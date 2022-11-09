Restaurant header imageView gallery

Kicking Camel

review star

No reviews yet

174 N McKinley Street

Coats, NC 27521

Orders through Toast are commission free and go directly to this restaurant

phone icon

Call

clock icon

Hours

waypoint sign icon

Directions

gift icon

Gift Cards

Order Again

Popular Items

Build a Burger
plain hot dog platter
double stack burger

Appetizers

Kicking Camel Fried Pickle Chips

$8.00

Dill pickles coated in rice flour then we hit it with a little two step when they are golden brown

Pub Chips

$10.00

House fried chips topped with a creamy bleu cheese sauce, Applewood smoked bacon, green onions, and shaved parmesan

Kitchen Sink Nachos (Enough to Share)

$12.00

Tri color chips smothered in white cheese sauce, chili, black olives, green onions, jalapenos, and topped with salsa, guacamole, and sour cream

Sliders

$12.00

Legacy Certified Beef patties with caramelized onions and special sauce served on Hawaiian rolls, with a side of chips

Wings (1 LB)

$10.00

Breaded, Boneless or dry rubbed. Tossed in one of our amazing home-made sauces

Wings (2 LB)

$19.00

Breaded, Boneless or dry rubbed. Tossed in one of our amazing home-made sauces

Wings (3 LB)

$28.00

Breaded, Boneless or dry rubbed. Tossed in one of our amazing home-made sauces

cheese stick planks

$7.00

Rice flour battered shrimp tossed in our house made sauce over a bed of Asian noodles and vegetables

Classic Pierogies

$9.00

Lightly fried pierogies with caramelized onions in a parmesan butter sauce with green onions and sour cream.

Dollar wings

$1.00

sloppy joie sliders

$2.00+

Chili cheese fries

$9.00

Fried mushrooms

$8.00

wings 1$

$1.00

Soups

Baked Potato Soup

$7.00+Out of stock

Sautéed Applewood smoked bacon, onions and potatoes with a creamy cheese base topped with sour cream and green onions

Loaded Chili

$4.00+

Ground Legacy Certified Beef, beans, onions topped with sour cream, shredded cheddar cheese and scallions

Soup of the Day

$7.00+

broccoli cheddar

$6.00+

Salads

Small Kicking Camel House Salad

$4.00

Roma tomatoes, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, and mixed cheese served with a sweet roasted garlic vinaigrette

Large Kicking Camel House Salad

$9.00

Roma tomatoes, mixed greens, cucumbers, red onions, and mixed cheese served with a sweet roasted garlic vinaigrette

Classic Chef Salad

$12.00

Mixed greens, topped with tomatoes, ham, turkey, Applewood smoked bacon and hard boiled eggs served with your choice of dressing

The Pittsburgh Steak Salad

$13.00

Chopped “ice-burgh” lettuce, Roma tomatoes, hard boiled eggs, green onions and shredded cheddar cheese. Topped with French fries, grilled and sliced Legacy Certified Beef ribeye. Served with ranch dressing

Salad and soup comb

$5.99Out of stock

Angies chopped/wedge salad

$9.99

Kyles kicking fried chicken salad

$12.00

Burgers, Sandwiches and Wraps

Kicking Camel Almost Famous Deep-Fried Cheeseburger

$13.00

Our hand-crafted Legacy Certified Beef patty, grilled medium. Topped with American cheese and special sauce. Served on a locally sourced bun that is battered and deep fried till golden brown

Death by Bacon Burger

$15.00

Our hand-crafted Legacy Certified Beef patty, grilled to your liking. Topped with aged-cheddar cheese, sliced Applewood smoked bacon, bacon jam, sweet bacon mayo, arugula and roasted red peppers. Served on a locally sourced bun

Hangover Burger

$12.00

Our hand-crafted Legacy Certified Beef patty grilled to your liking. Topped with a fried egg, smoked sausage, cheddar cheese, Roma tomato, mayo and lettuce. Served on locally sourced bun

The Pittsburgher

$13.00

Our hand-crafted Legacy Certified Beef patty grilled to your liking. Topped with provolone cheese, fried egg, coleslaw , fries, Roma tomatoes and served on soft Italian bread

The Slopes

$14.00Out of stock

Smoked sausage, stacked with pierogis, caramelized onions and America cheese. Served on Italian bread

Jose's Cuban Sandwich

$13.00

Thinly sliced pork tenderloin, country ham, fried dill pickles, Swiss cheese and sriracha honey mustard. Served on a pressed roll...straight outta Miami

A Real Philly Cheese Steak

$13.00

Shaved Legacy Certified Beef ribeye steak, onions, mushrooms and green peppers and cheese sauce. Served on an authentic Amorosa roll...straight outta Philly

Buffalo Chicken Roll

$12.00

Farm-raised chicken tossed in a traditional Buffalo Sauce. Topped with provolone cheese, Bleu cheese or ranch dressing available. Served on an pressed roll...straight outta Buffalo

The North Carolina Reuben

$14.00

Slow smoked brisket. Topped with marinated cabbage and pimento cheese. Served on marble rye with BBQ mayo.

