs
Zyler's Pancake Platter
Three buttermilk pancakes dipped in our homemade batter. Served with Applewood smoked bacon or sausage links
Zyler's French Toast Platter
Three slices of Texas toast dipped in our homemade batter. Served with Applewood smoked bacon or sausage links
Make Your Own Omelete
If it’s on the menu we will put in there or on top of it up to three items. Served with cheesy hashbrown casserole
The Sofia Sandwich
fried eggs, sausage, Applewood smoked bacon and cheese on Italian bread. Served with cheesy hashbrown casserole
Kid Pancakes
Kids French Toast
Kids Breakfast Platter
Build your breakfast
breakfast side items
hobo
BLT
breakfast sandwich
breakfast pizza
Omelet of the day
breakfast bowl
breakfast plate
Corned beef hash
Vicki's breakfast bowl