Build a Burger

$11.00

club wrap

$11.00

chicken salad melt

$10.00

Carolina burger

$15.00

Entrees

Kicking Camel Mac & Cheese

$15.00

This one-of-a-kind mac and cheese starts with sautéed Applewood smoked bacon and Roma tomatoes tossed with seared farm-raised chicken or Beef brisket, then coved in heavy cream and our special blend of four cheeses tossed with cavatappi noodles

Blackened Shrimp Alfredo

$15.00

Lightly blackened shrimp in a bleu cheese alfredo sauce with sautéed mushrooms, arugula and peppers tossed with cavatappi noodles

Chesapeake Crab Cakes

$25.00

Premium hand-made jumbo crab cakes, Maryland Style (No Fillers - 90% Crab with Old Bay Seasoning). Served with whipped potatoes, and coleslaw

Antarctica Pan-Seared Salmon

$14.00

Pan seared line caught salmon cooked medium, paired with herb, freshly squeezed lemon and dill. Orzo and broccoli served with a roasted garlic cream sauce

12 oz The Legacy Ribeye

$20.00

Legacy Certified Beef ribeye, perfectly marbled. Topped with truffle parmesan butter, mushrooms, and onions. Served on a bed of Applewood smoked bacon cheddar potato cakes and Southern-style green beans.

16 oz The Legacy Ribeye

$29.00

Legacy Certified Beef ribeye, perfectly marbled. Topped with truffle parmesan butter, mushrooms, and onions. Served on a bed of Applewood smoked bacon cheddar potato cakes and Southern-style green beans.

Carolina Country Fried Steak

$14.00

Classic country fried steaks, fried crispy over whipped potatoes and smothered with a sausage gravy. Served with a side of Southern-style green beans.

Camel Oasis for the Kitchen Staff

$15.00

Did you enjoy your meal and wanted to thank the chef and his cooking team for their hard work. Pay for a round of beers for the cooking crew. All team members under 21-years-old will be provided a non-alcoholic beverage.

Fish fry Friday

$15.00Out of stock

shrimp and grits

$13.00

honey fried chicken

$14.00

Hamburg steak dinner

$9.99

Kids Meals

Kids Grilled Cheese

$5.00

Kids Chicken Fingers

$5.00

Fried or Grilled (It will be served fried unless you specify otherwise)

Kids Butter Noodles

$5.00

Kids Sliders (with Cheese)

$5.00

Kid hot dogg

$5.00

kid mac and cheese

$5.00

Desserts

chocolate pie

$5.00Out of stock

Chocolate Bourbon Pecan Cake

$8.00Out of stock

apple pie

$8.00

salted Carmel Cheese Cake

$8.00Out of stock

Cake Pop

$3.50Out of stock

Carrot Cake

$8.00

Ice cream side

$2.50

Side items

Fries

$2.50

Broccoli

$2.50

Slaw

$1.50

Mash

$2.00

Chips

$3.00

Onion rings

$4.00+

Shrimp

$5.00

Pulled chicken

$4.00Out of stock

Steak philly

$3.00Out of stock

Burger patty

$6.00

Burger patty with cheese

$7.00

Street corn

$3.00+

Spanish rice

$2.50+

Ranch dressing or blue cheese

$0.50

Salsa

$0.25

Sour cream

$0.25

sweet potato fries

$4.50

collards

$3.00

chili cheese fries' side

$4.00

Late night

Chili cheese fries

$9.00

Chili cheese nachos

$9.00

Pub chips

$8.00Out of stock

cheese pizza late night

$10.00

Pepperoni pizza late night

$11.00

buffalo chicken pizza late night

$13.00

hot dog

$2.00

1.50 wings late night

$1.50

Daily specials

Fish And shrimp plate

$11.99Out of stock

fish sandwich

$9.99Out of stock

chicken and Broccoli

$10.99Out of stock

1$ tacos

$1.00

6$ burger

$6.00Out of stock

Haystack

$9.00Out of stock

Shrimp Po Boy

$8.99

Shrimp Lo Mein

$11.99Out of stock

chicken and pastry

$8.99Out of stock

Chicken biscuit

$7.99Out of stock

Philly Sliders

$2.00+Out of stock

CLASSIC Ruben special

$12.99

Turkey Rachel

$12.99

all American double stack

$11.00Out of stock

Fried Chicken

$13.99

breakfast plate

$6.99

Brisket Quesadilla

$12.00Out of stock

1$ wings

$1.00Out of stock

BBQ chicken plate

$12.00Out of stock

Country Style Steak

$12.99Out of stock

The G.O.A.T Burger

$12.99

Fish Fryday

$12.99Out of stock

bright leaf hot dog

plain dog

$1.50

coats style

$2.50

coat hot dog platter

$7.99

plain hot dog platter

$5.99

Nathan's dog

$2.00

Nathan's coats dog

$3.00

Plain Nathan's dog platter

$5.99

Nathan's coats dog platter

$7.99

pizzas

buffalo chicken pizza

$14.00

Philly cheese steak pizza

$14.00

Cheese Pizza

$11.00

Pepperoni pizza

$12.00

veggie pizza

$12.00

pierogie pizza

$12.00

pizza of the week

$10.00

Truffle pizza

$14.00

buffalo and bacon pizza

$6.00Out of stock

Football combo special

1# wings

$30.00

Pepperoni pizza

$30.00

cheese pizza

$30.00

buffalo chicken

$30.00

Philly cheese steak pizza

$30.00

chips

$30.00

fries

$30.00

draft blue moon

$30.00

miller light draft

$30.00

pbr draft

$30.00

kickin camel bock

$30.00

bucket

$30.00

Breakfast

1/2 The Country Boy

$5.99

Two biscuits covered in sausage gravy with two eggs cooked to order with home fries.

The Country Boy

$7.99

Two biscuits covered in sausage gravy with two eggs cooked to order with home fries.

Country Ham Plate

$10.00

Country ham with two eggs. Served with a cheesy hashbrown casserole

Steak and Eggs

$12.00

Country fried steak topped with sausage gravy and two eggs. Served with a side of home fries

The Coats Screamble

$9.00

Country ham, peppers, onions and two eggs with cheddar cheese over hashbrowns

The Mel Mel Platter

$13.99

Country ham, sausage links, three strips of Applewood smoked bacon with cheese and two eggs

Zyler's Pancake Platter

$8.99

Three buttermilk pancakes dipped in our homemade batter. Served with Applewood smoked bacon or sausage links

Zyler's French Toast Platter

$8.99

Three slices of Texas toast dipped in our homemade batter. Served with Applewood smoked bacon or sausage links

Make Your Own Omelete

$10.99

If it’s on the menu we will put in there or on top of it up to three items. Served with cheesy hashbrown casserole

The Sofia Sandwich

$9.00

fried eggs, sausage, Applewood smoked bacon and cheese on Italian bread. Served with cheesy hashbrown casserole

Kid Pancakes

$5.00

Kids French Toast

$5.00

Kids Breakfast Platter

$5.00

Build your breakfast

$0.25

breakfast side items

$0.01

hobo

$7.99

BLT

$6.99

breakfast sandwich

$5.99

breakfast pizza

$10.99

Omelet of the day

$11.00

breakfast bowl

$7.99

breakfast plate

$6.99

Corned beef hash

$9.99

Vicki's breakfast bowl

$8.99

Soda

Pepsi

$2.75

Diet Pepsi

$2.75

7up

$2.75

Mountain Dew

$2.75

Ginger Ale

$2.75

Dr. Pepper

$2.75

Crush (Orange)

$2.75

Root Beer

$2.75

Lemonade

$2.75

Cheer wine

$2.75

Soda water

$2.75

Juice

Apple Juice

$3.75

Cranberry Juice

$3.75

Pineapple Juice

$3.75

Orange Juice

$3.75

Grapefruit Juice

$3.75

Coffee/Water/Tea

Regular Coffee

$2.75

Decaf Coffee

$2.75

Sweet Tea

$2.75

Unsweet Tea

$2.75

Milk

$3.25

Water

Red bull

$3.00

Fiji

$3.00

Hot chocolate

$2.75

lunch items

double stack burger

$8.00

BLT

$7.00

Shrimp Basket

$9.00

Pulled pork nacho

$9.00

Angies chopped/wedge salad

$8.00

breakfast plate

$6.99

pizza plate

$9.00

grilled cheese and bacon

$8.00
All hours
Sunday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Monday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Tuesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Wednesday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Thursday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Friday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Saturday8:00 am - 3:59 am
Restaurant info

You local sports grill with a twist

Location

174 N McKinley Street, Coats, NC 27521

Directions

Gallery
Consumer pic
Banner pic
Main pic

Similar restaurants in your area

Pizza House Erwin
orange starNo Reviews
115 East H Street Erwin, NC 28339
View restaurantnext
Off the hog
orange starNo Reviews
204 Braxtonwood Drive Angier, NC 27501
View restaurantnext
Napper Tandy's Public House & Restaurant Angier - 27 S Broad Street E
orange starNo Reviews
27 S Broad Street E Angier, NC 27501
View restaurantnext
Two Cousins Pizza - Angier
orange starNo Reviews
559 N Raleigh St Angier, NC 27501
View restaurantnext
The Redneck BBQ Lab - Benson
orange star4.6 • 548
12101-B NC Hwy 210 Benson, NC 27504
View restaurantnext
Mason Jar Tavern - Fuquay-Varina
orange starNo Reviews
305 S Main Street Fuquay-Varina, NC 27526
View restaurantnext
Map
More near Coats
Fuquay Varina
review star
Avg 4.6 (11 restaurants)
Holly Springs
review star
Avg 4.6 (13 restaurants)
Garner
review star
Avg 4.5 (8 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
Clayton
review star
Avg 4.2 (4 restaurants)
Fayetteville
review star
Avg 4.1 (41 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Cary
review star
Avg 4.6 (70 restaurants)
Apex
review star
Avg 4.5 (19 restaurants)
© 2022 Toast, Inc.
Toast
Made with love in Boston